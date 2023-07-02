Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the talks-are-ongoing dept

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Stephen T. Stone passing on an update on the Reddit protests:

Also worth noting: The official subreddit for Minecraft got a little less official earlier this week: “As you have no doubt heard by now, Reddit management introduced changes recently that have led to rule and moderation changes across many subreddits. Because of these changes, we no longer feel that Reddit is an appropriate place to post official content or refer our players to. We want to thank you for all the feedback and discussion you’ve participated in in past changelog threads. You are of course welcome to post unofficial update threads going forward, and if you want to reach the team with feedback about the game, please visit our feedback site at feedback.minecraft.net or contact us on one of our official social media channels. Edit for clarification: This notice is only about the changelogs posts the Java Team has been making for quite some time which we have decided stop, it is not an official policy for all of Mojang Studios, Xbox or Microsoft.”

In second place, it’s That One Guy with some thoughts on Huffman’s behavior:

…good job? Users and advertisers bailing after a boneheaded CEO implements changes that the people who bring value to the service hate and anyone remotely knowledgeable about how the platform works could have explained were terrible ideas? Well he did want to emulate Elon…

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with a comment from Bloof about the revelation that Twitter bent over backwards to protect Trump and pro-Trump insurrectionists:

Goes to show, you can give Conservatives 99.9% of what they ask for, make them the most protected of all protected classes but they’ll still bleat about persecution because they aren’t given 100% of their demands.

Next, it’s Diogenes highlighting an important detail about the Genius/Google fight:

not just about copyright I think its important to note that Genius tried to claim that google broke the TOS agreement, even though google never agreed to the TOS. Genius claimed that just by using the site it was an implied agreement. The court rejected that lo

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is an anonymous comment about a line from our post about Twitter protecting Trump, in which we noted there are many people who still believe the opposite is true:

My mind is made up! Don’t confuse me with facts!

In second place, it’s wshuff with a comment on our post about conspiracy theory research:

Conspiracy theory research is part of a big conspiracy? That’s just what they want you to think.

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with one more comment from That One Guy, this time about Twitter employees suing over their missing bonuses:

If he’ll do it to a business, he’ll do it to those working for one I am shocked, shocked I say that the same person who feels that contracts with businesses are ‘payment optional’ would treat his own employees the same way. Okay, maybe not that shocked.

Finally, it’s BernardoVerda with a caveat on the fact that Elon can do whatever he wants with Twitter:

Except keep it working.

That’s all for this week, folks!



