Paramount The Latest To Pull Titles From Paramount Plus Streaming Catalog For A Tax Cut And To Skimp On Paying Residuals
One of the benefits of the shift to streaming music and video was supposed to be (and often is), convenience. As in, you’d have access to any show you’d like, at any time, without having to go hunting and pecking through old VHS archives. And while streaming delivered on many of its original promises, as the sector grows and consolidates at the hands of predatory, fail-upward VC bros, things are getting… stupid.
We’ve already documented the pointless horror of the Warner Brothers Discovery merger, in which “acquisition for acquisition’s sake” nitwits spent billions of dollars on numerous properties only to turn around and fire oodles of employees, pull numerous popular programs from their streaming catalogs to avoid paying residuals, and generally creating a worse product than when they began.
But it’s not just happening at Warner Brothers Discovery (Max). Disney, which generally has more money than it knows what to do with, recently stopped hosting a slate of its content (like its recently produced and relatively popular show Willow) because, again, it was too cheap to pay artists’ residuals and it wanted to nab a big fat tax cut.
Same thing with CBS and Paramount owned streaming platform Paramount Plus, which is being criticized for also pulling a long list of shows that were still popular with consumers. Again, because it was too cheap to pay residuals and wanted a nice tax cut:
The reason behind the removals, here and elsewhere, is a tax write-down that streaming services can get by Thanos-snapping their own original series. Why such a tax loophole exists for content that has been written, produced, and platformed (even for only a short time) is something that Hollywood might want to look into, as this increasingly popular move from streamers has introduced a new level of instability to the industry. Getting canceled is bad enough; now creatives have to worry that their work will disappear forever, often without any way to access it ever again.
Often, when these decisions are explained to the public in major outlets, it’s framed as essential, cold calculus. Rarely do outlets share the context that these same companies see no problem paying incompetent executives comically bloated compensation packages. Nor do they note how these companies spend untold billions on completely pointless mergers that set vast piles of money on fire.
Incompetence, a mindless obsession with consolidation, and slash-and-burn VC brain worms have come to streaming in a big way, triggering a major wave of the kind of enshitification Cory Doctorow routinely warns about in most sectors.
These are folks who genuinely don’t care about the actual health of the company, brand, or service being provided. They’re here to make quick money up front by any means necessary, then run to the exits in total disregard for anybody else as they fail upward to the next opportunity. And it’s completely undermining a core benefit of streaming and on demand technology:
Increasingly, the streaming companies that disrupted predatory cable TV giants are behaving more and more like the companies they disrupted. Asking more and more money for ever-degrading services that keep seeing greater and greater restrictions. Guess we’ll all have to head back to libraries, for however long those are allowed to exist.
Comments on “Paramount The Latest To Pull Titles From Paramount Plus Streaming Catalog For A Tax Cut And To Skimp On Paying Residuals”
Other alternative
And they wonder why piracy is still a thing in the age of streaming.
Re:
Well, if former employers keep pulling fucking portfolios, how the fuck are the animators gonna get employed?
BEGGING?
Re: Re:
They will have to pirate the material they created, of course. And the circle is complete.
Re: Re: Re: Piracy
I won’t tell you who, but I have already helped a show writer do just that. This was in January of 2011. They wrote an episode of the kid’s cartoon “Willa’s Wild Life” for Nelvana (in Canada), and they couldn’t get a copy of it. I grabbing it from my local station and I then was putting it on YouTube at the time (illegally). And so when that episode came up, I made certain to record it and I sent them the .mpg file of it.
I had also recently read an article on here, from several months prior, of another writer for Nelvana who couldn’t even watch the show they’d written as it was only available on a U.S. streaming service but not the Canadian version. I see nothing has improved since these instances.
No wonder the American writers are on strike!
Re: Re:
So, the same as actors and screenwriters…
Realistically, most people don’t have portfolios anyway. People involved with software, engineering, military aircraft, etc., are often contractually prohibited from sharing details, but manage to find work. (Many employers will only confirm, to a prospective new employer, that the person was employed during a certain period—for fear of lawsuits, they won’t recommend for or against the person.) Then there are people in jobs such as factories or retail who just don’t have anything on which to build a portfolio.
So, yeah, pull the content, drive down the price of animators, and let them beg for jobs from the few major companies that exist. As long as people keep entering that business based on artistic aspirations rather than financial projections, what’s the problem for Paramount?
That seems a mite generous. Things have been stupid in this market for several years at this point.
I’m just glad I stopped streaming and started using Usenet with Sonarr and Radarr.
So we give them copyright so they can make money by being the sole controller for like life + 300 years… but that was not enough so now we give them money to make shit & then kill it??
How does this benefit anyone but shareholders?
Surely isn’t benefiting the public or the creatives they kept harping about being left penniless b/c someone dl’ed a movie without paying…
I’m starting to think they are lying to us.
Re:
The publishers need the creative types, and have been their sole outlet for so long, that they think they can treat them as slaves. However, creative types are discovering that they no longer need the publishers, as the Internet allows alternatives based on crowd funding, that is being directly funded by their fans. The publishers could be left with their back catalogue, and fighting piracy, as the creatives move to other means of funding and distribution.
Re: Re:
They’ve been “discovering” that for more than 25 years, judging by the dates on some of the oldest internet-based fan fiction I have.
The “Street Performer Protocol” just turned 25 years old in May. ArtistShare came along in 2001; Indiegogo, Kickstarter, and GoFundMe from 2008-2010. In practice, people seem to be using these more as a way to get money from publishers than to bypass the publishers.
Are there any big “success stories” in which people have remained independent? I mean something mainstream—not a niche Youtube streamer, and not that bullshit definition used for “independent” film and music in which the MAFIAA remain involved with distribution.
Re: Re: Re:
Why ask about big “success stories”? There are many people making a full time living on YouTube who have been doing so longer than many artists have had recording careers.
Re: Re: Re:2
Because until they exist, staying current with popular culture will involve giving money to assholes like Paramount and the publishers who are suing libraries. And while it’s great that some people can make a living on Youtube, it’s kind of dangerous to be so dependent on Google, of all companies. Youtube’s too big for them to shut down, right? I don’t know, maybe, but most of that money is from advertising, which is an income stream that could dry up.
The statement was that “the creatives [may] move to other means of funding and distribution”. A bunch of new “creatives” might be popping up and not dealing with the traditional publishers. But that’s not to say anyone’s actually “moving” away from those publishers, or would reject them on principle if offered a deal.
But if we had a big-budget movie, for example, that was truly independent, I think that would be a real threat to the status quo. The big actors and millions of workers could threaten to go somewhere else, not just to a near-clone company on the other side of Hollywood.
Re: Re: Re:3
Do you want to stay current with current culture as defined by large corporation, or do you want to find content that appeals to your tasted? Indeed, being able to current with current culture is an effect of publishers limiting what is available.
Also, anybody on YouTube can take their exiting content with them to a new service if and when that becomes desirable, unlike anybody signed to a publisher, where assigned works stay with that publisher if they mode to a different one and they can do nothing to keep it available.
Re: Re: Re:4
I get your point, but “content that appeals” to me is not necessarily exclusive of big business. And if people at work, or on the street, or at a local book or writing club are talking about some media, it probably involves a big publisher.
Let’s not forget why Andy Weir initially put The Martian on Kindle: because some readers complained it was uncomfortable to read on their big computer screens, and they didn’t know enough about computers and files to get this free web-story onto an e-reader. And it was 99 cents instead of free because that was the minimum price allowed by Amazon. So, had I been the one telling my friends about the free story, I’d probably have become their tech-support department, and would’ve been promoting something that was later taken over by a large publisher anyway.
Well, they’re legally allowed to, which is a good point. But I recall a story within the last year or two about someone trying to do that after Google deleted their stuff. They had no backup copy of much of it! Nor did the thousands of subscribers, apparently.
That’s kind of related to the above point about the Martian, and today’s Techdirt story about the Google accounts of students. It’s rather important for people to know how to make backup copies of the things they value, but it seems many people are just moving from web-service to web-service with no real contingency plans.
If it’s a tax write off…
If it’s a tax write off, it means the tax payers paid for it.
It would only be fair that the content should be released in the public domain. No?
Re:
No, that’s not what tax write-offs are. In general, they don’t result in governments paying companies; they just mean the companies pay the government less tax than they otherwise would have.
But, yes, once a company declares something worthless, I don’t see how they could have any reasonable objection to giving it away. A “property tax” increasing every year a copyright is held would, I think, be a broader way to enforce this. It wouldn’t be limited to the works whose value is thought to be exactly zero, and it would totally eliminate “orphan works”.
Re: Re:
.. the companies pay the government less tax than they otherwise would have.”
The money that the government has to spend has to come from somewhere, so if not these companies, other companies and individuals that do pay have to make up the shortfall. Or govt spends less, but that’s a whole different argument.
Can someone explain though, how the write off results in a net gain for the company, surely it’s just meant to reduce their losses when things go belly up
Re: Re: Re:
Of course, but let’s not fall into the standard TV/film industry fallacy of using words such as “paid” or “lost” to mean “gained less money than expected”.
The only thing American business knows how to do...
…is create scarcity.
Streaming Service & Cable Companies always complain about...
Streaming Services & Cable Companies always complain about being unable to compete with free .ie piracy. Removing content while increasing prices seems like they are desperately trying to drive people toward piracy.
Re:
Piracy is the drum that the publishers can beat to try and gain control over the Internet. Their real competition, and their possible downfall is self publishing, and the various ways the creatives have found to get paid. However self publishing is legal, and so piracy is the hook they use to get laws passed that increase their ability to control or attack services on the Internet.
Re: Re:
“Piracy” is the term they’ve convinced the Internet to use—to refer to the fans, and not the groups making every effort to avoid paying residuals (since when did they pay those anyway, even for stuff still “in print”?). So, it’s working; they’ve gained a notable amount of control over Techdirt commenters, at least.
How does this affect creators?
If you were part of the crew that worked on Batgirl, and it got canceled, would you continue working with Warner Bros? And if you were part of the crew that worked on Willow, would you continue working with Disney?
Or does this even matter, since there are probably plenty of people who would jump at the chance to make a major project for any of these studios?
Or is it time for the cast and crew to sign a different contract with the studio that says their project must be available to the public for a certain length of time?
Re:
I decided 20 years ago (after seeing friends kicked off Napster etc.) that I would never work with any member of the RIAA, MPAA, or Business Software Alliance. So I wouldn’t have been working with Warner in the first place. But as to the people who do? Yeah, they’re gonna keep doing it, ’cause what alternative is there? The entire industry’s owned by a handful of companies, all equally bad. It’s like when someone gets pissed off at Verizon and swears to never do business with them again; so they go to AT&T, but just as many people are doing the reverse, and the net effect is zero.
I like the optimism of the commenters who think self-publishing is a threat. But, personally, that’s happening far more slowly than I’d like, to the extent I don’t really see the threat. Look at the list of famous self-published books on Wikipedia. Almost all are listed as “originally” self-published, and now one of the big publishers got in on it. Their list of top-grossing independent films includes The Lord of the Rings trilogy, which… fuck off, that’s New Line a.k.a. Warner Bros., who by the way refused to pay Peter Jackson—who, after a bit of public strife, eventually worked with them again on The Hobbit.
Re: residuals
As mentioned frequently part of the compensation package is residuals form the show being rewatched. So if they suddenly drop it they no longer get paid any of that money and the company gets to write it off as a loss to lower their tax liability but the individuals just get screwed.
Re: Re:
My resume: “I worked for {XYZ}, where I did blah blah, woof woof, on down the line.”
Interviewer: “So kid, that show got canceled before it even aired. Makes me think that you didn’t do a good enough job to make it go.”
Interviewer: “Next!”
One or two entries like that on a resume, and things are not going to go well in the future, for that person.
…..
What’s needed here is some good old fashioned Hollywood accounting, in reverse. As alluded to by Phillip, residuals are a part of the contract. If a show actually airs, then it’s part of the public perception of creative content, and therefore is subject to contractual rules, to wit:
“Residuals shall be paid on a quarterly basis, whether or not the show actually airs anywhere else after the initial airing.” or words to that effect. I’m sure a good lawyer could dress it up enough to pass muster.
(Bonus points for anyone who can name exactly where I cribbed the quote “blah blah…..”)
cancel culture
Oh NO!!!! There is nothing left to watch!!!
No longer creators and entertainers.
Most of those hired for the highest wage, Are probably more Loophole Bookkeepers and tax lawyers.
How many years has the Gov. had deals with the movie industry? How many times has the IRS/Congress/anyone tried to FIND all the money to TAX?
When are they going to Stop making a game out of Taxes, and JUST tax every one/thing/corp?
For a Guesstimate, its been suggested that Taxing the corps, PROPERLY, would lead to an abundance to the point that Citizen wouldnt need to pay Any.
ALONG that idea is, Why are Other nations Buying into Buying USA bonds? Why do we need to Borrow money from other nations to Pay for our Gov.?
By their logic, they could remove every single show on their service every single week, and “re-introduce” the shows – to pull this idea out of nowhere – one episode at a time. They could – I don’t know – put an episode on their show at a very specific time, for only that one time. Heck, do this for a hundred different shows, air one episode at a time at a specific time.
Maybe arrange them so shows of one kind of genre (sci-fi, history, drama, etc) don’t show at the exact same time as another of the same genre to make sure people don’t miss an episode they might like. You could use – for lack of a better word, I’ll borrow an archaic term here – “channels” to explain how different the content in one series of episodes are from others. Give these so-called “channels” fancy names so people can explain which “channel” they like to a friend to get them interested.
While we’re here, you have a captive audience that can ONLY watch something at a specific time and place, so you can sell advertising space IN THE MIDDLE of your show. Since you now have advertising revenue, you can reduce or eliminate your monthly costs entirely! Oh, why do that. You have the content, people must come to YOU! Increase the monthly cost!
Oh, but some people have jobs, and cannot watch a show at a specific time. Why not sell them little boxes (or rent to them at exorbitant prices), dedicated to showing your content and only your content? You can include hard drives in these boxes to allow them to TEMPORARILY save the video for later use, but put all kinds of restrictions on these so they cannot skip your precious commercials. Maybe charge them a fee to use this service, so your customers cannot skip your commercials (and the precious revenue).
Wow, with such a profitable and customer-friendly option such as this, I can’t imagine how on-demand cheap online streaming companies will exist. There will be a total revolution in the system.
A radical suggestion:
Any show or movie that a studio writes off for tax purposes should be released into the public domain in the highest quality possible.
Re:
I’ll start with Megas XLR.
Literally part of a tax writeoff.
So is all this culture lost to future generations?
If some show is only ever released on a streaming service, does it get archived anywhere so the public can actually get it when the copyright eventually expires? Or so future historians can see what we were watching?
Re:
Probably, but that kind of archiving may not be legal under current copyright law.