FCC Launches New Broadband Privacy ‘Task Force’ So It Can Pretend It Hasn’t Become Useless On Consumer Protection
Supreme Court Rejects Genius’ Preposterously Stupid Lawsuit Against Google

Supreme Court Rejects Genius’ Preposterously Stupid Lawsuit Against Google

Copyright

from the not-genius dept

Wed, Jun 28th 2023 03:38pm -

Look, we were not kind when Genius first accused Google of copying lyrics from its site. The only interesting bit was the cleverness with which Genius figured out Google had copied the lyrics from its site, by sneakily adding in curved or non-curved apostrophes to see if the same ones showed up in Google’s version of the lyrics.

But, as we noted at the time, even if Google copied the lyrics from Genius, that was not a legal matter. After all, Genius did not hold any rights in the lyrics, and its method of “getting” the lyrics was basically having people copy down what they heard (one of the stupid things about copyright and lyrics is that there are no official lyrics most of the time, and every lyric site, even those that “license” lyrics, still have to figure out what those lyrics are, which is just kinda crazy when you think about it). And, more importantly, we had a lawsuit almost exactly on this point years ago, where a phone book company inserted fake entries to capture those who “copied” their phone book, and the court said that you can’t copyright facts, and allowed it to stand.

We were even less kind when Genius stupidly sued Google anyway. And we were not at all surprised when a judge rejected the many, many, many ways in which the company tried to turn this into a legal claim. And so, it’s no surprise that this case ends with a complete whimper as the Supreme Court rejected Genius’ cert petition with no comment.

There’s really not much more to say about this other than whoever decided to bring this case in the first place was no genius, and just wasted a bunch of money on high priced lawyers to bring an exceptionally silly case.

Next time, the company should just put a copy of its planned complaint on Genius for copyright experts to annotate before they bring such a silly lawsuit.

Filed Under: , , , ,
Companies: genius, google

15 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Supreme Court Rejects Genius’ Preposterously Stupid Lawsuit Against Google”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
15 Comments
Anonymous Coward says:

The only interesting bit was the cleverness with which Genius figured out Google had copied the lyrics from its site, by sneakily adding in curved or non-curved apostrophes to see if the same ones showed up in Google’s version of the lyrics.

I suspect Netflix is doing something similar, and maybe exactly this in certain cases. A lot of Netflix rips have non-breaking spaces in the subtitles with no obvious logic to their placement. And, sometimes, there are a handful of non-ASCII apostrophes, inconsistently placed. I’ve also seen subtitles with unexpected Cyrillic letters, such as В standing in for B, but can’t remember whether that was from Netflix.

These are often the only non-ASCII characters in the subtitles, so they kind of stand out. And I’m sure I read about such ideas decades ago.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re:

Map makers love to do things like this.

Yeah, and it can be really annoying. I tried to access a “street” near my workplace, which looked like it might connect to a nearby bike path. But the supposed intersection was a dead end, with an old-looking fence, a “private property” sign, and some cows grazing beyond.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

FCC Launches New Broadband Privacy ‘Task Force’ So It Can Pretend It Hasn’t Become Useless On Consumer Protection
Supreme Court Rejects Genius’ Preposterously Stupid Lawsuit Against Google
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...