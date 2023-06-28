Supreme Court Rejects Genius’ Preposterously Stupid Lawsuit Against Google
Look, we were not kind when Genius first accused Google of copying lyrics from its site. The only interesting bit was the cleverness with which Genius figured out Google had copied the lyrics from its site, by sneakily adding in curved or non-curved apostrophes to see if the same ones showed up in Google’s version of the lyrics.
But, as we noted at the time, even if Google copied the lyrics from Genius, that was not a legal matter. After all, Genius did not hold any rights in the lyrics, and its method of “getting” the lyrics was basically having people copy down what they heard (one of the stupid things about copyright and lyrics is that there are no official lyrics most of the time, and every lyric site, even those that “license” lyrics, still have to figure out what those lyrics are, which is just kinda crazy when you think about it). And, more importantly, we had a lawsuit almost exactly on this point years ago, where a phone book company inserted fake entries to capture those who “copied” their phone book, and the court said that you can’t copyright facts, and allowed it to stand.
We were even less kind when Genius stupidly sued Google anyway. And we were not at all surprised when a judge rejected the many, many, many ways in which the company tried to turn this into a legal claim. And so, it’s no surprise that this case ends with a complete whimper as the Supreme Court rejected Genius’ cert petition with no comment.
There’s really not much more to say about this other than whoever decided to bring this case in the first place was no genius, and just wasted a bunch of money on high priced lawyers to bring an exceptionally silly case.
Next time, the company should just put a copy of its planned complaint on Genius for copyright experts to annotate before they bring such a silly lawsuit.
not just about copyright
I think its important to note that Genius tried to claim that google broke the TOS agreement, even though google never agreed to the TOS. Genius claimed that just by using the site it was an implied agreement. The court rejected that logic.
I suspect Netflix is doing something similar, and maybe exactly this in certain cases. A lot of Netflix rips have non-breaking spaces in the subtitles with no obvious logic to their placement. And, sometimes, there are a handful of non-ASCII apostrophes, inconsistently placed. I’ve also seen subtitles with unexpected Cyrillic letters, such as В standing in for B, but can’t remember whether that was from Netflix.
These are often the only non-ASCII characters in the subtitles, so they kind of stand out. And I’m sure I read about such ideas decades ago.
Map makers love to do things like this.
Yeah, and it can be really annoying. I tried to access a “street” near my workplace, which looked like it might connect to a nearby bike path. But the supposed intersection was a dead end, with an old-looking fence, a “private property” sign, and some cows grazing beyond.
Are misheard lyrics copyrightable?
I don’t think so. But I’ll have to check on that later. Now, excuse me while I kiss this guy…
You’re kissing that guy? I thought it was Lady Mondegreen…
Venue Matters
Had the case been brought here in Agloe, NY I can guarantee the results would be different.
We’d have flying cars if people put half as much effort into doing good for the world as they have put into finding a way to sue Google for something to get a payday.
