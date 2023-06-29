Reddit Ramps Up Its Threats To Protesting Mods, As Ad Buyers Leave
The landed gentry are only in charge until the king comes to town and chops off a few heads. At least that seems to be the case at Reddit, where CEO Steve Huffman pretended his complaints about current moderators — who were protesting his decision to effectively cut off API access to tons of useful tools by jacking up the price on it to unsupportable levels — was about making Reddit more “democratic.”
Except, that’s clearly not the case. For weeks now, Reddit has been ratcheting up the threats to various moderators of subreddits to try to force them to reopen.
The latest is that Reddit started contacting more mods of protesting subs (most have reopened, but many are still engaging in acts of protest) telling them they had 48 hours to tell the company their plans for reopening. Quickly after that, they issued an ultimatum: closed subreddits must reopen.
“This community remaining closed to its [millions of] members cannot continue” beyond the deadline, the admin (Reddit employee) account ModCodeofConduct wrote in a note to one of the biggest Reddit communities that’s still private.
After a mod replied, ModCodeofConduct went even further. “[Millions of] members have lost complete access to this community and that is not going to continue,” the account said. “Wanting to take time to consider future moderation plans is fine, but that must be done in at least a ‘restricted’ setting. This community will not remain private beyond the timeframe we’ve allowed for confirmation of plans here.”
In a conversation with moderators of a different subreddit, ModCodeofConduct told them that “continued violation of [Rule 4 of the Moderator Code of Conduct] over the next 31 hours will result in further action.” Rule 4 of that document is “Be Active and Engaged.” That subreddit has since reopened, though in an “archive” mode where new posts will be automatically removed.
The thing is, in many of these subreddits, the users voted in favor of going private. So, for all of Huffman’s nonsense talk about “democracy” and getting rid of what he preposterously called “the landed gentry,” the reality is the opposite. It’s Huffman’s way, or you’re out.
Indeed, there are already reports of Reddit admins being willing to help stage coups to oust protesting mods and install others in their place. Meanwhile, there’s talk of renewed protests on July 1st (the day the API changes go into effect), though who knows how well that will go.
Meanwhile, I’ve seen lots of reports noting that Redidt’s traffic, after an initial dip, has returned to normal, but it’s possible that some of that is just people gawking at the spectacle of the protesting subs that were covered in John Oliver images.
But, perhaps a more concerning issue regarding Huffman’s plans to take the company public in the near future, is that the same reports saying traffic has returned to normal, are noting that traffic to Reddit’s advertising portal… has dropped noticeably.
However, Similarweb told Gizmodo traffic to the ads.reddit.com portal, where advertisers can buy ads and measure their impact, has dipped. Before the first blackout began, the ads site averaged about 14,900 visits per day. Beginning on June 13, though, the ads site averaged about 11,800 visits per day, a 20% decrease.
For June 20 and 21, the most recent days for which Similarweb has estimates, the ads site got in the range of 7,500 to 9,000 visits, Carr explained, meaning that ad-buying traffic has continued to drop.
Next thing you know, we’ll be hearing that Huffman has hired Linda Yaccarino to be the new CEO….
Also worth noting: The official subreddit for Minecraft got a little less official earlier this week.
Don't miss reddit.
Coincidentally, I left for a work trip about the time that the first protests started. I was off reddit for a few weeks because i didnt take my phone with me and after getting back I realized I don’t miss it and I wasted too much time on it before.
I have no plans to ever return even though it has nothing to do with the protests. I do support the protests though because charging outrageous fees for the API access is stupid.
Incidental traffic
It is not too strange that Reddit is (almost) back to normal visitor levels. While a not insignificant amount of traffic is by people registered/active on the site there is an enormous amount of incidental traffic directed towards the site through search engines.
It’s funny how Reddit allowed racist, bigoted, pedophilic, and violent subreddits to thrive for years, but now suddenly they want to control what subreddits exists. They could have, and should have, run the set of default subreddits themselves to provide a basic platform for people. But they didn’t want to spend the money on it. Even today they could easily create a set of subreddits that are “official” for people to use. They would just have actually pay money to people to maintain and moderate them. And again, they don’t want to do that.
Spez not only wants to have his cake and eat it too, he wants to take all the mods’ cakes, that they spent their time to make and decorate for free, then smash the cakes in the mods’ faces while calling them names.
One might think he wants the white supremacist dollar…
Deleted my account today with “Go fuck yourself, Spez.” as my reason.
Reddit is replaceable.
Users and advertisers bailing after a boneheaded CEO implements changes that the people who bring value to the service hate and anyone remotely knowledgeable about how the platform works could have explained were terrible ideas?
Well he did want to emulate Elon…
But Elon had the $44 billion to lose. Spez is trying to make his billions. But, the way he is going he might just meet Elon at the $0 mark.
And he’s failing. And that’s sad.
…well, it’s sad for him, anyway.
Reddit is better than ever now that the uppity mods have been replaced. This is just another example of MM complaining about a company led by a white man he doesn’t like.
Re:
I suggest seeking mental health care seeing that your perception of reality is only tangentially related to said reality.
Granted the quite a few of the mods ended up on the malicious compliance route. Just keep in mind the whole reason of the mod revolt is that Huffmans blatant cash grab without thinking about the consequences (As can be seen by the total surprise that accessibility apps were making use of the Reddit API) results in 0 available apps (since no app can afford the costs, which incidentally are a multiple of the expected income gained from a visitor to the website through a browser without add blocker) to use for moderating. And unless there has been unreported progress only two accessibility apps that were green lighted after the “Oh we’re fucked” realization that they just screwed over every blind person trying to access Reddit and the impending reputational shitstorm that started brewing as a result.
What makes it worse is that for any Reddit moderation at scale you cannot use the basic tools provided by Reddit you need an independently app since those provide the tools needed.
Finally the app makers themselves have said that they are willing to pay, just that they are literally incapable of paying the rate that Reddit demands (Which is 10X-20X above industry wide rates accepted as reasonable/possible to be fronted by app developers while still covering the costs by the provide of the API).
Huffman reacted to this by lying, threats, altering the ToS (which is totally within the rights of Reddit to do unlike the lying and threats) and demands, sometimes ridiculous demands. There was no lets talk this out, there is Huffman the Emperor/Imperator/Dictator thinking he could order volunteers to do as he said or else.
While Huffman stated the protests were nothing his action spoke louder then those claims. He started lashing out at the people who just seriously reduced the chance of his IPO being successful.
So he first removed a few teams of mods to have them replaced for daring to take the sub they were moderating private. Claiming that they didn’t have the support of the users of those subs. So polls went up, stay dark or reopen, and the mods followed those polls. So a bunch more mods were removed for doing what the users of those subs wanted.
At this point the mods went maliciously creative in compliance. they reopened subs but rewrote the rules of the sub to for example only allow sexy John Oliver pictures or put the NSFW tag on the sub (which was merely a warning, not a guaranteed that for example a sub would allow the posting of uncensored pictures of the result of deadly car crashes in the sub). Huffman retaliated, thought he was clever by forcing a review of any sub trying to put up the NSFW tag (and having the reviewers reject them due to there being no NSFW material in the sub due to the rules not allowing NSFW material in a sub without the NSFW tag).
So yeah is Huffman doesn’t come across as a reasonable human being when people report on the current circus that is Reddit it is because he isn’t behaving like a reasonable human being but more like a little kid throwing a temper tantrum that he isn’t getting his way and attacking the people who do not do as he says.
Who cares about “accessibility apps” and their users?
Re: Re: Re:
The people who make those apps care. And not for nothing, but Reddit being more accessible to more people means more traffic, which in turn means more activity and thus more chances for advertisers to have their ads seen by the Reddit userbase.
Also: For all that you may want to decry “accessibility”, you might want to remember that “disabled” is a status that can apply to you in an instant. No one is immune from it, and on a long enough timeline, you will suffer some form of disability. That shouldn’t prevent you from being able to use an app—and if the official Reddit app won’t provide you with an accessibility option that can help you use the app, you’ll thank whoever does. Except now you won’t be able to because Reddit is effectively killing those apps—a move that you seem happy to applaud because…shit, maybe you just enjoy the idea of others suffering. Who knows, who cares, you’re an asshole.
I’m not an asshole 🤣
Re: Re: Re:
Anyone who, unlike you, is a real human being, that’s who.
We'll see...
Most of the apps are shutting down at the end of June or July. It will be interesting to see what happens at that point.
If the numbers don’t drop substantially, I expect the CEO to shout it from the rooftops.
Third-party apps don’t matter.
Until they do…
I have seem this reported:
Reddit restoring deleted posts, may be violating CCPA
The place I originally saw it seems to have retracted that post, so … I don’t know?
Nope. Multiple people across different sites have confirmed that they need to repeat mass deletions of their posts. The way it is described seems that this is not intentional since some part of the deletion process goes through on each iteration.
To bad that the GDPR doesn’t care about intentional or not.
I have already decided that once the Reddit app I use goes dark I’m done with Reddit. Reddit’s official app is complete garbage. I tried to use it several times and it just sucks. I use RiF on Android and have continuously for over 10 or so years. It seems like the CEO is trying to run things like a tyrannical dictatorship not a democracy and there’s plenty of proof of it.
The solution is simple
Stop supporting fascism! Stop with your white supremacist garbage! Stop being entitled white racist men!!!
Good.
That also applies to China as well.
Stop promoting Chinese fascism, Valis.
Re:
You first, you CCP shill.
I think Spez looked at what Elon is doing and said, “Hold my beer!”