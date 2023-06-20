As Reddit Threatens To Hand Over Closed Subs To New Mods, Subs Strike Back With Sexy John Oliver
from the john-oliver-beats-spez dept
Reddit CEO Steve Huffman really seems to underestimate the kinds of people who sign up to be Reddit mods, and their willingness to go to extreme lengths if you start pushing them. We’ve discussed the nonsensical nature of Huffman’s new API efforts, as well as his stupid response to the subreddit blackout which caused many subreddits to remain on strike. We also discussed his incredibly entitled position about how third party apps that made his site more valuable owe him money.
But, incredibly, Huffman seems unable to stop digging.
After initially suggesting that he would create policies to allow Reddit users to “vote out” moderators who were striking (in the mistaken belief that “ordinary” Reddit users didn’t support the strike), Reddit sent out a not very subtle threat letter to moderators of the still striking communities.
The whole letter stinks of traditional union-busting practices, starting off with an attempt to divide the striking mods to see if the company can peel some away from the strikes:
We are also aware that some members of your mod team have expressed that they want to close your community indefinitely. We are reaching out to find out if this is the consensus reached by the mod team.
Subreddits exist for the benefit of the community of users who come to them for support and belonging and in the end, moderators are stewards of these spaces and in a position of trust. Your users rely on your community for information, support, entertainment, and finding connection with others who have similar interests. Ensuring that communities are able to remain stable and actively moderated is incredibly important to the people seeking out these spaces to make and foster connections.
Then the threat, worded in a way such that Reddit could later pretend it wasn’t actually a threat:
If there are mods here who are willing to work towards reopening this community, we are willing to work with you to process a Top Mod Removal request or reorder the mod team to achieve this goal if mods higher up the list are hindering reopening. We would handle this request and any retaliation attempts here in this modmail chain immediately.
Our goal is to work with the existing mod team to find a path forward and make sure your subreddit is made available for the community which makes its home here. If you are not able or willing to reopen and maintain the community, please let us know.
And, of course, after this letter became public, Reddit pretended there was nothing at all threatening about it:
“We have not threatened anyone,” Reddit spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt said in a statement to The Verge. “That’s not how we operate. Pressuring people is not our goal. We’re communicating expectations and how things work. Redditors want to reddit and mods want to mod. We want mods who want to mod to be able to do so.”
Come on, Tim. None of us were born yesterday. Everyone knows it was a threat to remove striking mods.
And, of course, all any of this does is continue to erode trust in the platform. As Scharon Harding over at Ars Technica rightly notes:
Reddit’s battle with devs, mods, and users is just the most recent version of the struggle. Reddit felt like something that the community built with the company, but while Reddit was happy to offload the responsibility for content creation, moderation, and (until recently) app development to third parties, it wasn’t willing to hand over real power.
Sudden, unaffordable API pricing (Reddit will charge $12,000 for 50 million API requests) and Reddit’s obstinacy are also harsh warnings to devs about the risks of building something totally reliant on a platform they don’t own. Many devs thought Reddit would always allow reasonable pricing for its API and have put in years of work based on that assumption. In the future, devs should think twice about building products based on properties they can’t control, assuming a company will always be supportive and reasonable (or even agreeing with them about what “supportive” and “reasonable” mean). That could mean a future where devs are far less incentivized to create innovations.
But hell hath no fury like a Redditor being jacked around by clueless pointy-haired bosses, and the mods struck back. Given the clear (yes, Tim Rathschmidt) threat of replacing of striking mods, possibly through a sketchy “voting” process to remove, as Huffman ridiculously called them, “the landed gentry, two of the biggest striking subreddits held a vote, just like Huffman wanted. Okay, well maybe not “just like” he wanted. Instead, r/GIFs and r/pics held a poll on whether they should “return to normal” or “only allow images featuring John Oliver.”
Let’s just say that Huffman’s belief that the average Redditor just wanted things to return to normal showed a profound misunderstanding of the average Redditor’s desire for funny chaos over helping a company make money. Here’s how the vote on r/GIFs went:
Yes, that shows “return to normal’“ receiving NEGATIVE 1,851 votes, while the John Oliver solution received 13,696 votes. Other subreddits joined in the fun and the results were even more extreme. r/pics voted for John Oliver pics with a vote of 37,331 against negative 2,329. Of course, r/pics went beyond the r/GIFs requirement of just being pics of John Oliver to them having to be sexy.
Then r/aww joined in as well, with its community voting in favor of only “adorable” pics of John Oliver (or his adorable Japanese mascot Chiijohn), with the Oliver pics winning by an even larger vote: 48,506 in favor and negative 2,691 voting to return to normal:
Oliver took to Twitter (unfortunately…) to support the Reddit protests, saying “have at it”:
He then included 10 photos of himself that would aid the cause. Here are a few:
And, of course, other subreddits are joining in as well, including r/Piracy, which has said that “only sexy pirate John Oliver artwork” may be posted.
Scrolling through the various subreddits, all you see are pics of John Oliver, including some that are arguably not entirely safe for work (depending on where you work, of course).
Meanwhile, Steve “this will pass” Huffman may have even more pressing matters at hand as a ransomware group has said that it will release a bunch of leaked Reddit data if the company doesn’t roll back its API policy changes (and pay the hackers $4.5 million).
Not to condone the hacking/ransom demands, but seems like the company might have been better off not pissing off its most active users?
Filed Under: api, john oliver, mods, protests, strike, subreddits
Companies: reddit
Comments on “As Reddit Threatens To Hand Over Closed Subs To New Mods, Subs Strike Back With Sexy John Oliver”
I’m so hoping John Oliver does one of his episodes about this. Dressed in a pirate costume. Looking sexy.
Re:
Unfortunately, he can’t until the Writer’s Strike is up. He and his writers are probably screaming into paper bags at the timing.
Strike!
I’ve seen some pushback on smaller subreddits against ‘power hungry mods’ mostly upset that the protest is inconveniencing the users more than reddit. But striking is very rarely popular…
It’ll be interesting if the admins keep to the schedule of features they’ve established with some subreddits like /r/science, or what happens if reddit admins can’t keep to their promises.
The real question right now is how easy is it to replace the current set of moderators?
Re:
Depends on how much you care about quality and community. Finding volunteers is easy enough, finding some who won’t ruin the subreddits is much harder.
I fully expect this protest to end in a few days.
reddit will remove the mods that are making their subs NSFW. same for the larger ones that are just posting john oliver pics or the like.
the mods are acting like a bunch of children and will be treated as such
Re:
“Few days”. Is 10 days considered a “few”. I don’t see this ending before the 30th of June unless the API issue (and a few others) gets resolved.
For one, when RIF goes away, I will delete my presence and not return.
Re:
I’d also like to remind you that as a very old-school Internet person, Simple Machines Forum is a free piece of software, IRC is still around, Discord is a thing…
Oh, and that IPO?? WallStreetBets has taught the entire Reddit community how to wage asymmetric financial warfare…
Or perhaps you actually want the entire Reddit community to take a leaf from the Bolsheviks in 1917…
I am not making threats, I am simply telling you the options the users and the mods have at hand, and unless you actually want things to go nuclear, metaphorically speaking…
Re:
If only more people acted like “children”
Re:
I see you support robber barons, who get rich off of the labors of others.
Re: Re: Who force them?
Who forced them to work for free?
Re: Re: Re:
Precisely. They can simply move on and the service will die.
Re: Re: Re:
They are not being forced, but the changes will result in them being charged for providing free labour.
Re:
I bet you’re a “temporarily embarassed millionaire” who thinks the Hollywood writer’s strike is a bad thing because the writers should be grateful they even get the few scraps they do from the studios.
Re:
As the polls show: the mods aren’t alone. The mods aren’t the only ones posting the john oliver pics – there’s no way that they could do that volume.
And those vote tallies? That’s Reddit’s Up and Downvotes, or whatever term they use for it, at work. The options to return to normal received down votes to go negative. That’s the users themselves voting for this.
The CEO is taking actions that foment not just mod revolt, but user revolt. The very people who generate the content are against the company’s new policy. Those same users will have zero respect for a new mod team – and when the majority of the userbase won’t play ball with the mod team, the new mod team won’t be able to hack it.
Re:
Imagine how unimaginitively stupid someone has to be, for the above to be their takeaway from this.
Re: Re:
The worst part?
I have had to deal with an admin that DID act like a power-tripping, angry child.
I am very, very angry that people actually think that way, and also, incidentally, part of how I accidentally became a mod…
How do you get a negative number of votes as result?
Are people using karma to remove votes?
Re:
More downvotes than upvotes, that’s how.
Re: Re:
Ah so it are two (or more) separate posts that are then combined to give the results of a poll.
ESH - Everyone sucks here
As I see it Reddit went scorched Earth instead of making a case to the Reddit community that other companies were profiting from Reddit and how Reddit should get a percentage. This is totally on Reddit’s management for not communicating effectively.
Still I don’t see this not as a blatant money grab by Reddit but as a push back to the many alleged companies using Reddit to train their machine learned ChatGPTs and such using APIs that were never intended to for the task. Remember Google’s search efficiency dropped due to Reddit sub lockdowns – which highlights Reddit’s position but is not discussed enough. Should Reddit get a cut from Google?
The work-for-free moderators are caught in the middle and responding with added external pressure from those that seek to use APIs without some increased level of monetary compensation and those that just hate misinformation (snarky responses) coming from Reddit management.
Meanwhile users of the site that rely on information from the subs suffer.
From the Reddit sub r/AmItheAsshole I determine ESH – Everyone sucks here.
Reddit management blew it. The moderators making things private but not including people already joined to the sub suck. The external companies that want inferred freebies from APIs really should have better business models and also suck.
Re:
For reference, the double negative used here says “you see this as a blatant money grab.” From context, I can see you meant “I don’t see this as a blatant money grab, but as…”
And you might have an argument there, if not for sheer, insane amount proposed as charge for the API access. And don’t forget that this is affecting everything – not just data scrapers, not just LLMs, but basic moderation tools. You’re inventing a reason that hasn’t been brought up by anybody. The CEO never mentioned ChatGPT, Reddit hasn’t talked about AI, none of the stories talk about that aspect of it.
If the people making the move to implement the charge do not ever mention or hint at that being the reason, I have no reason to believe that it is, and I will not give them credit for something they never claimed. The clear target under the crosshairs by Reddit has been the third-party apps like Apollo.
Don’t invent reasons for people, either to excuse them or blame them. That’s just a bad thing to do.
Re: Re:
Yeah, one of the reasons for the revolt/protest is that Reddit’s plan would funnel everyone into the official Reddit app, which—thanks to Reddit and Reddit alone—lacks many of the moderation features found in the third-party apps that let community moderators do their jobs better. If the official app had the functionality of those third-party apps, losing third-party apps might not be such a big deal. But it doesn’t, so it is.
Reddit’s CEO seems determined to take Elon Musk’s “fuck the wider userbase, I’m gonna do what I want and fuck the consequences for the company/platform” approach and apply it to Reddit. I want to hope he’s learning that, like with Twitter, that approach isn’t going to make anyone happy in the long term—especially including the people who make the most value for the site itself…one of whom isn’t the CEO.
Re: Re:
That was a typo, the word NOT should not be there 😉
Here’s a couple of supporting links
reddits-blackout-has-broken-a-popular-google-search…
link
As Reddit battles OpenAI…
link
Re:
AnonymousCase,
You’ve missed the most salient point, although some of your statements do ring true.
In point of fact, the striking mods have a helluva job on their hands, keeping their subreddits clean and civil. To effect that end, they use tools developed by 3rd parties, ’cause the tools provided by Reddit itself are known to be in a very high state of suck.
In order to use those external tools, the API is accessed each time a decision is made by a mod to do something. (Sometimes that one single decision will be based on several accesses or requests to the API.) If you’re at all familiar with how numbers work, it shouldn’t be difficult to understand that any one subreddit, even with a small team of mods, will easily achieve 50,000 “requests” a month.
Now, given that no one has yet stated that mods will be exempt from the 12,000 bucks charge for those requests, how do you suppose that any mod will be able to afford to do his/her job? I’d be willing to bet that a goodly number of them would sooner leave than submit to being forced to use the ineffective in-house tools.
Wouldn't want to be him
It’s not passing despite his pushing. Constipation sucks, huh
So What?
WHy the worry about the volume of ChatGTP and similar apps reading reddit? I only ever used the browser interface. It would be trivial to write a program to simply scrape the website, wholesale for datamining. I bet you could get AI to write that program. 😀
The only reason to limit outside apps is if they are inefficiently written and hitting the site far too often for too much data for a single user/screen. Otherwise, people are doing what you want them to do – read your website. If the ads don’t go out to an app with the real data (so as to make you money), that’s a failing of your web design.