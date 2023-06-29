Internal Twitter Video Reveals Twitter Bent Over Backwards To Protect Trump And Pro-Trump Insurrectionists

Tommy Tuberville Is Only The Latest Republican To Take Credit For Massive Broadband Investment They Voted Against
from the still-won't-convince-the-gullible dept

Thu, Jun 29th 2023 09:28am

I don’t know how many times it needs to be said, but since so many are still insisting the opposite is true, I guess many more times: Twitter’s moderation policies were not driven by some anti-conservative bias, nor were they pushed by the government to block Trump or his supporters. We have, of course, discussed all this before, but now the Washington Post got its hands on a video recording of an internal Twitter meeting right before the January 6th attack on the Capitol, in which they discussed how to handle the growing calls for violence.

Nothing in the video is surprising, as it all confirms what’s been said before, but it does provide more evidence. The video, and testimony from some people involved in this and related meetings, were part of why the January 6th Committee highlighted just how far Twitter staff bent over backwards to protect Trump and conservatives on the platform.

And, it’s confirming what a former Twitter trust & safety employee testified under oath, about how when they saw a tweet by Donald Trump that clearly violated the site’s policies, the decision Twitter’s leadership made was to rewrite the rules to effectively exempt Trump’s tweet.

That’s not even getting into the many studies, both internal and external to Twitter, that showed no evidence of anti-conservative bias in Twitter’s moderation policies. In fact, Twitter’s own research showed that it favored conservative tweets, with its algorithm promoting them more than non-conservative tweets.

And the new video, again, shows that the company wanted to give every possible leeway to Trump’s supporters, even as some were advocating violence (some of which later occurred):

On Jan. 5, 2021, the lawyers and specialists on Twitter’s safety policy team, which set rules about violent content, were bracing for a day of brutality in Washington. In the weeks since President Donald Trump had tweeted a call for his supporters to gather in the nation’s capital for a protest he promised would be “wild,” the site had erupted with pledges of political vengeance and plans for a military-style assault.

“I am very concerned about what happens tomorrow, especially given what we have been seeing,” one member of the team, Anika Collier Navaroli, said in a video call, the details of which are reported here for the first time. “For months we have been allowing folks to maintain and say on the platform that they’re locked and loaded, that they’re ready to shoot people, that they’re ready to commit violence.”

Some participants in the call pushed the company to adopt a tougher position, arguing that moderators should be able to remove what they called “coded incitements to violence” — messages, such as “locked and loaded,” that could be read as threats. But a senior manager dismissed the idea, saying executives wanted them to take action against only the most flagrant rules violations, adding, “We didn’t want to go too far.”

I think this is actually a fully defensible position, especially as it wasn’t entirely clear how far all the talk would go. But it also blows a big hole in the idea that Twitter was actively seeking to suppress such voices.

The same records that the Post obtained show that Twitter was also very reluctant to suspend Trump:

But the records reveal a company that fought until the end to give some of Trump’s most belligerent supporters the benefit of the doubt, even as its internal teams faced an overwhelming volume of tweets threatening retribution in line with Trump’s lies that the election had been stolen.

They also show that Twitter’s leaders were reluctant to take action against Trump’s account two days after the insurrection, even as lawyers inside the company argued that his continued praise of the Capitol rioters amounted to “glorification of violence,” an offense punishable then by suspension under Twitter’s rules.

And, one more thing: the records suggest that the narrative about the Biden administration (or, at the time, campaign and then transition team) having anything to do with the Trump suspension is false:

None of the records obtained by The Washington Post — including the 32-minute video, a five-page retrospective memo outlining the suspension discussions, and a 114-page agenda document detailing the safety policy team’s meetings and conversations — show any contacts with federal officials pushing the company to take any action involving Trump’s account.

Again, none of this should be a surprise to you if you’ve been following the actual details. Versions of all of this information have come out, repeatedly. Though, these new records provide some more details on what actually happened inside of the company:

On the night of Jan. 6, after law enforcement officials had fought to regain control of the Capitol grounds, Twitter briefly suspended Trump’s account but said it would allow him to return after 12 hours if he deleted three tweets that broke Twitter’s “civic integrity” rules against manipulating or interfering in elections. One tweet included a video in which he called for peace from the “very special” rioters who he said had been “hurt” because the “fraudulent election … was stolen from us.”

The former Twitter executive said the company sent Trump’s representatives an email on Jan. 6 saying that his account would face an immediate ban if he broke another rule and that the executives hoped, with a 12-hour timeout, Trump would “get the message.”

Trump deleted the tweets and, on Jan. 7, posted a conciliatory video in which he said that “this moment calls for healing and reconciliation.” The next day, however, he tweeted a more fiery message about how the “American Patriots” who voted for him would “not be disrespected” and announced that he would not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The documents then discuss the internal back and forth (some of which we’ve already talked about with regards to the — widely misinterpreted — Twitter Files) between employees at Twitter about what to do in response to Trump’s account potentially inspiring violence. As we’ve heard before, and the notes obtained by the Post confirm, there was a somewhat passionate debate internally, with many arguing that his tweets did not go so far as to incite violence, while others argued that Trump’s messages were clearly coded to encourage the January 6th insurrectionists to continue to attack our Democratic institutions.

And, again, there seemed to be back and forth debate, not driven by any political ideology, or with any input from anyone outside the company, debating how to handle the account:

Still, some Twitter executives voiced hesitation about taking down Trump’s account, arguing that “reasonable minds could differ” as to the intentions of Trump’s tweets, according to Navaroli’s document. Twitter had for years declined to hold Trump to the same rules as everyone else on the basis that world leaders’ views were especially important for voters to hear.

At a 2 p.m. video call on Jan. 8, which was described in the document but not viewed by The Post, top officials in Twitter’s trust and safety team questioned the “glorification of violence” argument and debated whether the company should instead wait to act until Trump more blatantly broke the platform’s rules.

Navaroli argued that this course of inaction had “led us to the current crisis situation” and could lead “to the same end result — continued violence and death in a nation in the midst of a sociopolitical crisis,” the document shows.

In another call, around 3:30 p.m., after safety policy team members had compiled examples of tweets in which users detailed plans for future violence, Twitter’s top lawyers and policy officials voiced support for a “permanent suspension” of Trump’s account. One note in the safety policy agenda document read that there was a “team consensus that this is a [violation]” due to Trump’s “pattern of behavior.”

Their assessment was sent to Dorsey and Gadde for final approval and, at 6:21 p.m., Twitter’s policy team was notified over Slack that Trump had been suspended. A company tweet and blog post announced the decision to the world shortly after.

There’s a lot more in the Post’s story, which covers a ton of background info as well. Anyone who is discussing this stuff owes it to themselves to read the whole thing. But it gives yet another stack of evidence confirming what all of the earlier evidence had shown: that Twitter bent over backwards to keep Trump on the platform, that the decision to remove him was deeply debated and focused on issues around fears of actual violence, not political ideology, and that there was no evidence of any interference or involvement from anyone outside of Twitter, let alone anyone associated with the Biden transition team.

And yet, there are still some extremely motivated, ignorant, and/or gullible people out there who believe the opposite is true.

I’m assuming that this new evidence won’t convince them, because they seem to brush off and ignore any evidence that debunk their hallucinations. But, for everyone else, it’s useful reinforcement for what has already been shown to be true.

discussitlive (profile) says:

Dealing with the Ulra Right

I don’t know how many times it needs to be said,

It doesn’t matter the truth of a situation is to the right wing, only the optics. Being reasoning, mature, facts based adults is antithetical to their stated desires. Mr. Masnick, this is ever their raison d’etre, proven on the quivering corpse of justice and fairness for at least the last 60 years.

Before that, see party flip. It’s nothing new.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

I suppose urging people to commit insurrection and other crimes is considered a difference in opinion by insurrectionists, traitors, and genocidal Nazis then.

Even if we did expect this kind of behavior from you, Koby, it’s still disgusting to see you do it.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re:

Do you believe the government should have the right to compel any interactive web service into hosting any third-party speech that it would otherwise refuse to host?

I’m not “Koby” but I’ll answer your question:

Yes. If you have a website that you say is “open to everyone” then don’t censor anyone. You’re either a forum for everyone or you’re not.

And the bullshit about spammers, etc: just block them if you don’t want to read what they post. Leave it up to the individual to decide (instead of some faceless bureaucrat) what they can and can’t read. Do you get upset when you get grocery ads in the mail? No, you just toss them out if you’re not interested. Do the same with online speech. No one is propping your eyes open, Alex, and forcing you to read messages you don’t want to.

Then there’s the bullshit comparison to a physical store: No, you can’t use a block button to silence someone who is standing in your store. If you could, we wouldn’t need trespassing laws. But since blocking someone online effectively makes it so you don’t see anything they’re posting, it is NOT analogous to a physical presence.

If you want to censor anyone, then put your website behind a paywall and you can do whatever you want with it.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re: Re:

So I guess I have to tolerate being harassed because I clearly should lurk more and never talk no matter how long I lurk, right?

I guess I should get physical threats in my DMs for being a minority then?

Commercial spam is one thing, but being harassed out of a platform? Having to tolerate a tyrannical admin and his pet troll becuase I made a mistake in ANOTHER IRC CHANNEL ON THE SAME SERVER and it’s good manners to N OT BRING UP DRAMA ELSEWHERE INTO THE MAIN CHANNEL?

Under your rules I am nto even allowed to complain about ANYTHING and I am at fault for joining a place with a bad admin, something I would never have known unless I join the online community in the first place.

Under your rules I should also choose to vote against my interests because HERD MENTALITY.

So, why do you hate me enough to make me consider suicide for even existing?

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re: Re:3

And guess who the Nazis came for after the queers? The minorities, then the Jews, then anyone who doesn’t show enough loyalty to the nazi ideology.

I know I’m next after the queers go. Hyman will want me dead AFTER he’s done forcing the LGBT+s into a mass grave.

They already do a damn fine job forcing the queers and anyone who doesn’t adhere to the PAP ideology into submission.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Rocky says:

Re: Re: Re:

Yes. If you have a website that you say is “open to everyone” then don’t censor anyone. You’re either a forum for everyone or you’re not.

I guess you are entirely too stupid to understand a TOS then. And if you think I’m unfair with that classification I want you to point out any social media site that says they are “open to everyone” without any reservations.

Stephen T. Stone (profile) says:

Re: Re: Re:

If you have a website that you say is “open to everyone” then don’t censor anyone.

By that logic, if a brick’n’mortar business is “open to everyone”, it shouldn’t kick a customer out for, say, yelling profanities at other customers. I hope you can see the flaw in that logic.

the bullshit about spammers, etc: just block them if you don’t want to read what they post

For what reason should a website want to be known as “spam-friendly” beyond some idiotic “it means they respect freeze peach” logic that no one but you respects?

Moderators to keep sites/discussions on-topic, punish those who break the rules, and prevent speech that would otherwise break the rules from getting on the site in the first place. If you’re trying to tell me that they can’t (or shouldn’t be allowed to) do those things because it somehow violates the principles of free speech, you’ll need to next convince me why a privately owned site should be forced by law to give up its right to decide what speech is and isn’t allowed on its property⁠—a right, I might add, that no privately owned brick’n’mortar business gives up when it opens its doors to the public. (Or are you going to tell me that the law can/should force a Food Lion to leave up a Klan flyer taped to one of the building’s front windows?)

No, you can’t use a block button to silence someone who is standing in your store.

But the owner of the store (or a designated employee thereof) can kick that someone out for being a disruption to the normal course of business. Why shouldn’t Twitter admins have the right to kick someone off Twitter for the same reason?

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re: Re:2

By that logic, if a brick’n’mortar business is “open to everyone”, it shouldn’t kick a customer out for, say, yelling profanities at other customers. I hope you can see the flaw in that logic.

Do you understand that if there was a block button you could press when you’re in a physical business that would make it so you didn’t have to see or hear someone you don’t want to see or hear, you could use it? It doesn’t exist in the physical world, but…

A button like that exists on social media sites.

For what reason should a website want to be known as “spam-friendly” beyond some idiotic “it means they respect freeze peach” [sic] logic that no one but you respects?

Do you get this upset when flyers show up in your mail box? Is the USPS “spam-friendly”? If they are, do you still accept mail in your mailbox?

How about emails? When you get an email you don’t want to see, do you fly into a fit of rage and call your ISP and demand they stop all emails to your inbox? No, normal human beings just delete it and move on with their lives.

Or are you going to tell me that the law can/should force a Food Lion to leave up a Klan flyer taped to one of the building’s front windows?

Again, if there was a “block” button that worked on people and physical items, would you really care who posted what on a Food Lion window? You’d see a headline about KKK or whatever your latest boogeyman is and tap a single button to block it and you’d never see that flyer ever again. But this button doesn’t exist yet for physical items, however…

Social media sites DO HAVE such a button!

Why is such a massively simple concept so difficult for you to understand? Even a third-grader (my niece) could understand it, but it eludes you?

Rocky says:

Re: Re: Re:3

Social media sites DO HAVE such a button!

So what? You are arguing what specific means a property owner uses to show someone the door matters which is just you being a disingenuous asshole trying to invent an argument for why assholes should be allowed to force themselves upon others against their wishes.

Why is such a massively simple concept so difficult for you to understand? Even a third-grader (my niece) could understand it, but it eludes you?

Oh, it’s a very simple concept but a faulty one at that. Now tell your niece that she can’t tell bullies to leave her alone and they are entitled to say whatever they want to her while she isn’t allowed to tell them to leave her alone.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re: Re:4

Oh, it’s a very simple concept but a faulty one at that. Now tell your niece that she can’t tell bullies to leave her alone and they are entitled to say whatever they want to her while she isn’t allowed to tell them to leave her alone.

Again, if there was a button you could press that silences and makes invisible a bully in real life, I would tell her to press it if a bully is harassing her. But it doesn’t exist.

However, IT DOES EXIST on social media sites.

Use the button: don’t expect other people to make decisions for you. Break free of your fellow sheep!

Stephen T. Stone (profile) says:

Re: Re: Re:5

Even if the button does exist, the platform should (and currently does) have the right to stop the bully from harassing other people by kicking the bully off the platform. Your whole argument is that Twitter shouldn’t have the right to kick the bully off because Freeze Peach only because Twitter is a cyberspace platform instead of a brick’n’mortar business in meatspace. For what reason should a Food Lion have the a right to kick out a disruptive patron and Twitter be denied that right even though they are both, on a fundamental level, privately owned open-to-the-public businesses?

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Rocky says:

Re: Re: Re:5

Again, if there was a button you could press that silences and makes invisible a bully in real life, I would tell her to press it if a bully is harassing her. But it doesn’t exist.

So you agree that a button that removes bullies and assholes is something you want your niece to have access to.

However, IT DOES EXIST on social media sites.

If she is old enough, ask her about what kind of experiences she had online were she has been subjected to sexual innuendo and misogyny in different forms. Then tell her that it’s something she has to be subjected to because some people hold views that women should know their place and obey men and they have the right to express those views while also explaining that social media shouldn’t remove those views and it’s something she has to do herself. Because that is exactly what you have been asking for.

But of course, it’s your niece we are talking about now and from your statement above I infer that you think that your niece shouldn’t be subjected to the above and you would happily censor them.

Stephen T. Stone (profile) says:

Re: Re: Re:3

Do you understand that if there was a block button you could press when you’re in a physical business that would make it so you didn’t have to see or hear someone you don’t want to see or hear, you could use it?

Irrelevant. A platform like Twitter is like a grocery store in that it is privately owned property that opens its doors to the public. For what reason should the right to kick out a disruptive patron/user be available to the grocery store but unavailable to Twitter?

Do you get this upset when flyers show up in your mail box?

Irrelevant. We should want as little spam in our inboxes as possible. You’re defending the idea that server-side spamfilters (including moderators) shouldn’t exist on social media platforms, which would increase the amount of spam in our inboxes and increase the amount of work the average person must do to prevent spam from hitting their inboxes⁠—and all in the name of “free reach”.

if there was a “block” button that worked on people and physical items, would you really care who posted what on a Food Lion window?

There isn’t one and there can never be one. My point, which you seem to keep missing (likely on purpose), is that your logic about free speech and privately owned open-to-the-public businesses dictates that Food Lion should keep the Klan flyer posted on its window because taking it down is a gigantic affront to free speech and censorship of the views of both the Ku Klux Klan as an organizaiton and the individual Klansman who posted the flyer. Whether that flyer staying up hurts that store’s business seems irrelevant to you, so long as you can defend the idea of “free speech and free reach for everyone everywhere”.

Social media sites DO HAVE such a button!

And that’s still irrelevant. You’re arguing that a service like Twitter should have no right whatsoever to prevent spam and bigoted speech from even being on the platform in the first place because that’s “censorship”. You are essentially demanding that Twitter⁠—and all other social media platforms⁠—obligate themselves to host all legally protected speech regardless of the consequences of that decision because to refuse hosting, say, Klan propaganda is the exact same thing as the government deciding to censor the Klan and its (bigoted, racist, heinous, and altogether fascist) viewpoints.

I don’t take issue with you defending the idea that the most heinous speech deserves protection. If anything, I’m there with you on that notion: Even the most racist shitbags in the country deserve to speak freely without government intrusion. But you’re out here demanding that platforms like Twitter host that racist shitbag’s speech out of an outsized obligation to free speech that somehow only applies to cyberspace instead of both cyber- and meatspace. If you can’t extend the idea of “this business should have the right to kick out a disruptive presence even if their speech is legally protected” from a grocery store to a queer-friendly Mastodon instance, you’re the one with the problem.

Then again, you are an anti-intellectual and functionally a conservative, Hyman. I expect no less from you than that.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re: Re:3

Do you understand that if there was a block button you could press when you’re in a physical business that would make it so you didn’t have to see or hear someone you don’t want to see or hear, you could use it? It doesn’t exist in the physical world, but…

Just because I can’t fucking shoot you if you enter my house doesn’t mean the option ISN’T there. Something you gleefully WANT to do to anyone who isn’t white, fascist and deepthroating the boot.

Castle doctrine applies equally to everyone.

Do you get this upset when flyers show up in your mail box? Is the USPS “spam-friendly”? If they are, do you still accept mail in your mailbox?

Commercial spam and the Republican Party are two different things, Hyman. Oh, and determined harassers, like you.

Again, if there was a “block” button that worked on people and physical items, would you really care who posted what on a Food Lion window? You’d see a headline about KKK or whatever your latest boogeyman is and tap a single button to block it and you’d never see that flyer ever again. But this button doesn’t exist yet for physical items, however…

Again, just because I can’t shoot you doesn’t mean the option doesn’t exist.

Castle doctrine applies equally to EVERYONE, Hyman.

That One Guy (profile) says:

Re: Re: Re: Someone never read the TOS...

Yes. If you have a website that you say is “open to everyone” then don’t censor anyone. You’re either a forum for everyone or you’re not.

That’s not how anything works and never has been.

My local grocery store is ‘open to everyone’ but if I started swearing at other customers my ass is out the door. Likewise any online platform run by people even remotely sane will have a TOS including terms that they reserve the right to penalize and/or boot you for violating their rules or just because(the ‘anti-rules lawyer’ clause), making clear that just because they allow anyone to sign up doesn’t mean their platform is a free-for-all.

You’re complaining about something that doesn’t exist and for good reason but if you think an ‘anything goes’ platform should exist by all means create it and tell people about it, there’s always room for more schadenfreude.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re: Re:

And the bullshit about spammers, etc: just block them if you don’t want to read what they post.

And update you block list every few minutes as the spammers create new identities to get past people blocking them. The same applies to aggressive trolls, who would keep on creating new identities to attack their chosen targets.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Dr. David T. Macknet, PhD (profile) says:

Why violate procedure?

Why not just throw his tweets through the standard process? Or run him through a consensus process of some sort.

Their assessment was sent to Dorsey and Gadde for final approval

As an exec, I want no knowledge of and no control over that kind of decision. The process, sure, but not individual cases.

Stephen T. Stone (profile) says:

Re:

Why violate procedure? Why not just throw his tweets through the standard process?

Were it not for the insurrection giving Twitter all the cover it needed to suspend Trump, any decision to suspend Trump under literally any other justification likely would’ve put Twitter employees in danger of facing actual physical violence from his cult-like followers. (Hell, the decision to suspend Trump after the insurrection probably did that, but to a lesser extent because…well, [gestures to video of the insurrection].)

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
That One Guy (profile) says:

Modern day conservatives: The ultimate snowflakes

At this point in order for someone to continue to insist that social media has/had it out for conservatives requires that person to hold the belief that any negative consequences whatsoever suffered by a conservative is unwarranted and excessive and that anything short of complete deference in their favor is evidence of anti-conservative bias.

Stephen T. Stone (profile) says:

Re:

That’s the supremacist mindset for you: They must be super-special and therefore allowed to do anything they want to anyone they want so they can maintain their specialness or else they’re being persecuted worse than any other group of people in human history and therefore deserve to do anything they want to anyone they want so they can stop that persecution.

Arijirija says:

No surprise to me. Of course it had nothing to do with the then soon-to-be inaugurated Biden administration.

But I got a email newsletter around that time telling me things would get worse if Trump didn’t get shut up for once, and therefore, if I valued democracy, I’d join and sign a petition to be sent to Twitter asking for Trump to be suspended from Twitter. Of course I signed. I value feedback systems even in politics.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Mike Masnick Malding Again says:

Free Pass for Politicians

It was well known that twitter gave a free pass to world leaders, because unfortunately the world isn’t full of rainbows and unicorns, and the idea of removing world leaders like the sitting president and presidential candidate of the USA from a social media platform, is bad optics for the platform as well gets into thorny campaign finance law issues.

Stephen T. Stone (profile) says:

Re:

the idea of removing world leaders like the sitting president and presidential candidate of the USA from a social media platform … gets into thorny campaign finance law issues

I wasn’t aware that Twitter, a privately owned business, was required by law to give any politician a space on its platform or actively help those politicians carry out their campaigns through that platform. Mind citing the law that says as much?

