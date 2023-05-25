Netflix’s Dumb Password Sharing Crackdown Will Cost You $8 Per Moocher

from the big-fat-cash-grab dept

We’ve noted more than a few times that Netflix’s password sharing crackdown is a dumb cash grab, and illustrative of the company’s inevitable transition from innovative disruptor to the type of nickel-and-diming cable company Netflix originally disrupted.

We’ve also noted how the company was forced to delay the effort a few times, after backlash in countries like Spain resulted in it losing a million subscribers — far greater than executives expected.

Undaunted, Netflix this week started turning up the heat on users in preparation of the crackdown, penning a blog post that notes that once active, users will have to pay an extra $8 per person currently sharing your password. Netflix remains a little vague about how they’ll single out these dastardly culprits:

We use information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity to determine whether a device signed into your account is part of your Netflix Household. We do not collect GPS data to try to determine the precise physical location of your devices.

Contrary to many press outlets, Netflix isn’t enforcing this yet. They’re simply dipping a toe in the water and getting users used to the idea. I’d expect that if backlash is excessive, it’s still entirely possible they back off the idea.

As we’ve noted previously, this genuinely is Netflix being greedy. The company, for years, actively encouraged password sharing, insisting it was no big deal. It also already monetizes extra users per account by limiting the total number of simultaneous streams per login. Want more streams, you already need to upgrade to a more expensive plan.

Then there’s just the risk that Netflix will annoy cost-conscious customers at a time when streaming competition is soaring, imposing cumbersome new limits on the heels of already unpopular flat rate price hikes.

We’ve also noted how the folks advising on how much money they’ll potentially make on this crackdown aren’t really based in reality. The kind of folks that share Netflix password (students, that friend who only watches TV occasionally) aren’t likely to sign up for their own accounts. Younger Americans are increasingly preferring YouTube and TikTok.

This is all assuming that Netflix pulls this off without screwing things up. That hasn’t been the case in the countries Netflix used as guinea pigs to test tech and messaging.

To be clear I don’t think the move will be particularly fatal. A lot of folks still see significant value in the Netflix cost equation, especially when compared to cable TV. But I do think it’s another link in a chain of evidence (like when Netflix gave up on supporting net neutrality when it became wealthy and big enough that it not longer worried them) showcasing that this company is running out of ideas.

Much like it did when Netflix disrupted Comcast, Netflix’s decision to nickel-and-dime its users with punitive, confusing restrictions and fees opens the door for other, more flexible companies to gain inroads simply by being less annoying.

Filed Under: cable tv, competition, media, password sharing, password sharing crackdown, streaming, video

Companies: netflix