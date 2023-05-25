Netflix’s Dumb Password Sharing Crackdown Will Cost You $8 Per Moocher
We’ve noted more than a few times that Netflix’s password sharing crackdown is a dumb cash grab, and illustrative of the company’s inevitable transition from innovative disruptor to the type of nickel-and-diming cable company Netflix originally disrupted.
We’ve also noted how the company was forced to delay the effort a few times, after backlash in countries like Spain resulted in it losing a million subscribers — far greater than executives expected.
Undaunted, Netflix this week started turning up the heat on users in preparation of the crackdown, penning a blog post that notes that once active, users will have to pay an extra $8 per person currently sharing your password. Netflix remains a little vague about how they’ll single out these dastardly culprits:
We use information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity to determine whether a device signed into your account is part of your Netflix Household.
We do not collect GPS data to try to determine the precise physical location of your devices.
Contrary to many press outlets, Netflix isn’t enforcing this yet. They’re simply dipping a toe in the water and getting users used to the idea. I’d expect that if backlash is excessive, it’s still entirely possible they back off the idea.
As we’ve noted previously, this genuinely is Netflix being greedy. The company, for years, actively encouraged password sharing, insisting it was no big deal. It also already monetizes extra users per account by limiting the total number of simultaneous streams per login. Want more streams, you already need to upgrade to a more expensive plan.
Then there’s just the risk that Netflix will annoy cost-conscious customers at a time when streaming competition is soaring, imposing cumbersome new limits on the heels of already unpopular flat rate price hikes.
We’ve also noted how the folks advising on how much money they’ll potentially make on this crackdown aren’t really based in reality. The kind of folks that share Netflix password (students, that friend who only watches TV occasionally) aren’t likely to sign up for their own accounts. Younger Americans are increasingly preferring YouTube and TikTok.
This is all assuming that Netflix pulls this off without screwing things up. That hasn’t been the case in the countries Netflix used as guinea pigs to test tech and messaging.
To be clear I don’t think the move will be particularly fatal. A lot of folks still see significant value in the Netflix cost equation, especially when compared to cable TV. But I do think it’s another link in a chain of evidence (like when Netflix gave up on supporting net neutrality when it became wealthy and big enough that it not longer worried them) showcasing that this company is running out of ideas.
Much like it did when Netflix disrupted Comcast, Netflix’s decision to nickel-and-dime its users with punitive, confusing restrictions and fees opens the door for other, more flexible companies to gain inroads simply by being less annoying.
Netflix: “Am I out of touch?
No. It must be the users that need to pay more who are wrong.”
What about Military Families?
One thing I haven’t seen addressed yet is military families. The whole reason that I went with a premium plan to begin with was for the ‘extra screens’.
My wife was active duty military (recently retired) and we spent the last several years geo-separated as the military deployed her and moved her around the country.
I do also share with an immediate family member, but kept the more expensive plan out of habit. This news has prompted me to drop to the standard tier, and if I get singled out for sharing, I’ll probably drop the account completely.
My sister and I upped our subscription and dropped the DVD service way back when they first offered four streams. This was so we could let our nieces use the other two streams.
The warnings NetFlix was popping up yesterday on our Roku’s and other devices made it very clear they want another $16/month from us to keep using 4 streams for 4 people.
Our nieces and us decided that is ridiculous, especially since they rarely use it anymore. So instead of getting 75% more money from us, they now get 25% less because we dropped back to two streams yesterday.
Going, going... gone!
I’m in UK and this bs has just been rolled out. Cancelled my subscription right away. There’s no way I’m paying an extra £5 on top of an already expensive £11 per month so that another member of my family can watch. I hope lots of fellow Brits cancel, there’s a lot more choice out there these days. So I’ll probably dive into AppleTV+ and maybe Paramount+ too.
I’m from the UK and I also cancelled today for the same reason.
I’m sure many people will be, especially as there are better offerings from other providers that aren’t enforcing this crap.
When the producers take to the crowd funding with free distribution model, the streaming services and cable companies will really feel the pain. When you are a middleman, it pays to consider what is best for both you customers and suppliers, especially when they have alternatives available.
Kids in School
I have two daughter’s away at school during the school year. They still have an official residence in my house. They stream the same content on the same devices whether they are at home or at school. One is a high schooler, so she’s literally a dependent child. Yet, Netflix wants me to pay an extra $16 a month for them to keep using the account. How does that make sense? What possible cost-of-service rationalization can they give me that justifies charging more for the same person in a different location? There is none. It’s just a pure money grab.
I’m done. I had canceled when they first announced this, but a gift card we got for Christmas brought us back temporarily since they didn’t actually roll it out. Now, I’m out for good, and I let my brother know that a gift card will be wasted because we will never have a Netflix sub in our house again. Eff this company. They need to see massive, long-term losses as a result to prove to the rest of the streaming industry that this is a terrible idea.
Stock value
This is what has happened in every industry where improving shareholder value every year is put above the quality of the product.
It’s even dumber than that I’d say as this is at best aiming for short-term gains at the cost of long-term stability.
Sure they may be able to squeeze some more money out of some people but how many are going to see the price being jacked up and decide that it’s simply not worth it to get more than the absolute basic offering, or just drop the service entirely?
So I don't share passwords
And barely use netflix, but there are some things last I knew that I needed to watch on my laptop cuz the roku didnt cut it, so if that sets this crap off, how….. is that not some form of entrapment?
Risk being ripped off versus just drop the service, choices choices...
Netflix: Pay extra for the ability to stream to multiple devices at once.
Also Netflix: If we think that the devices using your account aren’t located in the ‘correct’ area then you get to risk paying $8 a pop for each ‘extra’.
Plans already include moochers
I reviewed their plans last night. The higher quality streaming plans already include one or two people not living in the household, and at a lower price point than $8 per. That should help reduce the impact. And $8 is still less than the cost of your own Basic. I’m with Netflix on this one.
If I’m paying for 3 simultaneous streams, 3 simultaneous streams should be the end of the discussion. No “only on approved devices”. No “only from approved locations”. No “call to get your account reactivated because we think you were cheating.”
You can be with Netflix all you want. I’m not willing to put up with a bit of it.
Where did you find these plans? Yes, higher tiers include more active streams/screens, but now Netflix is saying that they all have to come from the same ‘household.’
Traditionally, Netflix has always allowed those streams to come from outside of the household, and even encouraged sharing accounts at one point.
It’s completely within their rights to step back from that, but I don’t think they will find many who are on their side for it (other than shareholders).
Cory Doctorow wrote an article in The Atlantic about “Computer says no”. Starts off on Netflix, but continues through anecdotes of his experience with the Digital Video Broadcasting panel’s definition of “Family” (IE let’s cover all the Rich White Family definitions and shit on everyone else), and touching on how Feeding The Computer with a standardized name became a nightmare after 9/11.
Netflix is becoming dispensable
I’m looking forward to seeing a sudden dip in revenue as this policy causes more subscription cancelations than upgrades. I’m thinking hard about finally pulling the plug
You can pay us for 4 simultaneous streams, you just can only use them in your home…. for reasons.
This just makes me wish I were still a subscriber so that I could cancel again.