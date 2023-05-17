Worried About Backlash, Netflix Delays Password Sharing Crackdown In U.S.
We’ve noted more than a few times that Netflix’s password sharing crackdown is a dumb cash grab, and illustrative of the company’s inevitable transition from innovative disruptor to the type of nickel-and-diming cable company Netflix originally disrupted.
Netflix’s biggest innovation in the last five years is this new plan to sock you with a $2-3 extra surcharge if they determine you’re sharing your password with someone outside of your home.
Netflix originally tried to use developing nations as guinea pigs for its new plan. It didn’t go well. In many of these countries, users found the restrictions cost restrictive, poorly managed, and confusing. In Spain, the move recently resulted in the company losing more than a million subscribers. This apparently shocked company executives, who now say they’re delaying implementation of the plan in the U.S.:
The company said it delayed its password-sharing crackdown to give it time to learn which approach was best for members and its business. As a result, the revenue from the change is now expected to come in toward the second half of the year, according to the people familiar with the matter.
The best approach is to back off the plan entirely. There’s evidence that the company’s projections for how much money it can make off of annoying its customers aren’t based in reality, and that the defections could be higher than company projections. All to implement a fix to a problem that isn’t technically a real problem in the first place.
Netflix spent years encouraging password sharing as no big deal. Netflix also already consistently raises rates on its users. And the company already monetizes the thing it’s suddenly insisting is a huge problem by limiting the number of simultaneous streams per account (and nudging users to more expensive tiers if they want to stream numerous shows concurrently via the same account).
Netflix is correct to worry that imposing annoying new restrictions and surcharges could cause a notable exodus in a streaming market that’s increasingly competitive. But I’d wager the pressure to deliver improved quarterly returns to Wall Street at any cost (even if that means angering loyal users or tarnishing the brand longer term) will once again dictate all future momentum.
Years ago on Techdirt people were complaining about how new shows weren’t on Netflix. They basically wanted everything to be on Netflix, and for there to be no other streaming services. I wonder how those people feel now.
As if the two are related
The streaming market is not really competitive. It’s just choosing one service’s catalog over another.
But no-one here seems to be ready to have that conversation.
“The streaming market is not really competitive. It’s just choosing one service’s catalog over another.”
“But no-one here seems to be ready to have that conversation.”
I do not care about streaming services, is that a problem? Why should I care? What content are they streaming that is a must see and available no where else?
I still think market segmentation is the biggest problem streaming faces, i never wanted only netflix. I wanted competition to prevent price gouging and see invocation in pricing and format.
Screens
If I were to change how the service is marketed, it wouldn’t be about locations. The only thing that matters is how many simultaneous screens being viewed. That controls how much bandwidth the company is using and how much in residuals they have to pay, if any.
Change the screen amount offerings. It will get them closer to where they want to be and not upset their customers.
But we can make more this way!!!
People who are sharing accounts will totally become paying customers at the same tier they were sharing before and we’ll have double the income!!!
Cocaine… its a hell of a drug.
“every pirate wants to be an admiral”
They had to expect to lose some subscribers over this, but would’ve been hoping to gain more. The “shock” makes me think the net change was negative. Did they actually provide a number, though?
People are being very vocal against this bullshit on various social media sites since talks about charging extra started circulating. They ignored it and went ahead and then made the “shocked pikachu” face when things went to hell.
Well duh.
The backlash is going to be even worse here in Brazil. Every single person from my social circles say they are considering cancelling Netflix because it’s already too expansive if compared to the competition (if I sum the values of Disney/Star, HBO and Amazon it’s still cheaper than Netflix and the only downside is I have just 3 screens on those). Adding another fee on top of an already expensive service with a culture of password sharing wide3spread is going to be a nuke in the feet, not a shot.