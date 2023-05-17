For The First Time In Probably Ever, The FBI Section 702 Abuses Are Trending Downward

from the and-it-only-took-us-15-years! dept

The FBI has never not been abusing its access to Section 702 collections. This collection includes communications, scooped up by the NSA during its so-called “foreign facing” surveillance. The thing about this collection is it also obtains communications from US persons to foreign individuals. The NSA can collect the latter, but not without grabbing the former.

This has worked out well for the FBI. It has access to this collection for its own purposes, which now include its counterterrorism work, which is focused mainly on generating terrorism-related arrests by generating terrorists to arrest.

The FBI can search this collection if it asks the FISA court nicely. This is supposed to be limited to national security interests and analysts are supposed to do everything they can to prevent accessing data and communications of non-targets in the United States. But it’s always been the other way. Back in 2014, when the Snowden leaks were first starting to surface, then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper admitted both the FBI and CIA routinely accessed NSA collections using US persons as search terms. The CIA at least bothered to count how many times it did this. The FBI couldn’t be bothered to even do this. It simply said it believed the “number of queries is substantial.”

As the years rolled on, the FBI continued to abuse its access. It did this so often the FISA court was forced to comment on it. (The FISA court, however, couldn’t be bothered to order the FBI to stop doing this.) An Inspector General’s report released in late 2022 simply confirmed what was already common knowledge: the FBI was accessing Section 702 collections illegally and, as was pointed out the FISA court three years earlier, for highly improper reasons… like vetting its own employees during security reviews.

Section 702 is up for renewal. And, for the first time in possibly ever, it may not make the final cut. Even in the midst of a steady stream of leaks from Snowden and others, Section 215 (the metadata collection) managed to be renewed, even if it did undergo a few minor alterations. Thanks to the former president and his insistence that there’s a “deep state” conspiracy targeting Trump and his acolytes, several Republicans have crossed the aisle to join privacy activists and woke liberals in calling for an end to this dragnet-empowering authority.

Having never faced a front quite this unified, the FBI has finally started taking complaints about its backdoor search abuses seriously. At least, that’s what the agency’s internal tallying tells us, as Charlie Savage reports for the New York Times.

In 2021, the bureau further changed its FISA practices ahead of the expected legislative fight over extending Section 702. For one, its computer systems now exclude both types of raw FISA information by default when agents are searching various databases, unless they choose to include them. It also bolstered training about the rules. A report last month said the number of identifiers of Americans — like a name or email address — used by the F.B.I. to query the Section 702 repository fell sharply as a result, from nearly three million in 2021 to 119,383 last year.

If these numbers are to be believed, it took an act of extreme self-interest to compel the FBI to curb its abuses. The FISA court couldn’t do it. Its congressional oversight couldn’t do it. A couple of damning reports from the DOJ’s Inspector General couldn’t do it. Only when it appeared there might be the possibility of losing this collection entirely could the FBI be bothered to start handling its access more responsibly.

It’s the equivalent of a deathbed confession. No one should let the FBI off the hook for the years of abuse it engaged in before Congress started wandering into the surveillance state’s critical care unit with a DNR form in its hand. The safest assumption to make when the FBI’s past is taken into context is that the FBI will play nice until it receives another Section 702 extension and then go back to the way things were once the heat is off.

The most hopeful assumption is that these changes might stick. Changing policy is hard work. Backsliding, however, isn’t. Like any law enforcement agency, the least amount of time and effort goes into ensuring rights aren’t violated and that those who do violate rights receive severe punishment. A rule change that isn’t paired with sufficient deterrent is just another page in the employee manual — one that will be forgotten the moment anyone with any power stops thinking about it. While it’s nice to see the FBI actually rolling in with a sharp reduction in abusive searches, the smart money is on a regression to the mean.

Filed Under: backdoor searches, doj, fbi, fisa court, nsa, prism, section 702

