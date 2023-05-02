Netflix Loses A Million Subscribers In Spain After Greedy Password Sharing Crackdown
from the from-innovative-disruptor-to-ordinary-bore dept
We’ve noted repeatedly how Netflix’s password sharing crackdown is a stupid cash grab that alienates and annoys loyal customers, duplicates existing efforts to restrict “freeloaders,” won’t give the company the financial windfall it thinks, and just generally represents how the company has inevitably shifted from innovative disruptor to the kind of tone deaf cable giants it used to criticize.
The plan basically involves charging users an extra $2-$3 a month if it’s found that someone is using your account outside of your home. The problem: Netflix has already been imposing blanket price hikes, and it already limits the number of simultaneously streams per account, forcing users to subscribe to more expensive tiers if they want to expand the limit.
While the crackdown isn’t expected to hit U.S. subscribers until the end of the second quarter (aka soon), the effort has generally been a hot mess in the smaller countries Netflix first used as guinea pigs to test both the underlying tech and company messaging.
The company had to suspend the efforts in countries like Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic, after users were equal parts befuddled and annoyed. And in Spain, estimates are that the company saw a defection of more than one million subscribers largely due to the higher, unnecessary fees:
“There are of course inherent risks with clamping down on password sharing, particularly when back in 2017 Netflix was seen to be actively encouraging it. Some users were expected to be lost in the process but losing over 1 million users in a little over a month has major implications for Netflix and whether it decides to continue with its crackdown globally.
Interestingly, there is no strong demographic skew to those who cancelled, signaling a more outright rejection of the password sharing clampdown. In a worrying sign for the next quarter, 10% of remaining Netflix subscribers say they plan to cancel their plan in Q2 2023, which is well above the average seen in previous quarters.”
It’s just blanketly stupid to impose annoying and costly new restrictions at a time when streaming competition has become more heated than ever. Netflix’s competitors can now simply gain a competitive advantage by being less confusing and annoying on pricing and account restrictions.
I don’t expect it to be fatal, but it sure as hell won’t help the company maintain leadership in an increasingly competitive and crowded field. Meanwhile, some analysts say Netflix’s predictions that it will be a boon for revenues simply aren’t based in reality:
Benchmark Co. analyst Matthew Harrigan, in a note last week, expressed skepticism that it would be a “growth game-changer,” opining that the strategy “cannibalizes full-ride member growth.” He pegged the incremental revenue lift at less than 4% revenue, even with generous assumptions about how many piggybackers Netflix might be able to convert to Extra Member accounts.
But it’s also just another example of Netflix’s pivot from disruptive innovative to just another powerful corporation primarily interested in nickel-and-diming its existing customer base in a bid to please Wall Street’s insatiable need for improved quarterly returns at any cost. It doesn’t matter to many myopic investors if you’re sabotaging longer term product quality and company reputation.
This inevitable pivot was first made fairly obvious when the company began waffling on issues like net neutrality in 2018, and is all the more evident now. Much like big cable companies like Charter, Netflix — a company that spent years openly advocating for password sharing — now wants to pretend password sharing is some unethical financial nightmare, when that’s simply never been the case.
Filed Under: cable tv, competition, password sharing, streaming, tv, video
Companies: netflix
Comments on “Netflix Loses A Million Subscribers In Spain After Greedy Password Sharing Crackdown”
Somewhere in a board room there is a group of old men screaming about how could this happen and why did no one warn them this could happen.
Like very long distance lorry driver with a subscription, or commercial air crew, who could change country country every day. Such people may also rely on a VPN to follow a series etc.
It was honestly inevitable that this day would come. There is only so much subscriber growth a service can achieve before it plateaus, at which point the only option is to nickel and dime existing customers. It is one of the flaws in the subscription business model, hence all the price hikes and crackdowns on customer behaviour we’ve been seeing recently.
Given subscription fatigue is very real and that people need to cut expediture due to the cost of living, I suspect this is only the beginning and it will affect not just Netflix.
Personally, I have culled all standalone video subscriptions that I had. Now I only have Prime Video because it is bundled with Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ because it is bundled with Apple One. Netflix and Disney+ were both cancelled to save money.
perhaps the anti-password sharing campaign is more about fairness than profits
For every viewing, netflix already pays for that one time use licence per viewing. So if you view the same piece of content numerous times, netflix pays for each view to the copyright holders. So if you watch the same thing a few times, you must be sharing your account.
This is not the fault of the consumer, and only a little bit of the fault of netflix. This is the fault of an insatiably greedy industry that provides nothing to society (read: copyright) but demand their pound of flesh. They dont care where it comes from, as long as its consistent. They dont care about if its sustainable, and they’ll be as harsh as possible to meet their quarterly revenue projections. Therefore, netflix feels it has to clamp down. But it hurts them, and no-one will use them, so everyone upstream hurts.
But a financial nightmare password sharing is!
It is a nightmare. It’s just that letting your daylight decisions be governed by your nightmares’ fearsomeness is not likely to optimize your returns of investment.
Entrepreneurship and investing is exactly about immersing yourself into stuff that has the potential to wake you up in sweat at night, but doing so while hedging your bets and keeping the ongoing expense sheets close to your chest.
Companies that make it out of startup will garner more conservative accounting and rules in the process, with more of a focus on longterm sustainability. That is a problem if a fundamental part of the attraction to partners, customers, and investors had been based on an initial disregard for maximising returns.
Retaining the intelligence for keeping expensive focusing points of attraction operative can be a problem when going public or otherwise placing the financing under more conventional management.
Sometimes you have to embrace at least one nightmare and own it in order to differentiate your offerings from that of others.