Adobe Really Wants To Help Netflix With Its Dumb Password Sharing Cash Grab
from the growth-for-growth's-sake dept
We’ve already noted how Netflix’s password sharing crackdown is a dumb cash grab. The company already cordons users off into pay tiers based on a number of different criteria, including how many simultaneous streams a single account can already use at one time. And it just got done imposing a major price hike on most of its subscribers, with more on the way.
Then the company started to see actual competition in the streaming space. Wall Street doesn’t much care that the market has changed, and, as Wall Street always does, demands quarter-over-quarter growth at any cost. So Netflix developed an ingenious plan to nickel-and-dime existing users with additional fees if Netflix determines passwords are being shared outside of the home.
The change hasn’t come to the U.S. yet, but it’s expected to soon. Enforcement overseas has been a bit of a mess, with inconsistent billing, enforcement, and messaging to consumers. It’s all a giant headache for a “problem” Netflix used to make clear wasn’t actually a problem:
Enter Adobe, which apparently thinks it can help Netflix crack down on this nonexistent menace with machine learning systems that study user behavior in intricate detail. To sell Netflix on the idea, Adobe apparently claims that Netflix is suffering somewhere around $9 billion annually in potential losses due to password sharing, which Adobe more clinically dubs “credential sharing”:
Adobe prefers the term ‘credential sharing’ to ‘password piracy’ but doesn’t downplay its implications. Citing a 2020 study, Adobe says that up to 46 million people in the U.S. could be accessing streaming services with credentials that aren’t theirs while paying nothing for the privilege.
Citing potential losses of $9bn per year – three times those of rival Disney+ – Adobe says Netflix suffers most from credential sharing. The company believes that if streaming video is to avoid the fate of streaming music where free content is expected, action is needed sooner rather than later.
I don’t know where Adobe is getting the insane $9 billion estimate from. Other analysts like Cowen and Co have suggested that Netflix stands to make $1.6 billion extra annually from a password sharing crackdown, and even that seems generous.
One, such analysis doesn’t factor in that Netflix is already monetizing password sharing through limits on concurrent streams. Two, users are already facing blanket price hikes and will not be responsive to new hikes, no matter how cleverly they’re messaged. And three, the Cowen estimate believes that half of all password sharers would sign up for a new account, which is overly generous.
Other analysts are highly skeptical that Netflix’s password crackdown pays significant dividends at all:
Benchmark Co. analyst Matthew Harrigan, in a note last week, expressed skepticism that it would be a “growth game-changer,” opining that the strategy “cannibalizes full-ride member growth.” He pegged the incremental revenue lift at less than 4% revenue, even with generous assumptions about how many piggybackers Netflix might be able to convert to Extra Member accounts.
There’s a real risk that Netflix only annoys customers with greater fees and restrictions at a time they’re already losing customers and facing more streaming competition than ever. And with Wall Street demanding growth at any costs, there’s a high chance Netflix pushes its luck on both password sharing and finding annoying ways to monetize the account data Adobe is collecting.
If you’re noticing a lot of egomania, fuzzy numbers, and wishful thinking on Netflix’s part, that’s because as Netflix has shifted from innovation to turf protection, it joined the Motion Picture Association and adopted much of the broader cable, broadcast, and entertainment industry’s (sometimes facts-optional) rhetoric… especially when it comes to the diabolical menace that is password sharing.
Filed Under: cable tv, password sharing, streaming, video
Companies: netflix
Comments on “Adobe Really Wants To Help Netflix With Its Dumb Password Sharing Cash Grab”
At least the estimate of losses was less that the worlds money supply, unlike those from other players in the copyright space.
Having see the “quarter-over-quarter growth” term so often, I now choose to read it as “25¢/25¢ growth”.
I bet they jump on passkeys really quickly
I bet netflix adopts passkeys really quickly. Harder to share (currently) even Apple’s airdrop solution for sharing requires close proximity (if i remember correctly).
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
So now Techdirt promotes lawlessness and piracy? Whatever happened to “their company, they get to run it as they wish. You don’t like it, find another company.”?
If you’re going to steal, at least be honest about what you’re doing.
Re:
What is dishonest about using the number of streams that you have payed for? I can think of various reasons why some of those uses would be from a different address, such as being a long distance driver, and away from home for 5 nights a week. Also, those reasons will increase with more remote working, such as staying in town for a night or two when working is split between office and home.
Also, allowing children at college to use the family account is beneficial to Netflix, as otherwise there is a significant risk they will develop other viewing habits, such as relying on YouTube, TikTok etc.
Re:
So two things. First Techdirt has always criticized corporations for decision Techdirt thought was bad decisions even if the decision was completely legal. Techdirt has also called out unconstitutional governmental attempts to control corporations. These two things aren’t at odds. It is perfectly reasonable to say “The government shouldn’t be able to compel you not to do this, but I still think you should not do it”.
Second: As the article says, Netflix allows people to have multiple video streams (AND Netflix will restrict that active streams to the correct amount). The issue Techdirt is calling out is essentially Netflix saying “you can have this service, but using it will cost you extra”. There is no endorsement of copyright infringement here. The subject is people using the service that they paid for (which IS what password sharing is. They have already paid to have multiple streams active, and being logged in on multiple devices is a requirement to do that).
Re:
otherwording (or in-other-wordsing) — noun
Example: You will often find the phrases “in other words” or “so you’re saying” at the beginning of an instance of otherwording.
See also: strawman; your post
Re:
“So now Techdirt promotes lawlessness and piracy?”
Did you read a different article, cause I must of missed the links to all the torrent sites offering all the Netflix content & links to explainers on how to safely torrent…
Questioning an imaginary number offered up to make a “problem” appear larger & sell a product that can’t possibly do what it claims well enough to not end up killing the service off isn’t promoting all the evils like you think.
In closing, thanks for playing… if you’re the starting lineup you should expect to end up traded pretty quickly.
The key error here is to treat free-riders as potential paying customers, when in reality, most of those people would simply stop using the product and turn to piracy (which is easier now than ever) if they lost free access. For example, me.
Tell us the MBAs took over without telling us the MBAs took over.
“Citing potential losses of $9bn per year”
Please show your math clearly on another page.
“‘credential sharing’”
Please to clearly define what this term is.
Does it include people stupid enough to pay for 4 streams & allow their child at college to use one of those streams?
Does it include people who pay for 4 streams but then spend weekends at a cottage & use the streams from a different location but never more than 4?
If you want to learn a very important lesson from the music industry (which ZOMG is still making money despite music being free now) attacking your consumers ends poorly for you. Not the only game in town & being an asshole to those willing to pay you means they unsubscribe and find alternative ways to see the content where you make even less.
Changing how things were from the very beginning isn’t something you can just drop without fanfare before hand.
If someone pays for 4 streams explain why it matters where those streams are streamed.
I mean I get you want to force families to purchase multiple accounts but if you think they are willing to do that, your next report to wall street is gonna piss them off way more.
Many of your markets aren’t exactly filled with a well off middle class with lots of disposable income, but if they team up with other families to split the cost of 4 streams 1 per household, you’re doing better than thinking you can force all 4 families to get their own accounts which is most likely outside of their means.
Y’all aren’t food or water, they can do without you and pissing them off means they never come back because they’ll get the content in other ways and keep doing it even if you suddenly decide to stop behaving like brainless assholes.
If an account only pays for 2 streams, sure block them when they try to use 4… but stop pretending it matters if they are only using the 2 streams they are paying for at any locations they want.
You are a luxury & trying to keep wall street happy is killing your business.
You’ve cancelled shows that people actually liked before the first season completely released, because some metric says its not good enough…
How many Resident Evil movies are there? (Hey Mila, hey…)
How many were panned by reviewers? (all of them)
How many are basically cult loved movies and made millions more than they cost?? (all of them)
How many investors are kicking themselves for thinking the bad reviews meant they wouldn’t make anything & they watched other people making big bank off of zombie action flick thats never meant to be a huge blockbuster?
Building a fan base takes more then 4 episodes…
Perhaps instead of listening to Wall Street (look at all the great companies that went tits up trying to appease Wall Street & lost it all) perhaps its time to explain that building a fanbase isn’t something that can happen when a spreadsheet would like it to, that sometimes it take a bit to get people into the swing of it. (The Office, Sienfeld, Freinds) were not super breakouts after 4 episodes, letting the spreadsheet make the decision means you’ll end up giving more to wall street as the creavtives head to other platforms & they take a chance on what becomes the next mega massive hit.
When does it become "piracy"??
I have a country home where we keep the horses, and a small 950sf in-town home so I don’t have a multi-hour commute. If the SO is in the country house and I’m in town and we are both watching, isn’t that “family”?? Or is it just because I’m in a different house that it needs to be 2 accounts? What about when on assignment and I choose to live in the Foretravel in a local RV park, using my satellite internet to get to Netflix? Is that still “me” on my primary account, or do I need another account?
If they can’t figure that out, then I can quite easily hit the “Cancel Account” button and find a different source of entertainment.
If it is advertised as “family account, 2 stream limit” then where each of the family members are should have ZERO impact. If it is “2 stream limit from same IP address”, then that is a different answer. Oh wait, I have 2 internet lines – one business, one residential.
Do I need to make sure that none of my devices switch to the other network?
Again, not a “Black and White” easy to solve issue. A lot to work out, a lot of questions, a lot of options.