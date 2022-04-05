Techdirt Podcast Episode 316: Predicting The Future

from the failed-forecasts dept

Recently, Mike joined Jason Feifer on the Build for Tomorrow podcast for a discussion about predicting the future — and specifically about a prediction that Mike got very wrong. The episode includes interviews with several other guests on the subject, and we’re featuring the whole thing this week on the Techdirt Podcast.

Filed Under: forecasting, future, jason feifer, podcast, prediction

