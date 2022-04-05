Techdirt Podcast Episode 316: Predicting The Future

Law Prof Suggests Geofence Warrants Are A Net Gain For The Public, Even If They Invert The Probable Cause Standard
Tue, Apr 5th 2022

Recently, Mike joined Jason Feifer on the Build for Tomorrow podcast for a discussion about predicting the future — and specifically about a prediction that Mike got very wrong. The episode includes interviews with several other guests on the subject, and we’re featuring the whole thing this week on the Techdirt Podcast.

