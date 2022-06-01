Netflix’s Effort To Thwart Password Sharing Is Already A Bit Of A Mess
Back when Netflix was a pesky upstart trying to claw subscribers away from entrenched cable providers, the company had a pretty lax approach to users who shared streaming passwords. At one point CEO Reed Hastings went so far as to say he “loved” password sharing, seeing it as akin to free advertising. The idea was that as kids or friends got on more stable footing (left home to job hunt, whatever), they’d inevitably get hooked on the service and purchase their own subscription.
But as Netflix subscription numbers have begun to go south and competitors are challenging Netflix’s market share and revenue, the company is predictably taking a harder stance on the practice.
The company recently announced it would be testing a new system that would impose additional fees on an account holder if Netflix can see that the account is being used outside of the account owner’s home. Netflix hasn’t explained precisely how this will work, only that it’s testing the effort in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, where users who share accounts now have to pay around $3 more a month.
But there’s already trouble in Netflix’s deployment of the program. RestofWorld notes that messaging, implementation, and enforcement of the program in Peru has been a “mess,” leaving consumers confused as to what the hell Netflix is actually doing and regulators eyeing an intervention:
For some, the price increase has been enough to convince them to cancel their Netflix accounts outright. Others continue to share their accounts across households without any notification of the policy change or have ignored the new rule without facing enforcement. Overall, the lack of clarity around how Netflix determines a “household” and the differing charges levied on different customers have left subscribers in the trial confused, risking action from consumer regulators.
As the report notes, Netflix appears to have thought it would be a good idea to test these added hikes in smaller markets with more low-income households that are already struggling to afford basic services. All because Netflix executives want to claw back some revenue from a practice industry executives previously and repeatedly made clear wasn’t that big of a deal.
Streaming providers like Netflix already limit the number of maximum possible concurrent streams by each account. And there’s no guarantee that users harassed with additional warnings and fees will automatically decide to sign up for their own account — as opposed to just signing up for any of a growing number of cheaper Netflix competitors like Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus…
Netflix reported its first subscriber loss in a decade back in April due to a number of factors, including competition, customer dissatisfaction with program selection and quality, and a recent significant rate hike. Imposing yet another poorly messaged rate hike on top of its existing headaches likely isn’t the winning subscriber-boosting strategy many Netflix executives seem to think it is.
Problem: Sinking ship. Solution: Add more holes to the hull
Exec 1: It’s not looking good. Competitors are springing up left and right, our recent price hike went over like a kick to the groin and our content line-up is about as popular, all of which had led to a drop in customers we haven’t seen in a decade and more importantly a threat to out profits. Ideas?
Exec 2: Have we considered nickel and diming anyone left by adding on another fee?
Exec 3: Wouldn’t that just ramp up the exodus of customers and make people less likely to sign up in the first place?
Exec 2: In the long run sure, but in the short term it’ll allow us to boost our profit margins by adding in a new revenue stream without actually doing or changing anything.
Exec 1: I love it, start small so we can gauge just how much we can crank up the price and leave open the door to throw someone under the bus for the ‘faulty pricing’ if it goes over too poorly.
Stop behaving like controlling where people use the service actually matters.
I remember a poster who talked about his 4 user account, when he only wanted 3.
He is paying to be able to access Netflix’s catalog 4 times at once.
Trying to pretend that people are always in their home when they access Netflix is stupid.
I’ve got a half hour at lunch, lemme watch an episode at the lunch table.
My kids in with the doctor, lemme watch an episode to pass the time.
If an account isn’t using more streams than they pay for, stop being assholes.
Did y’all learn nothing from the old cartels war on trying to control where & when people could listen to music or watch videos they “owned”??
It ends fucking poorly for the company, not the customer.
You are replaceable, we have many more options than before, and if one of them decides to just bill for streams without trying to dictate how big the screen can be, where you are allowed to use it, only that you can not have try to use streams than you purchased… well y’all are gonna be burned at the stake by the shareholders.
Explain to them that Covid is over, inflation is here, and Netflix is a fucking luxury that if you start the nickel and dime bullshit you learned from cable… they are going to have much less shareholder value because you can’t force customers to take it in the ass & pretend they can’t go elsewhere. The exodus will be a large sucking sound as you still paid to have exclusive content to show the dwindling number of people who haven’t looked at a credit card statement in years.
Cable at least makes it difficult to cut, Netflix is month to month. Netflix has taken the financing model of cable, but forgot why it took so long for cord cutting to take off – long contracts and a willingness to give deep discounts while on contract. Netflix doesn’t have either.
Record Quarterly Profits More Important Than The Service Provided
Netflix became a juggernaut by being a “Good Deal”. That’s a good business model to have. Then they started raising prices for no discernable reason. It went from a “Good Deal” to a “Tolerable Deal”. The problem with that is now you’ve added line that, if you cross it, will lose you customers.
Netflix lost 200k subscribers from a total of 200+ million subscribers. It still rains money at Netflix HQ. So, as a consumer, when a company that makes billions of profits a year starts nickel-and-diming me because they had one bad quarter, that’s pushes me one step closer from the “Tolerable Deal” line to the “Terrible Deal” line.
Might be better for my bottom line
Getting flagged for password sharing when I’m not and getting dinged with a new fee would be a pretty big middle finger, so it got me thinking: what will I might miss about Netflix if that happens and I want to rage quit?
And that got me thinking: why am I paying for Netflix now?
I remember when Netflix first start streaming there was a limit on the number of devices linked to your account… 4 or something like that. I think this limit was a requirement by the license holders.
What NF might do is somehow track which devices login on your account. For example… devices in you home never leave and will always come from the same location. Mobile devices might login from the home location and remotely and would be ok. It would be devices that have never logged in from the home location that would raise a red flag.
That seems like a reasonable guess about how that might work, and if they provided an explanation like that, it might help.
As it stands, it’s pretty close to “you have nothing to worry about if you have nothing to hide.” So weird that people aren’t cool with that…