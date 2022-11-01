Section 230 Immunizes TikTok Against Suit Brought By Parent Whose Child Died Participating In A ‘Blackout Challenge’
Earlier this year, the mother of child who died of asphyxiation while participating in the so-called “Blackout Challenge” sued TikTok, alleging the company was directly responsible for her 10-year-old daughter’s death. The lawsuit claimed this wasn’t about third-party content, even though the content that the child allegedly emulated was posted on TikTok. Instead, the lawsuit tried to avoid the obvious Section 230 implications by framing its allegations as intentionally flawed product design.
Plaintiff does not seek to hold the TikTok Defendants liable as the speaker or publisher of third-party content and instead intends to hold the TikTok Defendants responsible for their own independent conduct as the designers, programmers, manufacturers, sellers, and/or distributors of their dangerously defective social media products and for their own independent acts of negligence as further described herein. Thus, Plaintiffs claims fall outside of any potential protections afforded by Section 230(c) of the Communications Decency Act.
TikTok has long been controversial for content its users post. Much of this controversy is manufactured. Someone hears something about a new and potentially dangerous “challenge” and pretty soon news broadcasts all over the nation are quoting each other’s breathless reporting to turn something few people engaged in into “viral” moral panics. According to the lawsuit, this particular “challenge” showed up in the 10-year-old’s “For You” section — an algorithmically sorted list of recommendations, some of which is generated by the user’s own interests.
The plaintiff seeking closure via the court system is out of luck, though. It doesn’t matter how the allegations are framed. It matters what the allegations actually are. The lawyers representing the child’s mother wanted to dodge the Section 230 question because they knew the lawsuit was unwinnable if they met that head on.
The legal dancing is over (at least until the appeal). Section 230 immunity can’t be avoided just by trying to turn the algorithmic sorting of user-generated content into some sort of product design flaw. The federal court handling the lawsuit has tossed the suit, citing the very law the plaintiff wanted to keep out of the discussion. (via Law and Crime)
From the decision [PDF]:
Section 230 provides immunity when: (1) the defendant is an interactive computer service provider; (2) the plaintiff seeks to treat the defendant as a publisher or speaker of information; and (3) that information is provided by another content provider. 47 U.S.C. § 230(c)(1). Here, the Parties agree that Defendants are interactive computer service providers, and that the Blackout Challenge videos came from “another information content provider” (third-party users). They dispute only whether Anderson, by her design defect and failure to warn claims, impermissibly seeks to treat Defendants as the “publishers” of those videos. It is evident from the face of Anderson’s Complaint that she does.
In addition to that, Anderson wanted TikTok to be treated as a certain kind of publisher, the kind that creates content and publishes it. But there are zero facts to back that claim. Hence the shift of focus to defective design and consumer safety torts under the rationale that it’s TikTok’s recommendation algorithm that’s deliberately and dangerously broken. It doesn’t work. TikTok is indeed a publisher, but a publisher of user-created content, which is definitely covered by Section 230. [Emphasis in the original.]
Anderson bases her allegations entirely on Defendants’ presentation of “dangerous and deadly videos” created by third parties and uploaded by TikTok users. She thus alleges that TikTok and its algorithm “recommend inappropriate, dangerous, and deadly videos to users”; are designed “to addict users and manipulate them into participating in dangerous and deadly challenges”; are “not equipped, programmed with, or developed with the necessary safeguards required to prevent circulation of dangerous and deadly videos”; and “[f]ail[] to warn users of the risks associated with dangerous and deadly videos and challenges.” (Compl. ¶¶ 107, 127 (emphasis added).) Anderson thus premises her claims on the “defective” manner in which Defendants published a third party’s dangerous content.
Although Anderson recasts her content claims by attacking Defendants’ “deliberate action” taken through their algorithm, those “actions,” however “deliberate,” are the actions of a publisher. Courts have repeatedly held that such algorithms are “not content in and of themselves.”
That does it for the lawsuit. The court concludes by reiterating that the lawsuit is about user-generated content, even if it hopes to be perceived as about something else by attacking TikTok’s recommendation algorithms. You can argue that TikTok should perform better moderation, especially when recommending content to minors, but you can’t argue the tragic death is unrelated to content posted by TikTok users. If immunity is the perceived problem, the court suggests parents stop hiring legal representation and start talking to their elected representation.
Nylah Anderson’s death was caused by her attempt to take up the “Blackout Challenge.” Defendants did not create the Challenge; rather, they made it readily available on their site. Defendants’ algorithm was a way to bring the Challenge to the attention of those likely to be most interested in it. In thus promoting the work of others, Defendants published that work—exactly the activity Section 230 shields from liability. The wisdom of conferring such immunity is something properly taken up with Congress, not the courts.
That’s the correct judicial take. Unfortunately, there are far too many elected representatives seeking to destroy Section 230 immunity and First Amendment protections for platforms, although most care more about keeping them and their buddies extremely online than about the tragic deaths of impressionable social media users.
Comments on “Section 230 Immunizes TikTok Against Suit Brought By Parent Whose Child Died Participating In A ‘Blackout Challenge’”
I think the headline should read “Section 230 allows TikTok to get a lawsuit they were already immune to dismissed without going through discovery first.”.
Re:
Yeah, a good point. Here’s something I wrote over in the Ars Technica comments (in response to our own Toom1275, discussing a sealion who was insisting that 230 prevents judges from deciding cases):
Re: Re: A minor cut to an elephant is a deadly wound to a mouse
230 doesn’t just protect TikTok or Facebook or Twitter or the tiny handful of large social media sites run by a handful of companies. It protects every single person who runs a messageboard, or a Mastodon instance, or a website with a comments section, or anything else on the Internet that allows third-party content.
Given how often those attacking 230 frame it as going after the major platforms I feel it’s always worthwhile to point out that while they certainly benefit from the law the primary beneficiaries are the smaller platforms, whether those that might compete with the major ones or those that are in their own little niche.
The major platforms could and almost certainly would survive a 230 repeal because they can afford the resulting legal fees required to slog through the cases that would get dismissed on first amendment grounds even without 230, smaller platforms would most certainly not as for many a single lawsuit could very well be all that it took to sink them even if they ultimately would have won.
Wow! Posting Saying, Not Only Does 230 Immunize Tiktok for Recklessly Promoting a Challenge that Encouraged Children to Kill Themselves, But It Would Ruin the Internet to Limit Sec. 230
So here I am reading an article discussing the legal reasoning of a court’s decision that TikTok is immune for promoting and targeting the Blackout Challenge that induced several children to kill themselves. The argument, well, it’s indeed how courts are looking at 230. For example, the provision about platforms taking good faith steps to moderate content, that’s, sort of irrelevant when it comes to promoting videos encouraging people to choke themselves. Or steal Kia’s. Or beat up teachers. Who could moderate such stuff? I mean, as all Tech Dirt readers know, “moderation at scale is impossible” (Per Tech Dirt, that’s “moderation”, not “perfect moderation”, but who’s quibbling about the difference around here?)
Anyway, the legal analysis sounded to me like a pretty strong argument for modifying 230, to at least impose some responsibility on platforms for selecting harmful postings to promote and to even target selected vulnerable users with, based on the vast data these platforms collect about their users. But wait, this is Tech Dirt. Without “platforms” that aggressively target users with anything that seems likely to get the user’s attention, and of course, allowing “platforms” to use stats about user engagement to sell ads, not to mention, allowing “platofrms” to sell the service of actually targeting specific ads on vulnerable users, hey, in TechDirt world, the Internet would be ruined. Obviously. As we all know. The price of liberty is letting big, money grubbing companies to target kids with “challenges” to do reckless things to kill themselves, without any danger of liability because they’re just platforms and have nothing to do with the content they’re promoting and targeting, because, I guess, those promotion and targeting systems according to Tech Dirt have nothing to do with the content being promoted and targeted, of course.
Or wait, you wouldn’t need immunity if, without immunity, the “platform” would be legal liable, I suppose. So, what we need to do is protect TikTok in the name of freedom to promote and target from actions they would be otherwise liable for under standards applicable to say, print publishers. In other words freedom of speech beyond what’s protected by the First Amendment, necessary so that we can enjoy our online social media without those companies having to worry about stuff like, what otherwise actionable harm they’re causing.
Excuse me for ranting a bit, yes TikTok promoted this challenge, and yes it was targeted, and yes the challenge encouraged the kids to do something that was dangerous and reckless and cost several kids’ lives.
Re:
Let me stop you there, bub. If TikTok actually “promot[ed] and target[ed]” any illegal activity according to federal law, §230 doesn’t immunize against it. That there was no evidence that Tik Tok actively promoted those videos means that it was the fault of the people who made those videos on TikTok and not ByteDance (owners of TikTok) themselves.
The rest of your rant is very confused.
Re: Re:
I’d posit that the rest of his rant was strong evidence that the drugs had finally kicked in….
Re:
If you put liability on sites for what users post, they will only allow publication of what an editor can vet, with most submissions being ignored and deleted. Under such a legal system, a social media site can not exist. Also, you hand control of culture back to the publishers labels and studios, as the editorial control required would kill the likes of Jamendo.
Do you really want to return to a world where you can only get published if an editor agrees to publish your work? That is a world where 99% of human creativity is never seen by anybody other that the creator, and maybe family and close friends.
Re:
Sadly, Ken, the only thing TD knows how to do is blame the parents when a kid kills themselves or dies in any way. They love talking about how “nerd harder” is impossible, but ignore how complex parenting is, or the idea that parents may not keep up with every online trend, or that parents may not have enough hours in the day to parent because a lot of parents work fucking hard to provide for their kids, or that their kids may keep stuff hidden from their parents. Does anybody here remember when you told your parents about every single thing you saw and did online? Nah, I didn’t think so.
For example, it’s very clear that its late tech advocate Aaron Swartz’s parents’ fault that he killed himself. He didn’t suck it up and man up like he should have, and it’s his parents’ fault for not teaching him. Right? Or is the only one responsible for Aaron’s suicide himself, as an individual, as the hyper-libertarian folks would take it? You guys seem fond of that one as well. No external factors are ever to blame. Aaron being harassed constantly by law enforcement and more had nothing to do with his suicide.
Like Adam said 9 years ago, a lot of y’all’s comments on this site make me sick. None of y’all have matured in the last decade.
Re: Re:
No one here has said “the parents are responsible for the death of their child”. I would say that the parents, at worst, did not keep a close eye on what content their child was watching—but that doesn’t rise to the level of criminal culpability.
I don’t think anyone here would dispute that parenting is hard. But that can’t be a reason to hold TikTok liable for a child’s death—especially when TikTok didn’t directly and knowingly compel that child to kill herself.
That rhetorical gimmick is bullshit.
It had a lot to do with his suicide. That said: None of those people directly killed him. His decision to die by suicide was his own—pressured and influenced by outside factors, yes, but it was still his own decision.
Then leave and be troubled by us no more. (No, seriously, if you hate us this much, not reading the site at all should do wonders for your mental health.)
Re: Re:
Can you propose any means by which such problematic videos are detected before kids can see them? Do you realize just how many videos are posted on TikTok per minute? Do you want an open Internet, or a publisher controlled Internet?
All the above questions are related to the scale of the Internet and the impossibility of perfectly accurate moderation, assuming that the boundaries of what should be allowed or blocked can be agreed on. (Hit any two people will disagree on edge cases of moderation, especially over what is or is not suitable for kids).
Re: Re:
Are you fscking kidding me? If that’s your major take-away from having read this site, and its’ comments, for the last 9 years, then I have no words to express my dismay at your lack of discernment. I can only blame that on your parents. Oops, I did it again.
Listen pal, the only reason parenting is “hard” is because one had less-than-stellar parenting examples while growing up. IOW, what goes around comes around, and all that. Children of ‘good’ parents tend to become good parents themselves. Parenting is “hard” only in that tough love is sometimes required. What matters is how it’s applied, and that’s the bottom line. Love and trust… if you can’t apply them in the proper proportions (meaning, liberally), then your child is not going to come out on the other end as a good parent, period.
(Father of 4, grandfather of 9, great-grandfather of 3 and counting. And I’d lay money that there are others here who could top that, if they were to wish to say so… (But I’m not issuing a challenge, you understand.))
Re: Say what?!
Oh, come the fuck on already. (At least you admitted that your epistle was a rant, I’ll give you that.)
In fact, any algorithm is not going to know shit from shinola when it comes to where (to whom) it is placing a recommendation. Certainly you (if you’re sane) aren’t going to tell us that you’ve never heard of false identification, are you? Because that’s exactly what’s happening more than 99% of the time a minor signs up, they fake their identification values, and Presto! Voila!, they are considered to be full-fledged valid adults. Wny? Because no social media platform (momentarily disregarding the cluster-fuck being proposed by Musk) wants to inhibit their growth-of-eyeballs numbers.
I’m sure I need not detail that any further, do I?
So the court was correct – if you don’t like Section 230 shit-canning your payday, then take it up with your elected law-makers. But one word of advice – be careful what you ask for, you just might get it. And while I wouldn’t give two shits in a fart storm if that happened to you, but I’d give a very big fuck if you forced that on me. Me, I want an open internet, not a government regulated one, nor one that clogs the courts to the point where they can’t get anything done in a reasonable amount of time. But hey, if I’m in the minority here, and you get what you want, then there are always options, like other countries where the government is a little more sane. So be it, come what may.
Swing and a miss. If the coding was dangerous then you’d think users would be dropping dead left and right but since the only danger is what it might point someone to, that being third party content, 230 rightly applies here unless they could show that those running the platform deliberately and knowingly pointed that particular user towards that particular content with intent to do harm, something that would be financial and PR suicide for any platform and therefore isn’t very likely to say the least.
It’s tragic that her kid managed to kill themselves due to following along with some stupid ‘challenge’ but blaming the easiest and richest target is not how anything gets fixed beyond billable hours by whatever lawyer conned her into the lawsuit. Take the money slated for legal fees and use it to pay for therapy, I guarantee that will result in a better outcome for all involved.
Re:
Come to that, it’s a wonder that judges don’t sanction lawyers who bring these suits before them. Not for wasting the court’s time, but for exactly what you said, conning those who are grieving and therefore highly susceptible to having their hopes raised that “someone will pay for this needless suffering”.
Attorneys: the one profession where you get paid, win or lose. (Unless you work for #45.)
Enjoye it WHile It Lasts
Enjoy it while it lasts Tim. There is no way Section 230 is making its way out of Gonzalez v. Google without some kind of test at the least. After that all these shitty 9th circuit rulings go back to apply the Gonzalez Test/Standard just like all the shitty 9th circuit gun control cases are going back to apply the Heller standard.
Re:
Yes or no, Chozen: Do you believe the government should have the legal right to compel any privately owned interactive web service into hosting legally protected speech that the owners/operators of said service don’t want to host?
Re: Re:
Out of morbid curiosity I know Koby always runs for the hills whenever you ask that but has Chozen ever been stupid enough to answer it?
Re: Re: Re:
I have no problem answering it. Stephen is a stupid fucking autistic with the mind of a 10 year old. Government has that power as was decided in Pruneyard.
Re: Re: Re:2
Pruneyard only applies to a small portion of physical shopping malls, and only in California at that. You seem to be the only person here who is incapable of understanding that fact.
Re: Re:
Should? Government has. Pruneyard you dumb fuck!
Re: Re: Re:
If the government has the right to compel any privately owned interactive web service into hosting legally protected speech—as you claim it does—for what reason hasn’t it compelled Twitter to host the exact kinds of speech that Twitter’s TOS explicitly bars from being posted?