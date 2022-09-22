Florida Officially Asks Supreme Court To Review Its Social Media Content Moderation Law
Back in May, an 11th Circuit appeals court panel found that Florida’s ridiculous content moderation law was clearly unconstitutional, mostly upholding a district court ruling saying the same thing. As you’ll recall, Florida passed this law, mainly in response to Trump being banned from social media, that limits how websites can moderate content, largely focused on content posted by politicians. The 11th Circuit did push back on one part of the lower court decision, saying that the transparency requirements of the law were likely constitutional.
As you also know, Texas passed a similar law and the various fights over both states’ laws have been mostly intertwined. Last week, the 5th Circuit issued its bewildering ruling (we’ll have more on that soon) that basically ignored a century’s worth of 1st Amendment law, while misreading both other existing precedent and literally rewriting Section 230 and pretending it was somehow controlling over the 1st Amendment.
Anyway, over the summer, Florida had told the lower courts that it intended to ask the Supreme Court to hear the appeal over its law, and on Wednesday that finally happened. Florida has petitioned the Supreme Court to review the decision, highlighting the two key questions it sees from the ruling. While the Supreme Court does not need to take the case, it seems likely it will. It’s possible that an appeal on the 5th Circuit’s ruling will get consolidated into this case as well, or perhaps it will remain separate.
Florida presents these as the two questions the appeal seeks to answer:
1. Whether the First Amendment prohibits a State from requiring that social-media companies host third-party communications, and from regulating the time, place, and manner in which they do so.
2. Whether the First Amendment prohibits a State from requiring social-media companies to notify and provide an explanation to their users when they censor the user’s speech.
Both of these questions could have a huge impact on the future of the internet. The answer to both of these should be yes. Indeed, there’s some argument that it’s a little weird that Florida constructed the questions in a way where they want the answer to be “no” rather than “yes.” But, beyond that, this case is going to be a big, big deal.
It’s unclear if Florida deliberately waited for the 5th Circuit’s opinion, but the petition plays up the circuit split between the 5th and 11th Circuits.
The Fifth Circuit split with the decision below on the threshold question of whether the platforms are speaking at all when they censor a user’s speech.
The Eleventh Circuit below said “yes.” It reasoned that “[w]hen a platform selectively removes what it perceives to be incendiary political rhetoric, pornographic content, or public-health misinformation, it conveys a message and thereby engages in ‘speech’ within the meaning of the First Amendment.” App.19a–20a. And it reached that conclusion because it thought that “editorial judgments” are protected by the First Amendment. App.20a.
The Fifth Circuit said “no.” In rejecting the Eleventh Circuit’s reasoning, it explained that the Eleventh Circuit’s “‘editorial-judgment principle’ conflicts with” this Court’s cases. Paxton, 2022 WL 4285917, at *39. As the Fifth Circuit pointed out, this Court has held that some hosts can be denied the “right to decide whether to disseminate or accommodate a” speaker’s message
That certainly tees things up for the 5th Circuit ruling to be consolidated into this case.
Much of the argument by Florida is basically just repeating the 5th Circuit’s nonsense ruling, which is to be expected. I don’t need to go over why it’s all wrong — that’s pretty well established. I will have more soon on why multiple Supreme Court justices would need to completely reverse themselves on earlier decisions to agree with both Texas and Florida, but that’s not impossible these days.
Either way, the Supreme Court is likely to hear this and it’s just the future of the open internet and editorial freedom at stake.
Of course it should. No one should be required to host or disseminate anyone else’s speech—and that holds in both cyber- and meatspace. To think otherwise is to believe in the imagined (and deranged) right of free reach. Only fools, assholes, and disruptive little shits—whoops, tautology!—believe they should be able to make other people host their speech.
Bets on how the Supreme Court will decide
Should we start placing bets on how the Supreme Court will decide?
I’ll put down $100 that the Supreme Court decides in favor of Texas and Florida. They’ll say they won’t make a ruling other than these laws should be at the state level and the federal government has no right to tell states how to make laws.
Oh, and if the federal government wanted to make laws protecting free speech, then Congress should pass a law.
BUT the original Constitution doesn’t mention computers or the internet, so the Founding Fathers never meant for the first amendment to apply to websites.
The Court won’t care that, like abortion, this will create 50 separate laws about website speech and hosted content.
Why should they pass a law when the First Amendment exists?
Are you really arguing that if the Constitution doesn’t explicitly mention things, it doesn’t apply to them?
I guess all those Constitutional lawyers, will be very surprised to learn that a large part of their work was in vain.
Platform vs Publisher In Action
On question one, we know that the first amendment isn’t a defense against discrimination, anymore than a restaurant can claim a first amendment right to not serve customers based on religion. It is noteworthy that the majority of speech on the platform is user generated, and the internet provider disavows themselves of speech (rightfully so!) using section 230(c)(1) as soon as there’s a problem. The content is not that of a social media company, just as the writing on a piece of paper doesn’t belong to Hammermill. Social media companies are an intermediary, and not the speaker, so it’s not their speech to claim.
On question two, we already require such explanations of existing companies such as banks, and we can expand the requirements to other companies. The answer to both questions is a clear “no”.
And if people could prove they’ve been kicked off Twitter for any reason other than violating the TOS, that might mean something. But if people have a right to speak their mind freely, other people—and private entities—have a right to not host, repeat, or disseminate that person’s speech. To hold that Twitter should be made to do so is to create a right of free reach, for which there is no reasonable equivalent in meatspace, only because of the phrase “but the Internet”.
No, it isn’t. This case is about the 1st Amendment, not section 230.
And even if it were about section 230, it still wouldn’t be “platform vs publisher in action”, because that distinction only exists in the minds of certain politicians, and ignorami such as yourself.
Thank you for confirming that you’re against the 1st Amendment.
Re:
Please point to the part of §230 or the 1st amendment that makes a distinction between platform and publisher…
I’ll wait…
Sadly, hallucinations aren’t acceptable in court, although Koby will try to submit them every time this subject comes up as if they are the law.
In which case political parties cannot exist, alongside churches, as both discriminate on the basis of belief.
Oh dear
Given the current illegitimate, rampaging SCOTUS with their Dobbs decision joining the unholy brood of past abortions including: Dred Scott, Plessy, Korematsu, Citizens United and Santa Clara County, I expect them to rule the way the GQP hopes, thus breaking the internet as only they can.
My prediction
I am going to guess the exact opposite: that SCotUS will go against Florida and Texas.
The thing is that unlike in this case, we knew how the Dobbs ruling would fall before the case was even argued, let alone before the leak happened. The justices were if anything preselected based primarily on being “pro-life”. The other positions they may have aren’t as big an issue. I should also note that while this SCOTUS doesn’t care as much about precedent from previous SCOTUS courts, it’s generally consistent when it comes to its own rulings: in particular, individual justices aren’t generally going to contradict themselves.
On the other hand if I am wrong I will eat a crow and find a way, by hook or by crook, to post it here.
Given the logic in the Kavanaugh-authored decision in Halleck and the nature of the rulings in both NetChoice and the PragerU case in the Ninth Circuit, I have a hard time thinking the court would rule that a service like Twitter must be forced by law to host any and all third party speech. I’ll pray I’m not proven wrong…and prepare for the chance that I will be.
Re: Re:
I’d be prepared for Thomas to drop a big turd on this one.
Re: Re:
That’s the really chilling thing about the current batch of justices, they’ve shown that they have no problem tossing established law and previous rulings into the bin when it gets them what they want so while I’m hoping they’ll rule that the anti-first amendment laws are unconstitutional whether they actually will is still very much in the air.
Re: Re:
Fido net is still in operation in some remote areas of the world, and would not take much effort to make it suitable for sneaker net using high capacity micro SD cards. (A matchbox full of micro SD card has an even higher capacity that a truck load of tapes, and band width depends on how fast it can be moved from a to b.)
Re:
Only if Mike does not switch off the servers.