The 5th Circuit Reinstates Texas’ Obviously Unconstitutional Social Media Law Effective Immediately
from the what-a-clusterfuck dept
Florida and Texas both passed blatantly unconstitutional laws limiting the ability of social media websites to moderate. Lawsuits were filed challenging both laws. In both cases, the district courts correctly blocked the laws from going into effect, noting that it was obviously a 1st Amendment violation to tell websites how they could and could not moderate. Both states appealed. A few weeks back there was a hearing in the 11th Circuit over the Florida law, where it became quite clear that the judges seemed to grasp the issues, and had lots of really tough questions for Florida’s lawyers. However, they have not issued an actual ruling yet.
On Monday of this week, the notoriously bad about everything 5th Circuit heard Texas’s appeal on its law, and the hearing went sideways from the very beginning, with one of the judges even trying to argue that Twitter wasn’t a website. That was only the tip of the iceberg of misunderstanding the three judge panel presented, confusing a number of issues around free speech, common carriers, private property and more. Based on the hearing, it seemed likely that the court was going to make a huge mess of things, but even then, it would be normal to expect a few months to think about it, maybe (hopefully?) reread the briefings. Also, standard practice would be to release a ruling where there would be a nominal period in which to file some sort of appeal. Instead, late Wednesday, the court just reinstated the law with no explanation at all.
An opinion is likely to follow at some point, but the whole setup of everything is bizarre and not very clear at all. The only bit of info provided is that the panel was not unanimous, suggesting that Judge Southwick, who seemed to have a better grasp of the matter than his two colleagues, probably went the other way.
So… what does this mean? Well, Texas is now a mess for any social media company. Operating in Texas and daring to do something as basic as stopping harassment and abuse on your platform now opens you up to significant litigation and potentially fines. It strips editorial discretion, the right to cultivate your own community, and much much more that is fundamentally necessary to running a website with 3rd party content. I’ll have a second post later today exploring the many, many ways in which this law is effectively impossible to comply with.
I am positive that every decently sized social media company had to talk to its lawyers Wednesday evening and assess whether or not it makes sense to block access to everyone in Texas (even though some of the language in the bill suggests that it requires companies to operate in Texas). Others may decide to open the floodgates of hate, harassment, and abuse and say “well, this is what you required.” And which still won’t result in them not getting sued.
For what it’s worth, Trump’s own website, Truth Social’s moderation practices clearly run afoul of this law, and he’s only protected from it to the extent that it still has less than 50 million monthly users.
It would be nice if the 11th Circuit came out with their ruling going the opposite way, and did so in a clear and reasoned fashion, setting up a circuit split that the Supreme Court could review. But that seems unlikely. I’ve been told that the judges on the 11th Circuit panel are famous for their excessively slow writing of opinions. The tech companies could seek an en banc review from the entire 5th Circuit, though much of the 5th Circuit is ridiculous and I’m not convinced it would help at all. There could be an attempt to appeal immediately to the Supreme Court’s shadow docket, but that’s also fundamentally an unknown arena right now.
So, in summary, Texas is fucked. Social media in Texas is now a risky proposition. And whether or not the companies continue to operate in Texas, the floodgates have been opened for ridiculous lawsuits. If you thought that Texas lawsuits over patent trolls created an entire industry unto itself, you haven’t seen anything yet.
'Cesspits for all' or 'no social media for texas'
Well it looks like any social media platform above a certain size and operating in texas that’s not smart enough to just cut off service to the state will be prohibited from moderating conservative values such as checks notes pro-terrorism content, holocaust denial and anti-vaxx messages because several circuit court judges either don’t understand the first amendment or just hate it.
I’m sure that’ll work out great.
“with one of the judges even trying to argue that Twitter wasn’t a website”
Wow. I knew that you wouldn’t be exaggerating, and clicked on the story hoping to see that you were using some colourful euphemism, yet…
How the fuck can someone argue that accessing a service that you can use by going to http://www.twitter.com is not a website, yet the service that’s completely inaccessible without paying someone else for internet access is an internet service provider?
Of course Texas is screwed here, the judges presiding on tech can’t tell the analogous difference between a freeway, a car and parking space yet are trying to dictate how engines are built.
Re:
Extradition only applies in criminal cases, shit for brains. You might have some chance if you find out Mike’s address, break in one night, and he shoots you, but the odds are better that he’ll be let go on the basis of self-defence and you’ll be charged with breaking and entering and criminal trespass. How do you like them apples?
The Webpocalypse Is Upon Us
Welp, I truly thought this would never happen but it has and about the line “Texas is fucked”, Not only Texas, But the WHOLE DAMN WORLD! Say goodbye to every site you’ve grown to love because this is the end of the internet as we know it.
Re: Boiling Frogs
That frog thing is a myth, but as a metaphor it’s perfectly apt. I’ll try to keep it apolitical.
TL;DR – it’s too late and this trainwreck is heading down the cliff.
ONE GROUP wants to eliminate the rights of women and force them to be breeding animals. The argument of “every life counts” seems to start with a sex act and END upon childbirth. After that anything from imprisonment, expulsion, death penalties and war ARE ALL JUST FINE because, well, it’s already been born.
SO this is A-OK but if those other people in the other places want women to wear a body-covering, “we” decry that, call it names, and urge THEIR women to buck THEIR laws in THEIR countries.
ONE GROUP wants to eliminate rights of anyone other than themselves. They would like to be the moat-dragon of Big Content, earn obscene amounts of money for things they did NOT create, provided NO creator incentive, and virtually (“literally”) screwed the real creators out of the profit.
SO this is A-OK if you like the group, but otherwise is anathematic to core values we supposedly espouse (e.g 1AM.)
The end result is a gradual erosion of the rights of the “rest of us”, which I would say is group three:
ONE GROUP just wants to be left alone. We don’t harm children. We don’t tell others what to do with their bodies or clothing. We respect that if someone wants to setup a website (sorry, 5th Cir. http[s]://[www.]twitter.com IS a website. I guess it will take a jury (“trier of fact”) to figure that one out because our circuit court and supreme court judges are woefully out of touch and pretty darn stupid.
That’s A-OK by me, because I do think that my rights should extend just until they conflict with your rights, and vice-versa.
The frog-boiling thing is a myth, but it is an excellent metaphor for what happens when we let the long-game scammers play that long game for a long time. In the end, they “win.” By the time we see the “win” and recognize it… it is too late.
To use a cruder analogy, this is like being part of a traffic stop, a few words exchange, and being handcuffed in the back of a police vehicle enroute to jail, then a hearing, then a trial (maybe) then prison. One can’t get out of the handcuffs OR the patrol car… without making the punishment worse. The time to have fought was when “they” passed laws allowing “them” to ignore your rights.
Civil rights? Human rights? Free speech? Sure sounds good on paper. “Your ideas are intriguing to me, and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wlMwc1c0HRQ&ab_channel=NickKing
Re:
Ok doomer.
Re: Re: I’m Not A Doomer
THIS IS THE WORST CASE SCENARIO THAT EVERYONE FEARED AND THOUGHT WOULD NEVER HAPPEN! What I’m saying is not hysteria, It’s fact. I wish it didn’t have to be this way but it is
I’m pretty sure that Wikipedia has more than 50 million monthly “users”, if you count the people who access it rather than those with accounts, as the law seems to suggest.
Who will be the first to sue Wikipedia because its article about them isn’t exactly what they want?
Re:
Elon Musk.
Re:
Donald Trump
Social media in Texas is now a risky proposition.
The result of which is likely to be certain ‘non-websites’ being blocked to people whose IP addresses show them as being in Texas. When judges are well paid (through lobbying) to not know that a social media platform on the Web is absolutely a website, it’s the people on their state who suffer. I wonder if Judge Southwick has a social media account and that’s why his vote was so sensible.
When every court in Texas is filled with cases against Twitter, will the appeal court come to its senses.
Re:
Nope.
Re: Re:
I see you’re a man of culture.
Step 3, incorporate political affiliation into our red states’ civil rights codes.
So you’re going to make ‘asshole’ a protected class?
Re: Unfair analogy
Assholes are useful. 😉
Re: Re: Re:2
That’s the first honest thing you’ve ever said.
How sad.
Re: Re: Re:2
So then that’s a yes about making ‘asshole’ a protected class?
Re: Re: Re:2
Mike has never claimed that Gab etc cannot exists, or that Alex Jones cannot have his own website and show, but rather that people are not entitled to force their way onto a platform, or into a conversation where they are not welcome.
Texas has just said that people like you can abrogate other peoples freedom of speech by making social media so toxic that people will not want to use it.
So let me see if I have this right.
Companies have a First Amendment right to donate money to Republicans and right wing organizations.
Companies do not have a First Amendment right to criticize Republican policies or support non-right wing organizations, which is derided as being “woke” and can result in sanctions from the state.
Companies have no First Amendment right to moderate their own online platforms.
Re:
That accurately sums up the conservative position on this matter, yes.
Re: Re:
It’s the same position on every subject – they get to do whatever they want without consequence, those other people don’t have the right to do a damn thing if they don’t like it.
Most people grow out of that mindset before they finish puberty, but somehow permanent adolescence is an attractive quality to some voters.
I guess this is the yang for the previous story’s yin, in which the 5th Circuit denied immunity for the prosecutor and detective. The 5th Circuit giveth, and the 5th Circuit taketh away…
The Social Media Sites don’t use their powers to moderate hate, instead they use it to sensor material they aren’t politically aligned with. Sounds like this was a win for Free Speech!
Re:
Which material would that be, pray tell? Be exhaustively specific.
Re: Re:
Chozen’s effectively answered that by suggesting that he would make ‘asshole’ a protected class. When they say ‘political affiliation’ it’s as a scapegoat for assholishly hostile behavior and a penchant to argue about everything, especially with people who have no interest in arguing.
Frankly, I see why they do it – everything is someone else’s fault, so they blame assholism on politics, drape themselves in their flags, and pretend it’s about freedum.
Re:
So are support Nazis, the Klan and similar groups spouting hatred about the others to be tolerated wherever they want to spout their hatred? What will you do when you become one of the Hated?
Lol, you actually fucking think that the Supreme Court is going to reverse this decision? After the leaked draft on Roe v. Wade and everything?
This country is well and truly fucked and you still cling to the notion that the blatantly rigged systems will work out in the end.