Lawsuit Attempts To Hold TikTok Responsible For Death Of 10-Year-Old Girl Who Engaged In A ‘Blackout Challenge’
When a tragedy happens, lawsuits tend to follow. This is no exception. And while it’s understandable that grieving survivors often seek justice — whether it’s closure or compensation — through the legal system, the legal system is not there to provide solace. It’s there to determine whether anyone was legally culpable for the death.
This lawsuit, brought to us by Adam Klasfeld at Law & Crime, is another misguided attempt to hold a social media service directly responsible for a person’s actions. In this case, it’s the death of a 10-year-old TikTok user who allegedly participated in a “blackout challenge” that began with her asphyxiation in her bedroom and ended five days later when she passed away at a local hospital.
But TikTok isn’t responsible for this death. And the lawsuit [PDF] has very little chance of piercing TikTok’s Section 230 immunity, even if it’s deliberately crafted to avoid discussion of third party liability.
The lawsuit opens by making it seem as though this is a problem unique to TikTok, which would make it unquestionably directly responsible for this child’s death. (Emphasis in the original.)
The viral and deadly TikTok Blackout Challenge was thrust in front of Nylah on her TikTok For You Page (“FYP”) as a result of TikTok’s algorithm which, according to the TikTok Defendants, is “a recommendation system that delivers content to each user that is likely to be of interest to that particular user…each person’s feed is unique and tailored to that specific individual.”
The TikTok Defendants’ algorithm determined that the deadly Blackout Challenge was well-tailored and likely to be of interest to 10-year-old Nylah Anderson, and she died as a result.
The TikTok Defendants’ app and algorithm are intentionally designed to maximize user engagement and dependence and powerfully encourage children to engage in a repetitive and dopamine-driven feedback loop by watching, sharing, and attempting viral challenges and other videos. TikTok is programming children for the sake of corporate profits and promoting addiction.
Social media algorithms are definitely designed to promote engagement. That can’t be argued. But if the algorithm suggested the “blackout challenge” to Nylah Anderson, that suggestion is traceable to Anderson’s interactions with the service, as well as other users’ actions, which supposedly made the challenge “viral” (to use Law & Crime’s headline wording) and more likely to surface as a suggestion to TikTok users.
What this doesn’t indicate is that TikTok saw Anderson’s account and decided — without other contributing factors — to recommend she participate in a deadly “challenge.”
TikTok has long been accused of promoting “viral” challenges that can result in injuries or death. Most of the virality is due to hyperbolic, breathless coverage of something someone saw on the internet, rather than actually based on trending videos hosted by the platform. What happened here isn’t a malicious or negligent act by TikTok. If the allegations are true, the algorithm surfaced something that was trending. It did not target a 10-year-old with a deadly challenge.
Whatever surfaced in the “For You” section is shielded by Section 230 and otherwise protected by the First Amendment. The plaintiff and her legal reps want to dodge this inevitable discussion by framing this as a defective product complaint. And they disingenuously pretend this has nothing to do with other TikTok users who contribute to algorithmic promotion of trending content.
Plaintiff does not seek to hold the TikTok Defendants liable as the speaker or publisher of third-party content and instead intends to hold the TikTok Defendants responsible for their own independent conduct as the designers, programmers, manufacturers, sellers, and/or distributors of their dangerously defective social media products and for their own independent acts of negligence as further described herein. Thus, Plaintiffs claims fall outside of any potential protections afforded by Section 230(c) of the Communications Decency Act.
Sure, you can assert that in a federal complaint. But that doesn’t mean judges are obligated to pretend the allegations have no nexus with Section 230.
The details of TikTok’s recommendation system are cited as being a contributor to this death and an indicator that the app’s creators are distributing an intentionally flawed product that values profits above user safety. And, while it’s certainly true profitability and user engagement are more of a concern than the distribution of potentially harmful content, TikTok gives users the tools to curate their feed, as well as information as to how their algorithmic recommendations are compiled. It’s not a complete black box and it indicates TikTok is at least making some effort to limit exposure to harmful content.
The lawsuit is crafted to avoid Section 230 discussions but there’s simply no way to avoid them when you’re dealing with algorithmic recommendations that rely heavily on third party content and user’s own interactions with the service. Beyond that, there’s the First Amendment, which allows social media platforms to decide what content it promotes and which content it chooses to ban or hide.
The long list of supposedly “viral” challenges that have gone “viral” on TikTok included in the lawsuit is meaningless. Even this challenge (whose virality is, at best, disputed) is not something unique to TikTok. It dates back to at least 2008. It apparently resurfaced in 2014, where it was again granted news coverage and resulted in doctors being asked to explain why choking yourself might be dangerous. Late last year, it reappeared like a cicada/horror movie villain to deliver more media consternation and more obvious statements that any challenge that utilizes asphyxiation is harmful.
This is not to blame the victim for her death. This is only to indicate this is neither a new problem, nor one that is directly traceable to TikTok. Stupid shit is cyclical. The new constant is social media services with millions or billions of users that can cause stupidity to spread further and faster.
What this isn’t is an actionable legal case. TikTok possibly could have done more to suppress surfacing of “blackout challenge” content. What it didn’t do is present its service as a harmless diversion. Moderation at scale is impossible. And no one truly expects social media services to value users personally over total users as an aggregate. Whatever increases the latter is bound to get more attention from those designing engagement algorithms. But none of this adds up to product liability. And pretending it is just to avoid certain dismissal under Section 230 is a waste of a plaintiff’s time and energy. To make it clear, I’m not upset this parent decided to sue. I’m upset her lawyer wasn’t honest enough to let her know this effort would likely result in nothing but more heartache.
Filed Under: blackout challenge, blame, challenges, moral panic, section 230, viral videos
Companies: tiktok
“The TikTok Defendants’ algorithm determined that the deadly Blackout Challenge was well-tailored and likely to be of interest to 10-year-old Nylah Anderson”
I watched all sorts of shit that I have no intention of imitating all the time, even at 10 years old when I was watching banned “video nasty” VHS tapes. But, I never copied any of them in my actions in real life.
“and she died as a result”
…of deciding to copy whatever was in the video despite it clearly being dangerous and stupid, and without anyone around her to discuss or give a different perspective.
“TikTok is programming children for the sake of corporate profits and promoting addiction”
So… it’s a corporation?
Could they go after tiktoc for violating COPPA or whatever that online child protection law is? If this 10 year old was signing up for tiktoc then they should have known she was 10 and tailored the feed to her age. If she created an account and lied about her age, how were they to know?
Re:
Right after they arrest & charge the parents for neglect.
TikTok is not responsible for this.
They did not put the phone in the childs hand, they did not pay the bill, they did not have a duty to ask what the child was looking at online, but the parents did.
Re: Re:
Oh I’m not arguing that the parents didn’t have a responsibility to be doing the parental oversight thing. I’m just asking if tiktoc can get dinged for letting a 10 year old on in the first place cause that law I mentioned in the first post says child accounts have to be treated differently and with more “safeguards “
Re: Re: Re:
Assuming TikTok knew. How easy is it for somebody to lie about their age?
Re: Back up a few steps
Let’s take 5 steps backward. Why did the parents abandon their parental responsibility to oversee internet usage of a 10 year old child?
Big fat clue stick: Life, television nor the internet is a baby crib for your neglected child.
Sounds like
a perfect example of a frequent quote in
Oath of Fealty by Larry Niven and Jerry Pournelle.
“TikTok is programming children for the sake of corporate profits and promoting addiction.”
Sadly this child did not have parents who gave a shit until they could get paid.
They spent no time seeing how their offspring used social media, the expensive phone, or decisions she was making.
They had no rules about usage of the app, I guess because at the time they assumed a corporation would take much better care of their offspring then actual parents should/would/could.
How long did the child lay there before the parents decided they should check on their offspring?
The lawsuit lists all of these other challenges that resulted in people being hurt and at no point did you uninstall TikTok from the phone or talk to your offspring that sometimes things you see aren’t good.
Kids watched the Superman movie, put a towel around their neck and leapt from the top of the garage, and those parents sued claiming the movie made them do it.
Imagine if a parent actually paid attention and asked a question about the gathering of a towel, a ladder…
Its not polite, but I am rarely accused of being polite, you abdicated being a parent. You turned your child over to the internet and an app expecting they would do the job you refused to do. You ‘discovered’ that she had been presented with other version of this challenge after the fact, perhaps if you had been available to your child & monitoring what she did.
You can try to blame everyone else & get a payday to sooth your soul, but you failed and no court is gonna change that fact.
Beware
By litigating a case that involves the death of a child along with sec 230 protections, it becomes fodder for taking down section 230 later, which will be disastrous when it happens.
Re:
My take is that the attorney (at least) is looking for a nuisance settlement. A corporation I used to work for in the 1980’s would settle anything under $40,000.00 without contention, or, in to today’s terms, about $920,000.00.
Re: Re: correction
140,000.00 in 1980’s. I was looking at 1800’s, not 1900’s.
Not knowing much about Tik-Tok other than it’s not just a character from the Wizard of Oz stories, hearing this made me wonder if they had age gates to prevent kids under 13 from being able to use the service.
The fact that a 10-year-old had unfettered access to a social website without any parental supervision makes me, a parent of a 10-year-old, baffled.
I guess the parents don’t want to admit that they’re just negligent, and want to pass the buck.
Re: Tech and children
I used to tech at K-12 for decades for the entire district in the main office. The ability of children to find ways around technological blocks and barriers is surpassed only by those with only a pure profit motive. And the dad’s that would use the kid’s laptop after the kid went to bed was always an issue.
To put it as politely as I am able after that experience: Technology is not a babysitter and trusting it to enforce your standards is a sure path to disappointment. Computers compute. Only parents can parent.
1) Did the girl lie about her age?
Most likely. I believe that TikTok will not create an account if the age entered is that young.
2) “And while it’s understandable that grieving survivors often seek justice — whether it’s closure or compensation — through the legal system,” is incorrect. It is usually not the parents in a case like this who suggests suing TikTok etc. It is attorneys.
Ignoring the Painfully Obvious, much?
not the Elephant, but the Blue Whale in the room.
so.
this “unsuspecting” “innocent” child was quietly sitting in her bedroom reading a book, and then RRRAAAGGHHH!!! the big old mean TikTok BROKE DOWN THE DOOR TO HER ROOM AND,…!!!!
uh huh.
and the child’s parents,… i guess were,.. what? first GAGGED & TIED UP so they would not be able to protect their child–
oh,.. riiiight:
it was THE PARENTS that bought the child the cellular telephone as a surrogate babysitter,…
it was THE PARENTS that purposefully refused to give their child ANY guidance about the dangers of the Internet,…
it is THE PARENTS that are ultimately responsible.
Warning notice
heya, Techdirt, I’m pretty sure we’ve seen this exact same article before, but about terrorists and one of their victims.
Anyway, what comes to mind here is that when we have posts of people doing stupid things and going viral, it might be helpful to have links to cautionary tales and/or notes. This particular challenge also minds me of the one or two deaths per year the US records due to autoerotic asphyxia.
I’m also reminded of my misspent youth, digging in dirtpiles for fun, with my dad reminding me that the roof in an actual tunnel would be a problem, and the couple of kids that have died this week when their tunnels in sand collapsed on them.