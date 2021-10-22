Massachusetts College Decides Criticizing The Chinese Government Is Hate Speech, Suspends Conservative Student Group
from the highly-educated-but-apparently-low-on-common-sense dept
A college has done something dumb and unconstitutional. Not all that surprising. Neither is the response, coming from Adam Steinbaugh and FIRE (Foundation for Rights in Education).
Emerson College may be a private university, but that doesn't mean it can just ignore the First Amendment. In fact, it says it won't ignore these rights, which obligates it to uphold them. This is Emerson College in its own words (archived link in case the college decides to disappear it):
As an institution dedicated to Communication and the Arts, the first amendment of the US Constitution is of high importance. The right to freedom of speech, freedom of press, freedom of political belief and affiliation, freedom from discrimination, freedom of peaceful assembly, and petition of redress or grievances is not only a right but a community responsibility.
[...]
The College encourages students to present ideas, express their individuality and culture, and be open to thoughts or life styles that differ from their own.
Truly inspiring. And Emerson College truly respects this right. Except when it doesn't.
Emerson College suspended a campus chapter of conservative student group Turning Point USA on Oct. 1 after members passed out stickers critical of China’s government.
The "conservative group" was Turning Point USA, one created and led by unfortunate human being Charlie Kirk and supported by people who think Charlie Kirk actually has anything useful to offer anyone.
No matter what anyone thinks about TPUSA (including me!), this response is not only overblown, but completely ignores the content of the stickers Emerson (and some of its students) got all investigatory about.
Under pressure from other student groups who accused TPUSA of anti-Asian bias and xenophobia, including the Emerson Chinese Student Association, the college launched an investigation into the group. In an Instagram video, the TPUSA chapter said the stickers are critical of the Chinese government, not the Chinese people.
On Oct. 1, the TPUSA chapter’s leaders received a letter from Julie Rothhaar-Sanders, Emerson’s director of community standards, stating that the college had launched a formal investigation of TPUSA under Emerson’s Bias-Related Behavior and Invasion of Privacy policies. While the investigation is active, TPUSA faces “interim action,” meaning the group is barred from normal activities, such as hosting events or reserving campus space for meetings.
Is this really "anti-Asian bias" and/or "xenophobia?" This is the sticker in question, which references a famous meme that originated in a multiplayer game:
If you can't see the picture, it features a little "Among Us" spaceman guy dressed in red with a hammer-and-sickle insignia. Underneath it is the phrase "China Kinda Sus." "Sus" being short for "suspicious."
Notably it does not say "Chinese people are sus" or "Orientals are sus" or anything else that suggests this sticker refers to anything but the country and, by extension, its government.
Is China kinda sus? You be the judge. It refuses to recognize Taiwan as a country, has turned Hong Kong's government into an extension of its own following months of pro-democracy protests, subjects its citizens to intrusive, omnipresent surveillance, censors its citizens and companies providing internet services, and is engaged in the ongoing persecution of certain minorities. That's all pretty "sus."
Yet, the college chose to believe this was actually an offensive thing to say and bypassed its own stated support for protecting First Amendment rights to limit TPUSA's activities on campus.
That has led to FIRE and Adam Steinbaugh not-too-gently reminding the college about First Amendment protections and the college's promise to respect these rights. This is from FIRE's letter [PDF]:
The stickers distributed at Emerson and elsewhere are critical of China’s government. They follow a long tradition of student protests on American college campuses criticizing foreign nations, whether those opposing South Africa’s apartheid or, more recently, the government of Israel.
Freedom of expression entails the right to criticize not only our own government, but those of foreign nations, even when that criticism is offensive to the “dignity” of those states or threatens to upend “vital national interest[s.]”
Even if the college is concerned about its obligations under Title VII, which requires it to investigate and respond to allegations of hostile student environments, this sticker ain't it.
First, the speech is not based on race, ethnicity, or national origin. The stickers do not invoke or traffic in stereotypes associated with people of Chinese descent or origin. Instead, the stickers are speech critical of China’s government. The stickers utilize the familiar emblem of the sole governing party of the country, superimposed over a video game character bearing the same red color of China’s flag. The sticker’s text (“China kinda sus”) refers to the name of the country, not its people. Criticism of a foreign government is not inherently criticism of the people it purports to represent, even if people who hail from, descend from, or support that particular nation find that criticism personally offensive.
Second, even assuming the stickers’ message was capable of being construed as speech based on race, ethnicity, or national origin, it does not rise to the level of peer-on-peer harassment as properly defined under the law.
If Emerson wants to stay out of the lawsuit defendant business, it will drop this investigation and reinstate TPUSA's rights and privileges. If it would rather continue to pretend that criticism of a foreign government is somehow harassment of the student body, it should probably give its legal counsel department heads up that it will be expected to defend the indefensible in the near future.
Oh, and even if you could make the argument that the combination of TPUSA and its stickers were problematic, Emerson took all this up a notch when its Twitter account started "hiding" any tweet that referenced China, including images of Winnie the Pooh. In case you don't recall, China has a longstanding policy of censoring images of Winnie the Pooh because its President, Xi Jinping, vaguely resembles the fictional bear.
Wow. Emerson College—which is investigating a student group for stickers critical of China’s government—is hiding tweet replies that mention China. *Including ones that only show Winnie the Pooh, which is censored in China because people mockingly compare him to Xi Jinping.* https://t.co/PhwjFwnOHo pic.twitter.com/q0A6dgUF2s
— Sarah McLaughlin (@sarahemclaugh) October 7, 2021
So, yeah, an American college was literally hiding tweets in the identical manner as the Chinese government, to avoid upsetting the Chinese President. Of course, that only resulted in a lot more posts about Winnie the Pooh, nearly all of which Emerson College has hidden. It also blocked users who were tweeting Winnie the Pooh images. Kinda sus, actually. And really, doesn't live up to the promise of a college that "encourages students to present ideas, express their individuality and culture, and be open to thoughts or life styles that differ from their own."
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: 1st amendment, charlie kirk, china, free speech, hate speech, kinda sus, massachusetts, winnie the pooh, xi jinping
Companies: emerson college
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Friday deep thoughts
Would you rather:
-pay low costs (read: cheap labor) for goods manufactured in a foreign country (particularly a foreign country that's competing with your country militarily)?
OR
-pay high costs for those same goods manufactured in your own country?
I'd rather pay higher costs to have goods made (as much as possible) here in my own country; especially medical goods.
I'm sure it's not that simple. If we bring most manufacturing back to the US, from communist China, we'll still be competing with both China and possibly Europe (who'll still be having their goods made in China) because: cheap labor. Also, if we bring manufacturing back to the US, we'll be looking at American job lost due to automation, because: cheap labor. In the end though, at least we'll regain the security in knowing that we don't have to RELY on a hostile competitor for vital medical goods (equipment and medicines). We'll also, given our local natural resources/raw materials, be able to provide for our own X, Y, & Z goods should we fall out of favor completely with China. Imagine electric car batteries made from raw materials found in US soil.
No one on this earth is better than anyone else, so why do we continue to sleep with the enemy? Why do we continue to allow China to manufacture most of our goods when we know that they obviously don't have our best interest at heart?
We do it because we 'luv dat Money'!!! Greed will corrupt any political system.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Friday deep thoughts
You're offering a false choice. Goods made in China are not cheap: you will be paying the full price in due time, in the form of higher costs for defense, suppression of free speech (see this article), environmental damage, more conflicts and refugees, and so on. Support for a tyrannical system never ends well. WW2 ought to have taught us that.
Also, in a sense, cheap and underpaid labor (in China, or where ever) is a disincentive for automation. Automation is a good thing, because it will free up people to do more rewarding things. The only problem is how to allocate the benefits of automation. If they only go to the owners of the machines, and not return to the people at large, little will be gained, and the system becomes unsustainable, as nobody will be able to buy the output of those automated factories.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Friday deep thoughts
Chinese goods soon won't be cheap anyway. There is a huge number of firms who cant get workers because they abused workers so badly over the last 20 years. Kids just do not want to work in factories and 1 child means everything is invested in that child. They seriously have a population graph that shrinks at the current generation AND the next generation as many more men than women were born.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Friday deep thoughts
True...Chinese people want their Lamborghini's too. I guess after the Chinese minimum wage becomes too expensive, western companies will exploit/democratize Africa for cheap labor, and then...?Mexico? or ?South America?
International trade is a good thing, but why invest so heavily in a country that hates you? Oh yeah, greed. F[un]k the future, right? It's all about that quarterly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday deep thoughts
Unlike other parts of the world, China used its centralized gov to corner the market on manufactured goods in a way that can't be replicated by other parts of the world.
And your mixing hate and capitalism, people with money are fairly uncaring about things like hate, Apple wants to make phones, Chinese firms underbid the world (with gov help) to get that business and used its monopoly power to put most other manufacturing out of business. They also had the ability to actully ship at scale.
Could we continue to go after cheap labor? Sure, but your never going to see the scale China was able to do and most other places would also need huge ports. This is a capital shift that takes years and during that shift you will see areas that reopen for US production of goods that get to costly to make elsewhere. Finally, even if you pulled it off, wages get pushed up as the population of any area that gets factories will at some point not be enough for demand.
The end of Chinese manufacturing domination is going to change the world quite a bit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Friday deep thoughts
Perhaps I'm being dense here, but WTH does this have to do with an American college suppressing speech critical of China?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Friday deep thoughts
The suppression of speech critical of the Chinese government is probably at the behest of the Chinese government, using Chinese students who have been fed with nationalism and who use the currently popular "your hurting our feelings and are not respecting us: this is hateful and discrimination" trend.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Friday deep thoughts
Chinese Nationalism has also done a very good job of making every Chinese person a censor. You want to teach Chinese students, don't insult the CCP (and we consider any insult an insult to the entire Chinese population that harms us, and all previous generations).
This gets more crazy when you see internet sites get filled with spam of people "harmed" by a picture of Pooh, taken out of context, because a publisher printed a children's book in China. Due to Censorship, and firewalls, no real Chinese population ever sees those Twitter posts, instead its all astroturfing taken to 11.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Friday deep thoughts
"Would you rather:"
False equivalence.
I'd advise googling Tim Cook's statements on why Apple keeps building their iDevices in China before moving on with this. Manufacturing in China isn't cheap. Not any longer. It's just that over the last fifty years or so the US has lost all the necessary skillsets needed to own a manufacturing complex at scale and long abandoned any vocational training leading to it.
In China if you need something built you snap your fingers and you find a dozen factories staffed by skilled engineers with twenty years of experience in designing and building electronics or clothes on the fly. Cook lamented that you could fill football stadiums with skilled chinese tool-and-die engineers but in the US you'd be hard pressed to fill a small conference room.
As a result, he said, a US-made iPhone would cost upwards of 30k USD per unit for years - because you'd have to buy all the infrastructure from scratch and teach the staff from the ground up.
So it isn't a question of electronics costing 25-100% more in being built at home - it's a question that they can no longer be built in the US at all. Not until you train a whole new generation of people to man factories which may or may never be opened.
"If we bring most manufacturing back to the US, from communist China..."
And that's the second flawed assumption; China may call themselves that as much as they like but they are not and never have been communist. If anything their current state of government most closely resembles their last 2500 years of governance - a bureaucratic oligarchy backing a figurehead.
If China had been communist you'd notice it - because they would be like the USSR instead of as is, a nation containing more millionaires and billionaires than you can shake a stick at.
"Why do we continue to allow China to manufacture most of our goods when we know that they obviously don't have our best interest at heart?"
This is a long story but essentially...China decided, back in the 50's, that they would become the manufacturing center of the world. So they pushed for that, encouraged the establishment of industries and factories, heavily subsidized entrepreneurs willing to set up export businesses...and then started flooding the market worldwide. First with cheap plastic crap, but then gradually with ever increasing quality product. Today their products are the world standard.
US industry reacted and moved it's manufacturing offshore, finding that they could save a lot of money doing so. This escalated during the 80's and 90's after Reagan removed any semblance of government regulation from corporations.
Today that saving no longer exists but it would cost all of them a bankruptcy to bring those jobs home, and so they continue using China as their supply chain.
Bluntly put this happened because China made a plan for where they wanted to be fifty years in the future and stuck to the course while the US couldn't be arsed to plan beyond the next four years. And it remains this way because no sitting president in the US is willing to tank the economy at home for thirty years just to rebuild US industry.
"We do it because we 'luv dat Money'!!! Greed will corrupt any political system."
You think the chinese aren't greedy tho? I don't think there's much of a difference between a US CEO or a Chinese one. Hell, they invented capitalism a thousand years before Adam Smith was even born. The only difference between the US and China in that regard is that in China the government, in enlightened dynasties, views their economy as part of national security whereas the US is constitutionally unable to regulate or govern the bulk of their industry. A US businessman can move his company offshore at whim. The Chinese one knows that if he does he's never coming back to China again.
China is a massive threat to western economies in the regard that it will just sit there and keep being more successful than anyone else because what they do works, and has worked for 2500 years. They plan strategy over generations, not quarters. They'll take losses for thirty years if it means it ends with them being in an unbeatable position afterwards.
And we can't match that. Our leaders can't see beyond the next election. In the US any time the ruling party shifts they spend four years undoing everything accomplished by the previous administration.
THAT is why the US is in the position it's in.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Friday deep thoughts
Free labor during slavery...
Cheap labor with Chinese manufacturing...
Greed is still our problem, and it will be the death of the US.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Notably it does not say "Chinese people are sus""
I'd be interested in finding out what the target group thinks it says rather than what it actually says. Sure, that won't affect opinion on the reaction to it above, but given the general rhetoric from groups like TP and various problem with attacks on people of Asian origin (not always Chinese) related to the pandemic, I'm not sure if they'd agree.
Indeed, that may be the reasoning behind the decision, that they're so used to anti-Chinese sentiment being the people and not necessarily just the government, that they played it a bit too safe this time. Not an excuse, but I can't help but wonder if that's a factor.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I think one reason that the sticker was interpreted the way it was is because of the conspiracy theory that China created the COVID-19 virus.
It really doesn't help that the people who designed the sticker are part of Turning Point USA, an organization that supports Donald Trump, who has repeatedly made sinophobic remarks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Genuine question: where do you think Corona came from?
-bats
-lab slip up
-bio warfare
If I were an evil genius dictator, I'd create a bioweapon that killed all of my foreign enemies so that I could just walk into their territories and take over - kinda like a neutron bomb leaving all infrastructure intact. I'd also kill enough people in my own country (cough...rebels/activists) to make it look on the international scene like "hey, we didn't do this -- we're sick/dying too".
But I'm no evil genius dictator
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"If I were an evil moron dictator, I'd create a bioweapon that killed all of my foreign enemies so that I could just walk into their territories and take over..."
Fixed That For You.
Long-term China loses massively on Covid. To whit it's suppressed their biggest markets and depressed their economy.
Secondly, the british empire stands out as the last time anyone was dumb enough to stretch a hegemony across the world. Even the US neocons weren't that daft. The only thing such an action caters to is to someone like Trump who doesn't realize that taking something and holding it are two different things.
As for the question on where Corona came from? Well, it's Sars-CoV-2, a variant of the Sars-CoV-1 virus which was already warned about and extensively studied a few years back. We more or less know where they come from and how recombination between species spurs the generation of new viruses. Occam's Razor suggests the origin is a Chinese wet market which would do for a facultative zoonose the same which Chinese ecological smallholdings do for the annual Flu variants.
Covid and shit like Covid is exactly why the CDC and its equivalents in every nation has entire departments dedicated to setting up ironclad rules on animal husbandry and agriculture. Because a farm run the wrong way is a virus incubator.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
US funded gain of function research had a hand in our current situation, as well as an, either, accidental or purposeful laboratory release. In the end, if the truth is ever told, some will accept it and others will reject it. 'same as it ever was'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Anyone bringing up gain-of-function research as something that proves that COVID was made in lab have no clue about how research into viruses and vaccines is done.
It's like looking at a grain of sand then declaring that you are standing on a sandy beach.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yeah, that. Origin does matter. If I state some criticism visavi Israel it will likely come off completely different than if the one saying it is some guy waving a swastika or Odal banner.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
TPUSA very sus
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If one cannot criticize the Chinese government for claiming down on free speech, human rights violations , no right to protest, there's no unions in China, uighers are rounded up and sent to prison.
Who can you criticize? There's no freedom to practise religion in China China is sus is not a racist statement,
It's like in films the only villains are gangsters, East European criminals or Middle East terrorists
Ameriva is the home of free speech
But some people who are extremely woke seem to not value it that much
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
THIS!
"those who don't know history are doomed to repeat it"
I wonder who in this comment section would be willing to give up their 'keyboard freedoms' and go live in China for the rest of their life.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply