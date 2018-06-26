China Censors John Oliver Because President Xi Looks A Bit Like Winnie The Pooh
from the thin-skinned dept
Whatever you do, don't point out that some people think China's President Xi Jinping vaguely resembles Winnie the Pooh.
HBO Comedian John Oliver recently learned this the hard way when Chinese users of popular social networking website Weibo found they weren't able to mention Oliver by name without receiving an error message stating such comments violated "rules and regulations." After that, censorship monitor GreatFire.org indicated that HBO’s website was blocked entirely for the lion's share of the country since last weekend.
The cause of China's efforts to remove Oliver from the internet? This recent twenty minute segment took a semi-deep dive into China's political leadership, noting their abolition of term limits, ongoing censorhip, the routine murder and/or imprisonment of political dissidents, the country's rather terrifying implementation of "citizen scores," and oh -- the fact that some people think that Chinese President Xi has a semi-decent resemblance to a rotund, honey-adoring cartoon:
"Apparently, Xi Jinping is very sensitive about his perceived resemblance to Winnie the Pooh,” Mr. Oliver said on the show. “And I’m not even sure it’s that strong a resemblance, to be honest. But the fact he’s annoyed about it means people will never stop bringing it up."
Like most Chinese internet censorship, more technical users can get around the attempt to remove Oliver from the Chinese internet by using a VPN. That said, like Russia and other countries, China has been busy saddling VPN vendors with all manner of cumbersome restrictions as part of an effort to effectively ban the technology from widespread use. Last year, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology declared that all VPN providers now needed prior government approval to operate, imposing fines up to $2000 on companies offering "unsanctioned" VPNs (read: nearly all of them).
Of course the censorship only proves Oliver's point: that the country remains entirely intolerant to free speech, Xi has arguably thin skin, and the Chinese leader does, in fact, strike a fleeting resemblance to a certain pantless bear with self-esteem issues and an eating disorder:
Reader Comments
The First Word
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
China censors...
Because, of course they do?
Having a long standing sensitivity of criticism of the state and of officials, this is right in character of the Chinese Administration.
It's one of the reasons the people of China strive to work around state censorship.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The world needs more narcissists
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm sure Mr. Oliver is feeling butthurt by this action. Doubtless from falling on his ass laughing so hard.
Remember, the Streisand Effect treats censorship as damage and routes around it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The hard way?
If you think that, then you don't know John Oliver. I have no doubt he knew exactly what would happen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The hard way?
Indeed, just a couple of articles down a commenter noted Oliver's recent bit about his show being censored in the UK due to laws against mocking parliament. He recorded an entirely separate segment for the UK airing of his show.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: The hard way?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And thus Techdirt landed itself on the Chinese censored list. And I'm laughing.
Mike reportedly commented on the issue: "Oh bother." (credits to our commenter discordian_eris!)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A Pooh bear?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Down with Xi the Pooh!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment