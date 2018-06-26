Daily Deal: Windscribe VPN >>
Free Speech

by Tim Cushing

Tue, Jun 26th 2018 9:46am


Filed Under:
australia, dee madigan, ethics, fragile egos, jarrod bleijie, journalism, mocking, parliament, politicials



Australian Parliament Sends Ethics Committee After A Citizen For Mocking Gov't Official On Twitter

from the please-do-not-mock-us,-say-eminently-mockable-gov't-figures dept

It's 2018 and governments we assume to be enlightened guardians of civil liberties are still doing authoritarian things like turning journalists over to "ethics" committees for illegal tweets. Unbelievably, the Queensland (AU) Parliament restricts use of footage of its assemblies, forbidding anyone from using recordings for "satire, ridicule, or commercial sponsorship." Certainly we can see some reasons to potentially restrict promotional use of government footage for commercial sponsorship, but is anything more worthy of satire and ridicule than politicians? I submit to you that there is not. And this move by the Parliament is only going to encourage further satire and ridicule.

Last month, advertising consultant Dee Madigan commented with a retweet of a video snippet of parliamentary footage showing Mr Bleijie tearing up sheets of paper.

Her retweet included the comment: "Your taxes at work. A toddler tantrum for @JarrodBleijieMP."

Ms Madigan refused to delete the retweet, despite repeated requests from the Opposition, the Clerk of Parliament and the Speaker's office.

As a result, Ms Madigan has been referred to Parliament's ethics committee.

Here's the tweet that's resulted in a Parliamentary ethics committee inquiry.

MP Jarrod Bleijie swiftly dispelled any notions he behaves like a toddler by writing the Speaker and demanding something be done about this public mockery. The end result could be reprimand or fine for Madigan because she did something people do all the time (mock government officials). Non-toddler MP Bleijie and the ethics committee that didn't laugh his request right out of its office are going to ensure Queensland residents know just how serious Parliament's stupid broadcast rules really are.

Everything about this -- from the Parliament's restrictions on footage use to MP Bleijie's reaction -- is ridiculous. But so is ABC News' reporting, which inexplicably claims it can't republish Madigan's tweet.

[S]tate Parliament's terms and conditions stipulate that broadcast material "must only be used for the purposes of fair and accurate reports of proceedings" and must not be used for political advertising, satire or ridicule and commercial sponsorship.

To avoid breaching those same rules, the ABC cannot republish the tweet — sorry about that.

You idiots. Embedding the mocking tweet wouldn't make ABC complicit in the forbidden act of mocking Parliament with its own recordings. The republication of the tweet would clearly fall under the "fair and accurate report" protection. ABC's assertion isn't just inaccurate, it's cowardly. If anything was to come of ABC's republication, it would only increase the amount of scorn aimed at MP Bleijie, Parliament's ethics committee, and the asinine restrictions Parliament places on the publication of footage. It would not harm ABC in the least and yet here we are watching a journalistic agency become an unofficial partner in the government's outreach overreach program.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Jordan, 26 Jun 2018 @ 9:51am

    Freedom of speech

    I can see Australia doesn't like freedom of speech either

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Agammamon, 26 Jun 2018 @ 11:14am

      Re: Freedom of speech

      They've, uh, they've never liked it.

      For a land that was built by a bunch of criminal exiles, they're pretty conformist.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jun 2018 @ 9:52am

    But the UK serfs don't have Rights, just enough to pacify.

    They're told that they have Rights, but in fact, only what the monarch allows. -- It's a literally medieval monarachy with continuous in-bred tyrants in the 21st century. Many UK serfs come to Techdirt and attack America because they're not allowed to advocate any real change in the monarch's lands. -- As this story proves, so don't argue, serfs.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jason, 26 Jun 2018 @ 9:57am

    John Oliver just touched on the same topic with video of the UK Parliament. (An episode or three ago, I think.) Evidently in the UK the episode was edited before broadcast to comply, so the following week he provided an alternative bit for UK viewers while everyone else got to watch even more of Parliament getting made fun of.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jun 2018 @ 10:10am

    Did you say something, ABC?

    Sorry, we couldn't understand you with Parliament's cock in your mouth.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Spyder, 26 Jun 2018 @ 12:27pm

      Re: Did you say something, ABC?

      The Australian Broadcasting Corporation is the Australian Government's media arm, taxpayer funded.

      With the current conservative Government in power having an extreme dislike for the ABC due to its perceived biased reporting (i.e. refusing to act as its total propaganda wing) and therefore slowly defunding them and working towards selling it off to private interests, the ABC is desperate to avoid upsetting its master any further.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 26 Jun 2018 @ 10:21am

    That Aussie parliament has got the Erdogan Seal of Approval!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Agammamon, 26 Jun 2018 @ 11:13am

    Embedding the mocking tweet wouldn't make ABC complicit in the forbidden act of mocking Parliament with its own recordings. The republication of the tweet would clearly fall under the "fair and accurate report" protection.

    Oh, oh! This is some 4d chess going on here.

    See, ABC is subtly saying that Parliament's actions are mockworthy, that they're being laughed at behind closed doors at ABC, and that the 'mens rea' behind reposting that tweet would, unavoidably, be to mock Parliament.

    Which is why they can't repost it - because they would be posting it specifically to mock Parliament and not (just) as reporting.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Jun 2018 @ 12:37pm

      Re:

      There is no way they are thinking on those levels. The lowest common mental denominator is generally the one calling the shots.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Altaree, 26 Jun 2018 @ 11:21am

    Aussie law is weird.

    How can the Parliament's Ethics Committee punish a private citizen without going through the courts? Or is Ms Madigan working in some way for the government?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 26 Jun 2018 @ 11:29am

    Say it with me (once again)

    Power causes a form of brain damage.

    They have managed to elevate themselves to better than you peons, forgetting those peons send them there.
    I think they should be VERY concerned that taxpayer money is being wasted because one of their officials threw a temper tantrum, engaged an arm of the government that seems to exist to police citizens for having anything but a glowing opinion of the 2 yr olds in charge of the country.

    These idiots chased Amazon out of your country, perhaps it is time to remind them they are supposed to work for you not lord over you & use the 'rule of law' to punish you for thinking that tearing up papers is a temper tantrum.

    Whats the phrase...
    oh yes...

    BLOODY WANKERS

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Jun 2018 @ 1:42pm

      Re:

      Would you get over the Amazon thing? Australia has a GST that all businesses are supposed to collect at point of sale. My 2 person business does. As with any rule, they have the choice to follow it or fuck off. They chose to fuck off. Ongoing tears in Australia? Zero. From about one day after the decision, I have heard no commentary, no complaints, no one giving a shit about it.

      As to this, the ABC missed a potentially much better response than showing the footage: "Parliamentary rules prevent us showing the tantrum, so here's a reenactment" (MP played by a toddler)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Jun 2018 @ 1:47pm

      Re:

      A small point, Amazon spun off an Australian component for use there. Aussies can't make purchases directly from the main Amazon.com, they can use amazon.au which is a much more limited version. And there are work arounds but the work arounds bump up costs (of course).

      No matter how you cut it, it is a poorer choice for the people thanks to the government taking their lead from large corporate brick and mortar businesses.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jun 2018 @ 11:58am

    How Simpsonian

    As we know from the case of Bart vs Australia, "disparaging the boot is a bootable offense."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


