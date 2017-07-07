Disney Feels The Heat As Children Lead The... >>
<< Two Wangs Of Ireland Battle Over Trademarks...
 tdicon 

(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Karl Bode

Fri, Jul 7th 2017 3:23am


Filed Under:
app stores, china, encryption, great firewall, mobile, privacy, security, surveillance, vpns



The Great Firewall Of China Grows Stronger As China Forces App Stores To Remove VPNs

from the total-information-control dept

Like clockwork, governments eager to censor the internet inevitably shift their gaze toward tools like VPNs used to get around restrictions. We've documented rising efforts to ban the tools use in countries like Russia, where VPN providers are being forced out of business for refusing to aid internet censorship. Whether it's to protect VoIP revenue for state-run telecom monopolies, or to prevent users from tap-dancing around state-mandated filters or other restrictions, VPNs have become the bogeyman du jour for oppressive governments looking to crack down on pesky free speech and open communication.

China's great firewall is a sterling example of draconian censorship, and since 2012 or so China has been trying to curtail both encryption and VPN use. Earlier this year China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology declared that all VPN providers now needed prior government approval to operate, a move generally seen as the opening salvo of an outright ban. These new restrictions will last until July 2021, impose fines up to $2000 on companies offering unsanctioned VPNs (read: all of them), and feature government warnings sent to users consistently caught using the tools.

But in some areas, the pretense has washed away and VPN usage has been simply banned entirely. And as of July, VPN services began disappearing from both the Android and iOS app stores, with popular VPN providers like Green informing their customers the government has forced them to shut down completely:

"Dear respected Green customers,

We have received notice from the higher authorities. We regret to inform you that Green will cease our service on July 1st, 2017. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

We will start processing our users’ refund request after service stopped (the amount will be calculated based on the remaining days in your plan). If you need a refund, please make sure to submit your refund request by August 31, 2017. We won’t be able to process any refund request submitted after that date. Since the workload of processing the requests, information verification and money transfer would be huge, we won’t be able to set an exact date for the refund. We plan to process the refund soon after August 31, please wait patiently.

Originally, statements made by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology seemed to suggest the country's VPN ban wouldn't be fully implemented until March 2018. But these recent reports indicate that the Chinese government has grown tired of the pretense and has expedited its VPN crackdown dramatically. Since around 1-3% of China's 731 million internet users use tools like VPNs to tap dance around internet filters, even with this crackdown this will be a long, difficult, expensive game of Whack-a-Mole for the Chinese government all the same.

While VPNs are not a panacea for our endlessly eroded privacy rights, they remain an incredibly useful tool for those living under repressive regimes. Most legislative VPN bans are of the "death by a thousand cuts" variety, where lawmakers go out of their way to pretend they're not trying to kill VPNs, even if the end goal always remains the same: the elimination of any tool that might let citizens peek through the curtain of draconian efforts at information control.

9 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2017 @ 5:43am

    China can block foreign VPN providers that do not comply, but cannot fine them. When I used to run a small free VPN, I used to see a lot of Chinese users on at times.

    If I were still running it, I would not subject to being fined. Blocked, yes, but not fined.

    That is because my servers was in the United States, making me not subject to any prosecution in China.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2017 @ 7:41am

      Re:

      Ummm... No.

      China will just impose a fine on you anyway and probably IMPOUND your equipment just as the US does.

      What is good for the US is good for ALL countries.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2017 @ 8:21am

        Re: Re:

        OP stated that his VPN was physically located outside of China, therefore all they could do would be to block his VPN within China.

        They could impose a fine on him if they wanted to but they would have no way to enforce it.

        The only way they could impound his equipment would be if they flew over to the US and seized his servers, which would likely start an international diplomatic incident that I don't think even China is dumb enough to do.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2017 @ 8:55am

          Re: Re: Re:

          The only way they could impound his equipment would be if they flew over to the US and seized his servers, which would likely start an international diplomatic incident that I don't think even China is dumb enough to do.

          The USA can get away with doing just that, Ask Kim Dotcom about how it went down.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2017 @ 10:07am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Actually no, they didn't.

            The FBI did seize all servers located on US soil but they had to go through diplomatic requests to other countries to get the data from those servers. Notably, Canada refused and as a result, the FBI didn't get those servers.

            Because operating a VPN service is perfectly legal in the US, the US would have zero reason to comply with a request to impound/seize servers based on the request of a foreign country.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        stderric (profile), 7 Jul 2017 @ 8:21am

        Re: Re:

        And what's good for China is good for the US to reciprocally scale up. Of course, what's good for those two is good enough for Canada to enact globally. We're almost there! Pan-national peace & unity are are being held back by nothing but some pesky VPNs!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 7 Jul 2017 @ 7:14am

    You can always set up your own vpn in some hosting service so for the really determined it's a lost battle. The problem will be when they ban encryption. And you bet they will at some point.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Agena, 7 Jul 2017 @ 8:23am

    But, but, but, they can't ban VPN's! They just wouldn't!

    I can't count the number of times I've seen some idiot spout off with some thing like that.

    Yes, they can. And they will. And it's because too many people in the world will roll over and let them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2017 @ 8:43am

    And the entire entertainment industry continues to masturbate furiously to the idea of getting China's internet restrictions set up elsewhere.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Disney Feels The Heat As Children Lead The... >>
<< Two Wangs Of Ireland Battle Over Trademarks...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Home Cooking Is Killing Restaurants
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

09:25 There Is An Easy Answer To Whether Machines Should Get Copyright Rights And It Comes Down To Copyright's Purpose (12)
06:25 Disney Feels The Heat As Children Lead The Cord Cutting Revolution (17)
03:23 The Great Firewall Of China Grows Stronger As China Forces App Stores To Remove VPNs (9)

Thursday

18:36 Two Wangs Of Ireland Battle Over Trademarks Nobody Will Confuse (10)
15:39 Court Says Gov't Has To Do More Than Say It Doesn't Believe The Property Owners If It Wants To Keep The Cash It Seized (33)
13:26 AMC To Charge Cable Customers $5 More To Avoid Advertisements (39)
11:51 Why Protecting The Free Press Requires Protecting Trump's Tweets (124)
10:39 Gov't Intercepted Millions Of Conversations In Single Drug Investigation, Netted Zero Convictions (14)
10:34 Daily Deal: Disconnect Premium Subscription (0)
09:31 Bob Murray Demands John Oliver Be Silenced... While HBO Moves Case To Federal Court (57)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.