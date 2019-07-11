Why Is The Washington Post Publishing Blatantly False Propaganda About Section 230?
from the the-view-from-nowhere dept
One of the big points we keep making about Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is that we totally get it when grandstanding politicians or online trolls misrepresent the law. But the media should not be complicit in pumping blatantly false statements. While I may disagree with them personally, there are intellectually honest arguments for why Section 230 should be amended or changed. I'm happy to debate those arguments. What's ridiculous, however, is when the arguments are based on a completely false reading of the law. And no upstanding news organization should allow blatant misinformation like that. However, with all the misguided screaming about "liberal bias" in the media, newspapers like the Washington Post and the NY Times seem to feel like they need to publish blatant disinformation, to avoid having trolls and idiots accuse them of bias.
Even so, the Washington Post's decision to publish this op-ed by Charlie Kirk attacking Section 230 may be the worst we've seen. It is so full of factually false information, misleading spin, and just downright disinformation that no respectable publication should have allowed it to be published. And yet, there it is in the Washington Post -- one of the major news organizations that Donald Trump likes to declare "fake news." If you're unaware of Kirk, he's a vocal Trump supporter, who runs an organization called Turning Point USA that appears to specialize in playing the victim in all sorts of ridiculous conspiracies... all while (hypocritically) arguing that his political opponents ("the libs") are always acting as victims and are "training a generation of victims who are being trained to be offended by something." And yet, it seems that it's really Kirk who is always offended.
This Washington Post op-ed is just one example. Here, Kirk is playing the victim of (as of yet, still unproven) anti-conservative bias on social media.
By now, most conservatives are convinced that our voices are being shadow-banned, throttled, muted and outright censored online. In fact, amid protestations by groups including the Internet Association, which claims Facebook, Google and Twitter are bias free, it’s an open fact that Big Tech is run predominantly by those on the ideological left. Facebook’s founder Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s chief executive Jack Dorsey even admitted this before Congress, and footage of Google’s leadership consoling one another after President Trump’s victory in 2016 indicates the same is true for them.
Many on the right have complained loudly and often of anti-conservative bias online. Unfortunately, all too often this is where our efforts stop. Once we’re ignored or dismissed long enough, conservatives seem to just shrug our collective shoulders and accept defeat. It’s this type of passivity that has allowed progressives to dominate film and television, universities and large swaths of the mainstream news media. How did they accomplish that? By fighting tooth and nail for what they believe in every vertical.
While it is true that many people who work in the big internet companies probably lean towards the Democratic side of the aisle (though not nearly as far as some make it out to be), that's different than proving that they have put in place policies that are biased against "conservatives" (and I use that term loosely). Again, nearly every example that people trot out actually involves trolling, harassment, actual Nazis or other violations of terms of service. And while these companies sometimes make mistakes, they seem to do so pretty much across the board -- which is the very nature of moderating so much content.
Separately, many of the links in Kirk's opening above don't actually say what he pretends they say. Professor Matthew Boedy went through the above links and put together a great Twitter thread unpacking how he misrespresents nearly everything:
This is not the same as Kirk's claim. While Pew also found 85% of that same group believes it is likely "social media companies intentionally censor political viewpoints that those companies find objectionable," that is not specific to just conservative tweets. 4/
— Matthew Boedy (@MatthewBoedy) July 11, 2019
"Whether or not monopolies are a bad thing is for the consumer and aspiring competitors to decide." Kirk inaccurately makes it seem the article agrees with him that these companies "are unfairly stifling competition." It doesn't say that. 12/
— Matthew Boedy (@MatthewBoedy) July 11, 2019
The thread is a lot longer and covers many more examples. Either way, Charlie needs to play the victim, and he's decided that the culprit is Section 230. Because he either doesn't understand Section 230, or is deliberately misrepresenting it.
The second obstacle to the free market is Big Tech’s exploitation of preexisting laws, namely Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act that was passed by Congress in the '90s. Social media companies have leveraged Section 230 to great effect, and astounding profits, by claiming they are platforms — not publishers — thereby avoiding under the law billions of dollars in potential copyright infringement and libel lawsuits. YouTube, for example, advertises itself as an open platform “committed to fostering a community where everyone’s voice can be heard.” Facebook and Twitter make similar claims. Let’s be clear, when these companies censor or suppress conservative content, they are behaving as publishers, and they should be held legally responsible for the all the content they publish. If they want to continue hiding behind Section 230 and avoid legal and financial calamity, they must reform.
And here's where an editor totally should have stepped in, because almost all of this is wrong or gibberish. First off, even a cursory glance at the text of CDA 230 shows that it excludes intellectual property, such as copyright. Section (e)(2) literally says: "Nothing in this section shall be construed to limit or expand any law pertaining to intellectual property." So what the fuck is Kirk talking about when he says that they used this law to avoid "billions of dollars in potential copyright infringement... lawsuits." The answer is that Kirk has no idea what he's talking about, and now seems to be repeating propaganda pushed out by "liberal" Hollywood.
As for it allowing them to avoid "libel lawsuits," well, yes. But that's because Section 230 is about properly applying liability to those who make the statements. We don't blame AT&T when someone uses a phone to make a bomb threat. We don't blame Ford when someone gets into a car accident. And we don't blame Facebook when someone posts defamatory content. It's kind of straightforward.
Still, where it's really egregious is that Kirk continues to push the total myth that Section 230 allows companies to hide if they just claim they're a "platform" rather than "a publisher." That's not how the law works at all. It doesn't make any such distinction.
And here's the really crazy thing: if Kirk got his "wish" and actually got rid of CDA 230 and made internet companies liable, his own content would likely be at the top of the chopping block. Remember, one of Kirk's claims to fame was when he published a "Professor Watchlist" calling out allegedly "left-leaning academics" who he feels discriminate against conservatives. He can do that because that's 1st Amendment protected speech (opinion). But if 230 is amended to require "neutrality," well, such a list is anything but neutral. Furthermore, the risk of liability of hosting such a list would be high. Even though I'd argue that it's protected speech, you can bet that someone might find some of the claims on the list defamatory -- and thus there would be strong pressure for sites to pull it down to avoid liability.
As radio host Dennis Prager often says, if an airline permitted only those passengers holding the New York Times to board but then denied Wall Street Journal readers, we would all rightly call this discrimination and demand the airline change its policy.
This is dumb for a huge number of reasons. First of all, I don't think we'd all rightly call it discrimination. We'd call it a business decision. Probably a bad one. Which is why no airline would ever do such a thing. Second, where exactly is the social media platform that is banning people for subscribing to the WSJ, but not the NYT? It doesn't exist. This is such a hyperbolic, misleading example. People are being banned for harassment and trolling. Not for holding conservative viewpoints. No one's being kicked off of platforms for calling for lower taxes, less government, or other traditionally "conservative" ideas.
In the same way, conservatives cannot win the battle of ideas if we’re marginalized or removed from mainstream culture and mainstream platforms.
This, also, is laughable. Remember, "right wing" media dominates both radio and cable television. I don't see Kirk demanding that Fox News host more liberal viewpoints to balance out Hannity. And, once again, even in the supposedly "liberal" Washington Post, he's allowed to post this blatantly false nonsense.
Again, the Washington Post should absolutely be willing to post different points of view, including those of Kirk and his allies. But they shouldn't allow him to blatantly spread disinformation about what the law says and what it does. That's just... as Kirk would say, "fake news."
Filed Under: anti-conservative bias, bias, cda 230, charlie kirk, fake news, op-ed, platform, publisher, section 230
Companies: washington post
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
When will they get it?
Some news organizations still have not figured out the difference between sharing a different point of view and an outright lie. It will probably take a generation before media organizations get over the idea that they are there to simply repeat the lies from two different partisans.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Taking a generation
It took a generation after Hearst and Pulitzer to get past the notion that the news could be something other than tabloid journalism. So yeah.
The thing is, the instant access to curated news that is provided by the internet comes with the risk of being fed propaganda that the reader wants to hear or believe. Newsreading should be interpreted as a hygienic process of searching for multiple interpretations of the same story to extract the known facts from the interpretations. (X said Y in Z firefight to open mic T down at Q station), and from there, we each make our own opinion, rather than accepting what someone else tells us to think.
Joining a cult is easy. Thinking for ourselves takes practice.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: When will they get it?
What's the old saw about how if someone says it's raining and someone else says it isn't, a journalist's job isn't to report both sides, it's to look out the window?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
YOUR view is 230 empowers corporations over First Amendment.
THAT'S the argument, sonny. You always twist and elide to show only the good side of The Public benefitting (from our own laws!) without ever mentioning that you wish to empower corporations: Section 230 has an explicit UN-Constitutional clause which you claim gives corporations arbitrary power to suppress even The Public's constitutionally acceptable speech.
YOU are just flat lying that you're for The Public. You are for the corporations controlling ALL speech on platforms.
Now, yes, they're private corporations, but the only power that have in the area is government-conferred -- which makes it verge on actual government censorship, and corporations are ready to LEAP over that verge.
Otherwise they'd be as print publishers, subject to traditional rules. You / they keep claiming immunity AND to retain FULL editorial control. That's not right by the bulk of American law and principles, which you ALWAYS omit, simply pretend Section 230 is the whole law.
Section 230 is a deal in which corporations are to be shielded for hosting, NOT outright grant of total immunity and power to censor. It cannot be as that's repugnant to the Constitution, in direct conflict by 230's very words.
By short logical extension of YOUR corporatist notions, ISPs don't have to be neutral carriers, either, but through "association" and the "private company" notions, can control ALL access, snoop on opinions and suppress those that don't like. I'm sure you'd agree that's simply not right with ISPs, but you still do want "platforms" to have that power!
Platforms are to be neutral hosts, "electronic printers" rather than editors and publishers.
Section 230 is made to give The Public EASY to use outlets, NOT to empower corporations to control The Public's speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: YOUR view is 230 empowers corporations over First Amendment.
As usual, nearly everything you publish is false.
However, I'll just call out this, because it's phenomenally backwards:
Platforms are to be neutral hosts, "electronic printers" rather than editors and publishers.
Section 230 is made to give The Public EASY to use outlets, NOT to empower corporations to control The Public's speech.
This is literally the opposite of the intent behind CDA 230, which was originally written by Republican Chris Cox as a way to encourage more moderation -- in particular a desire for internet websites to further moderate content to create "family friendly" spaces online.
Your historical revisionism is not just incorrect, it's completely backwards.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: YOUR view is 230 empowers corporations over First Amendm
You state opinion as if fact. Even if true, that doesn't matter if the RESULT NOW is to stifle political views. -- We The People aren't forever subject to bad laws! Again, by your view, Dred Scott should have forever settled the slavery question.
You take no notice at all of the body of law, just focus on ONE statute and claim it gives corporations total arbitrary immunity without ANY drawback.
See my post below for YOUR credibility, sonny.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: YOUR view is 230 empowers corporations over First Am
It's hard to call it an opinion when the actual author of the bill was the one who originally stated that was his intent in writing the bill.
Brushing aside your unwilling acceptance of it being true, I have yet to see one political view stifled? Can you show me some examples as all I see are people being kicked off of platforms for being complete assholes.
And the funny thing is, without section 230, sites like this will close their comments section to avoid the liability and you will be left with no place to spew your drivel. What you are advocating for is something that will ultimately silence you!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: YOUR view is 230 empowers corporations over First Am
Mike in the quote you use presents the well documented facts of the history of SEC 230, preserved in the public record, including the congressional debate around the addition of the amendment that became SEC 230 to the CDA. It is not opinion.
You are moving the goal posts. You started arguing about what the law was "made to" do. Now you are arguing what the law needs to be because of its results. Given that Mike noted that concerns about the effects of the law could be debated, you had to score points by starting at a lie and then claim you were actually talking about its effects all along. You are not arguing in good faith.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: YOUR view is 230 empowers corporations over First Amendment.
Cite the law that says any corporation has to publish any constitutionally protected speech submitted to them.
All freedom of speech guarantees is that you can publish your speech at your own expense. As that is not difficult on the Internet, as services offering free blogging accounts exist. What is more difficult is attracting an audience. If you cannot be bothered to set up your own blog, or fail to attract an audience, that is your problem, and forcing other to publish your speech because that is where the audience is is not a desirable solution, especially if the result is likely to be one of driving an audience away from a platform because of abusive speech and behaviour.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: YOUR view is 230 empowers corporations over First Amendm
Corporations are NOT the publishers of what's on "platforms". That's what 230 frees them from, more or less rightly (they still must monitor for illegal content).
They're otherwise to be mere neutral hosts.
Wrong premise. Try again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: YOUR view is 230 empowers corporations over First Am
Oh look, you're still just flat-out lying.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: YOUR view is 230 empowers corporations over First Am
What specific law requires them to remain neutral hosts?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: YOUR view is 230 empowers corporations over First Amendm
Wrong. We somehow got by before teh internets.
What's different now, THE RESULT, is that anyone's opinion can be arbitrarily suppressed.
You just like the current because believe YOUR opinions are in favor, but corporations are amoral. Tomorrow they may -- almost certainly will -- turn "conservative" or some other authoritarian and you've given up all your philosophical basis to oppose.
What you advocate is that a handful of boy billionaires effectively control the entire US so that ONLY their opinions are allowed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: YOUR view is 230 empowers corporations over First Am
Again my browser sessions stop working, though the exact text, which I've saved, gets through after re-start. Just coincidence for a dozen times now, eh?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: YOUR view is 230 empowers corporations over Firs
No coincidence. Your computer is as broken as you are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You’re the only person I’ve ever met who complained that the spam filters were working as intended.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: YOUR view is 230 empowers corporations over Firs
You really should invest in a decent virus / malware scanner for your computer. I would hate to see how badly compromised it is by now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: YOUR view is 230 empowers corporations over First Amendment.
Your President was for free exchange so much he blocked his critics.
Twitter did a better job for free speech allowing him then he did anyone who ever disagreed with him in his life.
Techdirt still allows you to post even though it’s just spam and bad faith. I consider them better for democracy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It does you no credit when you disingenuously treat "traditionally conservative ideas" as meaning exactly the same thing as "economically conservative ideas," when it's well-understood that what's actually being discussed is "morally conservative ideas."
People are getting kicked off platforms for voicing opposition to abortion, affirming the sanctity of traditional marriage, and similar moral viewpoints which are still held even today by a majority of Americans.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[citation needed]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Citation needed bro
Oh who are we kidding. We all know that little wannabe Proud Boy will fuck off for a day or two than provide any evidence that might endanger his world view.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Puh-leeze. Have you seen the methodology behind those? That's "Lying With Statistics 101" material.
But why even ask? Of course an SJW bigot isn't going to take anything that might challenge his worldview seriously.
"There are more things in heaven and earth than are dreamt of in your philosophy."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Masons hardly a little SJW. And I’ve read Hamlet too so unless you something actually relevant to say...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
An argument is a series of connected statements intended to establish a proposition. It isn't just contradiction.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Hey blue balls why didn’t you cite your source when you “stole” that quote you filthy pirate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And all this time I thought it was just people being assholes that get them kicked off a platform, regardless of the content of said assholery.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
People are getting kicked off platforms for voicing opposition to abortion, affirming the sanctity of traditional marriage, and similar moral viewpoints which are still held even today by a majority of Americans.
Where? Show me the evidence that anyone is being kicked off for expressing "morally conservative" views.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
He meant to say "people are getting booted for calling gay people f-gs". Because the "morally conservative" belief most often punished by social media companies is "gay people aren't people".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: But MM, you advocate that CAN be at whim:
Show me evidence from 1935 that Nazis would kill Jews.
The demand for "proof" is just a dodge.
Anyone honest sees the trend.
When people have power, it'll be abused.
YOU are an enabler of arbitrary "de-platforming".
If are WORSE results in future, are you going to step up and admit responsibility? No, you're going to ignore at best.
And even if you did accept that you're wrong, that won't in any way reverse the problem which will be fully entrenched in all society.
We must believe what proto-Nazi-corporatists say NOW about their POWER, just as everyone should have foreseen what prior Nazis were going to do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Conservatism, like religion and for many of the same reasons, is dying. Because they, as a group, have self-marginalized they became the "underdog" they portray themselves as. It's a self-fulfilling prophecy. Soon they'll be relegated to the history books alongside the Whigs.
It's a shame, really. If we lose the conservative party as a major player then all we're left with is the liberal party which is arguably just as bad. The reasonable viewpoint lies somewhere in between the extremists both parties have become. It's as if we can only now choose between pure socialism and pure corporatism with no sane options.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What a fresh hot take bro!
Both sides are bad so vote Republican.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Tories and Republicans
The current Democratic party is actually neo-conservative: pro-corporate, copyright maximalist and not really all that behind egalitarianism. We have some candidates making big reform promises, but remember that Obama was all Hope and Change until he got elected, so we have good cause to be skeptical.
Unless the Democrats go fascist and use the surveillance state to route out dissenters then other parties might try to fill in the gaps. (That would be extreme for them, but they're half-way there by supporting the surveillance state.) I could see the Peace and Freedom party trying to turn into something with mass appeal that stands to the left of the DNP, and I can see the Libertarians trying to go moderate-rightish.
First-Past-The-Post elections will still assure that one competing party will prevail, and until we reform our election system that won't change.
But that's all far-future thinking. Like after the apocalypse.
For now, we have nothing stopping parties from cheating their way into power as the GOP has systematically done. (Certainly not the Supreme Court of the United States.) In fact, I expect the GOP to stay entrenched for a while even if they can't get ten percent of the population to vote for them. If the Federalist Society plants were feeling particularly dispensational, they could decide that an enablement bill was Constitutional. (They'd lose faith of the people in the Supreme Court, but after RUCHO ET AL. v. COMMON CAUSE ET AL. I'd be surprised if there's much faith left.
After that Democracy would be dead and the GOP would prevail until the nation fell apart.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Plus the social media summit that Trump’s hosting is a complete and utter joke.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
YOU have ZERO credibility: omitted the "in good faith" clause!
In arguing with me here, you pretended to quote the law and SIMPLY DELETED the
"in good faith" requirement! -- And when I caught that LIE, blew it off as not important:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20190201/00025041506/us-newspapers-now-salivating-over- bringing-google-snippet-tax-stateside.shtml#c530
The reduced text appears nowhere else. Masnick intentionally omitted those characters. He's a LIAR, and sunk to that just trying to win an argument on this tiny little site. Imagine what he'll do when important!
It's a material omission -- indeed, since The Public's benefit is always to be the primary goal of American law, your omitting the KEY requirement -- and doing so blatantly -- is just astounding.
If did that in a court, you'd be jailed for perjury. If did that on a site you don't control, without your rabid fanboys to support, you'd be hooted roundly and shunned.
Yet you still have the chutzpah to keep claiming others mis-represent the law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: YOU have ZERO credibility: it’s like projection is your on
Remember when you promised to leave forever bro?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: YOU have ZERO credibility: it’s like projection is
"AC" reveals is long-time reader and a simple off-topic diverter. Anything so long as NOT on-topic, that's what the fanboy-trolls do. -- While not even giving their screen name, 'cause they're chicken! BAWK! BAWK! (That's just to humor this "AC" with more diversion.)
Now, NO, again, I contrived a bit of text to make you clowns go into ecstasy at thought that I would quit commenting here, and you FELL for it. You can't let go of your first impression, even though wrong.
That joke becomes more dismaying to me as goes. But it does illustrate Techdirt just perfectly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: YOU have ZERO credibility: it’s like projectio
What grade are you in?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You put the ignorant in ignorant motherfucker
Just admit you’re a liar bro. The truth will set you free.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: YOU have ZERO credibility: omitted the "in good faith" claus
I often wonder if Mike pissed in your coffee at some point in the past as you seem to have the biggest hate boner for him and this site. At some point you must realize that is bad for your mental health to be SOOOOO obsessed over one person and one site.
And when you're on your last breath on this big rock, I bet it's going to be something like "Damn that Mike Masnick and his Techdirt site."
My question to you, why do you do it and what is it that you expect to gain by coming here and repeating the same debunked lines every day on just about every article?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: YOU have ZERO credibility: omitted the "in good fai
Your hate-filled obsessive rant is OFF-TOPIC.
And demand of me what you don't state. You too are obviously a regular, TOO CHICKEN to use your account name.
Try again. Focus, sonny. You're not helping the site.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: YOU have ZERO credibility: omitted the "in good
Why don't you answer the question?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: YOU have ZERO credibility: omitted the "in good
You're a regular, why don't you create an account and use it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: YOU have ZERO credibility: omitted the "in good
Please point to the hate in my original comment as you have some strong projects there buddy boy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: YOU have ZERO credibility: omitted the "in good faith" claus
See? NON can even quote the laws he knows he would break if 230 was destroyed if he even had a shroud of good faith left in his body and not just snakes blood.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You know the end is nigh when the cons are trying to get the government to force the libs to share.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I’m not liking this at all, At this rate YouTube will be nothing but hateful content in at least 2 years.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply