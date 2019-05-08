It's One Thing For Trolls And Grandstanding Politicians To Get CDA 230 Wrong, But The Press Shouldn't Help Them
from the stop-this-nonsense dept
There's an unfortunate belief among some internet trolls and grandstanding politicians that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act requires platforms to be "neutral" and that any attempt to moderate content or to have any form of bias in a platform's moderation focus somehow removes 230 protections. Unfortunately, it appears that many in the press are incorrectly buying into this flat out incorrect analysis of CDA 230. We first saw it last year, in Wired's giant cover story about Facebook's battles, in which it twice suggested that too much moderation might lose Facebook its CDA 230 protections:
But if anyone inside Facebook is unconvinced by religion, there is also Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act to recommend the idea. This is the section of US law that shelters internet intermediaries from liability for the content their users post. If Facebook were to start creating or editing content on its platform, it would risk losing that immunity—and it’s hard to imagine how Facebook could exist if it were liable for the many billion pieces of content a day that users post on its site.
This is not just wrong, it's literally backwards from reality. As we've pointed out, anyone who actually reads the law should know that it was written to encourage moderation. Section (b)(4) directly says that one of the policy goals of the law is "to remove disincentives for the development and utilization of blocking and filtering technologies." And (more importantly), section (c)(2) makes it clear that Section 230's intent was to encourage moderation by taking away liability for any moderation decisions:
No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be held liable on account of any action voluntarily taken in good faith to restrict access to or availability of material that the provider or user considers to be obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable, whether or not such material is constitutionally protected...
In short: if a site decides to remove content that it believes is "objectionable" (including content it finds to be harassing), there is no liability for the platform even if the content blocked is "constitutionally protected."
Indeed, this was the core point of CDA 230 and the key reason why Rep. Chris Cox wrote the law in the first place. As was detailed in Jeff Kosseff's new book on the history of Section 230, Cox was spurred into action after reading about the awful ruling in the Stratton Oakmont v. Prodigy case, in which a judge decided that since Prodigy did some moderation of its forums, it was liable for any content that was left up. This was the opposite finding from another lawsuit, Cubby v. CompuServe, which found CompuServe not liable, since it didn't do any moderation.
However, part of Prodigy's pitch was that it was to be the more "family friendly" internet service compared to the anything goes nature of CompuServe. The ruling in the Stratton Oakmont case would have made that effectively impossible -- and thus Section 230 was created explicitly to encourage different platforms to experiment with different models of moderation, so that there could be different platforms who chose to treat content differently.
Unfortunately, it seems that this myth that CDA 230 requires "neutrality" is leaking out beyond just the trolls and grandstanding politicians -- and into the more mainstream media as well. Last weekend, the Washington Post ran a column by Megan McArdle about Facebook's recent decision to ban a bunch of high profile users. Whether or not you agree with Facebook's decision, hopefully everyone can agree that this description here gets Section 230 exactly backwards:
The platforms are immune from such suits under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996. The law treats them as a neutral pass-through — something like a community bulletin board — and doesn’t hold them responsible for what users post there. That is eminently practical given the sheer volume of material the platforms have to deal with. But it creates a certain tension when a company such as Facebook argues that it has every right to kick off people who say things it considers abhorrent.
Facebook is acting more and more like a media company, with a media company’s editorial oversight (not to mention an increasing share of the industry’s ad revenue). If Facebook is going to behave like a media provider, picking and choosing what viewpoints to represent, then it’s hard to argue that the company should still have immunity from the legal constraints that old-media organizations live with.
It's not hard to argue that at all. Once again, the entire point of Section 230 was to encourage moderation, not to insist on neutrality. The Washington Post, of all newspapers, should know better than to misrepresent Section 230.
But it wasn't the only one. Just days later, Vox posted one of its "explainer" pieces also about Facebook's recent bans. The Vox piece, at least, quotes Section 230, but only section (c)(1) (the part that gets more attention), ignoring (c)(2), which is what makes it clear that it's encouraging moderation. Instead, Vox's Jane Coaston falsely suggests that Section 230 has a distinction between "media" companies and "platform" companies. It does not.
But if Facebook is a publisher, then it can exercise editorial control over its content — and for Facebook, its content is your posts, photos, and videos. That would give Facebook carte blanche to monitor, edit, and even delete content (and users) it considered offensive or unwelcome according to its terms of service — which, to be clear, the company already does — but would make it vulnerable to same types of lawsuits as media companies are more generally.
If the New York Times or the Washington Post published a violent screed aimed at me or published blatantly false information about me, I could hypothetically sue the New York Times for doing so (and some people have).
So instead, Facebook has tried to thread an almost impossible needle: performing the same content moderation tasks as a media company might, while arguing that it isn’t a media company at all.
This "publisher" v. "platform" concept is a totally artificial distinction that has no basis in the law. News publishers are also protected by Section 230 of the CDA. All CDA 230 does is protect a website from being held liable for user content or moderation choices. It does not cover content created by the company itself. In short, the distinction is not "platform" or "publisher" it's "content creator" or "content intermediary." Contrary to Coaston's claims, Section 230 equally protects the NY Times and the Washington Post if it chooses to host and/or moderate user comments. It does not protect content produced by those companies itself, but similarly, Section 230 does not protect content produced by Facebook itself.
There are enough issues to be concerned about regarding the internet and big platforms these days, that having the media repeatedly misrepresenting Section 230 of the CDA and suggesting -- falsely -- that it's a special gift to internet platforms doesn't help matters at all. CDA 230 protects platforms that host user speech -- including from any moderation choices they make. It does not require them to be neutral, and it does not require them to define themselves as a "platform" instead of a "publisher." News organizations should know better and should stop repeating this myth.
Filed Under: cda 230, jane coaston, liability, megan mcardle, platforms, reporting, section 230
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
To be fair, upon reading the quotation, I don't believe they're misrepresenting or misinterpreting 230 at all. I believe they understand it correctly, but that they're disagreeing with it, saying that it's a bad principle that ought to be changed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
While I would agree, I am certain I can find a different article from WaPo claiming how Facebook needs to do more to address hate speech or terrorist content or fake news or whatever hot button content we are blaming social media for this week, which somewhat undermines that idea.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Having seen the sites in question over the years go into a decent into political games like everyone else has these days that is not unexpected “except vox they were always shady”
Predictable and sad. But not really surprising.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well, there's really two parts to the quote:
This part gets things right, mostly, except for including the "neutral" part. Then there's this part:
This is where the author loses track. It only creates tension if you're trying to conflate what Facebook does with what WaPo does. WaPo would be liable for anything illegal in this article because WaPo posted it. However, if the content of the article was posted in a user comment by someone not part of WaPo, they wouldn't be liable for the content and they also wouldn't be liable for choosing to remove it for violating their standards. That's what CDA 230 protection does, and that's what I think the author doesn't fully understand.
If WaPo stopped posting its own original content and just said "Hello public, post your news stories here. Liberals only though. We'll remove it if it's conservative," they'd still get CDA 230 protection, as they should. So what's the author's problem? Is it that Facebook doesn't announce its bias? Is it that they're getting "an increasing share of the industry's ad revenue?"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Most of the problem come from the lack of clarity on the writing.
Ideas that propose to modify (or repeal) section 230, as McArdle argues are conflated with the trolls that say that it currently require political neutrality.
Her point is that as facebook has a more specific editorial and political line of what is allowed and what is banned, it resembles more and more the organizations (and operations) that are not protected by Section 230 like media organizations.
And, it could mean that the law could/should be modified to remove their protection.
The last paragraph from that article, which immediately follows the quoted part on this article is:
Those grey areas are exactly the problem.
If an user/columnist was payed just by a fraction of the ad revenue they bring, and had not work contract with the news organization, but merely adhere to its ToS, should Section 230 still apply?
If you keep stretching it making the users more like a hired reporter by keeping a list of "top" users that are promoted by the news organization, would it still apply?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Except that the media organizations are protected by section 230 when it comes to user comments, just like Facebook.
Yes. I see this as no different from YouTubers getting paid based on views. The platform isn't involved in the content.
That depends on what you mean by "promoted." As far as I'm aware, nobody thinks YouTube "promotes" PewDiePie, although his videos do show up on my YouTube home page from time to time. So if he said something defamatory, I wouldn't hold YouTube responsible. Now, if YouTube somehow contributed to his video or took specific action to increase his viewership that wasn't available to others (I'm not talking an arbitrary "most views" list, but more like a banner at the top of the page that said "A message from YouTube: Watch PewDiePie. He's awesome.") then I think that could cross the line from passive platform to liable contributor.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
...Section 230...
BTW, I almost misspelled Section 230 on accident. I almost typed it as Sextion 230. I apologize
Can anyone explain to me what this “Section 230” is all about without trying to cause my brain to feel like it’s on acid (even though I never took Acid and I never want to take Acid because it sounds weird) because I need to hear it from a neutral point of view to be able to understand this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: ...Section 230...
It's a law that basically just says if someone says something online that could be deemed illegal, you are not allowed to punish the site they posted their speech on or anyone else who wasn't directly involved in actually making the statement. You have to punish the person that broke the law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: ...Section 230...
It's a law that basically just says if someone says something online that could be deemed illegal, you are not allowed to punish the site they posted their speech on or anyone else who wasn't directly involved in actually making the statement. You have to punish the person that broke the law.
So This basically prevents the site from being caught in the crossfire? Interesting.
Unfortunately it doesn’t protect me from a full-force soccer ball bullseye to the nuts during a soccer game which occurred during high school because the other person couldn’t kick it anywhere else.
Trust me, Cdaragorn, my high school years are a novel in itself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: ...Section 230...
So .. internet forums are like soccer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: ...Section 230...
So...internet forums are like soccer
No that’s not what I meant. That whole section about my soccerball-to-the-nuts experience was just a silly story that spawned from reading Cdaragorn’s explanation of Section 230. Because I was joking when I had said previously:
Unfortunately it doesn’t protect me from a full-force soccer ball bullseye to the nuts during a soccer game
Yeah, I suck at trying to find something funny to say.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: ...Section 230...
It’s a law that people with political ambition opportunist and several other foul scoundrels throughout all realms love when it’s helping them hate when it’s not call for its change when it’s the latter and are silent as a nights field when it’s the former. It was made back during a unusual period of common sense “or they just were not paying attention because of other stuff take a pick” and the internet was new and magical.
That’s a quite neutral gist as I’m capable of doing as the political cynic I am.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: ...Section 230...
When people talk about section 230, they’re usually talking about a law written at Title 47 US Code, Section 230 (or 47 USC 230 for short). You can read it here, if you’d like.
What happened is, traditionally there was a rule that if you wrote something, or published something, then you were legally responsible for it. If you sold or otherwise distributed copies of it, then you might be responsible for it, depending on certain issues that aren’t important here. So if you wrote a book, you’d want to be careful not to defame someone in it such that you could be sued for damage to the reputation of someone that might sue you. Publishers would not publish a book unless they’d gone through it to ensure that such statements couldn’t be used to sue them (for example, if the statement is true, then it’s not defamatory, even if it causes reputational harm, so a fact-checker would verify it). Mere bookstores, for example, couldn’t be expected to carefully review everything they sold, so they got a bit more leeway, but if they were on notice, they might get in trouble for continuing to carry certain books.
Everyone could more or less live with that, but by the early 1990s, online services were becoming popular. One of them was CompuServe, and there was a court case about defamation that one of the users of the service posted publicly. No one cared much about suing the user, but CompuServe was owned by H&R Block at the time (as I recall) and they had money, so they were sued on the basis that they were a publisher and were responsible for the user’s post. The Court decided that CompuServe was more like a public xerox machine — anyone could use it, and it was automatic, and no one supervised it, so only the individual user should be responsible, not the service.
Unfortunately a few years later, there was another similar lawsuit involving Prodigy (another online service), and there, the court found that Prodigy was responsible because it had moderators who could remove posts and who monitored boards. Of course, the moderators were just ensuring that people kept things civil and didn’t curse, since Prodigy was meant to be a family-friendly place, but the court there felt that if they were in for a penny they were in for a pound, and it was their fault they were not going over everything users posted with a fine-toothed comb.
So this meant that in the mid-90s, just as the Internet was taking off, everyone who provided a place for users to post their own comments or other materials knew that they had better not moderate anything, or else they’d be responsible for moderating everything for every possible offense, which was totally impractical.
At that time, spurred on by the usual sort of hysteria, Congress decided it needed to do something about all the pornography showing up online, and they began work on a part of a major telecommunications law reform which included a part requiring online services to remove or limit access to indecent material.
Then someone told them that the reason that no online company was ever going to remove indecent material was because of these court cases that would expose the services to total liability if they removed so much as a single dirty picture. Exasperated, Congress added section 230 as a part of their reforms.
What the law does is, it says that no one is responsible for material posted online that originates from some other source. And that this is true no matter how much or how little effort is undertaken to remove any other material online.
While some of the other provisions were found unconstitutional (since it violated free speech to compel people to limit access to the internet to adults, basically), this part has not been challenged and has turned out to be fundamentally important to the development and continued viability of the internet. Without it, sites would either cease moderating (letting spam, hate speech, porn, etc. proliferate) or would cease allowing users to post anything.
Recently, some people have objected to this protection because they find it politically or commercially expedient to do so — hateful politicians don’t like being identified as such, or having their speech or their supporters’ speech removed by sites that find it unacceptable, and media outlets that operate offline and remain bound by the traditional rule would find it easier to compete if there were no services like Facebook or YouTube.
They’re making a big mistake though, because this law really is a key foundation for the internet, and without it, things will not go well.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: ...Section 230...
They’re making a big mistake though, because this law really is a key foundation for the internet, and without it, things will not go well.
As it stands now, people are defenseless against being defamed by search engines that amplify defamatory content which otherwise would remain in the corners of the internet for a small audience, rather than become part of a dossier used by just about everyone. Moreover, a defamed person will have to sue not the original publisher, or the search engines, but anyone who finds the lies in the search engine and then repeats them, as many will inevitably do.
Australia held Google liable for search results in a 2012 case. There is no 230 immunity in Australia for the obvious harm inflicted. Americans ignore cases like this because it shows that search engines and other intermediares inflict harm by spreading defamation in both countries, but are liable only in one.
Section 230 is what politicans can repeal if they want to encourage platforms to remain netural. Section 230 itself does not require neturality, but the law itself can be a bargain that requires it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Which they will be…because a platform cannot be biased against specific content if it has no content to be biased against.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: ...Section 230...
So basically John here has admitted his aim is to censor people by suing the phone company.
See what I did? You never sued the phone company have you John? Lol
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: ...Section 230...
I use acid regularly
pH 6.3 if I recall correctly
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I object to "Encourage"
It seems to me it doesn't encourage moderation, so much avoid discouraging it. That's not exactly the same thing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I object to "Encourage"
From the plain language of the statute itself, yes. But have a look at the record of the congressional discussion when that language was drafted - there is much talk about the intent being largely about "encouraging" them to do so:
https://www.congress.gov/congressional-record/1995/8/4/house-section/article/h8460-1
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I object to "Encourage"
Non sequitur.
The discussions have zero bearing on what was actually written into law.
"Spirit of the Law" won't get you far when faced with Letter of the Law in a courtroom.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I object to "Encourage"
Could you explain further? As has been noted many times, including in this article, Sec 230 was written in response to a legal ruling that made content hosts liable for the content users post based on the greater level of moderation prodigy performed compared to Compuserve. This leads to the conclusion that the way to avoid content liability is to not moderate
230 has 2 sides, the first provides that you can only hold the user accountable for the user's actions, not the content provider. The second part encourages moderation by clearly stating that moderation does not trigger liability.
Please explain how that encouragement serves to discourage moderation that is not also discouraged by the legal president in Prodigy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Facebook, and Twitter, etc, this is where people get their news, no matter how BAD that it. It's the town square of the Internet. These Leftists companies are booting off people on the right. Really anyone that doesn't agree with them is a Radical right winger. Pretty much anyone and everyone. You point out where is the hate, the violence, there is none. it's mostly ALL on the left which they ignore. What you end up with is an all leftist view of the world, which is what they want. Everything else is Hate Speech, etc. It's beyond laughable.
These Leftist have such a hard time trying to find any hate on the right, they keep trying to create it on their own. generally failing at it. Jussie Smollet is just one of many. If the right is just all this hate, they should easily be able to point it out. Instead, they keep faking right hate. They do such a poor job generally that they get caught. It's just not realistic what they do.
Here's a list of 30 hate crimes.
https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1097020092791934976
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
such a hard time trying to find any hate on the right
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha haha....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The politicians are using neutrality as a condition of keeping section 230, not saying that 230 requires neutrality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So the politicians are attempting extortion?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This means, in essence, that they want to force a platform into hosting content/users it does not want to host. A “content-neutral” platform would be forced to host both pro- and anti-LGBT propaganda even if the platform’s owners did not want their platform associated with the anti-LGBT bullshit. Nothing about that outcome is good…or constitutional, for that matter, given the First Amendment’s protections for association.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Thought Control Legislation
CDA 230 so far appears to be used almost exclusively to punish folks with politics different than the platform owners.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Thought Control Legislation
Considering they are the platform owners, they have every right to remove folks with different politics than they hold.
This is simply false for many reasons, though. It's used for more often as way for platforms to allow their users to speak more openly than anything else. It's just that banning users presents a much more high profile case then all the speech going on as a direct result of having this protection.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Thought Control Legislation
...what?
Wikipedia's article on CDA 230 lists several cases that have nothing at all to do with political views.
The idea that a platform owner "punishes" users with differing politics by deleting their content, and is then immune from liability because of CDA 230, does not at all appear to be a major use of the law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It is technically “moderation”, which is encouraged by the grant of immunity from legal liability for moderating content found in CDA 230.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Ok I'll grant that, but I'm still not seeing a vast amount of "I don't like what these people have to say so I'm going to delete it and because of CDA 230, there's nothing they can do about it! MWA HA HA"
Has that happened? I'm sure it has. Is it what section 230 is "almost exclusively" used for? I don't think so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Thought Con Troll
CDA 230 so far appears to be used almost exclusively to punish folks with politics different than the platform owners.
That is flat out incorrect. Sounds like a false claim being repeated by the alt-right. (A group of "Snow Flakes" that suffer mightily at every imagined slight, I understand.)
Without CDA 230 TD couldn't even delete spam or scam posts. They would have to leave the board unmoderated or hold every post for inspection first.
Or, not have posts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply