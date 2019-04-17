Stop Saying That Section 230 Was A 'Gift To Internet Companies'
Saying that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (CDA 230) is a "gift" to internet companies that should be taken away because some people use the internet badly is like saying the interstate highway system is a "gift" to the big shipping companies, and should be destroyed because some people send illegal things via UPS or Fedex.
As Section 230 is increasingly under attack, one of the most common lines we hear about it is that it was somehow a "gift to internet companies." I heard something along those lines at least three times last week, not even counting Nancy Pelosi's misguided characterization of 230, in which she said:
“230 is a gift to them, and I don’t think they are treating it with the respect that they should,” she said. “And so I think that that could be a question mark and in jeopardy. ... For the privilege of 230, there has to be a bigger sense of responsibility on it, and it is not out of the question that that could be removed.”
Except, as we noted last week, this gets the entire story backwards. The point of Section 230 is not to benefit the big internet companies. It is to benefit the public. It has enabled them to speak freely on the internet, because Section 230 has freed up the ability of platforms to host user-generated content without fear of being held liable for it. Do some people post awful (or even illegal) things? Absolutely. But just as we don't demand smashing up the interstate highway just because some drug dealers ship drugs via Fedex, we shouldn't demand the government rip up Section 230.
The overwhelming beneficiaries of Section 230 are the public. It has -- incidentally -- helped some internet companies stay out of some misguided and often vexatious legal threats by simply stating that any legal action should be directed at those actually responsible. That's not a "gift" -- it's a protection against frivolous, misguided lawsuits.
So the next time you see people claiming that Section 230 was gift to the internet companies, please remind them it's not at all true -- but rather that Section 230 was a gift to the public, enabling more freedom of expression online, and enabling the internet to take root. Ripping up 230 because of a few examples of bad content online would be like ripping out the interstate highway system to prevent anyone from shipping drugs. It is both a massive overreaction and a totally misdirected one.
Filed Under: cda 230, free speech, intermediary liability, nancy pelosi, section 230
Gift that keeps on giving
Despite the misguided opinions of a few AC's, it's 230 that lets them come and complain about it. Otherwise goodby comment sections.
Re: Gift that keeps on giving
You know, Gary, your constant "Where's Poochie?" references to the trolls are only slightly less obnoxious than the trolls themselves.
Re: Re: Gift that keeps on giving
Just as your off-topic replies to his comments are, you mean?
Re: Re: Re: Gift that keeps on giving
Shut up, Blue.
Re: Re: Gift that keeps on giving
Normally I try to avoid invoking the screwballs until they have landed, but any ref to 230 has been triggering such a flood of responses lately.
But 230 is such an important part of the user generated content it blows my mind when folks misrepresent it's actual effects. Between BB claiming it makes moderation illegal and JS constantly crying about the blackmailers, articles with 230 in the subject seem to get flooded by nonsense.
Equality is a 'gift' now?
So the next time you see people claiming that Section 230 was gift to the internet companies, please remind them it's not at all true -- but rather that Section 230 was a gift to the public, enabling more freedom of expression online, and enabling the internet to take root
It's not a 'gift' at all, rather it's applying the same rule that offline companies already are covered by to online companies: If someone does something bad, you are only allowed to punish them, not the tool/platform they used.
Is it a 'gift' to Ford that they aren't blamed for people using their vehicles to speed?
It is a 'gift' to Comcast that they aren't blamed for people using the internet service they provide to engage in all sorts of crimes?
It it a 'gift' to Walmart that if someone buys a gun or knife in their store and uses it against someone else Walmart isn't held legally liable for it?
230 is not a 'gift', either to the companies or the public, rather it's codifying the basic idea of 'If someone does something bad then they are responsible, not the tool/platform they used' such that online companies/platforms get the same protections that offline ones already got.
Re: Equality is a 'gift' now?
Pelosi misunderstands what a "gift" is. Something given with an expectation of valuable reciprocation is a payment, not a gift. Perhaps the FBI should re-evaluate "gifts" to her from lobbyists, under her new definition.
Section 230 was a gift to development of the internet.
We've seen companies take on the role of editor in conflict with requirements set out by 230, while continuing to enjoy protections. Increasingly this is used to harm the business and protected speech of users on those platforms.
We're not in Section 230 any longer toto, need some teeth for enforcement when a tech giant deviates from that path.
230 gives companies the right to moderate UGC as it sees fit (within the boundaries of the law). Any platform can engage in “viewpoint discrimination” if a certain viewpoint is one that the platform’s owners/operators do not want on said platform. If Twitter wants to ban plague protectionists (a.k.a. anti-vaxxers) from the service, that is their right; the same goes for a White supremacist forum and pro-Black Lives Matter propaganda. No law, statute, or court ruling has yet to say otherwise.
“Neutrality” is not a requirement to receive 230 protections. If you believe otherwise, you might want to cite the foundation for that belief.
Re:
It will, inevitably, be some variation of "common law," where common law means "what I wish was law" instead of it's real meaning of "jurisprudence."
Re:
"We've seen companies take on the role of editor in conflict with requirements set out by 230"
Which requirements are you lying about today?
Re: Bring it on motherfucer
Remember last night when you went full retard and left forever? Or were you too drunkies bro?
And now we know...
The DMCA including section 230 had to be passed to see what was in it. All hail omniscient Pelosi.
/s
Re: And now we know...
Impressive how you managed to fit so much wrongness into such a short comment.
Both the far-left and the far-right love censorship, and as they've recently made major gains into both political parties, the war against free speech will likely continue to get even worse.
Re:
Both sides are bad so vote republican!
Interstate and Defense Highway System
Reminder that the only thing that got us federal highways was saber rattling: “in case of atomic attack on our key cities, the road net [would] permit quick evacuation of target areas.” etc etc.
Makes me wonder what it's going to take to get a federal anti SLAPP law.
I bet a baseless lawsuit against Donald Trump being allowed to go forward would do the trick. The issue there is, what lawsuit against him would be baseless?
