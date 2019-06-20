Google CEO Admits That It's Impossible To Moderate YouTube Perfectly; CNBC Blasts Him
Over the weekend, Google CEO Sundar Pichai gave an interview to CNN in which he admitted to exactly what we've been screaming over and over again for a few years now: it's literally impossible to do content moderation at scale perfectly. This is for a variety of reasons: first off, no one agrees what is the "correct" level of moderation. Ask 100 people and you will likely get 100 different answers (I know this, because we did this). What many people think must be mostly "black and white" choices actually has a tremendous amount of gray. Second, even if there were clear and easy choices to make (which there are not), at the scale of most major platforms, even a tiny error rate (of either false positives or false negatives) will still be a very large absolute number of mistakes.
So Pichai's comments to CNN shouldn't be seen as controversial, so much as they are explaining how large numbers work:
"It's one of those things in which let's say we are getting it right over 99% of the time. You'll still be able to find examples. Our goal is to take that to a very, very small percentage, well below 1%," he added.
This shouldn't be that complex. YouTube's most recent stats say that over 500 hours of content are uploaded to YouTube every minute. Assuming, conservatively, that the average YouTube video is 5 minutes (Comscore recently put the number at 4.4 minutes per video) that means around 6,000 videos uploaded every minute. That means about 8.6 million videos per day. And somewhere in the range of 250 million new videos in a month. Now, let's say that Google is actually 99.99% "accurate" (again, a non-existent and impossible standard) in its content moderation efforts. That would still mean ~26,000 "mistakes" in a month. And, I'm sure, eventually some people could come along and find 100 to 200 of those mistakes and make a big story out of how "bad" Google/YouTube are at moderating. But, the issue is not so much the quality of moderation, but the large numbers.
Anyway, that all seems fairly straightforward, but of course, because it's Google, nothing is straightforward, and CNBC decided to take this story and spin it hyperbolicly as Google CEO Sundar Pichai: YouTube is too big to fix. That, of course, is not what he's saying at all. But, of course, it's already being picked up on by various folks to prove that Google is obviously too big and needs to be broken up.
Of course, what no one will actually discuss is how you would solve this problem of the law of large numbers. You can break up Google, sure, but unless you think that consumers will suddenly shift so that not too many of them use any particular video platform, whatever leading video platforms there are will always have this general challenge. The issue is not that YouTube is "too big to fix," but simply that any platform with that much content is going to make some moderation mistakes -- and, with so much content, in absolute terms, even if the moderation efforts are pretty "accurate" you'll still find a ton of those mistakes.
I've long argued that a better solution is for these companies to open up their platforms to allow user empowerment and competition at the filtering level, so that various 3rd parties could effectively "compete" to see who's better at moderating (and to allow end users to opt-in to what kind of moderation they want), but that's got nothing to do with a platform being "too big" or needing "fixing." It's a recognition that -- as stated at the outset -- there is no "right" way to moderate content, and no one will agree on what's proper. In such a world, having a single standard will never make sense, so we might as well have many competing ones. But it's hard to see how that's a problem of being "too big."
Reader Comments
So they break Google up...
...and what do we get. A separate search engine company. A separate video platform company. A separate email company. A separate whatever else Google did company.
Assuming YouTube gets to keep their name and users continue to upload at the same rate, how does that fix the problem of moderating YouTube?
So what other excuses can the haters come up with to break up Google, or for that matter any of the other large tech companies (excluding telecom and cable and other ISP companies, we have plenty of excuses to break them up).
“But what about no moderation for any legally protected speech?” asks a “freeze peach” asshole.
I really really wish that it was required of every person screaming its easy, just tech it, etc. was forced to provide the magic solution to the rest of us.
We don't live in a tv show (despite the comic relief we put into office) & the real world doesn't work this way.
Australian leadership demanded Math change itself to comply with a law demanding it behave in an impossible way. When called out they doubled down that it had to do that.
The soundbite is better when you just pretend its possible & they are just refusing to fix it.
For every talking head demanding Google can easily accomplish policing YT, Google should run an ad demanding the talking head turn over the magic code they must have & are hiding.
Google is just a handy whipping boy to blame for everything, they can't do that much to Google so they just keep piling on with this stupid shit.
I await the day Google decides to flex the 'fine fuck you' response & takes the ball away for a week.
You told us it was possible, but offer nothing but demands we do the impossible so you can score political points. We decided to take some of those points off the board, explain to your constituents how you are responsible for us taking a vacation.
Re:
Last quarter it was Facebook. This quarter it's Google. Sprinkle in a bit of Twitter-hate here and there for flavor.
What tech will the luddites hate next quarter?
Yes, you do.
The real problem is not that YouTube is too big to fix, but rather that the Human race is too large to moderate.
Re:
"the Human race is too large to moderate"
Another fact many refuse to acknowledge.
I don,t think google could even find 1000,s of people to moderate
or check every video uploaded to youtube.
its users are different ages , from different country,s ,
different cultures and people of different religions have different opinions .
A british person making a crude joke or using certain words might be judged as racist or sexist or ageist in some countrys .
Its only in the last 10 years that we had the technology and broadband
speed and device whereas millions of people could watch videos
online and upload their own videos .
Services like twitch have different modes , one can start streaming ,
if you get 1000,s of viewers you can become a partner and recieve ad revenue ,
ads will be shown in your videos .
If you break the rules of twitch you can be banned from the service .
Re:
Which just hilites another issue: the smaller the company, the worse the moderation will be. Small companies simply don't have the resources bigger companies have. If google can only be 99% accurate after pouring tens of millions of dollars into this, how accurate will a company be that can only spare thousands of dollar? 90%? 50%?
By Comparison
For what it's worth, according to the numbers at Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Comparison_of_video_hosting_services) on streaming video sites (total number of videos, probably out of date by about a year), and assuming a 99.99% success rate in moderating videos:
US
Break.com : 2.9 missed videos
Flickr : 53.2 missed videos
Godtube : 22.3 missed videos
Internet Archive : 456.7 missed videos
LiveLeak : 115 missed videos
Metacafe : 21.3 missed videos
Vimeo : 3930 missed videos
YouTube : 340,000 missed videos
Non-US
Dailymotion (FR) : 9420 missed videos
EngageMedia (DE) : 0.8 missed videos
Globo Video (BR) : 271 missed videos
Niconico (JP) : 2650 missed videos
QQ Video (CN) : 1350 missed videos
Rutube (RU) : 384 missed videos
SAPO Vídeos (PO) : 88.3 missed videos
Tudou (CN) : 105 missed videos
tune.pk (PK) : 341 missed videos
Youku (CN) : 802 missed videos
Google is far from the only one with a content moderation problem. They're just the largest. I guess it's time to outlaw Vimeo, Flickr and the Internet Archive now. But then again, going after smaller players doesn't get you votes among your decidedly angry, morally panicked, and underinformed constituents.
ps. Purposefully not including Pornhub here, because, well, that would represent a 100% miss rate in Congress' virgin eyes.
Re: By Comparison
It would have been interesting to see the cost of moderation for each video posted per site.
Upvote for third party content moderation.
Great idea.
Let's get it published. The feeding frenzy would be hilarious if bad and wonderful if good.
Break up the company into what?
Wait, are people really saying google should be broken up because it is too big? That would mean Youtube would be spun off as its own entity. They would still have the exact same issues of scale and fewer resources to deal with it. What reality do these people live in?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Break up the company into what?
In the nerd-harder reality, where you just say those magic words and it'll solve all the problems.
Add Your Comment
