Self-Described Feminist Loses Lawsuit Against Twitter For Banning Her Account
A California court has tossed a self-described feminist's lawsuit against Twitter for being kicked off the platform. [h/t Adam Steinbaugh]
Meghan Murphy was banned from Twitter for violating the terms of use with tweets stating "men aren't women tho" and "how are transwomen not men?" She also posted tweets referring to certain transgender women as "men," which contained personal information about their previous male identities. Twitter gave several warnings to Murphy that these tweets violated its Hateful Conduct Policy before banning her completely.
Murphy then sued, filing a putative class action lawsuit against the social media service that alleged a variety of contractual violations. She alleged the updated Hateful Conduct Policy hadn't been enacted at the point she was accused of violating it -- specifically the additions that made targeting or "deadnaming" transgender people a violation of the rules.
Murphy hoped to have the court find in her favor and bind Twitter to a large number of stipulations. From the decision [PDF]:
[M]urphy seeks a broad range of injunctive relief, including orders prohibiting Twitter from enforcing its "misgendering" rule, directing it to restore access to any accounts it has suspended or banned for violation of that rule, prohibiting it from promulgating or enforcing any other rules or policies that discriminate based on viewpoint, ordering it not to make material changes to its user agreement without providing 30 days' advance of the changes, prohibiting it from attempting to enforce any changes in its User Agreement retroactively, requiring it to remove the purportedly unconscionable provisions in its Terms of Service governing suspending or banning accounts, and requiring Twitter to "issue a full and frank public correction of its false and misleading advertising and representations to the general public that it does not censor user content…"
Not included in this recitation of redresses is the fact that Twitter reserves the right to remove accounts for "any or no reason," which may be bullshit, but it's bullshit Murphy agreed to when she created her now-banned account.
Twitter responded with an anti-SLAPP motion and a recitation of Section 230. The court finds the anti-SLAPP law does not apply because Murphy's complaint is fashioned as a class-action lawsuit seeking relief for her and others like her, rather than seeking to prevent Twitter from engaging in public interest speech of its own.
But Section 230 bars everything else. Contrary to popular belief, Section 230 immunity isn't nullified by moderation activity. In fact, Section 230 encourages good faith moderation efforts and specifically notes this does not remove the immunity given to service providers. Trying to use moderation efforts against platforms in lawsuits like these is a non-starter.
That this case involves Twitter's decision to take down content rather than post it is immaterial: "No logical distinction can be drawn between a defendant who actively selects information for publication and one who screens submitted material, removing offensive content. 'The scope of immunity cannot turn on whether the publisher approaches the selection process as one of inclusion or removal, as the difference is one of method or degree, not substance.'"
Furthermore, attempting to dodge Section 230 immunity with allegations of breached contracts, etc. isn't going to work either. What Murphy claims is a contractual violation is nothing more than the moderation efforts Section 230 encourages.
[A]ll of her claims challenge Twitter's interpretation and application of its Terms of Service and Hateful Conduct Policy to require Murphy to remove certain content she had posted in her Twitter account, to suspend that account, and ultimately ban her from posting from Twitter due to her repeated violations of the Terms of Service and Policy. All of those actions reflect paradigmatic editorial decisions not to publish particular content, and therefore are barred by Section 230.
Murphy's lawsuit is dead, at least in this court. Twitter's motion to demurrer is granted "without leave to amend," which indicates this complaint isn't fixable. This doesn't prevent Murphy from trying again at the federal level, but the outcome won't be any different.
Yes, being deplatformed sucks, especially when it seems -- at least subjectively -- the platform isn't consistent in its moderation efforts. But let's be clear about what platforms actually owe users: nothing. The terms of service quoted in this lawsuit make it clear Twitter has zero obligations to its users, whose accounts it can remove without cause. The guidelines may give some warning about what behavior won't be tolerated, but ultimately, users are at the mercy of the service provider.
Let's also be clear about this: Section 230 immunity does not make this situation worse. It actually allows more people to use these services, rather than fewer. Without this immunity, we wouldn't be seeing a trickle of stupid lawsuits trying to drag the government into platform moderation. We would see a steady stream of litigation that would only encourage swifter removals for less cause and a stifling of speech of all varieties across all platforms.
Defending corporate EULA? Really?
The deadnaming and misgendering concerns are legit, so I'm not sure why you have to bring up the "any or no reason" section of the EULA.
I thought we'd moved past this defense, but let me offer an alternative viewpoint: Twitter is a de facto public forum, even if it's legally a for-profit corporation with no obligation to uphold constitutional rights the same way as a public forum.
However, given its size and influence and scope, we should be very wary of allowing Twitter to abuse its power by cancelling accounts willy nilly.
As you've written previously, it's a big problem that so much of our culture is locked up in these copyrighted but quasi-public spaces. Let's not confound the issues by defending their impossibly dense EULA.
Re: Defending corporate EULA? Really?
We should be even more wary of demands by people to have their speech forced on others, as that will drive reasonable people off of the social media platforms.
Re: Re: Defending corporate EULA? Really?
If you're saying we should be wary of something, you really should follow that with a negative example to make your point, not a positive one.
Bold of you to align yourself with unreasonable assholes, but go off, I guess.
Re:
Bold of you to put your inability to understand basic English on public display, as I didn't actually align myself with anyone, but go off, I guess.
Bless your heart, but you did. You referred to the driving away of “reasonable people” from social interaction networks as a “positive” consequence of “demands by people to have their speech forced on others”. Seems to me that you don’t care if the only people left on SINs are unreasonable assholes, given that you see such an outcome as a “positive”.
Re:
They need their safe spaces
Re:
Bless your heart, but I didn't. It was a comment expressing a somewhat tongue-in-cheek desire for social media to die a fiery death and put the rest of us out of its misery.
Re: Re:
So don't use it then.
Nobody is forcing you to use it. Stop using it. Stop paying attention to it. Just don’t look.
Re: Re:
Perhaps express that sentiment than use the words you used, which expressed exactly what Stephen claimed.
You’re free to offer that argument.
And I’m free to point out, again, that Twitter is a privately-owned platform that is open to the public. Saying “it’s a public forum” doesn’t make it one.
Forcing Twitter to host speech it doesn’t want to host won’t fix that problem.
Re: "Stone" admits wishes to be RULED by corporations!
1) Corporations are legal fictions that do not exist at all before persons agree to abide by terms that The Public sets.
2) Corporations do not exist in any physical sense; as a legal matter, they "own" property and so on, but you cannot show me any "corporation" other than at most a piece of paper on which is authorization for a number of persons to call themselves by the collective fiction, and signed by "natural" persons agreeing as above to a conditional existence on good behavior.
3) Corporations are not "persons" as defined in the Constitution. Corporations therefore do not have "Constitutional Rights". At most, lawyers agreed the word is handy for referring to person-like privileges that corporations have been granted.
Re: Re: "Stone" admits wishes to be RULED by corporations!
Right. And The Public, through their elected representatives, have appointed judges who have ruled that corporations and the people who own and run them have the same free speech rights that you do.
Re: Re: BLUE admits that he wants "Gary" censored
Hey remember when you said I should be censored, while condemning anyone that would moderate you?
Your numbered arguments aren't supported by actual facts. And they don't actually lead to a conclusion.
Last I checked you were the one claiming that Corporations had the right to restrict speech - and were fine with it.
Ergo, corporations can’t hold copyrights.
Re:
Ouch - lol
Re: Re: "Stone" admits wishes to be RULED by corporations!
I agree that corporations are not people, it is rather obvious after all. Anyways ... perhaps you could expend your energies against said silliness in a more productive manner - maybe petition your government or something like that.
Re: "Stone" admits wishes to be RULED by corporations!
Corporations are not "persons" as defined in the Constitution
This supposition is broadly wrong. Corporations are legal persons under the law, both at the time of the adoption of the constitution, and now. See Blackstone's final chapter, that uses that literal term in the first paragraph.
And more broadly, under US federal law, the Dictionary Act states:
the words “person” and “whoever” include corporations, companies, associations, firms, partnerships, societies, and joint stock companies, as well as individuals
And, see the 1819 Supreme Court case, Dartmouth College v. Woodward, which established that corporations enjoy some of the rights of persons under the constitution (in particular property and contract rights). Where it makes sense, corporations have always been people in the US.
Re: Re: "Stone" admits wishes to be RULED by corporati
"Corporations are legal persons under the law"
Are they required to:
register for the draft?
pay taxes? (yeah - but do they?)
Has Texas executed one yet?
"corporations enjoy some of the rights of persons "
This is not the same as saying corporations are people.
Re: Defending corporate EULA? Really?
it's a big problem that so much of our culture is locked up in these copyrighted but quasi-public spaces
Maybe Copyright is the real problem, and ownership culture that keeps our culture locked up.
Re: Re: Defending corporate EULA? Really?
Maybe Copyright is the real problem, and ownership culture that keeps our culture locked up.
No, copyright is NOT the problem, "Gary" and definitely not HERE where a person was kicked off a mega-platform for stating simple truth.
Why don't you READ before commenting?
Why don't you quit spamming every thread with that silly assertion?
Re: Re: Re: Defending corporate EULA? Really?
The projection is strong with this one!
Re: Re: Re: Defending corporate EULA? Really?
Copyright seems to be a problem, why do you think otherwise?
Re: Defending corporate EULA? Really?
How is it locked up, as the social media platforms do not demand copyright transfer, and people who post to those sites are free to post their content elsewhere.
Re: Defending corporate EULA? Really?
eula/tos or policies (amended or not): none of these matter. they can refuse to serve you for any reason, as long as that reason isn't illegal. does not matter if it says so in the tos or sign on the door.
under no circumstances do you have to warn people in advance not to shit in the lobby in order to kick them out when they persist in doing so.
Re: Defending corporate EULA? Really?
And under what authority can this statement become true? Didn't SCOTUS just state in a recent ruling that social media sites are not public forums? Where was that... oh Here is is
Are trying to tell us that SCOTUS is wrong and you are right? And from where you get the authority to overrule SCOTUS? Cabbage law?
Re: Re: Defending corporate EULA? Really?
When that poster is made King Emperor, I'm sure that in addition to the new clothes there will be changes made in how the internet operates.
So years ago we had one arm of the government claiming that internet Terms of Service were contracts that were so binding that they could form the basis for CRIMINAL charges against someone for violating them, now we have a different arm of the government saying it that it doesn't mater what's in the ToS, a customer has no recourse based on the business's breach of its own terms.
Re:
Yes, they do bend and twist the law to serve their desires. Despicable behavior has become the norm ... film at eleven.
Techdirt again supports arbitrary and absolute corporate power.
So now PLAIN TRUTH is banned.
As I wrote yesterday, these mega-corporations ENFORCE The Establisment's "politically correct" left-liberal-corporatist views.
You have not read "1984" if don't understand that the goal of power is to deny everyone the ability to say 2+2=4. You must instead say whatever the current Party line is, and not at all remember any specific of yesterday.
Do me the favor of simply extrapolating this to ten years down the line.
Then remember that Twitter is just a legal fiction that has no existence before persons got permission from the gov't to call their group by that name.
And you want to be ruled by fictions and arbitrary EULA which remove ALL your rights? Okay. Enjoy.
…wait, when did Fox News become leftist?
Re:
I have read that some do consider Fox News to be lefty libs.
I have to assume they’re InfoWars fans.
Re: Re:
the same people who think corporations are largely run by people on this "left", i expect.
Re: Techdirt again supports arbitrary and absolute corporate pow
It is kind of ridiculous that they're censoring basic science and biology in service to a PC agenda.
This feminist author isn't the only person who has run afoul of this. Credentialed scientists and biologists have received sanction from Twitter and Facebook for discussing basic biological reality and scientific fact because it angers the LGBTQ++!* activists.
It truly is becoming very Orwellian in many respects with these social media companies, as they require people to use made-up nonsense words to reinforce someone else's delusions and deny the reality of the world around them, but they have the right to be huge throbbing censorial asshats if that's how they want to run their business.
Trans people should be able to use Twitter just the same as cis people. If Twitter wants to make the site safer for trans people to use, who the fuck are you to say it can’t?
Re:
No one's saying they can't. What they shouldn't be able to do is force me to deny objective scientific reality, basic biological fact, and/or to use made-up nonsense words (like 'zhe' and 'zheir') just because that's how they want to be known.
If I declared that I identify as royalty and want to be known and referred to as 'Your Royal Highness' or 'Your Majesty', should I be able to get someone kicked off Twitter for refusing to humor my delusions?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
They are. They have gender dysmorphic disorder. It's a recognized medical and mental condition in the DSM. It's a form of mental delusion. It's not their fault, and if pretending to be the opposite of their biological gender helps them live a happier and more productive life, more power to them. But it is a mental illness and pretending it's not is denying reality. Which again, they are free to do. What they're not free to do is demand that I have to play along with their delusion to the extent of forcing me to use words that don't even exist in the English language and/or deny basic science and biology.
You can get sanctioned on Twitter now merely for stating that biological gender exists. That's absurd and, yes, Orwellian.
And it's not just Twitter. New York City has codified this into law, making 'misgendering' someone or refusing to play along with whatever they say they 'identify as' a crime if done in a place of public accommodation.
Not sure how the government forcing me to call someone 'zheir' whether I want to or not isn't a violation of my 1st Amendment right to free speech, but I guess anything goes in the land of Political Correctness.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If a man claims that his identifying as a woman literally makes him indistinguishable from a woman and thinks his "identity" gives him access to women's spaces such as rape crisis shelters, then yes, they're being delusional. Claiming that correctly identifying the sex of someone, regardless of whatever personal identity they choose, somehow makes Twitter "unsafe" is bullshit. Women should be able to discuss issues such as males who identify as trans women colonizing and effectively erasing women's spaces such as sporting events without feeling the need to self-censor.
Twitter is legally in the right with respect to speech, and I know Meghan Murphy did not have a hope in hell with this lawsuit, but Twitter is definitely on the wrong side here. When you're taken a moral stance that the discussion of objective reality and acknowledging material facts is somehow abhorrent or dangerous, you are not on the right side of history and will not be fondly remembered. People who are critical of the claims of trans activism and its political influence are rightly questioning the demands it makes on society.
Do you believe correctly identifying a trans woman as "a male who chooses to identify as a woman" renders them somehow more or less unsafe than a lesbian woman who is publicly slandered and labeled a transphobe for not wanting to sleep with a man who identifies as a woman? And before you claim "that never happens", I would implore you to educate yourself further that yes, this is a thing that regularly happens, and yes, it counts as homophobia as well as lesbian/gay erasure.
https://medium.com/@mirandayardley/girl-dick-the-cotton-ceiling-and-the-cultural-war-on-les bians-and-women-c323b4789368
This is Miranda Yardley, a male transsexual who identifies as female and who is critical of the current state of trans activism as a whole and its claims discussing the extremely problematic "cotton ceiling" label men who identify as trans women use to try and shame lesbians into having sex with them. For further information please refer to:
https://terfisaslur.com/cotton-ceiling/
When someone is murdered for being a FART like trans people are murdered for being trans, I might be inclined to take the FARTs seriously. Until then: LOL, trans rights are human rights.
Re:
Trans activists often love to trot out "look at all these trans murders" when the numbers in terms of a % base still pale in comparison to the number of murders of women relative to the % population of women. Many trans individuals who are killed are also sex workers; it's not always because they're trans that they're killed, as we have strong data that consistently shows there is a huge incidence of murders of sex workers, trans or not.
So, you don't have a problem with homophobia and lesbian/gay erasure, or incitement of violence? You can't be bothered to care about threats of violence until someone actually gets murdered? It should be noted that radical feminists pretty much never use comparable "kill all trans" language, whereas "kill all TERFs" is quite widely seen as messaging in trans groups. It's also worth noting that when trans people are murdered, 99% of the time it is a man doing the killing. How does this male violence a woman's fault? How does it justify the messaging encouraging violence?
Re: Re:
Y'all just say the same thing over and over again lmao
"I identify as a helicopter"
Please keep telling us more. I'm almost there.
Re: Re: Re:
No one cares.
Re: Re: Re:
Sure. There are differences between gender and sex. Sex is a biological designation that relates entirely to the role of the individual in procreation. Gender, in contrast, is a cultural designation that reflects both historic and modern perceptions of the expectations of society. We have traditionally tied this designation to outwardly apparent sexual characteristics (that do not even necessarily agree with the biological issues for which sex is a valid concern), but the things we assign to boy/man or girl/woman rarely necessitate those sexual characteristics.
This lead, up until recently, for people to disguise their outward sexual characteristics so they could claim to be a gender that conformed with their desired profession or hobby. In more recent times this has lead instead to transgender designations, allowing people to conform to gender designations that do not match outward sexual characteristics.
Gender is not a biological label. It is a label established by society that is used to assign 'acceptable' behaviors and interests that have no connection to the biological designations of male and female, otherwise known as a person's sex. Your claim of indentifying as a helicopter has nothing to do with Transgender indentification. You are instead requesting I accept a transkingdom (outsinde the animallia kingdom) identification for you, relating to your biology and the very concept of biological classification. That claim requires far more evidence than provided.
Re: Re: Techdirt again supports arbitrary and absolute corporate
"discussing basic biological reality and scientific fact"
Examples please. Nature abhors a vacuum.
What might these scientific facts be I wonder.
Here come the terfs or farts to defend this woman
Re:
Can you please say that once again, this time in a manner that the rest of us in the English-speaking world can understand?
Re: Re:
Just log off dude
Re: Re: Re:
Nah, I think I'll stick around. Watching you flail around impotently with your lame, contentless insults is hilarious.
And just like that, you’re now no better than Blue and Herrick.
Re:
And just like that, neither are you.
Repeating my specific rhetoric out of hateful, wanna-strangle-me-with-your-bare-hands spite doesn’t make you funny or intelligent.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
It sounds like you're mad
Okay.
Here come the Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists or Feminism-Appropriating Reactionary Transphobes to defend this woman.
Re:
Better, but still mostly incomprehensible word salad.
If’n you can’t understand it, that’s your problem.
Re:
Thanks, Captain Obvious. I thought I made that clear when I asked for it to be explained clearly.
Re:
What I can't understand is why you're using a slur that's commonly associated with encouraging male violence towards women.
https://www.peaktrans.org/district-judge-kenneth-grant/
https://www.newcenter.ca/news/2018/5/ 6/terfs
Do you think Maria Maclachlan, the victim, should have been shamed for correctly identifying her male attacker's sex with male pronouns? Was she too a TERF for doing so?
Nope, just an asshole.
Re:
What a fascinating case study of psychological projection. A woman gets assaulted by a man and she's the asshole for saying a man assaulted her.
Seek professional help, and please do not reproduce.
You don’t want me to get better. You want me to go away, possibly even die. Say so next time.
Re:
Remember that psychological projection thing we were discussing? Yeah, you're doing it again.
Re:
https://terfisaslur.com
I’ll use FARTs, then. Unless that upsets you, too. In which case, I’ll use TERFs/FARTs to do double the work. 😁
Re:
What upsets me is how you're casually throwing out a term that is associated with encouraging men to assault or kill women who do not agree that a man who identifies as a woman is literally female:
https://www.feministcurrent.com/2018/05/01/trans-activism-become-centered-justifying-violenc e-women-time-allies-speak/
If I believed for a moment that using the acronyms “TERF” or “FART” encouraged violence, I wouldn’t use them. But I don’t. So I will. If’n you don’t like it, get a userscript to block my posts.
Re:
If I believed for a moment that using the acronyms “TERF” or “FART” encouraged violence, I wouldn’t use them. But I don’t. So I will. If’n you don’t like it, get a userscript to block my posts.
Terf when used in the context Stephen did is not inciting violence towards women. Some people have adopted that, but I always see the term used to mock people for being anti-trans.
It's interesting that you see defending trans people as inherently violent.
Re: Re:
It's interesting to see you're illiterate.
Re: Re:
Can you please say that once again, this time in a manner that the rest of us in the English-speaking world can understand?
What part of that didn't you understand? FART is an alternate (and better, IMHO) to TERF.
Re:
When did a fart become something other than the bodily function that was the basis of humor for young children, (and still for some adults)?
When TERFs convinced social media platforms that “TERF” was somehow a slur.
What?
Re: What?
and here is an example of, you can not please everyone all the time
Ergo, corporations can’t hold copyrights.
made the Last Word by Gary
