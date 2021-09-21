Chinese Government Decides It's Done Fucking Around, Forces Hong Kong To Engage In 'Patriot-Only' Elections
Hong Kong is now just China. The last pretense of the region being anything but another Chinese province has been washed away.
It's been a steady erosion since China took possession of the region from the British government back in 1997. Despite an agreement to steer clear of direct control of Hong Kong's government until 2047, the Chinese government immediately began meddling, amping things up when Hong Kong residents engaged in sustained pro-democracy protests.
Over the past couple of years, the Chinese government has turned protesting into a crime with life sentences attached and restyled the Hong Kong government in its own image. It has also used the greatest excuse ever invented for governmental power grabs -- "national security" -- to make it easier to jail opponents, eject problematic government officials, and control the flow of information, along with the information itself.
Control of the internet has been handed over to Hong Kong police, an entity which is entirely subservient to its new masters. As if that wasn't enough, the Chinese government, with the assistance of the complicit remnants of Hong Kong's government, converted the burgeoning police state into a literal police state by making a police commissioner the region's Secretary of Security (the same police commissioner who presided over numerous acts of violence against pro-democracy activists) and elevating the former Secretary of Security to fully-compromised Chief Executive Carrie Lam's second-in-command.
The latest move -- enabled by a law passed earlier this year -- cuts Hong Kong residents out of the election loop. Only certain people are allowed to vote for their new representatives and officials, and they've been preapproved by the Chinese government.
Hong Kong's political elite began selecting a powerful committee on Sunday which will choose the city's next leader and nearly half the legislature under a new "patriots only" system imposed by Beijing.
[...]
The first poll under that new system -- carrying the slogan "Patriots rule Hong Kong" -- took place on Sunday as members of the city's ruling classes cast votes for a 1,500-seat Election Committee.
In December, that committee will appoint 40 of the city's 90 legislators -- 30 others will be chosen by special interest groups and just 20 will be directly elected. The following year, it will pick Hong Kong's next Beijing-approved leader.
China is at least being honest about why it's instituted a new election system that ensures China will be well-represented in Hong Kong's government.
Beijing insists the new political system is more representative and will ensure "anti-China" elements are not allowed into office.
Carrie Lam, the current head of Hong Kong, made it clear she agrees with the new system inflicted on her region with a statement that sounds like it was crafted by a North Korean government official/Donald Trump speechwriter:
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam told reporters Sunday: "The Election Committee elections are very meaningful as it is the first elections held after we have improved the electoral system to ensure that only patriots can take office."
A caricature in a political satire couldn't have said it better. And that's all Lam is at this point. Unfortunately, she presides over a region that has to pay for this buffoonish kowtowing with their lives and liberties. To be sure, self-preservation is a powerful motivating force for most politicians, but Lam's abdication of her role as a servant of Hong Kong residents means people are going to end up dead at the hands of her new overseers.
And, to be sure, Lam herself wants to live an unencumbered life, but she's going to have to step over the bodies of the "non-patriots" she used to serve to do it. The same can be said for everyone in the Hong Kong government who has decided it's better to serve oppressors than fight to live free.
This bogus, jingoistic election is the end of Hong Kong as we know it. China will be more than happy to profit from the region's immense wealth, but it's never going to restore rights to the people who made Hong Kong what it is.
Filed Under: china, civil rights, elections, hong kong, patriots
Immense wealth for now
With the total takeover, I'm interested to see if they don't accidentally kill off the golden goose.
If Xi Jinping is happy to loot HK's current wealth with no desire to keep it producing, then he'll continue on his present course. If they're not careful, they'll supplant actual wealth generatioin for the Lysenkoism-equivalent
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Immense wealth for now
Trofim Lysenko is one of the most reviled figures in biology. He went out and talked to the ignorant Siberian peasants, who told him that grain could "get used to" cold temperatures in a few generations. He published studies to this regard - universally denounced as pseudoscience. In capitalist countries, scientists wisely avoided any taint with Communist pseudoscience, speaking instead in favor of the nascent science of eugenics and the Indiana Plan to remove unwanted genes from the future population, even before it caught on in Germany.
The odd detail is that some people in the U.S. eventually dared to do the studies: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40003-015-0170-x But that is "epigenetics", a science invented for the first time in the 1990s, that has nothing to do with the work of Lysenko or the experience of his ignorant Siberian peasants.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Such a well-written and insightful article - like everything Cushing and Techdirt publish.
What a shame I can't share it with my students, my young child and a few of my more sensitive friends because of the title.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You could republish on your own website, with a new title as Techdirt does not assert copyright over its articles.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well you could share it with those people, and just warn them that the title contains a profanity that they have probably heard hundreds of times before (or in the case of your young child, a word that he should not use until he is much older and understands the meaning - although if his reading comprehension is such that he can actually understand this article, chances are he's either encountered that word already, or will at some point soon, and it would be better if you attempted to explain its meaning and why it's not appropriate to use in certain social situations than to let his first encounter be in a bathroom stall, wondering what that word means). If, despite being warned, anyone chooses to read it anyway, that's on them, and if they get offended with you for sharing it then they are probably people you don't really need in your life anyway.
Just recently I cut a friend out of my life that I had known for 50 years (since back in high school) because he lost it when I made an offhand comment about Donald Trump that was only mildly negative. If he gets offended that easily then I really don't need him in my life anymore. True friends are ones you can disagree with on various topics but they will still accept you. False friends are the ones who only like you as long as you agree with them and subscribe to their world view.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We knew this was coming when the Hong Kong protesters were attacking their opponents in the streets, chasing out Chinese and destroying their university. Were they radicals skilled in the art of destroying their own cause, or were they Chinese provocateurs sent in to create an excuse to crack down, or were they American provocateurs sent in to provoke the Chinese into destroying their own commercial city? That I have no idea.
We should often fear the excesses of our "friends" more than those of our enemies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Only "true" patriots deserve to be able to vote....
Hmm... where have I heard that before???
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Part of me feels sad. But I’m also tired of uber-laissez-faire economics cultists propping Hong Kong up as an example of how having basically no trade regulations or controls whatsoever is a good thing and other countries should follow suit. The CCP is shit but I also hate that Hong Kong’s lightning-in-a-bottle existence is (maybe “was” soon enough) used to try and goad people and governments toward embracing delusional hyper-capitalist ideals that ignore the realities we face today.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Meanwhile...
The Republican party will be screaming for the US to take action against China while at the same time doing everything they can to limit any voters that will vote against them.
Hypocrisy at its best
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just to be clear, if Carrie Lam was not fully compromised, the only change in that line would be the name of the chief executive. China replace a number of "disloyal" or otherwise uncooperative legislators earlier. How much less reticent would they be to replace the chief executive?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
and good old gutless UK hasn't done a damn thing except mouth complaints!! terrible! people being jailed, whisked off like the Nazis did to Jews and basically, no one gives a fuck! has China gotten so powerful? gotten so advanced on the quiet? is the world afraid of what China might do if challenged? sounds like an old situation revived in modern times!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
