Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the it-has-been-said dept

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Eric with a response to our post about the Vancouver roofing company that got hit with several negative reviews after suing over a single negative review:

So easy to fix this initially... Its amazing how all of this could have been so easily avoided and fixed...Owner of ERS: "Hey Adam and Autumn, just saw the review you left and want to express how sorry I am for the experience you had, I spoke with our office manager to make sure this doesn't happen again. It is our policy, though, to only share the details with the customer. I'll reach out to your landlord to see if we can send it your way, if not, then it would be best for you to connect with the landlord for the information" ... I'm guessing after that most people would modify or at least edit their review. How do people not know how to fix these things?!

In second place, it's Nathan F with a comment about people who want Nazi content removed from the Internet Archive:

So, should we also pull down information about the Crusades? They did some pretty reprehensible things in their efforts to "return the holy lands" to the church. How about the Spanish Inquisition, or the Trail of Tears? Should we pull down everything about the horrible things people have done in the name of God and or country, because if we do that and try and pretend that everything in the past was all sweetness and light your going to have problems in the future.

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with a comment from That One Guy on our post about how it's time to stop calling the negative consequences of FOSTA "unintended":

'How could I have known the experts knew what they were saying?' If every expert and person in a field tells you 'if you pass your bill X will happen' and you pass that bill anyway you meant for X to happen. It may or may not have been your primary goal but it was something you considered at best an acceptable cost of that goal and as such you deserve no benefit of the doubt, no 'I didn't think that would happen' excuse or justification, you were told it would result from your actions and did them anyway.

Next, it's TFG expanding on another comment refuting the notion that anti-vaxxers would go away for vaccines that are fully FDA-approved:

To double-down on this point, antivaxxers existed well before Covid-19, and are the reason behind several measles outbreaks in the years prior to the current pandemic. The MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine has been fully FDA-approved for nearly 50 years as of 2019 (ref: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/fda-brief/fda-brief-fda-reiterates-importance-vaccines-such-measles- mumps-and-rubella-mmr-vaccine ) Full FDA approval won't make this nonsense go away. It would be very nice if it would, but it won't.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Rico R. with a comment on our post about removing all Google ads and tracking code from Techdirt, in which we recounted our many problems with being flagged by AdSense:

I can’t believe Google would want to cut funding from a blog ran by one of Google’s own biggest shills. /s

In second place, it's an anonymous response to the police union that gave its Officer Of The Year award to a cop who spent the year on suspension:

He could do no wrong He won by being the only officer whose actions in 2020 couldn't possibly result in a lawsuit against the city.

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with another anonymous comment, this time in response to someone who claimed that the writers of the Constitution couldn't foresee anyone other than governments having the power to control the public:

Allow me to introduce you to the East India Company.

Finally, it's Stephen T. Stone responding to a commenter who noted a typo ("Repubiicans") in our post about the latest legislative attack on Section 230 in the House:

Now now, they haven’t earned their L yet. That comes after all these bills crash and burn.

That's all for this week, folks!