Anti-Vaxxers Countermeasures Show Why It's Not So Simple To Just 'Delete' Anti-Vax Misinfo On Social Media
from the countermeasures-happen dept
It's not a new thing that those without any experience in content moderation assume that it's somehow "easy" to just find and delete misinformation and disinformation online -- but it's often stunning how little they've thought through how all of this plays out. As the White House has stupidly been using its bully pulpit to pressure Facebook into deleting anti-vax misinformation, and elected officials are threatening legislation they must know is unconstitutional, none of them seem to recognize that it's not that easy.
Anyone who has done any work related to content moderation knows this. They know that the vast majority of misinformation is not that easy to spot. First of all, it's not clear what is misinformation. You could have someone who gets something inadvertently wrong. Or, perhaps they just misread something or misunderstand something. Is that misinformation that needs to be deleted? Also, there are things like sarcasm or criticism that frequently repeat the misinformation in order to respond to it. Then there are plenty of things that may seem like misinformation but tend to just be people posting stuff that is technically true, but without the necessary context. Does that need to also be deleted? There are tons of degrees involved in misinformation, and figuring out what should stay up and what should be taken down is not nearly as easy as many commentators make it out to be.
But, on top of that, there's the simple fact that those spreading misinformation know that they may face consequences for it, and thus they adapt their techniques. Ben Collins & Brandy Zadrozny, NBC News' two excellent reporters who focus on misinformation, are noting that anti-vax groups on Facebook are effectively trying to cover their tracks in advance of any possible crackdown on the nonsense and propaganda they spew:
Some anti-vaccination groups on Facebook are changing their names to euphemisms like “Dance Party” or “Dinner Party,” and using code words to fit those themes in order to skirt bans from Facebook, as the company attempts to crack down on misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.
The groups, which are largely private and unsearchable but retain large user bases accrued during the years Facebook permitted anti-vaccination content, also swap out language to fit the new themes and provide code legends, according to screenshots provided to NBC News by multiple members of the groups.
They also note that the groups have already set up secret "backup groups" in case their primary groups get shut down, they can immediately just switch over to the other group. And if you think that now that NBC News has reported on this, well, then it'll be easy for Facebook to find, that's silly as well. It assumes that no further countermeasures will be taken.
Beating Facebook’s moderation system “feels like a badge of honor,” the administrator wrote, followed by a crying-laughing emoji. At the end of the post, the administrator reminded users to stay away from “unapproved words,” and pointed them to a code legend on the side of the page.
Using code words to evade bans is not new among the anti-vaccine community, and it borrows from a playbook used for years by extremists on Facebook and elsewhere. The practice leans heavily on “leetspeak,” or modified language used by coders and gamers that frequently replaced letters in words for numbers or symbols during online discussions.
And, the groups seem effective at finding words that will make it more difficult to search them out:
Group members have incorporated a range of coded language to mask their discussions, many of which perpetuate debunked theories about the vaccines. “Danced” or “drank beer” mean “got the vaccine.” References to “Pfizer” generally use the terms “pizza” or “Pizza King,” and Moderna is referred to as “Moana.” Users generally play around with unofficial language about dancing to create more coded language.
For example, one group member said her husband had become sick after going on a “cross country trip where we spent 2 nights with dancers,” referring to two people who had just been vaccinated.
None of this is to say that Facebook should just throw up its hands and do nothing. But it remains stunning to me how people who just don't understand the challenges of content moderation always seem to think that (1) these things are easy to find and (2) if Facebook just took down a few accounts, these people would magically go away and the disinformation would stop spreading.
It's not that simple!
There are important questions to ask about how Facebook should handle this stuff, but anyone coming up with simple solutions that don't take into account reality -- both in the difficulty in identifying what is truly problematic and the kinds of countermeasures people will take -- isn't helping at all.
Filed Under: anti-vax, code words, content moderation, countermeasures, disinformation, misinformation, vaccines
Companies: facebook
And then someone reporting on their secret decoder ring would probably get their post pulled first.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Counterproductive
The folks that use code words for their speech on the big platforms now consider themselves to be edgy and rebellious. The fact that they use lingo and euphemisms in their speech, and the idea that they could get demonetized or taken down at any moment seem to be giving them credibility. The channel numbers are growing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Counterproductive
the idea that they could get demonetized or taken down at any moment seem to be giving them credibility.
No it doesn't, Koby.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Counterproductive
I agree with you that it doesn't give them credibility Mike, but to them it does. Getting taken down is "evidence" that their truth is just being suppressed by The Man, and flying under the radar with their codewords is Fighting The Power.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Counterproductive
Also note he is responding to Koby, the current resident anti-moderationist. Koby is trying to make the arguement that the constant "censorship" gives credibility to the arguments that they are being censored and Q.E.D. social media should be government so they stop censoring. Its been his recent pivot, to suggest the arguement in one post rather than actually make it over 10, which reduces the spam flags he gets.
And the answer is no. No it doesn't. It doesn't matter if they think it gives them credibility, their claims are not legally or scientifically credible.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Claims are not legally or scientifically credible
From 1969 until 1983, the attempt to produce a "vaccine" against Hepatitis killed thousands of human test subjects in Taiwan, Gays in SF & NYC, et.al. The building on camera right was the "Army's center for bio-warfare" according to the head Nurse on the pediatrics ward (6th floor?) in 1979 https://s.hdnux.com/photos/01/07/15/47/18667973/7/1200x0.jpg
"Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts"
-Richard Feynman
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/israel-covid-vaccine-pfizer-effectiveness-infection-40-data-pre venting-hospitalizations-88-1.10021477
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Claims are not legally or scientifically credible
And what is your point in posting this here, and now?
Understand, I don't doubt that this occurred - I am well aware that it occurred, and that events like this have been a large part of why certain groups of people are leery of vaccine programs, but presenting it here without making a point with it leaves it entirely to the reader's interpretation as to your purpose in doing so, which opens you up to wild misinterpretation.
Please clarify.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Counterproductive
You're right but to them it does and only adds more fuel to the fire.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
“The folks that use code words for their speech on the big platforms now consider themselves to be edgy and rebellious.”
Weren’t you just going on about SJWs last week?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A very important question though: Are they still spreading misinformation?
If nobody understands their message, and it's just a private group of crazies, I can't see that it's really misinformation any more.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yes, and remember that humans are much better at extracting the message than algorithms, ,so what is hidden from the algorithm is easily read by humans. Also, the cult effect often keeps doubters from examining issues and leaving the cult.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Hmm sounds like Facebook does/needs to (I don't use it) also block any non-approved language (for which they don't have people able to vet content) to combat misinformation. I guess they could also just flat out say: conversation in other languages isn't verified.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
That wouldn't do a thing to combat this, and would only cut off a large part of their consumer base.
Point the first: these are code-words in English. "Dancing" is a word in English, that is used most often to refer to actually dancing. Blocking languages would have zero effect on this tactic.
Point the second: Facebook is used near globally, and in countries that have languages in the double-digits. For example, Cote d'Ivoire, a country in West Africa, has the national language of French since it is a former French colony. However, there are around 70 different indigenous languages in the country, and Facebook is used by damn near everyone who can read.
Repeat this scenario across all of Africa - and that's just the one continent. So, any blocking of entire languages is going to cut off access to Facebook for huge communities ... and have zero effect on the tactics used by this group.
That's before even getting into what would be "approved" or "non-approved" and even how you would implement detection of and therefore blocking of said languages: bear in mind that typos occur and just plain bad spelling rather frequently, wihch culod mkae it vrey dfifilcut to dtecet a lnaugage as Egnlsih for a cmoupetr, even though it remains entirely understandable for humans.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
"Hmm sounds like Facebook does/needs to (I don't use it) also block any non-approved language"
This sort of think had been tried, and failed miserably. When you try it, completely innocuous posts get blocked, while the bad actors find another way around it. Teenagers have been getting around semantic blocks for many centuries and I doubt that will change in an era where they're as clued up on the methods used as the censors.
"I guess they could also just flat out say: conversation in other languages isn't verified."
Do you understand the reach of Facebook? A lot of the whining comes from US conservatives, but their overall operation covers many times the population of that country, and blocking native speakers of another language because they happen to reside in the US won't exactly be good for business.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Maybe a wall isn't such a bad idea...
For the first time ever, I'm of the belief that maybe a wall isn't such a bad idea. Build it around these anti-vax nuts, so the rest of us can move on. Because if you're anti-vaccination in 2021 after all that's happened, society as a whole needs to consider protecting itself from what are frankly, stupid people.
I'm firmly convinced that a significant portion of the anti-vax crowd are shunning the vaccine not because they think it's ineffective, but because there's an overwhelming contempt they have against anything sensible. Its almost as if it's a competition between themselves to see who can be the biggest idiot. They'd rather bet on the horse with the broken leg somehow winning the race.
If you can't be vaccinated because of a medical reason, so be it - they can stay outside the wall with the rest of us, where their chance of survival would be statistically better - if they choose. But if you're thinking that the vaccine contains a microchip, or is part of some big government mind control plot, then chuck that dumbass right over the wall where they can be among fellow idiots patting themselves on the back as to how 'smart' they are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If misinformation about vaccines is so easily believed, then defamation about individuals is toxic and should not receive Section 230 protection.
Anti-vaxxers are going to cause Section 230 to be repealed, and then Big Tech can figure out how to avoid being sued. Notice-and-takedown would seem to work.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is just a question, but would the pharmaceutical industry, as powerful as they are, ever allow any studies or their results to be publicized which would show any dangers in their products, including vaccines, and negatively impact their profits?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Big Pharna does not control the doctors, and they will report problems with drugs and vaccines.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
If you want proof of this, just look at the problems reported with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Just like how doctors prevented an opioid crisis after Perdue Pharmaceuticals studies didnt pan out... oh wait.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
There was alot more to it than the doctors in that shitshow, but sure simplify it
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"I'm firmly convinced that a significant portion of the anti-vax crowd are shunning the vaccine not because they think it's ineffective, but because there's an overwhelming contempt they have against anything sensible."
I disagree. The FDA has approved the vaccines for EUA only, they are not fully approved. Most of this goes away once they are fully approved. So lets get on with it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
most of this will not go away after full approval
or do you think antivaxxers are only attacking the Covid vaccine?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
To double-down on this point, antivaxxers existed well before Covid-19, and are the reason behind several measles outbreaks in the years prior to the current pandemic.
The MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine has been fully FDA-approved for nearly 50 years as of 2019 (ref: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/fda-brief/fda-brief-fda-reiterates-importance-vaccines-such-measles- mumps-and-rubella-mmr-vaccine )
Full FDA approval won't make this nonsense go away. It would be very nice if it would, but it won't.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
The irony being that the reason why these people think this way is because vaccines had been so effective before they reached adulthood that diseases like smallpox and polio were distant memories for them, and many of them had those jabs. If vaccines hadn't been so effective in the past, they might be more willing to use the current one since the horrors associated with not having them wouldn't be so hidden.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If not for the unvaccinated keeping the emergency alive and well, perhaps we could've already gotten on with it.
Then again, don't get me wrong - I have no empathy for these anti-vax people. Their arguments are by far, some of the stupidest things I've heard of. And for 'reasonable adults' to believe that north of 600,000 people are dead for nothing, they don't deserve any.
No, I'm all for shunning these irresponsible assholes to oblivion, with the goal of ridding the gene pool of what will likely get the rest of us killed. And before anyone chimes in on how that sounds like eugenics, does it count when the discrimination is self-inflicted?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I don't have much empathy for them either.
But unfortunately, their actions harm more than just themselves - their children, for example, who they raise in this fashion, and who can't necessarily get the protection they need until they're "adults."
The regular folk who can't get proper hospital care because the hospitals are flooded with anti-vaxxers who, surprise surprise, got sick.
The people who have actual medical reasons that they can't get a vaccine (immuno-compromised, for example), who are then put at risk by the lack of the herd immunity that is part and parcel of vaccine effectiveness.
And the people who, while not necessarily buying into all the anti-vax nonsense, are fed enough misinformation and disinformation that they hesitate, just long enough to wind up paying for it.
Not to say that there's anything different to do because of this ... just to keep in mind that they do harm to others as well.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
... just to keep in mind that they do harm to others as well.
Understood. I'm the one who wants to build the wall around them. For some, I'd assume it would be the best thing ever. I'd even go so far as telling them Trump made it happen and Mexico paid for it.
That would take care of the problem with hospitals being inaccessible to those who aren't mentally deficient, and the immuno-compromised could live life with a higher degree of safety outside the wall.
The children of these morons would be unlucky for sure, but I'm not sure it would change anything as far as their current exposure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Aside from being completely impossible with the current legal structure of the United States (such a move would be major violation of several actual constitutional rights, not to mention human rights, and to change that would require a governmental shift towards the authoritarian that I can under no circumstances support), not to mention a nigh-impossible logistical task, it wouldn't actually solve the problem.
A physical barrier like a wall is meaningless to the current methods of communication. You'd have to cut them off from internet, from radios, from phones ... all you have to do is look at the attempts to do exactly that by other governments to realize the impossibility.
And to top it off, now you legitimize similar actions made by other governments for even less valid reasons. "Oh, well, you know, Hong-Kong is all riddle with anti-vax misinformation dealers. Same with the Uyghurs. We're just protecting people from misinformation."
No, sorry. I don't agree with you on this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
A physical barrier like a wall is meaningless to the current methods of communication.
It's not the communication I'm concerned about. It's the physical proximity aspect. The logic to them should be iron-clad, since they don't seem to be concerned about ladders when it comes to keeping those south of the border out.
And to top it off, now you legitimize similar actions made by other governments for even less valid reasons. "Oh, well, you know, Hong-Kong is all riddle with anti-vax misinformation dealers. Same with the Uyghurs.
We lost the moral high ground a long time ago when we 'tortured some folks.' That horse already left the barn.
And your sarcasm detection system must need some recalibration - not all of us are Koby...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"No, I'm all for shunning these irresponsible assholes to oblivion, with the goal of ridding the gene pool of what will likely get the rest of us killed."
The sad thing is, this won't happen. More likely, their kids who are less likely to die as a result of the disease, will live on potentially with long covid, or potentially with no effect. Then, the same failures in education, empathy and history that led us here will continue.
"And before anyone chimes in on how that sounds like eugenics, does it count when the discrimination is self-inflicted?"
The major problem is that it doesn't affect just those people, and the longer they're able to breed new variants, the more likely it is to affect people who did the right thing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
The sad thing is, this won't happen.
I know, but I can still dream right?
The major problem is that it doesn't affect just those people, and the longer they're able to breed new variants, the more likely it is to affect people who did the right thing.
I'm aware...but the wall! Build the wall! Don't take my utilitarian dream away from me too, Paul! :)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The antivaxers are far from the only problem though. The vaccinated ones acting like it's a 100% effective full immunity aren't helping much either. We know the vaccines aren't 100% effective at preventing symptoms. We suspect they're even less effective at preventing infection. We know that vaccination can create a higher rate of asymptomatic carriers, which is one of the biggest problems with covid to begin with! If the mask mandates had stayed in place we could have stopped this. With the current tactics, we can only hope the vaccines alone will be enough, and it doesn't look like they will be.
Wear your damn masks, people!
It legitimately feels like our elected officials are trying to keep this pandemic around sometimes...every time we start to make progress they all trip over each other racing to roll back protections before the rates can fall too far..and then the rates start to climb again and everyone acts like it's a complete mystery why...
TL;DR: the world is full of idiots and anti-vaxxers are merely one particularly potent strain...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Oh, and in addition to "wear your damn masks", stay the heck out of crowded bars and clubs and such! I really don't think those morons are any better than the anti-vaxxers. This global pandemic is not magically ended just because you personally got a somewhat effective prophylactic! It is not party time yet! An anti-vaxxer who stays home is still a MUCH lower risk than the unmasked vaccinated guy at a rave...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The problem there is that a lot of the opposition comes from people who find it suspicious that the vaccines were approved for emergency use so quickly (even though this is easily explained by the emergency situation and prior research). If you think that rushing though the total approval will sway opinions, I think I have bad news for you...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Moreover, we need to consider the effect of deleting misinformation. How can we effectively fight against misinformation if we can't see it? And if people feel that "one side of a debate" is being supressed, how will that affect the perception of the "good" information? It's like when retailers are suspected of deleting negative reviews: it devalues the positive reviews, which seem less credible when they can't be refuted.
(A family member had basically a 5-day-long flu, with the worst headache of their life, as a vaccine side-effect. I had a rough 24 hours after both shots. Still, we'll all be in line for whatever boosters are advised. People were dying in large numbers in our area, and now there are very few known to be infected. And like 90% of deaths are among unvaccinated people. Vaccine refusal by eligible people really sucks for those who legitimately can't develop an immunity.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
On the plus side, as we saw with nazi groups and their switch to babytalk to try and mask the hate, it's a lot harder for them to recruit when people need super secret decoder ring to decipher the gibberish they spout. It's why the likes of Koby want an end to content moderation, so they don't need to 'hide their power level' and can just openly normalise hate and lunacy.
Companies will always have to play whack-a-mole with stupid, doesn't mean they shouldn't try.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That does seem to be a pretty solid upside to be sure in that their efforts to hide from moderation also means it's a lot harder for them to rope in more converts because anyone who just wanders by is likely to see nothing more than nonsensical rambling but by a bunch of loons(which they are, just not in that way).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Flagging??
Maybe, just maybe, flagging content as questionable, just like we do on Techdirt, or twitter did, might be a better tool???
If the consequence of misinformation is only to get flagged as BS, it leaves little incentive to go hide it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Curious
Why would you want to delete an opposite point of view? Especially in lite of all of the facts coming out revealing the dangerous effects for some of the vaccinations?
Always in previous times if even 20 people died after being vaccinated that was sufficient to halt vaccinations. So now, it's in the thousands and you write that we need to censor that news?
For why?
Could you start making sense? And making it soon?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Curious
Why would you want to delete an opposite point of view?
It's not an "opposite point of view," it's directly misinformation that is causing people to die. There's a difference between "a difference of opinion" and "blatantly false information that lead people to do things that will kill them."
Always in previous times if even 20 people died after being vaccinated that was sufficient to halt vaccinations. So now, it's in the thousands and you write that we need to censor that news?
This is blatantly false misinformation.
For why?
Because people like you are literally causing people to die. I don't know if you do it for shits and giggles or if your honestly this stupid, but stop it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Curious
Judging by their post history, they're one of those people who want the world to burn because they feel it'd hasten the return of the GOP to power. Doesn't matter to them how many people die, as long as Trump or someone in his mold return to punishing non whites, women and the gays.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Curious
Perceptions do matter, and if people perceive that one "point of view" is being censored, they're likely to mistrust the other "point of view". Even if this "conflict" is complete bullshit, people have built up a strong expectation that every story must have two conflicting sides; no more, no less. Their misinformation-based actions are likely to become even more incomprehensible to those of us on the "right" side when we can't see the misinformation (or understand it, due to secret codewords).
I have no solution, but am skeptical of things that give a group the ability to play the victims. They're gonna milk that for everything it's worth.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Curious
Wait.."Always in previous times if even 20 people died after being vaccinated that was sufficient to halt vaccinations. So now, it's in the thousands and you write that we need to censor that news?
This is blatantly false misinformation. "
What part is blatantly false? The CDC confirm that around 3.5K deaths were "connected" to the covid vaccine, but they won't confirm that they were "caused" by the vaccine. This falls a little closer to unproven than misinformation.. but whatever.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Curious
correlation ≠ causation
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Curious
So how many people have been rendered magnetic by vaccines then? How many people have died due to exposure to shed proteins from the vaccinated? How many people have found the microchip that is supposedly inserted with the vaccine? How many people were left infertile? How many people have had their 'god gene' turned off and lost all religion because they took a vaccine? How many of the BS claims you people have made have turned out to be true?
You can't take a victory lap because a medicine has very rare side effects and claim that means you were right continually claiming the the vaccine is a one hit kill that will have your soul fed-exed to satan.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Curious
"if even 20 people died after being vaccinated that was sufficient to halt vaccinations. So now, it's in the thousands "
Lets see, you like numbers?
?Out of those Counted and infected the numbers are Near 3% death rate.
Out of the counted and gotten the Shot? Millions compared to Thousands?
Its not bad what you are saying, its the numbers and Where you got them. This is like TV, an actor representing a Doctor, ISNT A DOCTOR. Having a person that is a dentist, isnt a Virologist giving the SAME info.
Looking at a situation, YOURSELF, you must look at everything, NOT 1 opinion of whats happening. Like watching a hockey game and a person says the score Will be for this or that side, but dont tell you how the game is played and HOW the other team lost.
Get it? Got it? very good.
I could point fingers at this and that, about how the Virus started, and never tell you HOW it got spread. Understanding that this world has made transmission EASY, world wide, Is abit simple, but Many just want to Blame. ROC/Taiwan, LOCKED UP FAST as soon as they saw a few people that had been to China get sick. Even after the WHO wouldnt answer any questions ROC had of what was happening.
Go look up Legionaries Disease, what caused it and how it got spread. Then feel proud you werent in those families.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Curious
Why would you want to delete an opposite point of view?
Well, to be honest, if it's only the unvaccinated with 'muh freedums' as the reason for their lack of vaccination, I'm fine with leaving it up, and letting Darwin sort it out. We would certainly have been done with this pandemic by now if not for those simple-minded pieces of shit. Believe me, there's a lot of people at this point going 'meh, fuck those morons and their alternate facts.'
You dumb fucks are sure going to lose a lot of company once natural selection says 'fuck your freedum!'.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Curious
See my other comment for my response to "leave it up, and let Darwin sort it out": https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20210722/10092747224/anti-vaxxers-countermeasures-show-why-not-so- simple-to-just-delete-anti-vax-misinfo-social-media.shtml#c394
TL;DR - the antivaxxers don't just hurt themselves with this shit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Curious
See above - maybe Trump was right about the wall, but wrong about where to put it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Curious
If the only people who suffered and/or died from nurgle cultist garbage were the nurgle cultists then it would be a self-solving problem and I'd agree that it would be fine to just let the problem sort itself out, sadly however they get a lot of other people infected and/or killed in the process which means society can't realistically just sit back and let them kill themselves with their stupidity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Curious
I pointed out to a few people.
Its no the death toll,
ITS WHO YOU INFECT.
Another person that agrees with you, and idnt get the shot, you kid goes to school, with the infection, and spreads it to others.
WHOSE kids are going to die? maybe 2% and then MAYBE someone holds you responsible. Those same people that DIDNT get the shot, are NOW suing you, for wrongful death.
That 1 person that has the Virus, talks to you without a mask. You go home infected, but not to bad. You mother/grandmother catches the infection. Tell me how you feel.
Or you Spouse gets it, and has a major reaction, ends up in the hospital for 3 weeks. Even if they get out alive, she has major medical problems. And the hospital has bills to pay. 3 weeks at $1000 (cheap) per day $21,000 on the LOW END. Not counting the future bills.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Curious
"Especially in lite of all of the facts coming out revealing the dangerous effects for some of the vaccinations?"
Please, cite the evidence. I suspect you're referring to easily debunked propaganda, but please cite your sources.
"Always in previous times if even 20 people died after being vaccinated that was sufficient to halt vaccinations."
In trials involving a few hundred or maybe a thousand, not in mass vaccinations in the face of a worldwide pandemic that gets million vaccinated, in fact billions across the world.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Curious
Are you talking about the very rare blood clots associated with the AstraZenica? From the BBC report
The risk from Covid19 is far far higher than that from the vaccine.Indeed using that problem as a reason not to get vaccinated will kill many more people than the vaccine.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A few versus a LOT
The risk from Covid19 is far far higher than that from the vaccine.Indeed using that problem as a reason not to get vaccinated will kill many more people than the vaccine.
That really should be the silver bullet to the nurgle cultist garbage in that even if their claims of autism and whatnot were accurate vaccines would still be better than the alternative.
You can live with autism, death not so much.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: A few versus a LOT
I for one, have been living with Autism all my life. It's an extremely liveable spectrum of disorders.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
strange, very strange
Its a wonder this type of thing hasnt worked in the past. :)
A gov. that gets tons of letters or a Corp that 'Says' that no one minds look at all this data. :)
How many Companies have setup Fake companies to give them faked data?
How many companies created to create faked data, have Very important names, but are designed to give the customer Exactly what they want in data?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The underlying problem, of people wanting to believe internet randos over their doctors, is not solved by attempts to silence the randos.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Perhaps, but if the nutjobs are harder to find then they're less likely to convince people to join their insanity and after/as you do that you can work on other tactics to try to convince people that yes, the people who spend years/decades in the field of medicine know more than the people who've only ever stepped foot in a doctor's office as a patient.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Been reading Mein Kampf have we?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
... The hell does that have to do with my comment?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Slightly off topic - travelling a lot to Russia, I have some anecdotal evidence that social media, including Facebook and instagram is much more permissive there with anti vaxxers - resulting in a lot more of people refusing to take the sputnik jab, even though it is available (I had my sputnik shot in February because it was the first I could do, got decent antibodies count and soon I will be due for a second one in eu). Funny is - when I talk to people in Moscow, they say that they would take Pfizer, if only it were available in russia. Which made me think, combined with the fact that all the (very rare, compared to the numbers of doses) problems with astrazeneca were also asymmetrically amplified. We will never know how Pfizer is working with Facebook, but I think that there is at least some collusion in place between social media platforms and pharma companies. Too much money and power at stake. The white house was and still is playing to boost its international leverage, and these bills and bullying are so obviously bizarre that they smell of lobbying to me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
