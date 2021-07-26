Streisand Effect Still Works: Vancouver Roofing Company Hit With Negative Reviews After Suing Over A Negative Review
from the how-do-you-not-expect-this? dept
Last week, KGW8 had an incredible story about how a couple in Vancouver, Washington were sued after leaving a 1-star review for Executive Roof Services (ERS). The defendants in the lawsuit, Autumn Knepper and Adam Marsh, were (reasonably!) annoyed about the treatment they received from the firm after their landlord had asked ERS to check out the roof to the house, after the couple found it leaking. The experience they had with ERS was not great:
Knepper said she called the office and talked with the receptionist, who she said was rude from the time she answered the phone.
“She refused to give me any information. She said I would have to get it from the landlord. I asked to speak with the manager and she laughed at me. She told me I was verbally abusing her and that she was the office manager. She hung up on me,” said Knepper.
Marsh said he called ERS and had a similar bad experience with the woman who answered the phone.
“She was just super rude, told me that she was office manager and there was no one else I could talk to and hung up on me,” said Marsh.
So they each wrote a 1-star review on Google explaining what happened. Apparently, the owner of ERS, Michael Mecham, didn't take kindly to all of this. Again, according to KGW8:
“He told me that he knew where I lived. He said he had forensics guy and that he would gladly spend a hundred thousand dollars suing me,” said Knepper.
Knepper said the owner texted her and said the review needed to be taken down before “more damages are done.”
Knepper said she called the police, which led to an officer asking Mecham to no longer contact the couple.
“We thought that was the end of it,” said Knepper.
But, instead, they were sued for defamation (the lawsuit was filed in Clark County, and it appears that the documents for the lawsuit are not readily available online or we'd include them here). The lawyer for ERS, David Bowser... um... doesn't seem to know what he's talking about. He first told a reporter from KGW that it wasn't about the review... and then seemed to immediately admit it was about the review:
Bowser said the couple did not hire ERS, the landlord did. Because of that he said they weren’t entitled to the information they requested -- a project report and timeline -- because they were not customers or clients of ERS. This is part of our exchange when we asked Bowser about the suit:
Cristin Severance, KGW: "Whether they're paying customers or not, shouldn't they be entitled to write about their experience? They said the receptionist was rude."
David Bowser, attorney: "It depends why they did that. If they were doing it merely to express their opinion, that's what other customers have done in the past. I don't have an issue with that. ERS doesn't have an issue with that. But when you cross the line and you use this forum to cause intentional harm to a family-owned business and hurt them and their employees and their business, you've crossed the line."
Severance: "How did they intentionally harm ERS by writing about a rude receptionist?"
Bowser: "They intentionally harmed ERS by posting one-star reviews for the purpose of getting a report they weren't entitled to."
That's... not how any of this works. At all. They have every right to write a review about their experience. Bowser seems particularly clueless about SLAPP suits. Washington just passed a new anti-SLAPP law, though technically it didn't go into effect until this weekend. But Bowser should maybe learn what that means:
Bowser argues this is not a SLAPP filing.
Bowser: “That is not what a SLAPP lawsuit is, a SLAPP is a motion. This is a lawsuit. The lawsuit asserts claims for defamation and for intentional interference with business expectancies,” said Bowser.
Wut? The "L" in SLAPP stands for lawsuit, guy. And this is a classic SLAPP. It's a lawsuit over obviously protected speech, and was clearly filed to try to silence Knepper and Marsh. When the reporter asked Bowser how is this not trying to silence someone, Bowser responded that this was "not something that they legitimately had a basis to give an opinion on." And, again, this is not how anything works. You get to give your opinion on anything you want. I get to give my opinion on this lawsuit -- which is one of the SLAPPiest SLAPP suits I've seen in a long time. You don't get to unilaterally declare that they can't give their opinion.
But, of course, even more incredible is that, here, the lawyer for ERS has now admitted that it was their opinion. And, I mean, you don't need to be even a terrible lawyer to know that opinions are not defamatory.
Either way, it's not difficult to see what happened next. KGW8 is reporting that the owner of ERS says he had to take down his website after receiving a ton of 1-star reviews. Not that anyone should condone leaving made up 1-star reviews, but how the hell did neither he nor his foolish lawyer realize how this was going to end up?
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: anti-slapp, david bowser, defamation, free speech, opinions, reviews, slapp, vancouver, washington
Companies: executive roof services
Reader Comments
The First Word“
So easy to fix this initially...
Its amazing how all of this could have been so easily avoided and fixed...Owner of ERS: "Hey Adam and Autumn, just saw the review you left and want to express how sorry I am for the experience you had, I spoke with our office manager to make sure this doesn't happen again. It is our policy, though, to only share the details with the customer. I'll reach out to your landlord to see if we can send it your way, if not, then it would be best for you to connect with the landlord for the information" ... I'm guessing after that most people would modify or at least edit their review. How do people not know how to fix these things?!
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[Insert Nintendo Joke Here]
Regard the Lawyer David Bowser, I'd just as easily make a Nintendo joke, but Nintendo would just sic a DMCA on me. 😁
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Even the King of the Koopas is a more competent villain than that lawyer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'That's not how you tank our company, THIS is how you do it!'
'We don't believe they had a legitimate reason to tell people what a terrible company we are and what horrible customer service we offered so we went ahead and provided them a reason and gave them all the motivation they needed to make it as public as possible so everyone would know to stay as far away from us as possible.'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You forgot the last line: “This is an excellent plan.”
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Looks like Google and BBB have taken down all their negative reviews. Yelp just won't let you review anymore.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Bloody cowards, nice way for them to make clear that none of their reviews can be trusted I suppose if they're willing to wipe any critical ones.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
“This is fine.”
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Bowser: “That is not what a SLAPP lawsuit is, a SLAPP is a motion. This is a lawsuit."
Speaking of somebody needing a slap.....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: somebody needing a slap
Here's the slappiest slap of all time, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBcT2rcYlWA
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I dont want to laugh
Tons of 1 stars?
And to solve it, all they had to do would have been to respond to a few of them an apologize? OR explain the problem?
These were renters?
They have lives and would love to know Where and how long they would be doing a job? You arnt leaving the house OPEN to anyone, no matter how honest they may be. And leaving the roof open gives access to anyone that has a Nail puller.
Be nice and tell them they need to ask the landlord, as they cant discuss any contract info.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I dont want to laugh
In the alternative, the receptionist ^H^H^H office manager could have told them to have the landlord forward permission to the roofers to actually, y'know, discuss the issue with [list of renters].
Concerns about privacy can be waived by those whose privacy might be affected.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Commence to facepalmin’.
I don’t know who to feel worse for: the business owner, who thought suing over a bad review was a good idea; or the lawyer hired to file the lawsuit, who lost a case and ruined his own career in the span of a single interview.
…oh wait, they’re both shitheads. I’m free to partake in some schadenfreude!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Commence to facepalmin’.
I have a little pity for the business owner.
A decent lawyer would have pointed out the folly of pursuing it and saved him both money and embarrassment
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So easy to fix this initially...
Its amazing how all of this could have been so easily avoided and fixed...Owner of ERS: "Hey Adam and Autumn, just saw the review you left and want to express how sorry I am for the experience you had, I spoke with our office manager to make sure this doesn't happen again. It is our policy, though, to only share the details with the customer. I'll reach out to your landlord to see if we can send it your way, if not, then it would be best for you to connect with the landlord for the information" ... I'm guessing after that most people would modify or at least edit their review. How do people not know how to fix these things?!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Pride is a hell of a drug.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: So easy to fix this initially...
Even if they didn't revise the rating/review, a response like that shows that the business cares.
Most reasonable people accept that a business will have some negative reviews. You can't please everyone.
Acting like an asshole usually ends up with the predictable outcome. They brought it on themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
According to Washington State Jury instructions I found on Westlaw:
I consider it extremely unlikely that ERS can meet that burden.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
To answer the parting question of how they didn't know their lawsuit would just result in the Streisand effect kicking in... Here is a simple fact. Assholes tend to live in relatively isolated bubbles. They are by their nature insulated from criticism and surrounded by praise and thus can't really cope like most reasonable human beings would other than getting really offended and grossly overreacting.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Foregoing the obvious stupidity of the lawsuit and the Trump U. lawyer.
The website is currently up and they still have a 4 star+ rating on Google.
I get the impression that all is not as it seems in ERS land.
Smells just a bit like someone is desperate for about $112,000
for ( fill in the blank) and Bowser, like his Nintendo namesake,
is only too happy to do something potentially unethical for the right cut.
Of course, that's just my constitutionally protected opinion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The big question...
Will ERS be able to weather the storm?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The big question...
I was thinking that the lawyer perhaps have to remove the shingle after this...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply