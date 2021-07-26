Senator Klobuchar Proposes An Unconstitutional Law That Would Kill Legions Of People If Trump Were Still President
from the self-evident-unconstitutionality dept
This bill is so bad it was worth a second post.
There is a reason that the Constitution contains the provision, "Congress shall make no law […] abridging the freedom of speech." And this new bill proposed by Senator Klobuchar (who really should know better) gets at the heart of it. Because what her bill would do is make a law that, at its core, pointedly interferes with freedom of speech by allowing the government to penalize certain expression. And there is absolutely no reason to believe that its choices for which speech to favor will be sound and healthy ones for society. In fact, given the performance of the previous presidential administration, there's plenty of reason to believe the result would be the exact opposite.
The mechanics of this interference are fairly straight forward. Her bill, "The Health Misinformation Act of 2021," would condition Section 230's platform protection to apply only to platforms that moderate user content as the government has decreed they should moderate it. The constitutional problems with this scheme should thus be readily apparent: First, it directly violates platforms' First Amendment rights to moderate user content as they see fit by effectively forcing them to moderate content as the government has decided they should, lest they risk the loss of a critical statutory protection they otherwise would have had. Secondly, the bill inherently allows the government to put its thumb on the scale of deciding which points of view are the allowed ones and which are the ones subject to legal penalty, which obviates freedom of speech since some ideas are obviously no longer effectively free to be expressed if they can attract a censorial government-induced penalty.
The Klobuchar bill would like to pretend that the means somehow justify the ends. The government certainly has a legitimate interest in keeping the population alive and healthy, so it's not an inherently corrupt goal she's trying to further with this bill. She just wants to suppress medical misinformation that has been prolonging the pandemic.
But there's nothing about the bill that confines it to such benevolent purpose. There can't be, because that's not how government power works, which is why we have the First Amendment because we always need to be able to speak out against the government when it gets things wrong.
And we know it gets things wrong. It has gotten things wrong even just with respect to this particular health crisis that the bill is supposedly limited to. At best it made innocent mistakes, like when it discouraged masks early on in the pandemic. But then there were people in the highest offices of government touting hydroxychloroquine snake oil and discouraging social distancing. There are still people in government discouraging vaccines. How can we possibly have a law where the government gets to decide what speech is favored or not when the government itself has, even within the very same health crisis that this bill is supposedly limited to, been so conspicuously unable to reliably make those choices competently? This crisis has already outlasted one administration, and while this one might like to keep people alive with credible, scientific information, the last one did not, and who knows what might be in store with the next one. But this bill would empower a Trump Administration as much as a Biden Administration to take away the right and ability of the public to speak out against its mistakes, no matter how deadly they may be. Because a government that can force platforms to only allow, for example, pro-vaccine messages on its systems can just as easily disallow them as well. And if it does, people will die.
Furthermore, if a bill like this could be allowed for this crisis, it could be allowed for any. The government can always articulate some reason for why free expression needs to be curtailed. And throughout history it has regularly tried. A law like this, if it could get on the books, would signal it to keep trying on every policy issue that can possibly bear on our lives and the security and stability of our country – which is effectively all of them. Because today it's health misinformation the government is unhappy about. Tomorrow it could be elections. Policing. Terrorism. The draft. Even potentially something as banal as tax policy. There's always a reason the government can cite for why society should not be exposed to ideas out-of-step with what it has decided are the better ones.
But it's the people's job to decide, not the government's. Per the constitution, it's not allowed to be the government's job. The Founders got the government out of the business of choosing which views could be permitted which could be punished with its "make no law" admonishment because there is no way for the government to pick the winners and losers in the marketplace of ideas and not risk serious damage to discourse, and with it the democracy that depends on it.
And everyone in government needs to remember that.
Protocols, Not Platforms. We must find a way to lead...
Perhaps I give her to much credit, but I assume that Klobuchar is not an idiot and thus that she recognizes the danger in her proposal. Thus, I am tempted to see this bill as an act of desperation more than as a well-considered approach to a general problem. Klobuchar is not the only one getting desperate. The failure of the technical community to lead by coming up with concrete proposals to address the problem of misinformation and credibility within the constraints of our Constitution is something that I think we will long regret.
So, how many people who read these posts, or write their own, are actually part of the process of solving these issues? If you don't work at Facebook, Twitter, or Parler, are you at least involved in industry forums dedicated to crafting solutions? Are you a member of the W3's CredWeb (https://credweb.org/) working group? If not, why not? If you're working with some other group, what is it and how can others of us get involved in helping to define the protocols, features, or systems that might make it possible to mitigate this problem sufficiently so that we don't have to see desperate proposals like Klobuchar's being taken seriously?
bob wyman
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wow
Even if you could talk to this person and explain the legal ramifications they would lie to your face and claim they're being mis understood.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Wow
On Ars Technica, the whold thread on this bill is like that:
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2021/07/new-bill-strips-facebook-twitter-of-section-230-im munity-for-spreading-vaccine-falsehoods/?comments=1&start=0
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Wow
"I need to claim on Techdirt, the only place that I have any actual clout, that everyone over on this other website is an idiot!"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not such a good idea now is it?
As with all pushes to give the government more power the one question she should ask herself is 'Would I be happy with my worst enemy being able to make use of this power the day it's put in place to the fullest extent that it even might be reasonably stretched?'
If, as I suspect/hope the answer to that would be 'no', she would not be happy with a government run by the opposing party having this power, that's a good sign she shouldn't be creating it. If the answer would be 'yes' then that would merely serve as even more proof just how short-sighted and naive(or worse, power hungry) she is being here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Not such a good idea now is it?
"As with all pushes to give the government more power the one question she should ask herself is 'Would I be happy with my worst enemy being able to make use of this power the day it's put in place to the fullest extent that it even might be reasonably stretched?'"
This is the dilemma. The US would almost certainly be far better off as a society if people were forced to have vaccinations, if people with insanely large and unnecessary weapons arsenals had the surplus confiscated, lock up deliberately corrupt white collar thieves, etc. But, the moment the opposing party were in power they would use those same powers that had been established to make lives materially worse for others.
Herein lies the problem with so many people trying to compromise when no compromise is available. It's pointless to try that with people who have announced they would rather see the country burn than reach a reasonable compromised position. But, the moment you decide that compromise is not the answer and you dictate positions, you hand power to those people to do ore harm when the tables turn, and they always do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Not such a good idea now is it?
"It's pointless to try that with people who have announced they would rather see the country burn than reach a reasonable compromised position" W
Not just see the country burn, but actually participate in the burning. If anyone doubts you they simply have to look at Portland, Minneapolis, Kenosha, or Chicago.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We could also look to the Pulse nightclub shooting, the Las Vegas mass shooting, the untold number of school shootings over the past two decades, and any other bit of gun violence brought on by both the easy availability of firearms and the willingness of conservative politicians to fight against even the most popular and base-level forms of gun control.
We could also look at the murder of George Tiller, the Oklahoma City bombing, the murder of Heather Heyer, and any other form of right-wing violence/terrorism.
Your whataboutism is boring. Try a new song.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Try this tune.. California has the strictest gun laws in the country, yet they have the highest gun death rate. Hell, Chicago alone has some 4K shootings each year. I'm all about getting rid of guns, as long as the Gov gets rid of theirs first.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You’re just mad because you can’t get an MRAP as easily as Sheriff Buford T. Justice can, aren’t you, Squidward?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You're scared. I get it. Rest assured; Just because the large man standing beside you has the right to carry a gun doesn't mean he's got a Uzi under his jacket. Just like the vast majority of people that own cars don't drive 100MPH. Or the vast majority of people that drink alcohol don't guzzle it thru a funnel and jump in a car. Or the vast majority of people that smoke weed don't own a Miami vice rated fast boat and smuggle it in from South America.
You will always have criminals. That doesn't mean everyone else should lose their rights. It just means you need to do a better job policing the law breakers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
“You're scared. I get it.”
That projection is amazing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: There’s always one.
Found the racist!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Not such a good idea now is it?
It is clearly wrong for the government, or some corporation, to have the power to judge and control the content of public discourse. But, it is also quite problematic to endure a system that allows lies and misinformation to be spread as easily as they are today. So, where is the middle ground?
What can be done to mitigate the problem sufficiently so that fools are not so easily tempted to encourage censorship?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Not such a good idea now is it?
"It is clearly wrong for the government, or some corporation, to have the power to judge and control the content of public discourse."
These are two very different things. We can always have more companies; but there only is one government.
Sure, there may be issues with moderation choices companies make when they either make too many or too few (which they sometimes even do all at the same time!). But the consequences are nowhere near as severe as when it's the government making those choices about what speech to favor.
Because a company's bad choices doesn't prevent you from getting a company that could make better ones; as long as you have the right to free speech you can even go start your own. But a government's bad choices can prevent you from ever having a better company, or, worse, a better government that might make better choices.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Not such a good idea now is it?
You wrote: "We can always have more companies; but there only is one government."
Well, any government that exists today is only the latest in a very long sequence of previous governments...
In any case, this often-cited government v. corporation distinction doesn't ring true for me. I think the reality is that at the time when the US Constitution was written, it simply wasn't conceivable that any non-governmental entity, other than perhaps a Church, would be able to accumulate sufficient power to have significant control over public discourse. But, today, some private entities at least match, if not exceed, the ability of government or churches to control public discourse.
Madison's first draft of what became the first amendment read, in part:
In Madison's first draft, the focus was on protecting the "right to speak," rather than being limited to just who (e.g. the government) might be interfering with that right. My personal feeling is that once any entity, government or not, accumulates sufficient power to deprive or abridge our ability to engage in public discourse, then we should be concerned and seek to redress that power.
The issue here is with the possession and use of power over public discourse, not just with who might be wielding that power.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I have One Simple Question for you.
Yes or no: Do you believe the government should have the legal right to compel any privately owned interactive web service into hosting legally protected speech that the owners/operators of said service don’t want to host?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I have One Simple Question for you.
Certainly the government should not be able to compel "any" privately owned service to host speech, however, the government does compel common carriers, such as telephony providers, to carry speech without moderation. Similarly, I think the government should be free to compel at least some web services to refrain from moderation of legal speech -- but only some, not "any."
If one establishes a purportedly neutral, agenda-free channel for communication, and if that channel is successful in becoming an important part of the infrastructure for public discourse, I believe that the government should be free to declare it a common carrier and constrain its ability to moderate legal speech. On the other hand, something like a web service for "conservative" or "liberal" discussion, or a service hosting topical discussions, such as "dog breeding," should not be compelled to carry content not fitting that service's charter.
My personal feeling is that services like Twitter, Facebook, and a very few others, have grown to the point where they are, in fact, essential elements of our nation's, if not the world's, infrastructure for public discourse. As such, they should be regulated in order to protect that public discourse from which they profit. These channels are distributors of general discourse, and, like many other distribution systems, they have many of the characteristics of "natural monopolies." Thus, they can be reasonably regulated in the same way that we regulate telephone companies, electric and gas distributors, or operators of our water and sewer supplies.
I think the real danger is not in the regulation of a few, exceptional services, but rather in attempts to write or enforce rules that apply to all providers of discourse-based services. The danger is in writing general laws to control exceptional circumstances. It is essential that we recognize that not all communications channels are significant enough to warrant regulation and we should seek to regulate as little as possible even when regulation is justified. Also, we should recognize that even within the services owned by a single private entity, there should be distinctions drawn. For instance, rules that might apply reasonably to Twitter or to Facebook's public channels should not apply to a Facebook group that I host for discussions between fellow alumni of my high school. My "Alumni Group" is provides for a limited, topical discussion, it is not a general channel for public discourse. As such, it should be protected from external control even though other Facebook services are, I think, more reasonably regulated.
So, No, I can't give you a Yes or No answer. The best I can do is say that it depends on the nature and power of the service. But, the mere fact that a service is privately owned is, I think, insufficient to determine if it should or should not be subject to regulation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I have One Simple Question for you.
And the Internet equivalent of those are the ISPs, and net neutrality is the required law.
And pre-Internet a few Newspaper owners, Studios, labels and other publishers exercised even more control over what could get published, and who could get published. There was no call for them to be forced to publish other peoples words, and most people has little beyond conversations and exchange of letters between themselves and friends and acquaintances. These days even 8kun gives people a far greater reach for their words than existed before the Internet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I have One Simple Question for you.
“I think the government should be free to compel at least some web services to refrain from moderation of legal speech -- but only some, not "any."
Let me introduce you to the First Amendment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I have One Simple Question for you.
refrain from moderation of legal speech ... constrain its ability to moderate legal speech
Time to break out the quote file for a quick copy/paste from one of my earlier comments again I see...
'As a reminder racism is constitutionally protected speech.
Sexism is constitutionally protected speech.
Arguing in favor of torturing gays until they 'give up their sinful ways', constitutionally protected speech.
Claiming that the nazis had the right idea and it's a shame they were stopped before they could really do something about those shifty jews, constitutionally protected speech.
Saying that vaccines not only don't work they actively make things worse? You guessed it, constitutionally protected speech.
Anyone who tries to argue that platforms should limit themselves to only excluding unconstitutional speech is arguing that all of the above and more should be exempt from moderation.'
The store alongside the road is not the road. It makes sense to regulate the road(internet access in this case) because you need it to get to any of the stores(platforms) and losing that access costs you access to all of the stores/platforms, however stepping in and telling individual stores/platforms 'you're not allowed to set rules for customers/users because you're so popular' is something else entirely.
'Popular' does not a monopoly make, and certainly not a natural monopoly, so if that's what you're going to use to justify regulations you're going to need to come up with something a bit more substantial.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I have One Simple Question for you.
And stating that Koby is a goatfucker, constitutionally protected speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I have One Simple Question for you.
Yes, even truly vile speech is protected. As has been demonstrated in cases like that concerning the Skokie Nazi march, even anti-Semitic gutter trash have the right to spew their filth. I do not suggest that we should limit their rights -- as much as I might wish they didn't use them. The problem, of course, is that any attempt to constrain the anti-Semites is likely to eventually have the unintended consequence of limiting the speech of "good" people. Fortunately, most speech is protected.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: I have One Simple Question for you.
You seem to be missing the point I was aiming for, I'm not arguing that their speech isn't constitutionally protected legal speech, it is, I'm pointing out that if you want to argue that platforms be required to host all 'legal' speech you are arguing that privately owned platforms must host that speech and more whether they want to or not, in direct conflict with their first amendment rights.
A sexist, racist, bigot in general or just a crazy person may have the right to speak but that does not and never has included a right to a platform to speak from(even the government isn't obligated to provide one of those), that was true when newspapers were the primary method of widespread dissemination of speech and I see no reason to change it now that digital platforms are taking up the position.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Not such a good idea now is it?
Freedom the press, back when the constitution was written, meant the printing press. In effect, freedom of the press is no more or less than the freedom to own and use a printing press. It most certainly was not intended to mean that you could force someone with a press to publish your words for you. The extent and limit of the first amendment is that the government is not allowed to pass laws that limit your ability to speak or seek publication of your words.
There is an associated practical problem of gaining an audience, but the way to do that is to way what you want to say in a fashion that attracts an audience that will further spread your words. What you appear to be seeking is a means to force someone else to publish your words. Note also, that a conversation can take place where different speakers are using different platform to publish their words, and that prior to the Internet, such conversation only had a wide reach for those few people who could find a publisher, or get a letter to the editor published. For everybody else their reach was the few few people you could speak with, or correspond with, and whoever those people passed their words on to. When such words gained force, mass movements were born, and one way or another politicians forced to take note of the people..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Not such a good idea now is it?
Others have already pointed out other problems with your argument(the right to speak doesn't equal the right to a platform to speak from) so I'll just go with an offline hypothetical comparison test:
Say a club opens up in a town and over time it becomes increasingly popular, known as the place to socialize and talk with others. What rough percentage of the population would you say would need to frequent that club before the government would be justified in stepping in and telling the owner that their rules for acceptable behavior are no longer valid and they are no longer allowed to show people the door(excepting only the most extreme, likely illegal speech/actions)?
Just because a platform may be a popular place for people to congregate does not mean it should be treated as public property and all that that involves, and if you really want to open the can of worms over regulating companies that can influence public discourse keep in mind that a lot of first amendment activity is going to be in the crosshairs there, not just social media.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Not such a good idea now is it?
The mere popularity of the club as a place to socialize would not be compelling and should have no bearing on the government's regulation. However, if the government came to use that club to make announcements, if the President of the United States and members of Congress used it to make statements not as easily accessible elsewhere or to receive comments from there more readily than from other locations, etc., I might judge that the club had become more than a mere club and suggest that it had undergone a qualitative transformation into something more -- an essential realm of public discourse that we might consider to be one which should not be selective in allowing admission.
It isn't the popularity of the club that would be determinant. It is the role that the club plays in the public discourse of the nation, or of the community, that should be the focus of attention.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'You're a politician? Get out, we don't allow politicians here.'
And the courts would disagree with you, as in the examples you gave the politicians in question were bound by the first amendment in how they interacted with the public regarding their accounts but never to my knowledge was a ruling issued that the platform itself was at all obligated or bound by the first amendment simply because politicians were using it.
Even if they did agree with you that politicians making use of a privately owned forum strips the owner of control of their property the results are not likely to be what you seem to be aiming for, as in that case I've no doubt that most if not all platforms would very quickly put into place rules banning politicians from conducting any official business or issuing official statements on the platform/property in question as allowing them to do so would risk revoking the owner's right to control their own property, something few are likely to consider desirable.
Far from enabling more speech your idea would see it notably reduced as platform owners became much quicker in giving people the boot to avoid liability and the loss of control over their property, which isn't exactly helping anyone.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'You're a politician? Get out, we don't allow politicians he
Not just would, they have.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'You're a politician? Get out, we don't allow politician
Repeatedly, this year.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Not such a good idea now is it?
It's not really a question of whether the government v. corporation distinction rings true for you. They ARE different, as a matter of law and also practical reality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Not such a good idea now is it?
“I think the reality is that at the time when the US Constitution was written, it simply wasn't conceivable that any non-governmental entity, other than perhaps a Church, would be able to accumulate sufficient power to have significant control over public discourse.”
Allow me to introduce you to the East India Company.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Not such a good idea now is it?
I think the reality is that at the time when the US Constitution was written, it simply wasn't conceivable that any non-governmental entity, other than perhaps a Church, would be able to accumulate sufficient power to have significant control over public discourse
What are you on about? At the time the US Constitution was written, the British East India Company was literally operating entire colonial empires and controlled nearly half of international trade. While an extreme example, literally hundreds of similar companies existed, with a long history of exerting control over everything they could get their hands on, even when not actually granted any such authority by their charters (which most were not). The founders were very well aware of the potential for companies to assert control.
Even ignoring that, public discourse specifically was entirely controlled by a tiny number of press owners and suppliers, and even then could only be accessed by the wealthy or well-connected. Any honest analysis would suggest at worst the exact opposite, that the writers never conceived of a time when the rifraf would ever be able to participate in public discourse at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Everyone can come up with an excuse for why their pet issues should get an exception. But free speech is only free if there are no exceptions. The freedom to say whatever the government approves of is no freedom at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
But there are exceptions. You can't threaten to imminently harm or murder someone.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yet in many ways, that is what you already have. If you stand on a street corner and start shouting excerpts from highly classified government documents, you better believe you will be arrested as soon as the government finds out you are doing so. If you shout out lists of banking credentials, expect to be stopped. If you start shouting company trade secrets, you will assuredly be sued. If you start shouting that your neighbour should be lynched because of his skin colour or driven out of town because of his Jewish religiion, and asking passerbys to come help you, it will likely land you in trouble - though that may depend on the US region you do it in.
There are restrictions on speech. It is not absolutely free and, particularly, it is not consequence free. Funnily enough, right-wingers who feel they should have access to every means osay whatever they want without consequence. Although they don't seem to feel that anyone else should have such privilege.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Your last paragraph puts me in mind of an extremely succinct description of conservatism, by Frank Wilhoit that has been floating around the internet for a couple of years:
"Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit:
There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Those things have nothing to do with free-speech. If you get arrested, it's not because your freedom of speech was curtailed, it was because you violated the terms of some contract of obtained trade or government secrets by questionable means.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Government censorship
Our government has a history of lying.
This outrage about misinformation is an insult to our citizens. We can figure out what is true on our own and we don't need big tech or Amy K"s help.
Covid exists in a cloud of misinformation. Rushing it to market without normal trials did not create an atmosphere of trust.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Would you have preferred to see each company do full years-long clinical trials while thousands of people died in the meantime?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
nice strawman. the vaccine was unnecessary to end the pandemic. the solution was very simple. the vulnerable protect themselves and everyone else live their lives and get the virus. the fact is that this virus is only dangerous to a very small demographic. the lockdown, face diapers and everything else was just a power grab by the tyrants.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Your approach would have killed at least 2% of the population, probably more as health systems collapsed. Also it would leave a significant number suffering from persistent health problems cause by Covid.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Ah come on, that's just six million plus people dead(on the low end) and countless others with long-term health complications, surely that's a worthwhile trade-off to avoid having to wear the dreaded Face Diaper?
(Seriously, what pathetic person thought that name would make the masks look stupid?)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"the vaccine was unnecessary to end the pandemic."
What's this "was" BS? The pandemic is not only not ending, it's getting worse because of selfish assholes who can't think beyond their own petty lives and consider anyone else.
"the vulnerable protect themselves and everyone else live their lives and get the virus."
If you actually looked at the long-term health effects suffered by some people who got the virus you might not be so enthusiastic.
"the fact is that this virus is only dangerous to a very small demographic."
So you're one of those selfish assholes? I'll be fine so fuck anyone else?
"the lockdown, face diapers and everything else was just a power grab by the tyrants."
Power to do what?! What possible benefit would "the tyrants" get from lockdowns and facemasks? These paranoid claims of tyranny never seem to explain why governments would actually want these things.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Government censorship
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Government censorship
someone making a false statement about covid harms no one.
You might as well claim that making false statements about firearm safety harms no-one, which would be just as correct.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Government censorship
give one objective example of false information that would absolutely harm me. just one. i'm waiting.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Government censorship
'Masks aren't just useless they make things worse', 'social distancing isn't a big deal', 'Covid is no worse than the yearly flu'...
I could probably go on for a while but it really shouldn't be hard to see why giving people false information when it comes to a deadly pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands in the US alone might have some negative consequences.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Government censorship
So about that apology that you owe That One Guy...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Government censorship
Apparently you cannot, as the evidence is out there for speeding up the introduction of vaccines.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Government censorship
i made no statement or assertion about the merits of speeding up the development of vaccines. i simply said that the public can and should be able to make their own decisions about what is true. i know it's a new concept for you but this is called liberty.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And they are absolutely free to decide that the vaccine is effective based on all available data and get the jab themselves…or to become a potential vector for the Delta variant. Similarly: If their job requires them to be vaccinated, they can decide whether to get the vaccine or find a new job.
If they want to risk their own lives, fine. So be it. I just wish they’d think about all the other lives they’re risking in the process.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
you're confused. you are responsible for your own health, not me. my vaccination status is irrelevant to your health. the vaccines either work or they don't. if they don't then you're all fools. if they do they you have nothing to worry about.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
With your endless stream of lies, you continue to prove you lack any capacity to figure out what is true on your own.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
“my vaccination status is irrelevant to your health”
Not if you work in healthcare, among other fields it isn’t. But hey if you want to be charged $35,000 for a tube to be shoved down your throat that’s your business.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Government censorship
For people to be able to make up their own minds they need accurate information, without a lot of conspiracy theories to confuse them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Government censorship
we're all personally responsible for discerning the truth and finding the facts. we don't need censorship to "help us".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Government censorship
Given the unvaccinated that are dying, it seems some do.
Politics is like traffic. The slow ones move to the right.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sounds like some other countries we know
Many of these new proposals (from both parties) are starting to sound a lot like the systems in place in North Korea, China, and the USSR (while it existed). Even the justifications for restricting speech sound the same.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
