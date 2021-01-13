Bad Idea: President-Elect Biden Wants To Turn 1/6 Into The New 9/11
Many of us watched in horror as Trump supporters -- encouraged by the outgoing President's insinuation that a "stolen" election could be overturned if VP Mike Pence was prevented from certifying election results -- raided the Capitol building in Washington, DC. What may have started as simple MAGA stupidity ended with five people dead and two improvised explosive devices recovered. Welcome to Leroy Jenkinsville, USA.
Invading federal buildings is a serious federal offense. That's why Trump sent federal officers to Portland -- officers that spent a lot of time shooting and pepper spraying journalists and legal observers. There was a lot of irony contained in the Capitol invasion by Trump supporters -- ones who feel the government can do no wrong when their boy is in charge but cannot be trusted the moment the guy up top is replaced.
But the most painful irony still lies ahead. An executive order from Trump signed in June was meant to target "anarchists and left wing extremists" who tore down monuments to Confederate "heroes" and otherwise menaced federal property. Now, it looks like the latest citizens to be hit with sentence enhancements will be the same people who cheered on this open targeting of people whose views were diametrically opposed to Trump's. "Fullest extent of the law" -- as ordered in the Presidential edict -- means pursuing maximum sentences for attacking federal property.
As horrifying as all of that was, the worst may lie ahead. The incoming president is threatening to turn January 6th into the next 9/11. (h/t Jameel Jaffer)
President-elect Joe Biden characterized the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as domestic terrorists, referring to the violence as “one of the darkest days in the history of our nation.”
“Don’t dare call them protesters,” Mr. Biden said in remarks from Wilmington, Del. “They were a riotous mob. Insurrectionists. Domestic terrorists. It’s that basic. It’s that simple.”
He's not wrong. Some of the acts -- especially the use of IEDs -- are the very definition of "domestic terrorism." The problem is what Biden wants to do about it.
Mr. Biden has said he plans to make a priority of passing a law against domestic terrorism, and he has been urged to create a White House post overseeing the fight against ideologically inspired violent extremists and increasing funding to combat them.
This may seem reasonable. And some renewed focus on the domestic side of terrorism might be warranted, considering how it's been back-burnered by law enforcement for, um, personal reasons. It's well documented that law enforcement agencies in the US -- including the FBI -- have ignored domestic extremists in favor of targeting people with darker skin and non-Christian faiths. Ignoring the domestic threat means not having to examine people law enforcement agencies have on their payrolls, far too many of whom have been caught espousing bigoted views in private.
But no matter how good it might feel to finally force law enforcement to confront people whose cognitive dissonance allows them to post ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ memes alongside their Blue Lives Matter content, there's absolutely no reason anyone should welcome another expansion of government power under the guise of fighting terrorism.
The 9/11 attacks vastly expanded the government's reach and grasp. And it has resulted in a lot of domestic surveillance -- much of which uses the pretense of being "foreign-facing" to excuse its intrusion into the lives of Americans. For years, the NSA was able to harvest phone metadata in bulk, almost all of which was generated by domestic communications. Backdoor searches of NSA collections allow the FBI and others to obtain domestic communications without a warrant. And the FBI's war on foreign terrorism has done little more than allow the agency to radicalize people right into lengthy prison sentences.
Add to that biometric collections at airports, no-fly lists that are almost impossible to challenge, and the court-supported belief that the rights of American citizens are null and void anywhere within 100 miles of a border, coast, or international airport, and you have dozens of reason why no one should celebrate a new, entirely-domestic, War on Terror.
What happened earlier this month was disturbing. And domestic terrorism is a threat that should be addressed. But emotional lawmaking in the wake of an attack has never worked out well for Americans, even if many would applaud the punishment of people they don't like. America's law enforcement already has the tools, funding, and power to tackle domestic terrorism. They just need to start doing it. What they don't need is a whole new set of powers. And what Americans really don't need is less freedom and liberty, no matter what threat we're facing.
Filed Under: domestic terrorism, joe biden, patriot act, surveillance
Reader Comments
Thoughtcrime
Thank you, Tim.
I've no sympathy for the idiots who stormed the Capitol, but we're getting uncomfortably close to a clampdown on thoughtcrime.
stop the madness
https://youtu.be/bX3EZCVj2XA
Re:
The content maybe good, the framing of the video is not. For those who don't click links, the video is of an interview with ex-KGB Yuri Bezmenoc, talking about the tactics of "Ideological Subversion" engaged by the KGB.
The framing of the video poster, however, (WARNING: CONSPIRACY THEORIST NONSENSE) is that the Democrats are Marxist communists and that the mainstream media under Democrat control is leading us to a communist hellhole.
In reality, the problems of ideological subversion and the destabilization of trust in facts and reality have been, as Yuri predicted, put in place, but it's not Marxism that has been amplified by these actions but rather fascism and white supremacy.
It's worth listening to Yuri, but put it in the framing of current events and the knowledge that it's Pro-Trump and White Supremacy groups that are evidencing the things that Yuri is warning against, and take the comments by Yuri about Communism and Socialism in the context of his own background, of the warped and dictatorial system he defected from, which claimed to be Communist or Socialist but fell far short of the ideal, and I would recommend finding a different video than this one.
Re: Re:
"For those who don't click links"
Thanks for that. As with anyone sensible, clicking on a contextless YouTube link is not something I would do, but thanks for taking that bullet for the rest of us.
Anyone wishing to be taken seriously online should learn early on that you have to explain why the link is relevant. If not because we've all been rickrolled, then because too many idiots think that posting a random 30 minute Alex Jones rant means something to people who have evolved past amoebas.
"it's not Marxism that has been amplified by these actions but rather fascism and white supremacy"
As evidenced quite handily by the fact that fascists tried overthrowing democracy last week, while none of them actually know what the word Marxism really means.
Re: Re: Re:
Exactly.
Also disabling scripts and other stuff youtube is currently build on is just good security practice.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Meh, it's not about security. It's about people who have no thoughts of their own expecting people to watch random crap on YouTube to explain what they've been told to think.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
The main reason I bit the bullet is because my browser is locked down with noscript, ghostery, facebook container, ublock, plus extensions that put me in better control of youtube autoplay and such.
I have the hazmat suit.
Re: Re:
As for my supposed pro Trump framing, nope, I am not pro Trump, pro Biden, pro rioting...
EVERYONE should watch that video with an open mind.
As for "WARNING: CONSPIRACY THEORIST NONSENSE"
Here's my response to that:
Most people are so brainwashed by media that they can't see two inches in front of their noses, and if you ever challenge them, like Pavlog's dogs they will immediately call you a conspiracy theorist. They will then turn up their nose and walk away with a heightened sense of superiority.
The term "conspiracy theory", literally turns off all critical thinking like a light switch in most of the population. Conditioning the public to react this way has to have been one of the most effect PSYOPS ever pushed onto the general population.
It is euqal parts diabolic and brilliant.
Re: Re: Re:
I can guarentee you don't know what marxism is or what socialism is, because anyone claiming the modern democratic party of supporting either is ignorant of the meanings of those terms.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Where was that claimed?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
In the description of the video itself. My apologies for not making it clear enough in my first response that the term "the video poster" referred to the person who uploaded it to Youtube, specifically.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The video you linked frames the democrats as Marxists. You reacted to a criticism of that framing as conspiratorial by saying that such a criticism was designed to shut down critical thinking. This suggests you disagree with the assertion that the democrats are not marxist.
You therefore support the assertion that democrats are marxists. If you don't support that claim, a more nuanced criticism of TFG's response would be in order.
If you fail to be specific in your criticism, it is your fault when we attempt to use context to fill in the blanks.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Please try to think of the content of the video more as an abstraction with interchangable ingredients. The goal is unchecked power - the only ideology a tyrant finds meaningful - while the route to that power is to subvert the consciousness of the target.
.
All belief systems can be subverted and thus are interchangable--They're just the pavement the tyrant drives on to reach the control panel of power.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
That is context it would have been helpful to have when you shared the video. As PaulT noted, you should provide context as to the importance of a link, such as "don't concern yourself with the specific framing, I am only sharing this for its description of the use of propeganda to subvert ideals" It also was the very context with which TFG approached the video - that the descriptions of the subversion of the conciousnes are very important but that the framing was not accurate. Your criticism of TFG's commentary ignored his very commentary that the underlying warnings were valuable. Which is why I among others assumed you were endorsing the democrats are marxists message, because what you criticized is a refutation of the democrats are marxists framing.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
People keep calling the insurrectionists, fascists let alone anyone that supports Trump. But from what I've read, fascism contains socialism and I don't think anyone would claim Trump supporters are socialists.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
"EVERYONE should watch that video with an open mind."
Why, exactly? You failed to give a single reason why anyone should watch that as opposed to me posting a link about the mating habits of tree sloths in the context of your argument.
"Most people are so brainwashed by media"·
As opposed to people brainwashed by random YouTube videos?
"The term "conspiracy theory", literally turns off all critical thinking like a light switch in most of the population"
Then, present your own arguments using your own words, instead of expecting people to watch any old random crap you choose to link to?
If I've not made myself clear, you failed at your attempt at "informing" people by the way you wrote your first post. Try better next time.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"The video has been discussed, maybe even viewed by someone"
It was, but you gave no reason for anyone to actually do so. You just said that you thought that letting someone else make your point for you was easier for your tiny simple mind than actually saying something yourself.
"I saw no reason to pollute the minds of anyone who might be curious enought to view it with my own opinions on the content."
So, you have no thoughts of your own worth sharing? Figures.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So now we're down to insults, that was quicker than I anticipated.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I'm. not entirely sure what you think was an insult, but your failure to explain your own thoughts in your own words has been noted.
Re: Re: Re:
I see you are refuting claims of conspiracy theory by diving deeper into conspiracy theory.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You betcha! Let's kick this conspiracy talk into high gear shall we?
Asset Forfeiture, NSLs, ALEC, AIPAC, TPP,
FISA Courts, Congressional Insider Trading,
Parallel Construction, Stingray Devices,
Judicial Standing, Deferred Prosecution,
EO 12333, XKeyscore, COINTELPRO
Pentagon Papers, Gary Webb
Operation Mockingbird
Operation Northwoods
MKUltra
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
How do any of thiese things relate to the question of if democrats are marxists looking to destroy democracy and the United States?
Re: Re: Re:
Humans can only process so much information at any time. When the executive branch and the right wing media are spewing out volumes of conspiracy-laden dreck that is interfering with rational public discourse purely due to its volume, using "conspiracy theory" as an initial filter makes all kinds of sense. If there's actually something in it, that limited brave set of the population who parses the content and flags up stuff the rest of us should pay attention to... do that. Such as Tim and TFG.
As someone who doesn't click links, TFG did a great job of framing the content as well as applying the CT filter, so that I know generally what it's about, and that I don't have to waste my time watching it.
Whereas all I'm getting from you is attempts to derail discussion and introduce FUD, with nothing but your opinion to back that up.
And you really need to learn what Marxism, Socialism and Communism are. I recommend a good book called "Marx and Engels - Selected works" -- interestingly, the Marxist society appears to have created a web version of the book without scripts and trackers: https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/works/sw/index.htm
Read some of those, so you know what it is you're trying to avoid.
Re: Re:
A bit late here, but I'll clarify my own post.
The framing to which I refer, and the "conspiracy theorist nonsense" is reference to the content in the video description on youtube, specifically. As in, what the person who posted the video on youtube said.
Re: Re: Re:
Ah, my apologies TFG. Thank you for clarifying.
Wouldn't it be better to investigate law enforcement, and clean up that mess, rather than give them more tools with which to oppress the citizens?
Re:
One hopes that any legislation aimed at Domestic Terrorism that does get through is focused on cleaning house within Law Enforcement, rather than expanding Law Enforcement's power.
It may be faint hope, based on past experience, but we can hope, and call for it.
Re: Re:
Taking a critical look at the Federal Bureau of Instigation might be a good start for house cleaning.
Re: Re: Re:
Indeed. The FBI has definite uses, but an inordinate amount of their time seems to be focused on international terrorist attacks and pedophiles considering the volume of those events compared to other federal crimes -- and the fact that Homeland Security is supposed to be the clearinghouse for tracking how international threats map to federal domestic policing.
While I applaud Biden for tackling the instigators of the Capitol Siege sooner rather than later, I do hope that he realizes that his decisions are on a thin tightrope of making problems worse. Fighting extremism shouldn’t be fought with extremism and emotional thinking. The last thing we need right now is the democratic party’s equivalent of George Bush.
Re:
Considering that Biden is the moderate's moderate, it makes me wonder what sort of pressures he's facing from the government and the political left.
And yes; a democratic Bush would be a horrible pendulum swing from Trump.
This attack was MUCH worse than 9/11 and needs stronger response
9/11 killed more people. But ability of Al-Qaeda to continue damaging America was trivial compared to the Al-Qanon poison that is everywhere in masses inside the borders already.
We were extremely lucky it wasn't MUCH worse on 1/6.
We nor more vigilance than after 9/11, not less.
Demanding
Those in power are demanding retribution. You might want to be careful about opposing those demands, or else they could label your speech as "hate speech" as well.
Re: Demanding
Ya, it's worrisome.
We're seeing a reaction of the elites - to suppress the mob.
Which will only enrage the mob further.
I may have said this before somewhere, but everybody needs to calm down a little.
Re: Re: Demanding
The elites are the mob. You don't get more elite than the president and those in his favor. Pretending they are oh so downtrodden and everyone is out to get them just because they were outvoted after enjoying 4 years of power over everyone else is a joke.
Re: Re: Re: Demanding
No, the elites direct the mob, and then go home and watch what the mob does on TV. If you then just change the laws so you can lock those (guilty) people up more easily with fewer checks, the mob just looks for a new charismatic leader to guide them. And they WILL find one. When that leader becomes a martyr, they'll find another, and add to the list of reasons why violent overthrow of the government is the only recourse.
EVERYONE has to be equal under the law, and the respect for privacy has to be the same across the board. Except for the government. They need LESS privacy due to operating for the public's interests.
