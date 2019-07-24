Police Union Responds To Outing Of Officers' Bigoted Social Media Posts By Offering To Erase Officers' Online Presences
An investigation called the "Plain View Project" has uncovered a truly disturbing amount of bigoted, violent social media posts by police officers located all over the United States. The entire database of posts is located here. Anyone wanting to see what their public servants truly think about the people they serve can click through and be horrified.
It would be horrifying enough if officers just kept their thoughts to themselves and let those thoughts guide their actions. But these are public posts able to be viewed by anyone and these officers apparently had no qualms about displaying the content of their character. This is just a small sampling:
“Just another savage that needs to be exterminated,” wrote Booker Smith Jr., a Dallas police sergeant, about a homicide at a Dollar General store. “Execute all involved,” he wrote separately about a group of teens who were accused of killing a 6-year-old. (One defendant pleaded guilty to aiding in the kidnapping. The alleged shooter and another defendant’s trials are scheduled for later this year.)
Reuben Carver III, a Phoenix officer, proclaimed in a stand-alone post, “Its a good day for a choke hold.”
And in St. Louis, Officer Thomas Mabrey shared a false news report that distorted an incident in which a woman police officer was shot responding to a call from a Moroccan man in Lebanon, Ohio. “F these muslem turd goat humpers,” he wrote, one of numerous anti-Muslim posts.
Lovely. That's the mindset of far too many cops. The people they interact with daily are viewed as subhuman garbage only worthy of a beating or a bullet. The good news is that since the publication of this database, the hammer is starting to fall.
A whopping 21 Dallas police officers are under investigation for “racist or violent” Facebook posts, which were uncovered by the Plainview Project. Four others have been placed on administrative leave, the Dallas police chief announced Friday.
Things have gone even further in Philadelphia, where officers are actually losing their jobs over their Facebook posts.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross announced Thursday that 13 officers will be terminated over violent or discriminatory Facebook posts.
The announcement comes after an internal review of a database detailing thousands of social media posts made by police, some of which contained homophobic comments, anti-Muslim slurs or calls to violence.
And you can kiss your "just a few bad apples" notions goodbye.
Seventy-two officers were already removed from street duty over their posts.
These are all rational responses to the public outing of law enforcement officers as not-so-closeted bigots and homophobes. Then there are the clearly irrational responses, emanating almost exclusively from police unions.
In Philadelphia, the Fraternal Order of Police has expressed its "disappointment" that the PD would actually punish officers for their hate-filled social media posts. Of course, unions like this also express their disappointment when cops are punished for literally any act, including unjustifiable homicide.
But the prize for most idiotic response (so far!) goes to the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association. PLEA doesn't seem to believe the bigoted posts by police officers are problematic. No, the real issue here -- according to PLEA -- is that the posts were seen by outside eyes. PLEA doesn't want better officers. It only wants less accountable officers.
After dozens of Phoenix police officers were caught posting racist memes and praising violence on Facebook, Phoenix police union president Michael London said the union plans on purchasing a service that will "scrub" police officers' information from the Internet.
"The Facebook investigation is still going on," London said Thursday in a video shared on the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association's Facebook page. "We had our monthly board meeting this past Tuesday, and Franklin Marino has contacted a service that will scrub your name from the internet. It's more of a security and privacy type thing. There's some more information about it on the members-only Facebook."
"We think right now with the numbers we have, it would cost you about $3 a month, but we're still trying to contact the provider of this and see if we can work out a deal," London said.
That's the solution. Just pay and make it all go away. The union head is so secure in his delusion he actually claimed this wasn't about making stuff vanish, but rather to "protect" officers from people attacking them online. Yep, it's the bigoted cops who are the real victims here.
Speech has consequences. The police union is trying to exempt Phoenix police officers from this rule. It won't work. The internet is forever. But it will give Phoenix residents even more reasons to distrust their public servants.
Reader Comments
All these stories yet nobody has tried, as far as I have heard, to hold the brotherhoods and their very well paid leaders,criminally responsible as well as aiding and abetting criminal behavior.
'Get out of jail'-free cards do exist, just in badge form
Sadly it would be the ultimate in uphill battles, as most judges and politicians promptly remove their spines any time someone with a badge enters the room, and will turn into professional contortionists in order to excuse any action, so long as the one doing it carries a badge.
Beat-downs will continue until ROI improves
When a teenager, the only excuse we could think of was that the LAPD recruited from the pissed-off lower white classes, our class. Older now, we know that Los Angeles (an incorporated city) hires rent-a-cops (LAPD) to protect the corporate assets from us vermin that live in the assets.
P.S. after decades of 'Gang Injunctions' against ANY 2 or 3 of my neighbors congregating (Gang is a check-box on the police report) The sixth home since January in this block of fabulous single-family houses was scraped off this week, under Trumps 10 year zero-tax 'Opportunity Zone' IRS plan.
...Seriously though, could you TRY to be less blatantly corrupt?
Speech has consequences. The police union is trying to exempt Phoenix police officers from this rule. It won't work. The internet is forever. But it will give Phoenix residents even more reasons to distrust their public servants.
When given the choice between 'not acting like an asshole' and 'paying someone to hide the evidence of you acting like an asshole', the fact that they are apparently going with choice #2 is very telling about the union and how they view the scum they represent.
Not acting like a bigoted ass is easy if you see that as a problem and strive to correct it, but by instead going down the road of attempting to brush it under the rug they make crystal clear that they see nothing wrong with such behavior beyond the fact that the public might be able to see just how disgusting they are.
Should someone tell them that the "services" that promise to "scrub your name from the internet" are scams? Or let them find out for themselves?
Re:
A warning could have some potential humor value...
'Just a head's up, they tend to have as much honesty and integrity as you do.'
Re:
Hmmmm... if the scrubbing service puts fine print in the contract warning of possible "extra fees" and reserving the right to report "particularly problematic" content rather than scrub it, would that basically put them in a position to blackmail the customer with impunity? It'd serve them right....
unfortunately
As long as there is little to no accountability, there will be bad cops.
Police aren't subject to the laws that they enforce.
Police have a stressful, hazardous, and thankless job.
Re: unfortunately
Stressful... Active duty military and firefighters and pilots THEN LEOs
Hazardous... Agricultural and truck drivers and steel and garbage and roofing then firefighters and pilots
Cops nowhere near the top 10
Thankless,...Farmer and teacher and social worker and military and irs and garbage
Again nowhere near the top 10
One rule for school kids, another rule for police...
So, when numerous police forces, including the FBI, decided that any mention of guns, drugs, or even just a bit of anger on Facebook/Twitter/other social media platform by teenagers is enough to destroy said individuals chances of education (mostly due to automated systems that can't determine "i'm gonna blow off this assignment" as not a threat to attack their school), what did they think was going to happen when their own officers engaging in far worse behaviour?
Of course, they're just "blowing off steam", completely different from when young, inexperienced individuals crack wise about things well and truely in the zeitgeist (such as drugs, guns, threats, or even jokes)
Re: One rule for school kids, another rule for police...
God forbid students eat Ike 'n Mikes candy in their bedroom in front of the school supplied laptop which is illegally spying upon them.
Re: One rule for school kids, another rule for police...
Maybe victims of cops should now sue the police unions instead of the cities. Drain the unions of every cent they have, put them out of business. The police unions have proven time and again they're nothing but a mafia-like racket. If the DAs weren't complicit, they'd likely be able to advance RICO charges against most police unions, I would wager.
Re:
IT'S NOT RICO: Please read this article carefully: https://www.popehat.com/2016/06/14/lawsplainer-its-not-rico-dammit/
Re: Re:
Are you sure it's not RICO:
To win, a plaintiff would have to prove (1) conduct, (2) of an enterprise, (3) through a pattern, (4) of racketeering activity called "predicate acts," (5) causing injury to the plaintiff’s "business or property."
There's plenty of conduct. I believe the police count as an enterprise. There is definitely a pattern. Shaking down people for money is likely a predicate act, although since it's technically legal when police do it, you might fall down here. And 5 is a no brainer.
In fact, I'm having trouble seeing the difference between many police forces and organized crime.
Hey Mason,
Why are you not here sticking up for all these fine police officers you so throughly enjoy bootlicking?
