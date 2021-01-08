Identifying Insurrectionists Is Going To Be Easy -- Thanks To Social Media And All The Other Online Trails People Leave
from the not-going-dark dept
As Techdirt readers know, there's a lot of hatred for social media in some circles, and lots of lies being told about why Section 230 is to blame. Against that background, it's useful to remember that, as their name implies, they are just media -- things in the middle of people communicating to others. As such, they are neither good nor bad, but tools that can be used for both. In addition, social media posts themselves can be used in good and bad ways. Examples of the latter include the Bellingcat investigations that frequently analyze social media to tease out information about major events that is otherwise hard to obtain. Sometimes, the information is so easy to find, you don't even need any special skills. An article on Ars Technica points out that identifying the leading insurrectionists who participated in the recent events at the US Capitol is going to be pretty straightforward, thanks to social media:
the DC Metropolitan Police and the FBI will probably need to look no further than a cursory Google search to identify many of the leaders of Wednesday's insurrection, as many of them took to social media both before and after the event to brag about it in detail.
Things are made much easier because many of those taking part in the rioting did not wear masks, despite requirements to do so in some locations. As a result, the authorities have thousands of really clear pictures of the insurrectionists' faces. In addition, Witness, an organization that "helps people use video and technology to protect and defend human rights", was encouraging people to save livestreams of the riots, and to share them with "investigating organizations like Bellingcat". The Ars Technica article notes:
Neither would an agency need actual photos or footage to track down any mob participant who was carrying a mobile phone. Law enforcement agencies have also developed a habit in recent years of using so-called geofence warrants to compel companies such as Google to provide lists of all mobile devices that appeared within a certain geographic area during a given time frame.
This underlines a fact that law enforcement doesn't like to talk about: far from things "going dark", there is more useful data that can be used to identify and convict people than ever before. In this case, it could perhaps also have been used to prevent the violence, since far-right supporters openly discussed their plans online beforehand. But it wasn't -- we don't know why. This plethora of readily-available information is another reason why backdooring encryption is not just foolish, but completely unnecessary. Today, there are so many other sources of key information -- not least the much-maligned social media.
Filed Under: evidence, insurrection, law enforcement, section 230, social media
Videotaping this crime spree is the best idea we ever had!
Re:
Proof that there really is a Simpsons quote for everything!
Someone who records themselves committing a crime will, almost without fail, end up an internet meme as a stupid criminal. As well as imprisoned, of course. Gotta love an idiot with a cell phone.
Darwin awards for everyone (involved)!
'We didn't mean stop doing it now!'
Insurrectionists: Social media needs to stop deleting our stuff!
Social media: Oh we're not, in fact we're handing it to the police and federal authorities as we speak.
Insurrectionists: ... Delete, delete damn you!
The people who did this were dumb enough to announce they were going to do this ahead of time across reddit and it's spinoffs and social media, people warned the various agencies they were planning this, but the warnings were completely ignored. These people left a trail on the internet so wide you can see it from space as they were proud of what they did, they won't be such proud boys when the authorities are left with no choice but to start arresting them for what they've done.
And you know each and every one of them they bother to apprehend will be arrested without incident, will smile in their mug shots before being released on bail, they won't just send a mob of 'deputies' to execute them in the street without any warning, nevermind a real attempt at an arrest then have the president crow about it.
#38 is EASY to identify
That would be VOLDEMORT, https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-55578092
Imagine that, Glyn Moody with the traditional British fluffing of government misinformation (Bellingcat) . . .
Don't ID them too soon....
Or the Godless Orange marshmallow will pardon them and then what fun would THAT be?
Re: Don't ID them too soon....
While possible I don't see it happening to be honest, as I understand it a recent statement of his threw them under the bus and his focus is now entirely on protecting himself so I doubt he'll risk his neck to provide them any cover beyond verbal support and their best bet is to bank on the legal system half-assing any arrests or prosecutions due to who they are.
I know of one account linked to the insurrection that the Feds won’t be able to look at right now.
(🎉)
I know the echo chamber of Techdirt demands everyone hold fast to the falsehood that there was absolutely no voter fraud at all and that this was the most-secure election ever in the history of the world, but reality has a way of crashing in when you least expect it.
And what do you do with the seventy-three million people who saw what happened in this election and understand that there was rampant fraud in four key states? Do you lock them all up in reëducation camps until they conform to your version of reality? Maybe just execute them like other communist regimes do when they take power?
If you think they'll just slink away never to be seen again, you're sadly mistaken.
