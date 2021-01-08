That's A Wrap: Techdirt Greenhouse, Broadband In The Covid Era
Content Moderation Case Study: SoundCloud Combats Piracy By Giving Universal Music The Power To Remove Uploads (2014)

Identifying Insurrectionists Is Going To Be Easy -- Thanks To Social Media And All The Other Online Trails People Leave

Culture

from the not-going-dark dept

Fri, Jan 8th 2021 1:30pmGlyn Moody

As Techdirt readers know, there's a lot of hatred for social media in some circles, and lots of lies being told about why Section 230 is to blame. Against that background, it's useful to remember that, as their name implies, they are just media -- things in the middle of people communicating to others. As such, they are neither good nor bad, but tools that can be used for both. In addition, social media posts themselves can be used in good and bad ways. Examples of the latter include the Bellingcat investigations that frequently analyze social media to tease out information about major events that is otherwise hard to obtain. Sometimes, the information is so easy to find, you don't even need any special skills. An article on Ars Technica points out that identifying the leading insurrectionists who participated in the recent events at the US Capitol is going to be pretty straightforward, thanks to social media:

the DC Metropolitan Police and the FBI will probably need to look no further than a cursory Google search to identify many of the leaders of Wednesday's insurrection, as many of them took to social media both before and after the event to brag about it in detail.

Things are made much easier because many of those taking part in the rioting did not wear masks, despite requirements to do so in some locations. As a result, the authorities have thousands of really clear pictures of the insurrectionists' faces. In addition, Witness, an organization that "helps people use video and technology to protect and defend human rights", was encouraging people to save livestreams of the riots, and to share them with "investigating organizations like Bellingcat". The Ars Technica article notes:

Neither would an agency need actual photos or footage to track down any mob participant who was carrying a mobile phone. Law enforcement agencies have also developed a habit in recent years of using so-called geofence warrants to compel companies such as Google to provide lists of all mobile devices that appeared within a certain geographic area during a given time frame.

This underlines a fact that law enforcement doesn't like to talk about: far from things "going dark", there is more useful data that can be used to identify and convict people than ever before. In this case, it could perhaps also have been used to prevent the violence, since far-right supporters openly discussed their plans online beforehand. But it wasn't -- we don't know why. This plethora of readily-available information is another reason why backdooring encryption is not just foolish, but completely unnecessary. Today, there are so many other sources of key information -- not least the much-maligned social media.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter, Diaspora, or Mastodon.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: evidence, insurrection, law enforcement, section 230, social media

11 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2021 @ 1:44pm

    many of them took to social media both before and after the event to brag about it in detail

    Someone who records themselves committing a crime will, almost without fail, end up an internet meme as a stupid criminal. As well as imprisoned, of course. Gotta love an idiot with a cell phone.

    Darwin awards for everyone (involved)!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 8 Jan 2021 @ 1:55pm

    'We didn't mean stop doing it now!'

    Insurrectionists: Social media needs to stop deleting our stuff!

    Social media: Oh we're not, in fact we're handing it to the police and federal authorities as we speak.

    Insurrectionists: ... Delete, delete damn you!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bloof (profile), 8 Jan 2021 @ 2:12pm

    The people who did this were dumb enough to announce they were going to do this ahead of time across reddit and it's spinoffs and social media, people warned the various agencies they were planning this, but the warnings were completely ignored. These people left a trail on the internet so wide you can see it from space as they were proud of what they did, they won't be such proud boys when the authorities are left with no choice but to start arresting them for what they've done.

    And you know each and every one of them they bother to apprehend will be arrested without incident, will smile in their mug shots before being released on bail, they won't just send a mob of 'deputies' to execute them in the street without any warning, nevermind a real attempt at an arrest then have the president crow about it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bobvious, 8 Jan 2021 @ 2:18pm

    #38 is EASY to identify

    That would be VOLDEMORT, https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-55578092

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    icon
    seedeevee (profile), 8 Jan 2021 @ 2:24pm

    Imagine that, Glyn Moody with the traditional British fluffing of government misinformation (Bellingcat) . . .

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2021 @ 2:42pm

    Don't ID them too soon....

    Or the Godless Orange marshmallow will pardon them and then what fun would THAT be?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 8 Jan 2021 @ 3:16pm

      Re: Don't ID them too soon....

      While possible I don't see it happening to be honest, as I understand it a recent statement of his threw them under the bus and his focus is now entirely on protecting himself so I doubt he'll risk his neck to provide them any cover beyond verbal support and their best bet is to bank on the legal system half-assing any arrests or prosecutions due to who they are.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 8 Jan 2021 @ 3:55pm

    I know of one account linked to the insurrection that the Feds won’t be able to look at right now.

    (🎉)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2021 @ 4:06pm

    I know the echo chamber of Techdirt demands everyone hold fast to the falsehood that there was absolutely no voter fraud at all and that this was the most-secure election ever in the history of the world, but reality has a way of crashing in when you least expect it.

    And what do you do with the seventy-three million people who saw what happened in this election and understand that there was rampant fraud in four key states? Do you lock them all up in reëducation camps until they conform to your version of reality? Maybe just execute them like other communist regimes do when they take power?

    If you think they'll just slink away never to be seen again, you're sadly mistaken.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

That's A Wrap: Techdirt Greenhouse, Broadband In The Covid Era
Content Moderation Case Study: SoundCloud Combats Piracy By Giving Universal Music The Power To Remove Uploads (2014)
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

15:50 Content Moderation Case Study: SoundCloud Combats Piracy By Giving Universal Music The Power To Remove Uploads (2014) (1)
13:30 Identifying Insurrectionists Is Going To Be Easy -- Thanks To Social Media And All The Other Online Trails People Leave (11)
12:00 That's A Wrap: Techdirt Greenhouse, Broadband In The Covid Era (2)
10:49 Eighth Circuit Strips Qualified Immunity From Cop Who Pulled Over A Driver For Flipping Her Off (8)
10:44 Daily Deal: The Complete 2021 Learn Linux Bundle (0)
09:34 In His Last Two Weeks, Ajit Pai Finally Finds A Backbone And Refuses To Move Forward With Trump's Ridiculous 230 Attack (14)
06:35 6G Hype Is Already Getting Stupid, When 5G Hype Hasn't Even Finished Disappointing Us Yet (8)
03:28 Snowflake Josh Hawley Seems To Think The 1st Amendment Means Simon & Schuster Has To Give Him A Book Contract (52)

Thursday

19:31 PSA: If Someone Doesn't Accept Your Friend Request, Do Not Threaten To Kill Them And Kick In Their Front Door (6)
15:36 Copyright Troll Richard Liebowitz Helps Protect Free Speech & Fair Use By Losing Yet Another Case (12)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.