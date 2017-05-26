 
Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Fri, May 26th 2017 7:39pm


Filed Under:
blue lives matter, free speech, hate speech, john cornyn, laws, police, ted cruz



More Legislators Jump On The 'Blue Lives Matter' Bandwagon

from the still-plenty-more-'stupid'-in-the-Congressional-storerooms dept

Not wanting to be outdone by idiots in Congress, two idiot senators from the great state of Texas* are pushing their own "Blue Lives Matter" legislation. Senators Cruz and Cornyn have (re)introduced the Backed and Blown "Back the Blue Act," which adds mandatory minimums to any act of violence against most government officials. Oh, and for extra fun, automatic death penalty considerations for anyone charged under this act.

*Federal law requires the descriptor "great state of" to be appended to any state name, but especially Texas.

I'll get out of the way and allow Senator Cornyn to toot his own horn:

“Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve families across Texas. Violent criminals who deliberately target those who protect and serve our communities should face swift and tough penalties and the Back the Blue Act sends that clear message. Every day, and particularly during National Police Week, we must give the men and women in blue our unparalleled support,” Sen. Cornyn said.

You hear that, you bunch of ungrateful Americans? No matter how many citizens are gunned down for holding game controllers or toddlers torched by carelessly-tossed flashbang grenades, these fine men and women are to be given "unparalleled support." They apparently "deserve" it -- a term that must be wholly divorced from the process of earning it.

Cruz and Cornyn's 2016 attempt died from a lack of attention, perhaps overshadowed by the DOJ's endless stream of scathing reports on police misconduct. With a new "tough on crime" DOJ boss at the helm and the DOJ's civil rights division neutered, the political climate seems a tad more receptive to glorifying government employees as lowercase-g gods. (But gods nonetheless.)

Several legislators have joined the two senators in stumping for underprotected government employees. Rep. Ted Poe (also of Texas) has plenty to say about the bill at his personal blog. He's all for it, naturally, but more importantly, he summarizes the harsh new penalties awaiting anyone who threatens, injures, kills, or conspires to do any of the above to a law enforcement officer.

Creates a new federal crime for killing, attempting to kill, or conspiring to kill a federal judge, federal law enforcement officer, or federally funded public safety officer. The offender would be subject to the death penalty and a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years if death results; the offender would otherwise face a minimum sentence of 10 years.

Creates a new federal crime for assaulting a federally funded law enforcement officer with escalating penalties, including mandatory minimums, based on the extent of any injury and the use of a dangerous weapon. However, no prosecution can be commenced absent certification by the Attorney General that prosecution is appropriate.

Creates a new federal crime for interstate flight from justice to avoid prosecution for killing, attempting to kill, or conspiring to kill a federal judge, federal law enforcement officer, or federally funded public safety officer. The offender would be subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years for this offense.

Take a good look at the middle stipulation. This means pretty much every law enforcement officer in the nation will be covered by this law, instantly subjecting people who do nothing more than assault an officer (aka, resisting arrest, contempt of cop, etc.) to federal punishments. Almost every law enforcement agency in the nation receives some sort of federal funding. This bill would yank prosecutions out of locals' hands and, presumably, separate defendants from less-harsh local laws.

The bill also allows law enforcement officers (including those whose agencies are the recipients of federal funding) to carry weapons into places citizens can't. Nothing like adding an extra right to a long list of extra punishments.

This chaser would put two "Blue Lives Matter" bills in play, giving Congress multiple ways to make policing worse. Considering the Go Team Blue attitude on display at the White House, these bills have a home team advantage and a president dying to sign a few more citizens' rights and liberties away on behalf of law enforcement.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 26 May 2017 @ 6:09pm

    Another good take on this subject...

    ...From Scott Greenfield at Simple Justice: Only The Pure Shall Prevail

    They are paid to take risks, that's the job description. Why more protections? It is simply a political ploy to 'enhance' ones 'anti crime' credentials leading up to the next election. This has nothing to do with the criminals (who might in fact not be criminals) and everything to do with politics.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 May 2017 @ 8:07pm

      Re: Another good take on this subject...

      "They are paid to take risks"

      Wow, you really are a pussy. You hire other people to protect you and others and if they get hurt, oh well, that is their job. You really are a worthless piece of crap.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 26 May 2017 @ 8:35pm

        Re: You hire other people to protect you and others and if they get hurt, oh well, that is their job.

        And if they can’t do that job properly, they should leave. They most certainly should not be ganging up to protect each other from disciplinary action.

        They are supposed to be here to serve us, we are not here to serve them.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 May 2017 @ 8:11pm

    A big problem is that these bills fail to make any distinction between the kind of predatory gunman who methodically hunts down police - as happened in Dallas last year - and a half-asleep homeowner who makes a split second decision to return fire against late-night home invaders ... who turn out to be cops.

    That's because the law does not recognize self-defence against police, no matter what the circumstances, even when it is clearly self-defence by any rational definition.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 May 2017 @ 8:29pm

    Does anyone besides me think that this kind of law is dangerous? If suspected criminals think that they'll receive longer sentences for crimes against police officers, then they are more likely to kill that police officer, which will result in higher fatalities when it comes to law enforcement officers.

    I don't think that this is the kind of thing that our elected officials would want.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


