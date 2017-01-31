Police Unions Head To DC To Ask New President, Attorney General To Stop Making Cops Respect The Constitution
from the what's-best-for-cops-vs.-what's-best-for-the-nation dept
Here it comes -- the exact sort of response Trump was looking for when he issued his "Standing Up for Our Law Enforcement Community" edict during his first couple of days in office.
One of the fundamental rights of every American is to live in a safe community. A Trump Administration will empower our law enforcement officers to do their jobs and keep our streets free of crime and violence. The Trump Administration will be a law and order administration. President Trump will honor our men and women in uniform and will support their mission of protecting the public. The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong. The Trump Administration will end it.
This is Trump's invitation to law enforcement agencies to come to him with their grievances. A promise that they will be heard, ABOVE the voices of the people they're supposed to be serving. And here they come, right on cue.
Steve Loomis, president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association, had a blunt message for Donald Trump during a meeting in September: court-ordered reforms aimed at curbing police abuses in the midwestern city are not working.
Loomis and two other attendees said Trump seemed receptive to Loomis's concerns that federally monitored police reforms introduced during the Obama administration in some cities in response to complaints of police bias and abuse are ineffective and impose an onerous burden on police forces.
Police unions want DOJ consent decrees rolled back, heavily-altered, or done away with altogether. A review of DOJ consent decrees shows law enforcement agencies hit with them have participated in years of unconstitutional policing, engaging in everything from discrimination to routine deployment of excessive force.
The decrees -- while seldom completely effective -- target pervasive mass violations of citizens' civil liberties. They address the symptoms and attempt to apply a cure. But the problems are deep-seated, based on years of us v. them policing and a culture that actively protects its worst members.
Unions are part of the problem. They are definitely not part of the solution. In Philadelphia, the police union managed to derail an officer-involved-shooting investigation board recommended by the DOJ, removing all independent outside investigators and replacing them with police officers and police officials.
The DOJ's long, thoroughly-damning report on what may be America's worst police force -- the Chicago PD -- notes that police unions have long stood in the way of improving the department.
Here’s a list of other CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) provisions that the feds said hamper investigations of police misconduct and should be change:.
- The contracts allow officers accused of misconduct or involved in shootings to delay interviews.
- The agreements mandate disclosure of a complainant’s identity to an accused officer before questioning, which is problematic because many complainants fear police retaliation.
- The agreements limit investigations into misconduct complaints filed more than five years after an incident, and requires the destruction of most disciplinary records older than five years.
“The City fails to conduct any investigation of nearly half of police misconduct complaints,” the report said. “In order to address these ignored cases, the City must modify its own policies, and work with the unions to address certain CBA provisions, and in the meantime, it must aggressively investigate all complaints to the extent authorized under these contracts.”
The last thing most police unions want is more accountability. This is why union heads are in DC, talking to Trump. Consent decrees attempt to force law enforcement agencies to act constitutionally, which is apparently something officers (or at least their reps) are unwilling to do.
The police groups want to discuss the decrees with Jeff Sessions, Trump's designee for attorney general who has voiced criticism of them, although any renegotiation would be legally complicated because all parties as well as a federal judge must approve any changes.
"There are certainly decrees that are inartfully applied that we'd like to see revisited," said Jim Pasco, the head of the Fraternal Order of Police, the nation's largest police union with 330,000 members. It endorsed Trump in September and has worked with Sessions, a Republican senator from Alabama, for years while lobbying Congress for pro-police policies.
"We've always found him a man who's willing to listen to alternatives to a previously charted course," Pasco said of Sessions.
"Inartfully applied" just means "applied." The DOJ has "inartfully" attempted to get officers in numerous police departments to stop beating and tasing individuals simply because they weren't immediately compliant or responded disrespectfully. It has attempted to set a reasonable suspicion standard for police stops and searches. It has attempted to prevent officers from acting in a retaliatory manner against people exercising their First Amendment rights. It has attempted to scale back excessive removals of citizens' life and liberty by law enforcement officers. It has largely failed to do so because it encounters massive amounts of resistance, much of it led by police unions.
And here come the unions to undo what little good has been done. The union reps say things like "inartfully applied decrees" and "wastes of money" but what they're really saying is they would rather not have to be limited by the rights of others. And, according to Trump's own statement, the President himself has little respect for the rights of non-badge-wearing individuals.
The only good news is that -- despite Trump's "law and order" pitch and AG Sessions' general contempt for Americans and their rights -- it will take much more than some union sales pitches to undo consent decrees already in force. The Attorney General may be able to prevent the DOJ's Civil Rights division from pursuing nearly as many agreements in the future, but it's likely any attempt to scale back in-place agreements would face an uphill battle in federal court.
But this very likely means the DOJ isn't going to be nearly as interested in investigating law enforcement agencies for the next four years. The DOJ handed out 24 consent decrees during the eight years Obama was in office. It issued less than half as many while Bush was president. A president who believes not liking the police is "wrong" isn't going to be too interested in having a government agency find even more reasons for people not to like police officers.
So, yeah, "The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong" and he is gonna end it. Too bad if some thousands need to be abused, beaten and possibly die in the process as long as his WASP friends are 'protected'.
Re:
yea... like we have never had one of those politicians before. turns out we just finished an administration with the same distorted, bigoted view of the world.
Know what else? This is not new either? There used to be slavery in the States... I wonder if those guys had narrow, distorted, bigoted views of the world?
It is when the people have distorted bigoted views of the world that these "leaders" are allowed to gain power. Let me tell you how much distortion and bigotry rule this land... no wait... I don't think you are able to understand this yet.
Re: Re:
?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ??????????????????????????????????????????????
"There used to be slavery in the States... I wonder if those guys had narrow, distorted, bigoted views of the world?"
By today's standards yes. For the time, the ones suffering from such problems were the ones that kept insisting in slavery when the rest of the world were already moving away from it and people actively rejected the practice at large. So in a word, yes.
"Let me tell you how much distortion and bigotry rule this land... no wait... I don't think you are able to understand this yet."
No need to tell me, I already live in a nation that is a hostage of its own slavery-driven past. The positive thing in the US is that the bigotry, the racism is pretty apparent. Here it's ingrained, rooted inside society to the point it takes effort to see it's here and it's worse than it appears. Actually, our Government is as bad as Trump's but we don't have nearly as much impact on the rest of the world as the US has.
Re: Re: Re:
We don't have enough time yet to know this for certain. I completely see Trumps rise as a natural result of Obama's administration and the Media's love affair with the Democratic Party. The only thing I do appreciate about the Media is their willingness to quickly point out the bullshit that the Republicans keep trying to pull.
You are right, the US has a huge impact on the world, and too much of it not very positive sadly. As a conservative I easily recognize how willing we are to allow businesses to rape other nations including our own in the pursuit of the almighty dollar. As a liberal I easily recognize how willing we are to allow racism to be used in a silly attempt to fight racism.
One thing I do recognize is that humanity has an apathy problem. In USA the women are willing to go on a massive march against Trump, but barely do anything for a rape victim being harassed and thrown into jail "for her protection" all because people wanted to go on vacation instead of doing their duty to keep her safe.
We are far more willing to jump on "perceived" injustices while completely ignoring the actual provable injustices that continue to occur unabated.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
That may be so, but disliking Dems or the media is NOT a justification for electing a buffoon into office.
Re: Re:
You have it wrong. "There used to be slavery in the known WORLD..." would be more appropriate. When one says it like the way you did, it is used to sound like ONLY America had slavery, when it used to be a way of life in the world then.
Re:
Re:
Re:
As I noted the last time you asked, the 'You must visit and read every article even if you didn't want to' coding is obviously working, so that's your answer.
Re:
Wrong right out of the gate. I agree that Black Lives Matter is a destructive, dangerous, hypocritical organization and that the reflexive protest to every "outrage" is dishonest and counterproductive, but part of the whole point of electing Trump was to remind the government of who works for whom.
Fake rights are the language of the left looking to expand the government at the expense of the citizen.
Re: Fake Rights
Re: Re: Fake Rights
This is indeed a hallmark of the left with the penumbras and emanations bull-crap.
The constitution is crystal clear. Those like Obama and Trump will be 100% relying on the ignorance of people like you to advance their agendas. So far... it has been a success.
Trump is clearly anti 1st in the same way Obama was anti 2nd. Both parties are ready and willing to sacrifice the constitution, and every citizen that voted these two clowns in get what they deserve.
I am just sad that I have to sit here and watch this nation destroy itself when there is clearly another path.
Re: Re: Re: Fake Rights
Re: Re: Re: Re: Fake Rights
I like to think of myself as an original liberal, but lean right. I don't like Trump OR Obama. Neither of them advance Liberty, they just create more laws and regulations to step on the little guy while making grand speeches and publicly masturbate over the thought of themselves. Both Trump and Obama are productions of hubris and foolishness that no nation can survive for long.
I am one of the very rare people that borrow from all ism's... every ism has a pro and a con... but Liberty is the corner stone of my political philosophy.
Thomas Jefferson said it best...
"I would rather be exposed to the inconveniences attending too much liberty than those attending too small a degree of it."
The democrats and their love of regulatory capture and government corruption does not serve this end so I hate it.
The republicans and their love of big business as the sacrifice of the people does not serve this end so I hate it.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Fake Rights
The republicans and their love of big business as the sacrifice of the people does not serve this end so I hate it."
As with most things, the answer is somewhere in the middle.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Fake Rights
"Fake rights are the language of the left looking to expand the government at the expense of the citizen."
This is the part I'm not getting. You claim to be somewhere in the middle, but you're still espousing the nebulous "left" as an enemy, even on an article that would clearly be anti-liberal (advancing the powers of the police over the civil rights of the people).
"Those like Obama and Trump will be 100% relying on the ignorance of people like you to advance their agendas. So far... it has been a success."
You're also attacking other people for questioning you, which doesn't seem much like a way to discuss, does it? I didn't vote for Trump or Hillary - I did vote for Obama, and believe me, I did not appreciate what he did in office - and I'm more than a bit offended that apparently they are relying on my 'ignorance'?
Attacking "the left" or "the right" is not the answer. Attacking the POLICIES is the answer, here. And doing so in a reasonable, researched, and non-dismissive way.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Fake Rights
I have no problem with people questioning me... the attack was directly over and ignorance they made apparent. Trump used to hang with Hillary and the gang back in the day, I am not so quickly sold over his "conservative" credentials. Trump has riled both Republican and Conservative in different ways. I would say Trump is more of a RINO and in reality some sort of Independent.
The two political parties have only one objective... the separation of the Nation. It does not matter if that is their true aim, it just happens to be the only possible outcome.
"Attacking "the left" or "the right" is not the answer. Attacking the POLICIES is the answer, here. And doing so in a reasonable, researched, and non-dismissive way."
How do you avoid attacking either side while attacking the policies? They are inexorably linked. Any attempt to correct someone or something can be easily perceived as an attack. I am saying people just need to learn to stop taking attacks on their policies or politics so personal! We are turning into a nation of sissies and simpletons where everyone falls apart at the first perceived sign of an insult, offense, or emotional injury.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Fake Rights
"How do you avoid attacking either side while attacking the policies? They are inexorably linked."
Do you see the contradiction in your own words here? You are saying that the policies are inexorably linked to the "sides" involved, while also saying the man in charge isn't on the "side" he may be on, or on either "side" after all.
You attack the policies by attacking the policies. In this case, by pointing out that expanding police powers above the civil rights of American citizens, and ignoring a plethora of evidence suggesting that the police are already violating the Constitution and peoples' rights, is bad policy that should not be supported. Make blog posts, spread the word - as MM often says, the counter to bad speech is more speech. If actual bills come down supporting this policy, write to your congresscritters encouraging them to stand against those bills. No "left" or "right" required; just say "this is bad policy that is harming the nation, here is why, here are my researched sources." Much as Techdirt has been doing pretty much ever since I've read them.
"The two political parties have only one objective... the separation of the Nation. It does not matter if that is their true aim, it just happens to be the only possible outcome."
Then the answer is calm, reasonable, rational discussion that acknowledges the arguments of those who disagree with you and presents a logical, evidence-based (where possible) reasoning behind your positions.
If ignorance is the problem, you are making it worse every time you talk about "teh left."
Or "teh right," too.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Fake Rights
Example, supporting regulation in vain attempts to control businesses when history has proven that businesses just buy those regulations.
"Then the answer is calm, reasonable, rational discussion that acknowledges the arguments of those who disagree with you and presents a logical, evidence-based (where possible) reasoning behind your positions."
Most people are not capable of calm, reasonable, or rational discussion. They much prefer to either directly insulting others, or passively aggressively insult them WITHOUT any real follow up or discussion. I really don't have a problem with ad hominem attacks, I just treat them like flair or an overly excited speaker. It is the end result of their thinking that concerns me. And yes, I do not intentionally mean to target ONLY the left per se... I see the ignorance as a global problem, equally shared by all. I am no exception to this problem, however I do consider myself to be less ignorant than most. No one knows everything and I have revised my own ideas about politics based on a lot of peoples feedback. But I have also hardened on some as well which is a big turn off for many.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Fake Rights
I fundamentally disagree with this statement.
"Most people are not capable of calm, reasonable, or rational discussion."
Then don't be most people.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Fake Rights
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Fake Rights
If you mean that in the context of social justice then you are plum out of your gourd.
Any far right or left seizing power will result in war. A coward invites war as much a bully incites one. All that is necessary is for people to do nothing.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Fake Rights
Please wait while I recover from hysterical laughter.
*deep breath*
You don't know what you are talking about.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Fake Rights
He might very well be hard core right and just like all of the other politicians lying out of his teeth. I am just saying that Trump used to hold many leftist ideas like socialized healthcare. In fact does he really intend to repeal ACA or is he just going to be like every other Politician and rework it to match his ideas? Once power is obtained in Washington they are loathe to give it up... instead they just co-opt it to fit into their own personal idea of how society should operate further removing liberty as the sycophants cheer him on!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Fake Rights
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Fake Rights
...but this isn't a history thread, so I'll leave it there. :p
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Fake Rights
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Fake Rights
I do agree with that statement, but it is also not a complete one. The problem is more with the parties, not the axis or ideals that each idea arrives on or which party implements. I have no problem with people applying labels to things, only children hate it. I just do not like labels being misapplied.
Parties have only one singular objective, the usurpation of the will of the people. Just like George Washington said... the pendulum swing that occurs with each change of power creates a sharper spirit of revenge until we destroy ourselves.
The isms... well most of those will always be just fine, provided the administrators of each ism is a good person. Since that is not likely to exist, instead we should focus on liberty to minimized the damage those isms will cause to the people by bad actors elected in by those people.
Here is a small treat... Congress can easily put Trump in his place, but they will not. Why will they not? Because "the people" have made it clear that they want a King, not a congress. They want to vote in a president that will do everything they want done regardless of congress. Congress just needs to do enough work to please their local voters even if they resort to corruption to accomplish those things. I only see faux outrage by "the people". Change the diaper that is congress first and then you can put a stop to the likes of Trump or Obama! They hold the majority of power in this Nation when it comes to rule of law. The executive just executes the law, and the Judiciary determines it.
Re: Re: Fake Rights
They can't, as that is all they've got.
They lack any meaningful ideas, all they have is hate for others - which at times is actually self hate, but they do not recognize it for what it is.
Re: Re: Re: Fake Rights
It cannot be gotten over, because people get defensive or have to say... but but but... your side does this evil as a retort.
So... no... don't get over it... lets work through it instead.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Fake Rights
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Fake Rights
regarding the other comments. about lacking any meaningful ideas and only having hate makes it appear to me that you have no intention of resolving anything only that they just need to "get over it"... do you see the point I was trying to make and why I though of it that way?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Fake Rights
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Fake Rights
you are right that is is indeed a real challenge.
Re:
Unions needs to go! Unions should have never been allowed into Government type jobs in the first place.
Re: Re:
Last I checked, teachers aren't authorized to shoot students.
Re: Re: Re:
there are fates worse than death...
so yea... you missed the point.
Re: Re: Unions
What is the virtue of a union? I.E., what good were they formed to accomplish?
What are the issues with unions?
Critically: In what method can we achieve the virtue achieved by unions while eliminating or mitigating the issues?
To simply say out of hand that unions should be abolished, without considering what virtue they achieve and how to capture that virtue - or at least to reasonably explain why the virtue is not worth the cost - seems short-sighted. Unions didn't start as corrupt, self-serving enterprises; they were formed for certain express purposes, as a reaction to the treatment of workers.
Re: Re: Re: Unions
Re: Re: Re: Re: Unions
Should the will of the voters be "we want to pay less taxes, but have more police officers, who work longer hours," should police simply work longer hours for less pay? How about teachers? Government employees of all stripes? Their job is not to do as we ask, because what we ask can be unreasonable. Their job is to do their job; protecting, educating, ensuring the continued operation of the government. These are not robots in these positions - they are people, same as you and I, voters in their own right, with families to support and happiness to pursue.
So I will ask again: What good are unions doing? What bad are unions causing? How can we best redesign things to keep the good and mitigate or remove the bad?
Re:
Well, the USA is about to find out that the government and the citizens work for the corporate elite.
Re:
There's no left in the US.
Re:
Anyone who would vote for Trump for this reason is an idiot.
Re: Re: Voting for Trump
Re: Re: Re: Voting for Trump
Re:
You: "Fake rights are the language of the left looking to expand the government at the expense of the citizen."
Your interpretation is nonsensical. Trump (who I doubt has ever been accused of being a lefty) is clearly using this language to justify scaling back government regulation over the police.
Re:
This is so true in almost all cases.
Re:
Unions that are allowed to force people to join them for employment are equally as counter productive. Unions should be 100% free to be formed and die as required so that the people can fight back against corruption and abuse.
Re: Re:
Complete bullshit.
Re: Re: Re:
I think the police unions are doing just a bang up job of extensively proving me correct. You have a large mountain to clime Mr. Unfriendly person.
So how about you go and fuck yourself?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
It's kind of cute that most people are fast to deny basic rights to public servants and then complain when the Government doesn't work. Would you work for free? Me neither.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
No wait... that is not necessary, there are already too many examples for use before I expire.
No union for the public will ever benefit the nation, it will only ever work to subvert the will of the people. Whether the will of the people is wrong or right is its own problem and cannot be resolved with a union. If the will of the people is to abuse public sector workers then those workers can easy punish the people for it. have you never been to the DMV? How about wrongly accused of a crime? I have been wrong accused before and let me tell you it sucks bawls. Which side do you think the union will take? The innocent or the people they are paid to protect? The recent news should be more than enough to prove my point extensively.
There are innocents in jail because of people like you, can you rest easy at night?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Right for the wrong reason
Steve Loomis, president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association, had a blunt message for Donald Trump during a meeting in September: court-ordered reforms aimed at curbing police abuses in the midwestern city are not working.
He's actually completely right here, 'court-ordered reforms aimed at curbing police abuse' aren't working, the problem is the reason he's right is because of him and those like him, and the police in general, not because they impose an 'unfair burden' on police.
When you're trying to reign in rampant abuse the efforts are only going to be as effective as the enforcement and punishments handed out, and given the government and police have shown absolutely no interest in keeping the police in check, any 'reforms' are wasted, as if police don't feel like following them they simply don't, safe in the knowledge that the worst they'll have to deal with is some finger wagging.
Re: Right for the wrong reason
He played basketball with some kids? That's great! But he also looked the other way while another officer planted drugs on someone.
He helped deliver a baby? That's great! But he also allowed another officer to taser someone as punishment for mouthing off.
He bought shoes for a homeless man? That's great! But he also refused to testify against an officer who threatened, abused, harassed, and extorted money from prostitutes.
The police do more self-promotion than they do self-policing.
Re: Re: Right for the wrong reason
should be...
"A cop who covers for or gives pass too a bad cop IS a bad cop."
all that is necessary for evil to prevail is for good men to do nothing. You don't have to cover to be a bad cop... all you have to do to become bad is do nothing.
Re: Re: Right for the wrong reason
A good cop who covers for a bad cop IS a bad cop.
Exactly so, this is why despite believing even now that most cops aren't overtly abusive and are likely decent enough people, I also believe that the overwhelming majority of cops do not qualify as 'good cops', because that same majority who aren't likely to directly abuse their power and authority don't do squat about the ones who do, if they're not outright defending them.
If you only consider a cop a 'bad cop' if they directly abuse their power and authority, then barring localized exceptions most cops are 'good cops'.
If you consider a cop a 'bad cop' if they directly abuse their power and authority or protect and/or enable the ones who do, then barring individual exceptions most cops are not 'good cops'.
Re: Right for the wrong reason
Of the major police departments we have worked with, Cleveland, Philadelphia and New York City were by far the most responsive."
https://www.oathkeepers.org/navyjack-operation-hypo-action-report/
Chillax Everyone...
The Republicans are more in love with the police state, but I do not see many Democrats trying to fight it even a little bit at the top. All they do is pay some lip smacking service to the sycophant voters they easily fool.
All we are doing now is just discussing how bad of a "Police State" we wish to be.
Unions aren't all bad
But take for example a nurse at a hospital.
Hospital wants to save money so they cut nursing staff.
Nurses who remain have to take on more patients.
A nurse who has to many patients may not be able to give each individual the care they need.
In fact an overworked nurse can lead to mistakes, mistakes that could lead to a patient's death, mistakes that could cause the nurse to lose their nursing license.
So a nurses union that stipulated a max number of patients based of difficulty of care would save lives and livelihoods.
A nurse would not have to lose their nursing licence so a hospital can save money.
Re: Unions aren't all bad
Re: Re: Unions aren't all bad
Re: Re: Unions aren't all bad
You (the general you, not you specifically) would think that about a lot of things corporations do... but insurance and (more often) corporate structures protect senior management from the consequences of their decisions. Unions can act as a check on that.
Re: Re: Unions aren't all bad
The problem is that people are short-sighted little shits and don't have a good goddamn clue about how to behave rationally.
Most unions got their birth back in the day when helping low-class workers band together to oppose monopsony or monopoly- a single source of employment, or a single source of vital goods. (Mine owners, or rail transportation for farmers).
I imagine most people on this site are in agreement that monopolies or duopolies are bad and inclined to abuse, and that individual people cannot fight them very effectively. There you go.
But obviously, that hardly means they're all good, either.
Alternatively ---
::coughcough:: Cancelled FBI investigation into white supremacist infiltration of law enforcement, anyone? (Intercept article here.)
I mean, I'm not one for conspiracy theories … unless, you know, the FBI report them as fact … and then appear to be told to stop looking?
Say it with me, this time with feeling!
Law and order must start with the people who enforce it - if they will not follow the law then why should anyone else?
This should be non-partisan. Even if you feel that the government should be imposing less regulation on society you have to admit that proper enforcement of what regulation there is requires a fully compliant force. Giving them more latitude doesn't help anyone.
"I AM the law!"
It's a 'We're the Good Guys'/'It's not illegal if the president does it' issue.
To someone that sees the police and those like them as the 'Good Guys Who Can Do No Wrong', then clearly anything that limits their ability(like say laws and constitutional rights and whatnot) to do something is the problem, not the police.
If the law prevents a fishing expedition that might have caught a criminal, then clearly the law is in the wrong and needs to be changed, because the law isn't there to protect criminals, but to punish them.
That getting rid of the law would open up vastly more innocent people than guilty to having their stuff searched for no good reason is a sacrifice the police will bravely let the public shoulder, and any that object are doing so because they support criminals or are a criminal themself.
The Trump Administration will be a law and order administration."
President Trump will a "law and order administration" only if he and his administration follow the US Constitution. Why?
Because the US Constitution defines our governments - state and federal; it assigns the delegated authorities/powers to the different BRANCHES and to OFFICES within a branch - not to any person or group of people. Those that serve within our state and federal governments are under that/those contract(s). Here under our LEGITIMATE government there are no such things as "emergency powers", "martial law", "assassination powers" (First Degree Murder powers). Those exist only in other nations.
IF they cannot do their job as the supreme and highest (state - if applicable) contracts requires of them then they need to look for another profession, because - as with any job contract - then they cannot do the job. There is no complaint when they are fired for breaking the LOWEST contract they are under, the one with whatever enforcement they signed on to - it is expected.
To make the supreme and highest contracts lawfully stronger, those who serve within our governments are REQUIRED to take an Oath to support and defend the US Constitution (and their own state's Constitution) before the orders of superiors and the duties of the position they occupy (Those who serve as US Presidents are held to a higher standard of Preserving, Protecting and Defending the US Constitution).
Breaking the Oath(s) are a felony and the crime of Perjury, and those that serve knew this, or should have, going into the governmental position.
If President Trump says yes to those who are working to destroy our nation from within (Yes, THAT is exactly what those requests are for), then we need to remove him, and those who were doing the asking.
Ask yourself this, Does the job you are working for let you rewrite your work contract, give yourself raises, decide what duties you will do and not do? Neither does our supreme LAW (another law they will be breaking, and if also state job, then 2 more LAWS they will be breaking))
Justice Sandra Day O’Connor: “The Constitution does not protect the sovereignty of States for the benefit of the States or state governments as abstract political entities, or even for the benefit of the public officials governing the States. To the contrary, the Constitution divides authority between federal and state governments for the protection of individuals. State sovereignty is not just an end in itself: “Rather, federalism secures to citizens the liberties that derive from the diffusion of sovereign power.”
Mack and Printz v. United States: “The Framers rejected the concept of a central government that would act upon and through the States, and instead designed a system in which the State and Federal Governments would exercise concurrent authority over the people. The Federal Government’s power would be augmented immeasurably and impermissibly if it were able to impress into its service - and at no cost to itself - the police officers of the 50 States… Federal control of state officers would also have an effect upon the separation and equilibration of powers between the three branches of the Federal Government itself.”
Treason - Article III, Section 3 of the Constitution of the United States provides: Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort. No Person shall be convicted of Treason unless on the Testimony of two Witnesses to the same overt Act, or on Confession in open Court.
The Congress shall have Power to declare the Punishment of Treason, but no Attainder of Treason shall work Corruption of Blood, or Forfeiture except during the Life of the Person attainted."
*Terrorism: 28 C.F.R. Section 0.85 Terrorism is defined as “the unlawful use of force and violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives”.
If they are aiding in the destruction of our legitimate government by requiring that those who serve within our governments behave as if they are a tyrant or king, and since this is "enforcement" asking, force or the threat of force is always there in there official actions. By asking they are working to change our type of government from a constitutional republic in an unlawful and illegal way. (Yes, I know it has been done before, but that it continues is our fault.)
Color of law. The appearance or semblance, without the substance, of legal right. Misuse of power, possessed by virtue of state law and made possible only because wrongdoer is clothed with authority of state, is action taken under “color of law.” Black’s Law Dictionary, Fifth Edition, page 241.
Add Your Comment