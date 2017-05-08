 
<< Taser/Axon Separating Defense Lawyers From...
 tdicon 

Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Mon, May 8th 2017 3:13pm


Filed Under:
blue lives matter, congress, ken buck, speech, thin blue line, vern buchanan



House Subcommittee Passes Police-Protecting 'Thin Blue Line' Bill

from the more-privilege-for-the-over-privileged! dept

There's no shortage of existing laws protecting law enforcement officers. So, of course, there's no shortage of new legislation being introduced to further protect a well-protected subset of government employees. Using a nonexistent "War on Cops" as impetus, legislators all over the nation are submitting bills designed to make harming a cop more of a crime than harming anyone else.

This isn't just happening at the state level. Last year, Colorado representative Ken Buck introduced a federal "Blue Lives Matter" law, which would have turned attacks on cops into "hate crimes." The bill is a ridiculous extension of protection to officers who aren't in any more danger than they were a decade ago, histrionic statements by various federal officials notwithstanding.

Buck's bill has gone nowhere in the last year. It's been sitting in a House subcommittee since April of last year. But one bill's failure doesn't predict the future performance of similar legislation. As Reason's C.J. Ciaramella reports, a similar bill -- Florida rep Vern Buchanan's "Thin Blue Line Act" -- has cleared the House Judiciary Committee.

The House Judiciary Committee advanced a bill Thursday, the Thin Blue Line Act, by a 19-12 vote that would make the killing of a state or local law enforcement officer during the commission of a federal crime an aggravating factor for juries to consider when weighing a death penalty sentence.

All well and good, I suppose, although the bill is pretty much a carbon copy of Florida rep David Jolly's 2015 proposal, right down to the bill's name. Like Rep. Buck's bill, Jolly's made it as far as a committee referral before stalling out. Buchanan's bill, however, now has a greatly increased chance of being pushed towards the President's desk.

But to what end, asks Ciaramella? The law apparently does nothing more than signal supporters' cop-supporting virtue.

The legislation would be largely symbolic. Federal death penalty cases are exceedingly rare, and executions at the federal level are even rarer. The last federal execution took place in 2001, when Timothy McVeigh was executed for the Oklahoma City bombing. Most homicide cases are prosecuted by states.

Congressman Bob Goodlatte seems to feel the bill will be most useful when deployed in terrorism cases, but otherwise admits practical applications will be few and far between. The bill has support from police unions but, more importantly, it certainly has the support of the DOJ and the President. This bill caters to Trump's "law and order" push and does a fair amount of sucking up to Attorney General Sessions himself.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions introduced similar legislation in 2015, when he was a U.S. senator, saying "the alarming spike in violence directed against the men and women entrusted with ensuring the safety and order of our society must be stopped..."

The "alarming spike in violence" Sessions was apparently referring to was the increase of police killed in the line of duty by one over 2014's total of 122… which itself was below the average for the preceding ten years (~150 per year).

The bill's being tossed into a pretty receptive Congress. It won't really need the support of powerful police unions, though -- not when the head of the DOJ has previously expressed his legislative desire to give cops even more protection.

5 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 8 May 2017 @ 3:28pm

    Weren't they all up in arms about less laws and restrictions?
    Why are they rushing to pass a pointless bill to get soundbites & support from police unions (who often push to have officers fired for misconduct put back on the job to abuse more citizens?)

    Did we not have enough real problems in this country that we had time to waste on insipid bullshit?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 May 2017 @ 4:43pm

      Re:

      Because ALEC told them to.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      scotts13 (profile), 8 May 2017 @ 4:52pm

      Re:

      Now theoretically, increasing penalties for some specific crime is all about deterring that crime. Unfortunately, I think this subtlety will be wasted on most perpetrators. "When you have to, you have to!" So I guess it's more about revenge...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Personanongrata, 8 May 2017 @ 4:09pm

    US Congress: What is it Good For?

    The law apparently does nothing more than signal supporters' cop-supporting virtue.

    This is what the morons in congress do for a living - when they're not stealing our money under the guise of progressive taxation - they work on very important matters of state like passing feel good legislation, renaming bridges/highways/postoffices and completely abdicating their constitutional duties of providing oversight of the federal government and in declaring war.

    A heartfelt thank you to US congress for completely selling out the republic and bankrupting an entire continent in your vainglorious quixotic quest for Pax Americana in order to keep us safe from the boogeyman du jour.

    Congratulations you've done it was a bipartisan effort as republicans and democrats hand in hand have ensured generations of Americans will live in complete debt servitude (aka serfdom) in order that you may have your cake and eat it too.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 May 2017 @ 4:46pm

      Re: US Congress: What is it Good For?

      Perhaps you misunderstand progressive taxation, or are you advocating an alternative - if so, what might that be?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Taser/Axon Separating Defense Lawyers From...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Home Cooking Is Killing Restaurants
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

15:13 House Subcommittee Passes Police-Protecting 'Thin Blue Line' Bill (5)
13:12 Taser/Axon Separating Defense Lawyers From Body Camera Footage With License Agreements (20)
11:42 Just Because Eli Lilly's Corporate Sovereignty Claim Over Patents Failed Doesn't Mean The Threat Has Gone Away (3)
10:44 DHS Boss Drums Up Fear Using The FBI's Useless Terrorism Investigation Stats (7)
10:39 Daily Deal: Cloud Technology Security Knowledge (CCSK) Certification Prep (0)
09:36 A John Oliver Net Neutrality Rant Has Crippled The FCC Website A Second Time (20)
06:28 Dear Europe: Please Don't Kill Free Speech In The Name Of 'Privacy Protection' (13)
03:23 Public Defenders Continue To Fight Back Against California's Broken Case Management Software (22)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (10)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: April 30th - May 6th (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.