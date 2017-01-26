Do You Want A Police State? Because This Is How You Get A Police State
from the MARTIAL-LAW-[WIP] dept
AND NOW, A WORD FROM OUR NEW PRESIDENT:
One of the fundamental rights of every American is to live in a safe community.1 A Trump Administration will empower our law enforcement officers to do their jobs and keep our streets free of crime and violence. The Trump Administration will be a law and order administration. President Trump will honor our men and women in uniform and will support their mission of protecting the public. The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong. The Trump Administration will end it.
1 There is no such right. But that doesn't stop police defenders from invoking it, like this police union rep defending the burning of a toddler with a flashbang grenade:
You have to draw the line between your right as a citizen to privacy and a community's right to live in a crime-free environment. You can't have them both.
But is the "anti-police atmosphere" really "wrong?" Let's ask the federal government.
DOJ Civil Rights Investigation of the Albuquerque PD, 2014
[O]fficers used deadly force against people who posed a minimal threat, including individuals who posed a threat only to themselves or who were unarmed. Officers also used deadly force in situations where the conduct of the officers heightened the danger and contributed to the need to use force…
Officers also often used Tasers in dangerous situations. For example, officers fired Tasers numerous times at a man who had poured gasoline on himself. The Taser discharges set the man on fire, requiring another officer to extinguish the flames. This endangered all present.
DOJ Investigation of the Cleveland PD, 2014
Officers also use less lethal force that is significantly out of proportion to the resistance encountered and officers too often escalate incidents with citizens instead of using effective and accepted tactics to de-escalate tension...
At times, this force appears to have been applied as punishment for the person's earlier verbal or physical resistance to an officer's command, and is not based on a current threat posed by the person. This retaliatory use of force is not legally justified. Our review also revealed that officers use excessive force against individuals who are in mental health crisis or who may be unable to understand or comply with officers' commands, including when the individual is not suspected of having committed any crime at all.
DOJ Civil Rights Investigation of the Ferguson PD, 2015
[O]fficers frequently make enforcement decisions based on what subjects say, or how they say it. Just as officers reflexively resort to arrest immediately upon noncompliance with their orders, whether lawful or not, they are quick to overreact to challenges and verbal slights. These incidents—sometimes called “contempt of cop” cases—are propelled by officers’ belief that arrest is an appropriate response to disrespect...
FPD officers believe criticism and insolence are grounds for arrest, and... supervisors have condoned such unconstitutional policing...
Many officers are quick to escalate encounters with subjects they perceive to be disobeying their orders or resisting arrest. They have come to rely on ECWs, specifically Tasers®, where less force—or no force at all—would do. They also release canines on unarmed subjects unreasonably and before attempting to use force less likely to cause injury. Some incidents of excessive force result from stops or arrests that have no basis in law. Others are punitive and retaliatory.
DOJ Civil Rights Investigation of the Baltimore PD, 2016
Officers frequently resort to physical force when a subject does not immediately respond to verbal commands, even where the subject poses no imminent threat to the officer or others…
BPD uses unreasonable force against people who present little or no threat to officers or others. Specifically, BPD uses excessive force against (1) individuals who are already restrained and under officers’ control and (2) individuals who are fleeing from officers and are not suspected of serious criminal offenses…
DOJ Civil Rights Investigation of the Chicago PD, 2017
We found that officers engage in tactically unsound and unnecessary foot pursuits, and that these foot pursuits too often end with officers unreasonably shooting someone—including unarmed individuals. We found that officers shoot at vehicles without justification and in contradiction to CPD policy. We found further that officers exhibit poor discipline when discharging their weapons and engage in tactics that endanger themselves and public safety, including failing to await backup when they safely could and should; using unsound tactics in approaching vehicles; and using their own vehicles in a manner that is dangerous...
We reviewed instances of CPD using less-lethal force, often Tasers, including in drive-stun mode, against people who posed no threat, and using unreasonable retaliatory force and unreasonable force against children.
And here's more, in officers' own words. Here's an officer's greeting to a veteran who found his house surrounded after a mistaken suicide hotline call:
I don’t have time to play this constitutional bullshit. We’re going to break down your door. You’re going to have to pay for a new door.
Here's a police impound lot staffer, responding to the questions of a man whose car was unconstitutionally seized:
When Mr. Zullo asked the defendant’s employee why he had to pay for the tow, the defendant’s employee told him that the tow cost was Mr. Zullo’s fault for exercising his rights.
And here's an unnamed officer accosting someone for filming prisoner transfers from a public sidewalk:
You must be doing something wrong if you invoke your rights.
In exchange for a fake right, the Trump Administration is apparently willing to sacrifice citizens' actual rights. And hand out even more rights to an already-well-protected group. The only parts of the DOJ that don't actively make American law enforcement worse will be the first against the wall.
At the Department of Justice, the blueprint calls for eliminating the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, Violence Against Women Grants and the Legal Services Corporation and for reducing funding for its Civil Rights and its Environment and Natural Resources divisions.
And if martial law's your kink, the Donald has you covered:
If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017
Not your ordinary wrong, fractally wrong
You have to draw the line between your right as a citizen to privacy and a community's right to live in a crime-free environment. You can't have them both.
Not only does that 'right' not exist, the 'choice' presented is a false dichotomy. Give up all the privacy possible with cameras in every room, every call intercepted and every email scanned, and you're still not guarantee a 'crime-free environment', because, and here's the kicker: those that break the laws tend not to care about the laws.
Cameras in every room? A would-be-criminal will plan out of range of them.
Every communication scanned? Speak in code.
There's also the tiny little detail that any crime not pre-planned could, at best, and assuming it's caught by the (currently mythical) all seeing and flawless privacy destroying system be stopped, not prevented.
They're not offering a trade of security in exchange for privacy, they're 'offering' a trade of something that they can't offer in exchange for something very real and important.
As for the 'woe is us, the police are so unfairly maligned' gist of the rest of the article, from the sound of it Trump's plan of solving that bonefire is to dump a bunch of gasoline on top of it. Pointing to the smoke while ignoring the fire it's coming from. If the public increasingly (rightly) doesn't trust the police, and/or feel that the police get special treatment going even more overboard in 'protecting' them from the mean old public is just going to fan the flames, increasing the divide and intensifying the animosity.
But hey, I suppose I could give him the benefit of the doubt in assuming he's not being completely boneheaded here, because as the title notes, 'Do You Want A Police State? Because This Is How You Get A Police State'
Re: Not your ordinary wrong, fractally wrong
Re:
Re:
Heck, look at the protesters at Friday's inauguration. Just the opposite of what you claim.
The police resorted to kettling, where when someone does something wrong they cordon off the entire area and arrest *everyone*. Of the 200 people arrested - including six journalists - you can bet that most will have charges dropped for utter lack of evidence.
Re:
Maybe he's talking about the enforcement that hadn't been going on. Like arresting protesters that turn into rioters. There have even been reports that cops stopped policing high crime/majority black areas, for fear of public backlash. And crime went up.
"There have been reports." Yes, and all of those have been debunked by actual data:
https://theintercept.com/2016/05/12/myth-of-the-ferguson-effect-is-hard-to-kill/ http://www.th eatlantic.com/notes/2015/09/there-is-no-ferguson-effect/403132/
You might be able to beat the charge, but you cannot beat the ride!
Tread carefully fellow citizens, be prepared for the full cost of your actions (loss of pay, loss of property, cost of lawyers, possible loss of job, etc.), whether you take those actions or not. Oh, and make sure you have your papers, they may not do you any good, but not having them will certainly cause you pain.
States can mitigate the attitude, but pursuing and implementing the political will to do so will be difficult, given the climate. Also that the use of social media to express one's views makes one liable for arrest, whether it is possible to be convicted or not, we must find other means to communicate our displeasure. Fear must not be shown because that will feed the beasts, making them believe they are winning. They must not win.
Bullfucking shit!
No, this is NOT a fundamental right! Never was, never will be! Liberty is the fundamental right. There is a reason for this saying... "The Tree of Liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants!" Most people do not understand this at all.
"President Trump will honor our men and women in uniform and will support their mission of protecting the public."
Law Enforcement never fucking EVER had the mission of protecting the public and only a fool thinks this. Law Enforcement has only ONE SINGULAR FUCKING GOAL, and it just so happens to fucking be in its name. Law Enforcement. If the law is unjust, the police are unjust. If the law is tyrannical then the police are tyrannical. They are are not here to protect you, they are here to enforce law. Several courts have made it clear that the police are not legally required to render aid, and several police are on record stating that the firearms they carry are meant for their protection NOT YOURS!
The 2nd Amendment is clear, YOUR are responsible for your own defense, because no one else can or will provide for it! Only a fool in shackles believes in this shit.
The #1 job of government is to protect our liberties as stated in the declaration of independence and when a government stops doing that... it is our right & DUTY to throw off such forms of government secure ourselves new guards for our liberty!
Re: Bullfucking shit!
The actual problem is that a "right to live in a safe community" is fundamentally incompatible with liberty since it puts the citizen in the position of cattle: safety guarantees can only be given for extremely constrained conditions, in particular conditions not depending on the individuals' behavior any more.
People have a right to assume their part of being an active part of a safe community. And the more people will do so, the safer they will end up.
Living in a safe community is not a right, it is an obligation and responsibility. Choosing the best way to do so is liberty. It may involve hiring and tasking police officers for securing the perimeters. Which is a tough job and paid well. But they cannot substitute for the core of forming a safe community among free citizens.
If you close your eyes against your own responsibility towards crime and justice, you promote the law of the jungle, with the most powerful stomping over the weaker because there are no values telling them not to, whether those end up being the police officers or someone else.
morale..
Breaking
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2017/01/fear-materialized-border-agents-demand-social-medi a-data-americans
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!
Send them in. Hell, send in tanks while you're at it. Checkpoints at every corner. I'm sure that'll do wonders for tourism. Just like it's doing for the businesses around trump tower:
http://www.slate.com/articles/business/the_bills/2016/12/small_businesses_near_trump_tower_ar e_struggling.html
https://www.dnainfo.com/new-york/20161122/midtown/trump-tower-sell-buy-rent-traffi c-real-estate-market-trumplock-midtown-nyc
Sometimes the only way to fix this degree of stupid is to let them do it.
Whoa
That would be the same President* Trump who on TV yesterday called for the US to resume torture. If it's OK for the troops and CIA and Homeland Security, it's OK for police fighting the "horrible carnage" at home. His enemies are his enemies.
As for his friends, Tyler Cowen, a professor of economics at George Mason University, has an interesting note about how a dictator controls the loyalty of his inner circle:
Bloomberg: Why Trump's Staff Is Lying
Actually, a lot of people do in fact want a police state. My mother is one of them.
join the Pussy Revolution.
No respite for The Donald, just attack
from day one.
This website is turning into leftwing
losers and poor ones at dat.
After years of readership, perhaps it
is time to delete my account.
Borders, Lauguage and Culture!
Re:
I thought this was the land of the free and home of the brave? Not the land of the policed and the home of the cowards.
Out of site out of mind
So far in January 2017 Chicago has had 37 homicide with 190 people wounded. That is fairly remarkable since the new year has barely begun. The only response from leadership in Chicago has been to implement gun control laws. (As if criminals are going to stop shooting people because its against the law).
All this article is another blame the police type of argument that has no basis in reality. Anyone who truly believes the police are the issue is forever lost to identity politics of far fringe leftist movement.
