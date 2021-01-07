Wednesday, January 6th: The Day The Game Of Politics Turned Into Insurrection
It's Thursday, January 7th, one day after a group of thuggish, Trump-supporting hooligans stormed the nation's Capitol building and attempted to take up residence in the vaunted halls of our self-governance. Already there is an effort to paint this attack on democracy as anything other than what it was: an attempt to either disrupt or overthrow a democratic form of government as dictated by the will of the people. Lin Wood, a lawyer who has been independently creating post-election craziness, suggested the rioters were actually Antifa without evidence, before heading to Parler to claim that a coup was underway. Sarah Palin suggested likewise on Fox News yesterday, while also taking to Twitter to cast doubt on the support these people had for Trump.
This follows weeks and weeks of Trump supporters, political leaders, and elected members of Congress engaging in different flavors of casting doubt on the 2020 election with reckless abandon. And reckless really is the word here. Lindsey Graham, who cynically took to the floor of Congress last night to give a tearful lecture on the importance of respecting our election process and institutions, was accused of calling Georgia election officials weeks earlier, attempting to get legitimate ballots thrown out. Josh Hawley happily waved to the rioters as he headed into the Congressional halls yesterday to voice his nonsense objections to counting electoral college votes, shortly before the rioting began. Ted Cruz likewise lodged objections to the democratic process, all for his own cynical political ambitions. Hours before the rioting began, Rudy Giuliani made reference to "trial by combat" at the rally from where the riots launched in a rambling diatribe claiming the election was stolen. Joe diGenova, Trump Campaign lawyer, was quoted as saying in early December that Trump's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency former head, Chris Krebs, should be "taken out and shot" simply for acknowledging that the election was secure after being fired by Trump.
Many, if not all, of these same people have been quick in the recent hours to distance themselves from any actual violence or rioting that occurred. It should be clear that any such distancing is theatrical bullshit. They, be it has-beens like Sarah Palin or President Trump, simply don't get to trade in the rhetoric of violence, doubt-casting, and conspiracy theories only to wipe their hands clean of what they created.
And what they created was a movement based on insurrection and violence. Trump sent those people to the Capitol Building and was only able to do so because of his enablers in the government and media.
The insurrection at the heart of America's democracy, egged on by Trump's rhetoric, represented a stunning show of force for the fringe movements and their adherents. Four people were left dead during the mayhem, according to the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, including one woman shot by a U.S. Capitol Police officer and three other people who had medical emergencies.
One of the most recognizable figures in the videos and photos of the chaos on Capitol Hill was a man in his 30s with a painted face, fur hat and a helmet with horns.
That man is a known QAnon figure, Jake Angeli, who goes by the moniker QAnon Shaman. This is a crazy person, as should be obvious. But many, many GOP officials in very high places have played footsie with QAnon theories, whereas others, including newly elected members of Congress, have professed their faith in the theory directly. Other participants included members of hate groups like The Proud Boys, other white supremacist groups, and pro-gun militia groups. One of them managed to sit at Nancy Pelosi's desk for a photo, leaving her a vulgar note. Others managed to sit at the dais of Congressional houses, looking for all the world like an occupying force. Four people died.
All the while, they referred to themselves as patriots and Donald Trump, though telling them to go home, professed his love for them all. Still others made the analogy to the Black Lives Matter protests that occurred over the summer, as though the situations were remotely similar.
They are not patriots. Black Lives Matter never forced its way into The People's House as an occupying force. The wanton tear gassing of protesters that happened over the summer magically never materialized yesterday, save for extremely limited use. The federal response was delayed and lacking in the extreme.
Which is a hell of a way for a modern day America to treat terrorists invading the offices of government. Facebook and Twitter, too often the scapegoat for the actions taken by very real people, suspended Trump's account for the remainder of his term, and yet the powers-that-be haven't managed to ban Trump from office, even as the justification for doing so is right in everyone's faces. Josh Hawley and his band of hapless misfits didn't withdraw their objections to counting electoral ballots, even in the aftermath of the invasion into the Capitol building, still all too happy to play the fiddle that led these snakes to begin with. Other than some throaty words from the mouths of the very people who brought this danger to our door, little changed.
There is a cancer in America and it needs to be excised. Instead, one political party is quite busy figuring out how to make the best use of the tumor and then feigns outrage when the cancer metastasizes.
Don't let them get away with it. Accountability must be a thing and political prices for the danger these people have created must be observed. This is no longer a political game, but a very real struggle to keep our Republic.
A Sad day in America for sure.
Yet perhaps the saddest is the thought that many of these people, these Trump supporters, might actually truly believe the lies they have been sold for all these years.
Lies from people who definitely know better.
Re: A Sad day in America for sure.
Radicals for any cause "truly" believe.
If you don't understand that much, you have no idea what your opponents are like.
Re: Re: A Sad day in America for sure.
No, loads of them are cynical opportunists, some true believers. Some are users, some are tools.
Trump: “We will remember this day!”
Yeah we’ll all remember this day.... in infamy.
What does this say about Congress?
It is extremely sad that tech companies like Facebook and Twitter, are doing more to protect the Constitution and this nation than Congress.
Re: What does this say about Congress?
Donald virtually invited them into the congressional building.
Re: What does this say about Congress?
Well despite the indignant whining of Congress and others Facebook and Twitter are incapable of violating the constitution as they lack the power to do so. Zero is greater than any negative number. That means they do better by default because they never passed the Patriot Act, Espionage Act, or similar abominations.
One image that stuck in my mind is some dude screaming it's all about freedom.
The freedom to stage a fascist overthrow of a democratic republic apparently. Because they do not think King Donald would result in any freedom .. holdup, maybe it is freedom to discriminate. They really ought to specify what they mean otherwise some of their followers might become confused and we would not want that to happen now would we?
We have tons of photos and video of the protestors, some even taken by themselves as they posed for selfies inside the Capital. They should be tracked down, arrested, and charged. Further, the charges should reflect the fact that people died because of and during their actions.
The same for those that instigated the attempted coup. And that includes, especially, the Instigator in Chief.
I'm tired of hearing about "healing". If there are no penalties for this then we're just going to see more of the same.
Re:
Except, don't identify/charge any of them until after Jan 20. Before that date he who must not be named could pardon them.
I wouldn't be surprised if he tries to issue some sort of blanket pardon for anybody that participated in the riot.
Re:
I'm tired of hearing about "healing". If there are no penalties for this then we're just going to see more of the same.
Absolutely. 'Healing' only works if you address the underlying problem, if all you do is wipe off the blood and cover over it you're merely punting the problem down the line and all but ensuring that it'll get even worse.
Bring the appropriate charges, try, fine and jail those involved, bringing the hammer down as hard as legally allowed, because if all they get is a wrist slap the message sent is not 'reconciliation' it's 'This is perfectly acceptable to do, do it more'.
FAKE HEADLINE AND SLANDER OF PATRIOTS WANTING THEIR VOICES HEARD
STARTING WITH, "Trump-supporting hooligans stormed the nation's Capitol building".
FALSE! THEY WERE PATRIOTS WHO WANTED THEIR VOICES HEARD CARRYING AMERICAN FLAGS AND CHANTING USA! PATRIOTS, YOU KNOW, REAL AMERICAN PEOPLE WHO KNEW IF THEY DIDN'T SHOW UP IN OBJECTION TO YOUR CHOICE, CORRUPT BIDEN(WHICH IS WHY YOU ARE LABELING HEM HOOLIGANS AND TRUMP SUPPORTERS), THEN THEY WOULD HAVE CONGRESS SHOVE AN UNWANTED PRESIDENT DOWN THEIR THROAT, WHICH IS WHAT ENDED UP HAPPENING. THEY DIDN'T WANT TO BE SHUT OUT AND GAINED ACCESS TO THE CAPITOL BY FORCE BUT DID NOT USE VIOLENCE.
I WAS THERE, YOU WEREN'T. YOU DIDN"T INTERVIEW ANYONE, YOU WEREN'T EVEN THERE. YOUR REPORTING IS SHIT Timothy Geigner!
THERE WAS NO VIOLENCE, ACCEPT POLICE ASSAULTING AND SHOOTING DEAD UNARMED PROTESTERS, UNLIKE YOUR FRIENDS WITH BLM AND ANTIFA.
THAT"S THE REAL FACTS HERE. THIS ARTICLE IS SH*T!
Re: FAKE HEADLINE AND SLANDER OF PATRIOTS WANTING THEIR VOICES H
Are you sure that isn’t the voices in your head?
Re: FAKE HEADLINE AND SLANDER OF PATRIOTS WANTING THEIR VOICES H
Admitting to a criminal offense, huh? For some reason I doubt the correct opsec precautions were taken when making this post, either...
Re: FAKE HEADLINE AND SLANDER OF PATRIOTS WANTING THEIR VOICES H
Just because you can use caps doesn’t mean that you can persuade the courts out off breaking 13 laws in one day.
And yet I'm seeing a narrative emerge that SOMEHOW it's the tech companies who are at fault.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Lin Wood, a lawyer who has been independently creating post-election craziness, suggested the rioters were actually Antifa without evidence, before heading to Parler to claim that a coup was underway. Sarah Palin suggested likewise on Fox News yesterday, while also taking to Twitter to cast doubt on the support these people had for Trump.
If it wasn't such gutless cowardice you'd almost be tempted to admire the sheer chutzpah in trying to pin this on antifa. Months of telling these deranged lunatics that the election was stolen, months of telling them that the country was at risk with a 'nudge nudge' suggestion to 'stand by and wait', literally hours before Trump was telling the mob that he'd lead them to go cheer on the politicians involved(spoiler: he did not), and yet somehow the mob that trashed the place, replaced the american flag with a Trump one and brought a confederate flag into the chambers were anyone but Trump cultists.
(I wonder if they realize that by that same theory Josh Hawley is pro-Antifa given he was waving them on...?)
Any republicans who were acting upset or surprised by this attempted insurrection are completely and totally full of shit. They knew who and what they were courting and playing up to by jumping on Trump's bandwagon. They've known for years how deranged and violent that lot is, so to play at being shocked that violent and deranged lunatics acted like violent and deranged lunatics after being constantly egged on by cowardly and deranged/corrupt politicians is quite literally unbelievable.
The republicans chose to play with fire when they embraced Trump and all the deplorables that comprise his cult and chose to either support them directly or indirectly with their silence, they don't deserve any sympathy when it finally burned them personally and in a way that they couldn't just ignore, with the only thing those involved deserve is open condemnation and charges where appropriate.
Guess what?
70+ million voters and the bulk of the Republican party (still a majority of the House Republicans after the insurrection) buy into the "my wishful thinking is the truth" shit.
Remove the idiot narcissist Trump and put a smarter demagogue in his ready-made and fertile place and the Fourth Reich can commence.
Hitler got by with a quite smaller anchorage of support in populace and politics to work his "Germany First" magic.
So, please tell me what's gonna happen to Trump and his political backers in Congress and elsewhere, legally, i mean? Will they be arrested, charged with some crime, taken to court? Will they fucking hell as like! If, for no other reason, there's too many supporters in law enforcement who will go to whatever lengths to keep them charge free, and most definitely out of jail and still in their same jobs. Anyone else would have been scooped up and disappeared into some security service black site, never to be heard of again, just as happened in Germany, just as the usa was becoming a clone!
Re:
I expect the republican party will bluster about how this is totally unacceptable and has no place in the US, with some of them throwing some minor shade towards Trump while others merely use it to play up their persecution/stolen election lies, but ultimately do absolutely nothing as they just wait out the clock since they have neither the courage nor integrity to do more and they don't want to upset the deranged lunatics that now comprise a good percentage of their voter base.
As for the democrats, likely little more, maybe some performative bluster, calls for 'coming together in these divisive times', stuff like that.
Can't Take The Heat
Back in 2012, Tim Geigner was a big sympathizer with the "occupy" movement. But let there be 2 hours of an occupy movement with which he doesn't agree, and suddenly the romantic writings are over.
Re: Can't Take The Heat
Strange, I don't recall the occupy movement storming government buildings in an attempt to overthrow an election and subvert the democratic process that underpins the country, but I suppose since both events were identical then supporting one and condemning the other is pretty hypocritical, so well spotted there.
A terrible embarrassment
I don’t care what side of the aisle you’re on. This was a national embarrassment. While terms like sedition tend to get thrown around where it’s not necessary, these people should be charged with sedition. And while “terrorism” is also overused, this is a clear case of terrorism.
Look, even if you thought that the election was rigged, this was a terrible response. Breaking into the nation’s capital, one which is already open to the public, and effectively taking it over is disproportionate to the extreme. It also makes you look worse.
I’m not a strong nationalist or anything, but many people around the world often look to the US as the epitome of democracy. Imagine how they must have felt to see armed (and some unarmed) civilians/protestors/terrorists take over the US Capitol building with minimal and delayed reaction from law enforcement. The fact that the DC National Guard was nowhere to be seen by the time that Maryland and Virginia’s National Guard finally showed up (not that I blame Maryland or Virginia for that) just shows how badly prepared we were for armed insurrection.
Some people bring up the BLM protests, not realizing how bad it truly makes the rioters look in this case. BLM protestors generally remained outdoors and were largely peaceful when they were heavily tear-gassed, pepper-sprayed, tasered, or shot at. Most of the riots in those cases were started after police attacked them or were began by outsiders trying to stir something up. Here, the riots began long before any real violence from LEOs or military officers occurred, many protestors were armed, LEOs were clearly incapable of maintaining peace or order, this occurred on federal property, and the rioters actually broke in and occupied a government building with government officials still inside, and casualties (thankfully) were kept to a minimum.
And there was the President, who instigated the whole mess and who took way too long to realize he had to say something to stop it. Even when he did speak up, what he said was weak. I don’t think he should be prosecuted for what he said, but he came dangerously close to what I would say is a case of instigating imminent violence.
Really, this has gone way too far. To anyone who said or thought, “What’s the harm in humoring the President for now?”, this is the harm. Enough is enough.
Re: A terrible embarrassment
And, ultimately, the riot failed to accomplish the intended goals. While I condemn the legislators who insisted on going through with their opposition, and I hate giving Mitch McConnell any credit, I’m thankful that both Mitch and Nancy Pelosi handled the opposition votes quickly and efficiently.
