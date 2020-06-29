As Predicted: Parler Is Banning Users It Doesn't Like
Well, that did not take long at all. On Friday we predicted that just like every other social media platform out there, the new favorite among people who falsely say that Twitter is censoring conservatives, would start taking down content and shutting down accounts just like everyone else. Because, if you run any sort of platform that allows 3rd party speech, sooner or later you discover you have to do that. In Friday's post, we highlighted Parler's terms of service, which certainly allows for it to take down any content for any reason (we also mocked their "quick read on Wikipedia" style understanding of the 1st Amendment).
What we did not expect was that Parler would prove us right so damn quickly. Over the weekend, Parler was apparently busy taking down accounts.
Well I got banned from Parler
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) June 27, 2020
And he was not the only one.
Pretty much all of my leftist friends joined Parler to screw with MAGA folks, and every last one of them was banned in less than 24 hours because conservatives truly love free speech.
— Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) June 26, 2020
I was banned from Parler because I called them out on their sketchy legal tactics: shoving legal fees onto users, requiring driver's license, and abusing pornography laws.
Truth is coming for you, Parler. And she's got a big stick named Karma. pic.twitter.com/M4tjbWGg2S
— Belet-Seri (@belet_seri) June 27, 2020
i’ve been banned from parler 🙄🙄 what happened to freedom of speech pic.twitter.com/FXabyMyqqZ
— jaxsen🧍♂️🐕 (@tittyinmymouth) June 27, 2020
There's a lot more as well. Parler seems to be banning a bunch of people. And it has the right to do so. Which is great. But what's not great is the site continues to pretend that it's some "free speech alternative" to Twitter when it's facing the same exact content moderation issues. And, yes, some people are claiming that Parler's quick trigger finger is mostly about shutting down "left" leaning accounts, but as with Twitter's content moderation, I won't say that for sure unless I see some actual evidence to support it.
What I will say is that when politicians like Ted Cruz say he's joining Parler because it doesn't have "censorship," he's wrong. Same with basically every other foolish person screaming about how Parler is about "free speech." It's got the same damn content moderation questions every platform has. And it's pretty silly for Parler's CEO to refer to Twitter as a "techno-fascist" company for its content moderation policies, when his company appears to be doing basically the same thing. Amusingly, the CEO is also claiming that "If you can say it on the street of New York, you can say it on Parler. Except that later in that same article, he admits: "You can’t spam people’s comment sections with unrelated content." Except, you kinda can do that on the "street of New York." (I recall there being more than one street in New York, but whatever). Anyway, this was always bogus, as you can see from the fact that so many accounts are being banned.
As I've said before: I think competition is good. And, personally, I'd prefer there to be many more competitors (though, I wish they were interoperable implementations of a protocol, rather than individual silos, but...). So, I have nothing against Parler existing. In fact, I think it's an excellent demonstration of why the concerns about "dominance" by Twitter or other platforms is silly. It's possible to create alternatives, and Parler has shown that it's able to attract a bunch of users. At least for now.
But what no one should do, is think that Parler is somehow any more "pro-free speech" than Twitter is, or that it doesn't pull down content and accounts. Because it does.
The part you're missing is that it's only censorship if it silences speech you like. When speech you don't like is censored that's just common sense, silly. What are you, some sort of commie mutant traitor?
Calm down, Senator Kelly.
The point of free speech
Enough hypocrisy to go around?
Our Marxist friends who are more than happy to tout Twitter's ability to ban and shadow ban speech the left labels as "fascist" are now upset about Parler?
The left has Facebook and Twitter running plenty of interference. In a competitive market, leftists who state "all of my leftist friends joined Parler to screw with MAGA folks" are essentially stating their purpose was to dilute the platform - not participate. There is a good faith element here, and I saw multiple Parler accounts which were only established to toss out hatred for those who think differently than them.
The point of free speech is that you can speak, and the Marxists have basically the entire public square. That their open wish is to deny conservatives or moderates such as myself a place to openly discuss our positions is no surprise.
Re: The point of free speech
Please provide an example of your position that you can't discuss on Facebook and Twitter.
Re: The point of free speech
Our Marxist friends who are more than happy to tout Twitter's ability to ban and shadow ban speech the left labels as "fascist" are now upset about Parler?
No one's upset about Parler banning people. Everyone finds it hilarious, because it shows how bullshit their claims were.
There is a good faith element here
Oh, so you're admitting that it's okay to ban bad faith actors from any platform? Good to know.
and the Marxists have basically the entire public square
What the fuck are you on about? I don't know of any "marxists" and certainly none that control "the entire public square" (or even part of it).
That their open wish is to deny conservatives or moderates such as myself a place to openly discuss our positions is no surprise.
"Open wish"? Can you point to where these so-called Marxists have said that they want to deny "moderates" a place to "openly discuss" positions? Because it's never happened.
Re: Re: The point of free speech
Now, now, Mike, everyone knows that anyone who doesn't worship at the altar of Trump Almighty is a commie pinko Marxist traitor to America.
Re: Re: The point of free speech
Obviously they don't openly say it, but using terms like"hate" you can basically ban everyone you don't like. Ironically today this just happened with Trump's major subreddit and twitch channel.
Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
Left leaning reddits such as chaotraphouse were also removed.
Re: The point of free speech
one man says...
WE all must believe and say the same to be equal.
Another man says.
God, How boring to talk to myself all day long.
Anyone want to go back to the demonstrations of the 60's?? re-evaluate them and NOT Scream HIPPY's Shoot them..
What are the rights of a Muslim walking into a Jewish/christian/ANY religious building and preaching his OWN?? And the reverse? Lets go back 30-40 years..Even 10 years ago.
Reasons
What I'm more Interested in is -- why were they banned? If they broke some sort of clearly established rules, then that's awesome that they got banned. But if they were banned for simply for disagreeing with others, then that seems unfair. Discussing the reasons why is what separates a free speech platform from a biased platform.
Re: Reasons
If only that question was answered in the gorram article...
Re: Reasons
We can all agree on that regardless of political affiliation there will always be asshats. I don't doubt some people joined Parler with the clear intent of being asshats, but if it turns out that they banned or moderated people just because they expressed views that can be considered on the left of the political spectrum it tells us that Parler are hypocrites and biased against non-conservatives.
Re: Reasons
I don't think discussing reasons matters.
First, even parler has bias, and I'd not expect a word of explanation from them (or techdirt) if I was posting spam. I like the techdirt comment moderation quite a bit, framing it as a popularity contest of sorts amongst its (biased) audience.
Second, if you don't want to drown in junk, choices have to be made. See 4chan followed by 8chan as example. What are YOU gonna read? Cat photos? Hydrangea reproduction?
Actual free speech looks like a community of trust around a topic or topics of interest. Presumably there are rules for bringing up new topics and ways to select the readers.
Re: Reasons
Update: Being curious about the reasons why people might get banned, I can see that Parler has rules posted in its Community Guidelines section that they disallow impersonation accounts. With Parler being a new app, there is currently that "Land Grab" phase where a whole lot of account names are not yet taken. It appears that a number of folks have been attempting to register themselves as public officials, or websites for which they dislike. As an example, the Thor Benson guy cited above attempted to register himself as the official account for The Federalist. Others attempted to register as Donald Trump.
So yeah, probably joining a community and immediately breaking the rules isn't such a great idea. Pretty clear violations.
Surely, then, you have no issue with Twitter banning anyone who self-identifies as a conservative if that person uses language that breaks clearly established rules.
'Well I say free speech, but I really mean MY speech...'
Since it's been pretty clear that those complaining about the 'terrible persecution of free speech' are primarily if not exclusively talking about speech they care about and/or agree with it is in fact possible to have the platform kicking people off left and right and still claim that unlike those other platforms Parler really does care about free speech, because look, by and large the assholes who got the boot from the other platforms are still allowed on Parler.
So long as Parler is primarily giving the boot to those that the assholes don't like you can bet that they will continue to get a pass from the same people who were decrying the tyranny of other social media, because unlike the noble 'conservatives' that social media crushes under it's boots those others had it coming.
Protocol vs Silo
If there were many interoperable "speech services" that shared their content with one another the result would be what's left after each of them banned all the speech they disliked leaving us with nothing but photos of kittens. None of them are going to carry content they dislike (and let users decide what they want to read) so this is a no-go.
If instead these services offered their content to separate clients ala Usenet or RSS then nothing has changed. The only difference between that and what we have right now is that we use a different client for each service.
This is a drum not worth banging.
Re: Protocol vs Silo
Techdirt itself is an example where speech it doesn't like (primarily idiots) gets carried anyway and as a user I decide if I am curious enough to read the flagged content.
As to usenet, well, the problem was that netnews protocol really didn't allow for moderation which was desperately needed. Protocols view lets me choose my moderator or federation of moderators.
You would be wrong about that. I know because I’m on a Mastodon instance.
Every Mastodon instance has the option of federating with other instances. The admins of every instance worth a damn takes the time to defederate from instances with what they think is “problematic” content (e.g., Gab instances). The “problematic” instances aren’t deleted from the Internet when this happens; you can still join Gab, after all. All that happens is people on the instances that defederated Gab don’t see Gab’s content on their timelines (unless they manually follow an account from that instance).
End users also have similar controls: They can choose to hide all content from a given domain (i.e., instance) when viewing the profile of someone on that domain. Someone on an instance with lax federation policies can make good use of that option if they feel the need.
Mastodon is not without its issues (e.g., the main fork still doesn’t have options for preventing boosts and replies). But let’s not act like its federation and domain block options are tantamount to censorship. Even if people choose not to listen, you still have the right to speak.
And so it begins
Parler will ban accounts...until there is nothing Left.
Users Parler doesn't like (list is non-exhaustive):
"the gays"
"foreigners"
"black people"
"anyone even vaguely jewish"
"europeans if they criticize trump"
basically Parler is a right-wing echo chamber, that (give previous history of these type of places) will shortly lose it's hosting and DNS systems like Stormfront etc and be effectively wiped off the map.
So Parler's business plan is to attract the people too toxic for Twitter? What could possibly go wrong?
That street is named Madison Avenue, in fact, and it's not just allowed, it's encouraged.
