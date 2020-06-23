Hello! You've Been Referred Here Because You're Wrong About Section 230 Of The Communications Decency Act
from the duty-calls dept
Hello! Someone has referred you to this post because you've said something quite wrong about Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
I apologize if it feels a bit cold and rude to respond in such an impersonal way, but I've been wasting a ton of time lately responding individually to different people saying the same wrong things over and over again, and I was starting to feel like this guy:
And... I could probably use more sleep, and my blood pressure could probably use a little less time spent responding to random wrong people. And, so, for my own good you get this. Also for you own good. Because you don't want to be wrong on the internet, do you?
Also I've totally copied the idea for this from Ken "Popehat" White, who wrote Hello! You've Been Referred Here Because You're Wrong About The First Amendment a few years ago, and it's great. You should read it too. Yes, you. Because if you're wrong about 230, there's a damn good chance you're wrong about the 1st Amendment too.
While this may all feel kind of mean, it's not meant to be. Unless you're one of the people who is purposefully saying wrong things about Section 230, like Senator Ted Cruz or Rep. Nancy Pelosi (being wrong about 230 is bipartisan). For them, it's meant to be mean. For you, let's just assume you made an honest mistake -- perhaps because deliberately wrong people like Ted Cruz and Nancy Pelosi steered you wrong. So let's correct that.
Before we get into the specifics, I will suggest that you just read the law, because it seems that many people who are making these mistakes seem to have never read it. It's short, I promise you. If you're in a rush, just jump to part (c), entitled Protection for “Good Samaritan” blocking and screening of offensive material, because that's the only part of the law that actually matters. And if you're in a real rush, just read Section (c)(1), which is only 26 words, and is the part that basically every single court decision (and there have been many) has relied on.
With that done, we can discuss the various ways you might have been wrong about Section 230.
If you said "Once a company like that starts moderating content, it's no longer a platform, but a publisher"
I regret to inform you that you are wrong. I know that you've likely heard this from someone else -- perhaps even someone respected -- but it's just not true. The law says no such thing. Again, I encourage you to read it. The law does distinguish between "interactive computer services" and "information content providers," but that is not, as some imply, a fancy legalistic ways of saying "platform" or "publisher." There is no "certification" or "decision" that a website needs to make to get 230 protections. It protects all websites and all users of websites when there is content posted on the sites by someone else.
To be a bit more explicit: at no point in any court case regarding Section 230 is there a need to determine whether or not a particular website is a "platform" or a "publisher." What matters is solely the content in question. If that content is created by someone else, the website hosting it cannot be sued over it.
Really, this is the simplest, most basic understanding of Section 230: it is about placing the liability for content online on whoever created that content, and not on whoever is hosting it. If you understand that one thing, you'll understand most of the most important things about Section 230.
To reinforce this point: there is nothing any website can do to "lose" Section 230 protections. That's not how it works. There may be situations in which a court decides that those protections do not apply to a given piece of content, but it is very much fact-specific to the content in question. For example, in the lawsuit against Roommates.com for violating the Fair Housing Act, the court ruled against Roommates, but not that the site "lost" its Section 230 protections, or that it was now a "publisher." Rather, the court explicitly found that some content on Roommates.com was created by 3rd party users and thus protected by Section 230, and some content (namely pulldown menus designating racial preferences) was created by the site itself, and thus not eligible for Section 230 protections.
If you said "Because of Section 230, websites have no incentive to moderate!"
You are wrong. If you reformulated that statement to say that "Section 230 itself provides no incentives to moderate" then you'd be less wrong, but still wrong. First, though, let's dispense with the idea that thanks to Section 230, sites have no incentive to moderate. Find me a website that doesn't moderate. Go on. I'll wait. Lots of people say things like one of the "chans" or Gab or some other site like that, but all of those actually do moderate. There's a reason that all such websites do moderate, even those that strike a "free speech" pose: (1) because other laws require at least some level of moderation (e.g., copyright laws and laws against child porn), and (2) more importantly, with no moderation, a platform fills up with spam, abuse, harassment, and just all sorts of garbage that make it a very unenjoyable place to spend your internet time.
So there are many, many incentives for nearly all websites to moderate: namely to keep users happy, and (in many cases) to keep advertisers or other supporters happy. When sites are garbage, it's tough to attract a large user base, and even more difficult to attract significant advertising. So, to say that 230 means there's no incentive to moderate is wrong -- as proven by the fact that every site does some level of moderation (even the ones that claim they don't).
Now, to tackle the related argument -- that 230 by itself provides no incentive to moderate -- that is also wrong. Because courts have ruled Section (c)(1) to immunized moderation choices, and Section (c)(2) explicitly says that sites are not liable for their moderation choices, sites actually have a very strong incentive provided by 230 to moderate. Indeed, this is one key reason why Section 230 was written in the first place. It was done in response to a ruling in the Stratton Oakmont v. Prodigy lawsuit, in which Prodigy, in an effort to provide a "family friendly" environment, did some moderation of its message boards. The judge in that case rules that since Prodigy did moderate the boards, that meant it would be liable for anything it left up.
If that ruling had stood and been adopted by others, it would, by itself, be a massive disincentive to moderation. Because the court was saying that moderation itself creates liability. And smart lawyers will say that the best way to avoid that kind of liability is not to moderate at all. So Section 230 explicitly overruled that judicial decision, and eliminated liability for moderation choices.
If you said "Section 230 is a massive gift to big tech!"
Once again, I must inform you that you are very, very wrong. There is nothing in Section 230 that applies solely to big tech. Indeed, it applies to every website on the internet and every user of those websites. That means it applies to you, as well, and helps to protect your speech. It's what allows you to repeat something someone else said on Facebook and not be liable for it. It's what protects every website that has comments, or any other third-party content. It applies across the entire internet to every website and every user, and not just to big tech.
The "user" protections get less attention, but they're right there in the important 26 words. "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker...." That's why there are cases like Barrett v. Rosenthal where someone who forwarded an email to a mailing list was held to be protected by Section 230, as a user of an interactive computer service who did not write the underlying material that was forwarded.
And it's not just big tech companies that rely on Section 230 every day. Every news organization (even those that write negative articles about Section 230) that has comments on its website is protected thanks to Section 230. This very site was sued, in part, over comments, and Section 230 helped protect us as well. Section 230 fundamentally protects free speech across the internet, and thus it is more properly called out as a gift to internet users and free speech, not to big tech.
If you said "A site that has political bias is not neutral, and thus loses its Section 230 protections"
I'm sorry, but you are very, very, very wrong. Perhaps more wrong than anyone saying any of the other things above. First off, there is no "neutrality" requirement at all in Section 230. Seriously. Read it. If anything, it says the opposite. It says that sites can moderate as they see fit and face no liability. This myth is out there and persists because some politicians keep repeating it, but it's wrong and the opposite of truth. Indeed, any requirement of neutrality would likely raise significant 1st Amendment questions, as it would be involving the law in editorial decision making.
Second, as described earlier, you can't "lose" your Section 230 protections, especially not over your moderation choices (again, the law explicitly says that you cannot face liability for moderation choices, so stop trying to make it happen). If content is produced by someone else, the site is protected from lawsuit, thanks to Section 230. If the content is produced by the site, it is not. Moderating the content is not producing content, and so the mere act of moderation, whether neutral or not, does not make you lose 230 protections. That's just not how it works.
If you said "Section 230 requires all moderation to be in "good faith" and this moderation is "biased" so you don't get 230 protections"
You are, yet again, wrong. At least this time you're using a phrase that actually is in the law. The problem is that it's in the wrong section. Section (c)(2)(a) does say that:
No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be held liable on account of any action voluntarily taken in good faith to restrict access to or availability of material that the provider or user considers to be obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable, whether or not such material is constitutionally protected
However, that's just one part of the law, and as explained earlier, nearly every Section 230 case about moderation hasn't even used that part of the law, instead relying on Section (c)(1)'s separation of an interactive computer service from the content created by users. Second, the good faith clause is only in half of Section (c)(2). There's also a separate section, which has no good faith limitation, that says:
No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be held liable on account of... any action taken to enable or make available to information content providers or others the technical means to restrict access to material....
So, again, even if (c)(2) applied, most content moderation could avoid the "good faith" question by relying on that part, (c)(2)(B), which has no good faith requirement.
However, even if you could somehow come up with a case where the specific moderation choices were somehow crafted such that (c)(1) and (c)(2)(B) did not apply, and only (c)(2)(A) were at stake, even then, the "good faith" modifier is unlikely to matter, because a court trying to determine what constitutes "good faith" in a moderation decision is making a very subjective decision regarding expression choices, which would create massive 1st Amendment issues. So, no, the "good faith" provision is of no use to you in whatever argument you're making.
If you said "Section 230 is why there's hate speech online..."
Ooof. You're either the The NY Times or very confused. Maybe both. The 1st Amendment protects hate speech in the US. Elsewhere not so much. Either way, it has little to do with Section 230.
If you said "Section 230 means these companies can never be sued!"
I regret to inform you that you are wrong. Internet companies are sued all the time. Section 230 merely protects them from a narrow set of frivolous lawsuits, in which the websites are sued either for the content created by others (in which case the actual content creators remain liable) or in cases where they're being sued for the moderation choices they make, which are mostly protected by the 1st Amendment anyway (but Section 230 helps get those frivolous lawsuits kicked out faster). The websites can and do still face lawsuits for many, many other reasons.
If you said "Section 230 is a get out of jail card for websites!"
You're wrong. Again, websites are still 100% liable for any content that they themselves create. Separately, Section 230 explicitly exempts federal criminal law -- meaning that stories that blame things like sex trafficking and opioid sales on 230 are very much missing the point as well. The Justice Department is not barred by Section 230. It says so quite clearly:
Nothing in this section shall be construed to impair the enforcement of... any other Federal criminal statute
So many of the complaints about criminal activity are not about Section 230, but about a lack of enforcement.
If you said "Section 230 is why there's piracy online"
You again may be the NY Times or someone who has not read Section 230. Section 230 explicitly exempts intellectual property law:
Nothing in this section shall be construed to limit or expand any law pertaining to intellectual property.
If you said "Section 230 gives websites blanket immunity!"
The courts have made it clear this is not the case at all. In fact, many courts have highlighted situations in which Section 230 does not apply, from the Roommates case, to the Accusearch case, to the Doe v. Internet Brands case, to the Oberdorf v. Amazon case, we see plenty of cases where judges have made it clear that there are limits to Section 230 protections, and the immunity conveyed by Section 230 is not as broad as people claim. At the very least, the courts seem to have little difficulty targeting what they consider to be "bad actors" with regards to the law.
If you said "Section 230 is why big internet companies are so big!"
You are, again, incorrect. As stated earlier, Section 230 is not unique to big internet companies, and indeed, it applies to the entire internet. Research shows that Section 230 actually helps incentivize competition, in part because without Section 230, the costs of running a website would be massive. Without Section 230, large websites like Google and Facebook could handle the liability, but smaller firms would likely be forced out of business, and many new competitors might never get started.
If you said "Section 230 was designed to encourage websites to be neutral common carriers"
You are exactly 100% wrong. We've already covered why it does not require neutrality above, but it was also intended as the opposite of requiring websites to be "common carriers." Specifically, as mentioned above, part of the impetus for Section 230 was to enable services to create "family friendly" spaces, in which plenty of legal speech would be blocked. A common carrier is a very specific thing that has nothing to do with websites and less than nothing to do with Section 230.
If you said "If all this stuff is actually protected by the 1st Amendment, then we can just get rid of Section 230"
You're still wrong, though perhaps not as wrong as everyone else making these bad takes. Without Section 230, and relying solely on the 1st Amendment, you still open up basically the entire internet to nuisance suits. Section 230 helps get cases dismissed early, whereas using the 1st Amendment would require lengthy and costly litigation. 230 does rely strongly on the 1st Amendment, but it provides a procedural advantage in getting vexatious, frivolous nuisance lawsuits shut down much faster than they would be otherwise.
There seems to be more and more wrong stuff being said about Section 230 nearly every day, but hopefully this covers most of the big ones. If you see someone saying something wrong about Section 230, and you don't feel like going over all of their mistakes, just point them here, and they can be educated.
Filed Under: cda 230, free speech, intermediary liability, neutrality, platform, publisher, section 230, speech, wrong, you're wrong
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
3 Cheers!
Well said. Three Cheers for Mr. Masnick!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In re: the “family friendly” stuff, I’m posting the on-the-Congressional-record words of Republican lawmaker Chris Cox, who helped craft 47 U.S.C. § 230, so we can all see his exact intent in that regard:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Good, concise reference
It is convenient to have essentially all the wrong assertions and their corresponding refutations in one easily accessible place!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Suggestion for Mr. Masnick.
Mr. Masnick, I suggest you bookmark this article and put it in the "New To TechDirt?" section where you could show people what this website is all about. It would make a great first impression!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That's all nice and everything, Mike, but sadly, and probably not too dissimilar to Ken's 1st Amendment post, I'm pretty sure that the segment of your target audience with any kind of influence either won't read it, or will assume that you're some kind of partisan shill and won't believe you anyway.
Excellent primer, though.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
However; in any real conversation about this article, please notice that in every one of his statements, he directly references the section of the law both in the article and with a link to the actual law. NO VAGUE HAND WAVING, links to the actual law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Very nice summary!
It might be worth adding a section for when someone says "tech gets immunity that no other industry gets", which I know you've covered before. Bookstores, newspapers publishing wire service stories, radio and television for content created elsewhere--even if not a blanket grant of freedom of liability, decreased liability is quite similar to the goals of 230.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is a good post. However, I noticed one mistake:
"there is nothing any website can do to "lose" Section 230 protections"
Actually, there is. It's what many sites are actively doing. Google, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook are the biggest culprits.
By silencing non-leftist voices, Big Tech is going to lose Section 230 … because by narrowly defining what their terms of service consider to be "acceptable" speech, they're ensuring someone will step in and repealing Section 230 altogether.
If only Big Tech decided not to deplatform and moderate away non-leftist opinions, they could've saved themselves from this fate. But as usual, give left wingers an inch, they'll take 1,000 miles.
Leftists are why we can't have nice things.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[Projects facts not in evidence]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
No,no, no. Project facts he wishes were in evidence, and there's a few politicians who are straining their wish muscles to make it so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Eroding the Constitution is what many of these politicians are actively doing. Hawley, Trump, Barr are the biggest culprits.
By trying to silence non-extremist-Right voices, these corrupt politicians are going to lose their fight as soon as it reaches a court. By directly attacking the First Amendment like this, they're ensuring anyone with >2 brain cells won't take any of their statements on law seriously, and hopefully repeal them altogether.
If only the fascist/Republican party decided not to be butthurt about anti-terrorist opinions, they could save themselves from this fate. But as history shows, give a Nazi an inch, and they'll take 10,000 miles.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is a good post. However, I noticed one mistake:
"there is nothing any website can do to "lose" Section 230 protections"
Actually, there is. It's what many sites are actively doing. Google, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook are the biggest culprits.
By silencing non-conservative voices, Big Tech is going to lose Section 230 … because by narrowly defining what their terms of service consider to be "acceptable" speech, they're ensuring someone will step in and repealing Section 230 altogether.
If only Big Tech decided not to deplatform and moderate away non-conservative opinions, they could've saved themselves from this fate. But as usual, give conservatives an inch, they'll take 1,000 miles.
Conservatives are why we can't have nice things.
(Do you see how fucking ignorant your comment sounds now?)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Please do remember that you're on the internet, and nobody can see that you are being sarcastic. As the comment you were replying to had been squelched, I lacked the context and initially thought you were serious...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You kinda missed the whole point of this article. Maybe give it a re-read?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
As it happens, I just came across a useful article to refer you to:
Hello! You've Been Referred Here Because You're Wrong About Section 230 Of The Communications Decency Act
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Reform
An excellent dissertation on how section 230 currently works. However, many of us who want to see section 230 reforms already know what it says, and can see how it operates. That's why we want reforms.
Once a company starts moderating content, it OUGHT to choose between being a platform, or a publisher.
A platform that has political bias is not neutral, and thus OUGHT to lose its Section 230 protections.
Section 230 requires all moderation to be in "good faith" and if moderation is "biased" then you SHOULDN'T get 230 protections.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Reform
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20200531/23325444617/hello-youve-been-referred-here-because-your e-wrong-about-section-230-communications-decency-act.shtml
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Reform
To paraphrase Mike, you're wrong.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Reform
Here's the problem with that: Who gets to choose that? Do you really want the government saying you're a) a "platform" or "publisher" in one area and whether or not you're b) "biased" or "unbiased" in another? Seems ripe for abuse and would arm would-be censors in the US Government. That's why we have a 1st amendment to protect against that shit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Reform
No, the internet service itself would choose. They could declare things such as "We are a free speech platform. We will not censor messages based upon a political bias", or perhaps they could say "We're a bunch of hardcore Democrats. We will gladly publish those with a left wing viewpoint, and we will ban anyone who sounds like a Republican".
Also, the government wouldn't determine whether there is bias or not. Instead, private court action would allow aggrieved parties to present their case if they believe that the internet service violated their own terms of service.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The courts are part of the government.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And courts adjudicate contract violations and defamation cases. It's perfectly fine.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Your words:
Also your words:
Would the government (i.e., the courts) determine bias or not?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If I say in public, "Apples are my favorite fruit", I would not want a prosecutor to file charges against me. But if I had previously signed a contract as a promoter for an orange company, then I would expect the company to file a court complaint against me if I violated my contract.
Government prosecutors and regulators are not the same thing as a court adjudicating a private contract violation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
And it's also an egregious mischaracterization to claim that a "conservative" being banned means that a platform is not open to conservatives - after all, they were perfectly able to make full use of the service until they made the choice to behave abusively.
Choices that the gay wedding cake couple, or black patrons in the Jim Crow South - people actually facing bias against them - didn't even get the chance to.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Your words:
If “showing bias against a political ideology” is the argument for whether a service violated its own TOS, should the courts (i.e., the government) determine whether that bias exists — and, by extension, whether that service should be denied 230 protections on the basis of such bias?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Reform
This "Platforms are wrong if they say they're open but they moderate" lie has already been thoroughly debunked at least once before.
That you yet repeat it eliminates any possible good-faith motive for you continuing to deliberately spam this disinformation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Reform
So do Right wing nut job sites not silence, remove, and outright ban leftist ideas that are posted to their sites?
So you are saying 'conservative only' websites that currently exist should lose all section 230 protections because they are not 'neutral' by your definition?
Sounds fair, if google/twitter are going to lose protections than info wars and all the other right wing nut job sites should lose their protection as well, so they can be sued by any leftist who doesn't like what they have done. Sounds fair...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Reform
Well, he's ought for two there, isn't he?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And if you had paid attention to the article, 230 doesn’t make that distinction. It has no meaning here.
…says the guy who refuses to directly say, one way or the other, whether the law should force any interactive computer service of any size to host objectionable-yet-legal speech against the wishes of that service’s owner(s).
Oh look, another chance for you to answer One Simple Question.
Yes or no: If the admins of a service like Twitter deletes White supremacist propaganda from said service, should that service lose its 230 protections? And I’ll remind you that White supremacy is a sociopolitical ideology, so any moderation of such content would be “biased” against that ideology.
(I can’t wait to see how you avoid answering that one.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Reform
It's funny that you say you know what it says, and then repeat a bunch of the myths, Koby.
Once a company starts moderating content, it OUGHT to choose between being a platform, or a publisher.
That literally makes no sense.
A platform that has political bias is not neutral, and thus OUGHT to lose its Section 230 protections.
Why "ought" it lose those protections when the whole point is that it's supposed to allow sites to moderate as they see fit? And while there remains no evidence of having political bias, what is illegal about having a political bias? Do you think Fox News should not be allowed?
And, just the fact that people like you insist there is political bias, despite the total lack of evidence for political bias should demonstrate the problem: it's based on conjecture by ignorant people like yourself. If you can't prove it, then how do you show it in court?
Section 230 requires all moderation to be in "good faith" and if moderation is "biased" then you SHOULDN'T get 230 protections.
This is part of what is covered above, that you insist you understood, and yet with this statement, proves you do not. Only one part requires good faith and the crafters of the law understood and encouraged "bias" in moderation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It’s hard to make someone understand something if the attention they so desperately seek relies on them being wrong about that something.
…I think that’s how that saying goes, anyway. 🙃
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Reform
Because corporations that engage in censorship is equally as dangerous as governments that engage in censorship.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Should a service such as Twitter, which is owned by a corporation, be forced by law to host racist speech because not hosting it would be “censorship”?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Reform
Maybe if any companies actually had the power to censor anyone, perhaps you would have had a point.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Reform
No its not, as a government can stop you making your speech public by use of force, while a company can only say not using our services, leaving you free to take your speech to some other platform.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Reform
Corporations do not control all speech venues and can't lock you up and/or kill you if you say something they don't like. I fail to see how that is as dangerous as a government that can do all those things.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Reform
Because corporations that engage in censorship is equally as dangerous as governments that engage in censorship.
So you think spam filters shouldn't be allowed as dangerous?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Reform
I think we should allow spam filters, and disallow corporations from building an open speech platform while engaging in political bias.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Reform
Why should my blog that allows comments be forced to host racist speech?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
For that matter, why should his? (He won’t answer, of course. He didn’t answer the last few times I posed a similar question. He’s a coward who refuses to commit to a position that he implicitly supports but knows will be unpopular if he explicitly supports it.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Reform
Does that include party political platforms, or political campaign sites?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Reform
Especially parties that include political animals (insert lame furry joke here) that aren't of a particular stripe. This is why donkey's don't like Zebras and elephants don't like hippo's. Neither want their nemeses to be allowed. That's not allowed on websites or on land or on sea or in the air or in voting booths.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Reform
I have little doubt that political sites would choose to consider themselves a publisher, not an open platform. The same as how a political convention hall is not open to any speech, and would probably kick out protesters.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If those places can “censor” speech based on not wanting that speech on their property, for what reason should Twitter not be extended the same courtesy?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Because then there are consequences for choosing to be a publisher. For example, if they declare "Our service is for Democrats only", it would perhaps be very honest of them. But then they would lose a large portion of their user base, and break the ubiquity and monopoly that they might currently enjoy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Section 230 does not refer to either “publishers” or “platforms”. That dichotomy has no bearing on this discussion.
For what reason should the owners of Twitter not be allowed to decide what speech is and isn’t acceptable on their property (i.e., their service)?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Reform
Does that mean they can be sued for user generated speech that their political opponents find objectionable? Note, if such suites cannot be dismissed early and at little costs, a concerted campaign can drive them into bankruptcy, even if they win every time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Reform
Did you read the article?
There was a specific section about good faith... There was also a section about why moderation is why 230 was created in the first place and another one about platform and publisher.
It's not hard to grasp, unfortunately it just does not do what you want it to.
BTW how long would Fox last if it could not moderate comments?
https://help.foxnews.com/hc/en-us/articles/233194608-Do-you-moderate-comments-
If you don't believe Mike, maybe you will believe this as is is on Fox...
No one is moderating right wing speech - unfortunately a small number of far right feel that they deserve a platform to post (and I quote from Fox) "vulgar, racist, threatening, or otherwise offensive language". If they behaved more like civll human beings maybe they would not get moderated??? That isn't bias, it is removing bigoted, hate speech and even Fox does it! (apparently)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The problem with that (that you have apparently missed) is that you would then not be able to have any sites dedicated to one political party or ideology at all.
Want to spin up a campaign site to organize supporters for Republicans? You can do that but if a bunch of Democrats start posting on it you can't kick them off because then you aren't "neutral". See the problem there?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Reform
reading fail... go back to the article and start over...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Reform
'Section 230 requires all moderation to be in "good faith"'
And "in good faith" is a famously vague term, but there is a vast amount of common and case law, for centuries, on what it means in context of contract law, where the term most frequently appears--at its root, not twisting the contract wording by one party to give themselves an unfair advantage. Here, the terms of service act as a contract, and the amount of "bad faith" re-interpretation of rules that were written by teams of well-paid lawyers, that typically allow the platform the complete right to remove any content at will, is asymptotic to 0.
"In good faith" occurs in a LOT of statutory law. A search restricted to the US code at law.cornell.edu/uscode shows just shy of 1000 hits. You're not going to be able to create some off-the-wall bullshit interpretation of the phrase and get any court to agree with you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The problem is that no matter how wrong anyone is over 230, no matter how many times they are told they are wrong or the areas where they are wrong, they never listen because they already know anyway! Even worse is not just knowing they're wrong and ignoring it but continuing to push forward with their mistaken views because they've been encouraged, usually financially, as the result, if it happens, suits that person(s) but fucks everyone else up for decades!
These sort of selfish, self-serving exercises are a disgrace! More so are the members of Congress who are usually involved without having a clue of the outcome. They then kick off when they dont get reelected, thinking that crapping on the people for a few pieces of silver, giving a few what they want, is the best option.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Better reasoned than a reason.com article...
Mind if I refer this article to Stewart Baker? He seems to be trolling the internet from Volokh Conspiracy with articles like
https://reason.com/2020/06/19/reforming-section-230-of-the-communications-decency-act/
Much like Koby, above, Mr Baker uses the word 'ought' a fair amount. Somehow, the comments section did not have much favorable to say about the article. I wonder why?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Better reasoned than a reason.com article...
That Baker guy sounds a lot like this guy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Mike, you missed one reason why we desperately need to get rid of Section 230 altogether: "IT'S A RICO ACT VIOLATION".
Now go get rid of 230. /sarc
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
IT’S NOT RICO, GODDAMMIT
🙃
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply