Ron Wyden Explains Why President Trump (And Many Others) Are Totally Wrong About Section 230
A few years back, at a Santa Clara University event about Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, I remember (then) 9th Circuit chief judge Alex Kozinski noting with some amount of pleasure that he was relieved to hear from one of the two authors of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (former Rep. Chris Cox, who was in attendance at the event) that his opinions on 230 were exactly what Cox intended. Paraphrasing (just slightly) Kozinski's comments, he noted that having the author of the bill that he needed to interpret comment on that interpretation was the equivalent of having God come down from Heaven to tell biblical scholars whether or not they had gotten things right.
And, as so many people seem to want to debate Section 230, often with blatantly incorrect explanations of what the law is intended to do, it's important to remember that the two co-authors of 230 are both still around and happy to talk about it. A few years ago, Cox filed an amicus brief explaining the intent behind 230 (tragically, in that case, the court decided to mostly ignore Cox's point).
And, of course, Ron Wyden is now a Senator (at the time of 230 he was in the House) and he's now written quite the op-ed for CNN about how wrong the President and many of the President's fans are about the point of Section 230. A key point is that contrary to what many claim, 230 itself creates incentives for free speech in removing much of the liability sites might otherwise have for hosting contested speech.
Without Section 230, sites would have strong incentives to go one of two ways: either sharply limit what users can post, so as to avoid being sued, or to stop moderating entirely, something like 8chan — now operating under the name 8kun — where anonymous users can post just about anything and speech supporting racism and sexism is common.
I think we would be vastly worse off in either scenario. Just look at Black Lives Matter and the protests against police violence over the past week as an example. The cellphone video that captured the officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck spread across social media platforms — and it's the reason Americans learned about his unjust killing in the first place. So many of these cases of unconscionable use of force against black Americans have come to light as a result of videos posted to social media.
In a world without 230, I cannot imagine that Facebook or Twitter would allow posts about police violence that could possibly be defamatory. These horrible injustices would never get the public attention they deserve. And accountability would be even less likely.
And then, of course, there's the flipside. This weird belief by many, including the President, that sites shouldn't be able to moderate content in a way that they dislike. But that would do damage to internet speech as well, though in a different way:
Now what it seems Trump would like is the other scenario — for platforms to be "neutral." Let's not kid ourselves. Trump's attempt to abolish Section 230 is essentially a way of bullying social media companies so that he may post what he wants without any challenge.
And so without 230, I think that a lot of sites would choose not to moderate at all, and thus avoid responsibility for anything their users post. It goes without saying that there would be a lot more false, dangerous content out there, from revenge porn to posts supporting white supremacy. The internet would become the cesspool that anti-230 activists claim it is today.
But the key point that Wyden makes is at the end of the post: President Trump doesn't need Section 230. If websites block him, he has no shortage of ways to get his message out there. Indeed, the press seems to fall over itself to over cover his every nonsensical statement. The real problem is how it would silence so many other people.
If Twitter banned Trump tomorrow, he wouldn't have any trouble spreading his message to every corner of the world.
But without 230, the people without power — people leading movements like #MeToo and Black Lives Matter — would find it far harder to challenge the big corporations and powerful institutions. Without 230, I believe that not a single #MeToo post would have been allowed on moderated sites.
As Wyden notes, a world without 230 is one in which the speech police rule, and controversial statements, especially from those outside the halls of power, get suppressed and stymied.
For the President and his supporters to insist that we need to get rid of Section 230 to encourage more speech is exactly wrong. And thankfully we have people who truly know the point of the law to explain it to him. The question is whether or not anyone will listen.
Filed Under: cda 230, ron wyden, section 230
Bad example in a good explanation
I just wish Senator Wyden had use a different example than #MeToo as there are many examples of facts optional rhetoric within that group. There is probably some truth as well, but it is difficult to discern without actual evidence.
For me, §230 is about bringing truth to the surface despite the volume or multitude of falsehoods, without liability for the platforms from those who don't like the discourse. The cure for bad speech is more speech, but using an example of a group that uses bad speech as a standard to support their position doesn't make the case as well as another example might.
Your moral stance, while laudable, is ultimately irrelevant. The people who wrote 47 U.S.C. § 230 made clear (in actual, on-the-record Congressional testimony, no less!) that the purpose of Section 230 was to allow legal moderation of speech for practically any reason. The people who own Gab, for example, can legally moderate pro–Black Lives Matter speech off their service because such speech is an uncomfortable truth to them.
Yes, we should strive for truth. Yes, we should strive for better, possibly more personally considerate speech (and radical forgiveness for those who fail at using it…at first). But don’t kid yourself into thinking Section 230 is about the righteous moral search for truth, justice, and all that other stuff. 230 is about the legal right to moderate speech on an interactive computer service — nothing more or less.
Re:
Well put. But without §230 other platforms could be sued out of existence if they don't comport to the will of the unduly passionate. Without §230 the truth might be quashed. Yes some platform might decide to moderate actual truth for their version, but others will allow it, or for that matter disallow the reverse.
Without §230 there would be unending lawsuits where each side declaims the other for real or imagined defamation. Not that we don't have that now, to some extent, but §230 allows platforms to escape with minimal (though very expensive) harm.
§230 removes the platforms liability so that their users can speak and the platform can set standards for the speech as they wish. The detractors for §230 wish to control speech they don't like, including the truth, whether they control the platform or not. Therefore the truth is saved, with the aid of §230.
Re: Bad example in a good explanation
No, its about allowing a site moderate as they see fit, and not as you see fit. Don't like their moderation, go elsewhere.
Maybe Instagram/Facebook/etc can demonstrate for a day or a few hours what their systems would be like without 230.
Lock all the accounts.
The idea that BLM and other would be hampered without section 230 is what I expect the whole appeal of dismantling it is. Trump-era conservatives are totally fine with chilled speech, as long as it's speech they disagree with.
I am confident that if the corporate employees of social media platforms were (ab)using their moderation abilities to actively supress meetoo and BLM, that it would be the left wing of the nation which would be calling for section 230 reform. (And rightfully so!)
I think we know the intent of section 230. However, there are unforeseen consequences of allowing interactive computer services to act as both a platform and a publisher simultaneously, and while enjoying certain legal immunities. Identifying a problem and wanting reform doesn't necessarily have anything to do with the law's intent.
Re:
It's like he didn't even read anything, just looked at the sets of squiggly lines until recognizing "230" tripped a reflex that vomited up the greasy old "sooo oppressed" and the "platform/publisher" memes through the keyboard..
Re:
that it would be the left wing of the nation which would be calling for section 230 reform. (And rightfully so!)
They would make such complaints (and already have in regards to eg sex work), but not "rightfully so"...
However, there are unforeseen consequences of allowing interactive computer services to act as both a platform and a publisher simultaneously
Entities whose main activity is publishing maintain such immunities (see this comment section), and entities whose main activity is not publishing maintain such immunities. So what "publishing" activity are you complaining about exactly, and what are the consequences?
Re:
However, there are unforeseen consequences of allowing interactive computer services to act as both a platform and a publisher simultaneously, and while enjoying certain legal immunities.
How many times are you going to repeat this myth, despite every time you do so everyone explaining to you why you're wrong?
Re: Re:
It is truth, not myth. Social media corporations create a platform, at first with the promise of free speech for everyone. Then they begin censoring viewpoints with which they disagree. By publishing only the agreement, the platforms become a defacto publisher. The corporation most certainly endorses a viewpoint.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
If you are having difficulties finding somewhere to express your views, the problem is that your views are not popular, and platforms do not want you driving their users away,
Re: Re: Re:
Nope.
The "moderation creates speech the platform becomes liable for" lie didn't dupe the judge when Pustule Nickleback McHitler tried it.
And the "promise of free speech but also moderates" lie failed in court in Prager Uwu v Youtube:
Re: Re: Re:
Which social media corporation has promised free speech for everyone on their platform? To make it simpler for you, you only have to name one.
Re: Re: Re:
The thing is that that has nothing to do with the CDA. What you have a problem with is the promise of free speech and them not fulfilling that promise (in your view at least). That’s an issue involving contract and deceptive-advertising laws vs the 1st Amendment. Even excluding CDA §230, judges have explicitly ruled that there’s no cause of action there as a matter of law.
Re:
I believe that those weren’t exactly unintended consequences. Indeed, the whole point was that different sites can enforce different rules as they see fit without fear of liability for doing so, especially liability for the speech that they didn’t create themselves or for removing what they consider objectionable speech.
IOW, your problem isn’t with unintended consequences but the law working as intended and expected or with things that either have nothing to do with §230 or don’t actually happen. That you don’t personally like those consequences (or believe without nonanecdotal evidence that they occur) doesn’t make them unintended consequences. Basically, what you see as a problem we don’t see as one.
Section 230 is about allowing any website to Moderate as to they wish as to what content they want to block or remove , without fear of legal threats or the ability to remove harmful content. Which might include spam, fake news, conspiracy theory's, racist or violent content. If its gone or limited it will be a great blow to freedom of speech
especially to minority groups who represent black and Latino minoritys , it. ll make it harder to expose
injustice and maltreatment of blacks by police
as we have seen in the last few weeks with the posting of videos of police brutality towards protestors and attacks on journalists covering
the Blm protests
What if'
What could happen if it was removed?
Lets see how deep/stupid we cold get..
A person makes a comment.
The site, it appeared on, has to defend it/it self, probably remove it.
But, couldnt the site Blame the ISP? That gave Access to the internet? For Both parties? The one who wrote it and the one who didnnt like reading it.
So, then we come to PRIVATE sites. Where you get Vetted, and sign a contract, before you can even TRY to see whats inside. Cant they do that already?
Why Lock up communication unless you dont want OTHERS to read your BS. Politicians have learned 1 BIG thing. Written words can Lock you into a position, Its a contract. Where a Verbal contract is very hard to debate, unless you have 2-3 witnesses..
