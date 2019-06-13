Court Says Section 230 Shields Twitter From Revenge Porn Bro's Stupid Lawsuit
Former revenge porn extortionist and current pro se litigant, Craig Brittain, is one severely-narrowed complaint away from having his lawsuit against Twitter tossed. Brittain sued Twitter over the deletion of several accounts, including those he had whipped up for his Senate run.
The court's first pass at the lawsuit moved it to California, a venue shift Brittain explicitly agreed to each time he created another alt account. Terms of service say suing Twitter means suing in California, even if you're an Arizonan Senate hopeful with a closet that contains nothing but skeletons.
Contrary to Brittain's fervent and litigious belief, there's nothing illegal about deleting Craig Brittain's multiple Twitter accounts. Brittain's lawsuit tried to make it possible by treating Twitter as both a provider and a publisher, depending of which description worked out better for his arguments. The court decides to let Brittain have it both ways -- and lose both ways. (h/t Adam Steinbaugh)
As a service provider, Twitter cannot be held liable for third party content. It can also remove accounts without losing this immunity. Since this isn't about the removal of content, but rather the removal of accounts, Brittain tried to argue Section 230 immunity can't protect Twitter from this lawsuit because removing accounts (and their content) is an editorial activity. The court points out this has zero effect on Section 230 protections. From the decision [PDF]:
Under the CDA, a publisher’s activity generally “involves reviewing, editing, and deciding whether to publish or to withdraw from publication third-party content.” Id. at 1102. “[R]emoving content is something publishers do, and to impose liability on the basis of such conduct necessarily involves treating the liable party as a publisher of the content it failed to remove.” Id. at 1103. In other words, “any activity that can be boiled down to deciding whether to exclude material that third parties seek to post online is perforce immune under [CDA] section 230.” Fair Hous. Council of San Fernando Valley v. Roommates.com, LLC, 521 F.3d 1157, 1170–71 (9th Cir. 2008) (en banc).
Publisher or provider, it doesn't matter. Suing a social media site for deleting accounts is a non-starter.
The Brittain Accounts qualify as “information provided by another information content provider.” Brittain expressly acknowledges that he, not Twitter, created and operated the accounts See Barnes, 570 F.3d at 1102 & n.6 (“The statute also tells us that this term ‘means any person or entity that is responsible, in whole or in part, for the creation or development of information provided through the Internet or any other interactive computer service.’”) (quoting 47 U.S.C. § 230(f)(3)). Accordingly, the Court finds that all but Brittain’s antitrust claim are barred by Section 230(c)(1) of the CDA. Because plaintiff cannot cure this defect, the Court DISMISSES these claims with prejudice.
All Brittain can do now is file a complaint limited to the anti-trust violations he alleges. But the court's brief analysis of the single surviving claim suggests this will be a waste of everyone's time. The court says it's unlikely Brittain can even prove standing, since his claim is pretty much limited to him losing followers when his accounts were suspended or deleted. Brittain's lawsuit doesn't actually allege Twitter did anything illegal in terms of competitive practices.
Although Brittain’s complaint does not suggest that plaintiffs could allege an antitrust cause of action, out of an abundance of caution, the Court affords Brittain leave to amend with respect to this claim and DISMISSES Brittain’s antitrust claim without prejudice.
[...]
While the Court can understand the frustration which may occur if a person’s Twitter account is suspended, unless a legal cause of action can be articulated, a lawsuit cannot be sustained. Nor is the person entitled to discovery on the general issues upon which the complaint is based, unless a legal claim can be stated. Here, the complaint is fundamentally flawed.
The court also points out Brittain can't sue on behalf of his Brittain For Senate campaign committee. This committee of one must seek its own legal representation, which cannot be a pro se litigant named Craig Brittain. This seems unlikely to happen, so this additional will be removed from a lawsuit the only plaintiff remaining (Craig Brittain) is destined to lose.
Yeah, it sucks when a platform decides it no longer wants your free business. But it's not illegal, no matter how many of your hastily-erected Senate campaign committee Twitter accounts are removed by a private company.
Filed Under: antitrust, brittain for senate, cda 230, content moderation, craig brittain, section 230
Companies: twitter
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Yet Section 230 is what shielded many revenge-porn sites from liability (the sites that weren't involved in the uploading), and of course Google and other search engines are immune for linking to them every time some woman's employer, boyfriend, or landlord (someone with access to her apartment, as well as any contractors for said landlord) looks up her name.
Don't worry if you have a single young-adult daughter who lives in a large apartment building. No contractor or landlord would EVER go internet-diving for info on her.
Re:
[Citation needed]
Re: Jhon boi still the king of projection
“Don't worry if you have a single young-adult daughter who lives in a large apartment building. No contractor or landlord would EVER go internet-diving for info on her.“
Like you did for Mike and Kens kids?
Yeah, that is a bit too specific not to be projection.
Re:
Yeah, that is a bit too specific not to be projection.
Except I'm not a landlord or contractor. Section 230 is a nice weapon for those who are malicious. Imagine if we'd had it in 1986:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marla_Hanson
Marla Hanson (born c. 1961) is an American screenwriter and ex-model.
Born in Independence, Missouri, Hanson graduated from Odessa, MO High School and attended college at Southwestern Assemblies of God College (SAGU) in Waxahachie, Texas a suburb of Dallas, Texas. After working selling real estate and insurance, a job promotion brought her to New York City. There, a part-time modeling job eventually became a full-time career in the 1980s.
In June 1986, she rejected the sexual advances of her landlord, Steve Roth. Roth hired two friends, Steven Bowman and Darren Norman, to attack Hanson. Hanson testified that Roth asked her to step outside a bar, and then stood by while the two men, after announcing a "stick-up," slashed her face with a razor blade. The assault left three wounds that required surgery and over 100 stitches to close,[1] resulting in permanent scars.
Roth and the two attackers were tried separately, with Judge Jeffrey Atlas presiding over both trials. In Roth's trial, a lawyer for Roth suggested that his breaking off of a long-term gay relationship with Bowman that day led Bowman to attack Hanson out of jealousy.[2] In Roth's trial, he was found guilty of first degree assault for arranging the attack.
In the trial of Bowman and Norman a few months later, Hanson was subjected to a controversial cross examination by Bowman's defense attorney Alton H. Maddox, who impugned her character in a line of questioning the prosecutor called "disgusting and filthy". Maddox also asserted that Hanson had "racial hangups" that led her to falsely identify Bowman and Norman, who are black, as her attackers.[3] Hanson and her attorney later publicly criticized the criminal justice system for allowing her to be humiliated on the witness stand. Bowman and Norman were found guilty.
At sentencing, Atlas gave Roth the 5 to 15 year maximum sentence, but not before telling a weeping Hanson and her attorney he was "incensed" at their public criticism of the criminal justice system. After a brief recess, Atlas apologized to Hanson and her lawyer.[4] Mayor Ed Koch expressed outrage at Atlas's comments.[5] Bowman and Norman were sentenced to the 5 to 15 year maximum sentence as well.[6]
Re: Re:
What about that case has anything to do with Section 230 or a search engine?
…I’m not seeing a denial about the “thinking about doing things to women who live alone” bit.
Re: Re:
OK? WTF does that have to do with anything?
Crazies are everywhere - and, frankly, don't need to see naked pictures of you to go crazy.
In fact, I would suggest that since the drop in sexual assault rates has declined in step with the prevalence of internet pornography a single female living alone is safer from a crazy landlord if he's found some of her old nudes to fap over.
Why, it’s almost as if the sites shouldn’t be held liable for the actions of a third party~. Imagine that~.
Re:
Why, it’s almost as if the sites shouldn’t be held liable for the actions of a third party~. Imagine that~.
Good thing 230 has been ruled valid again and again since it's inception. Best law ever.
Re:
Section 230 is what shielded many revenge-porn sites from liability (the sites that weren't involved in the uploading)
Why, it’s almost as if the sites shouldn’t be held liable for the actions of a third party~. Imagine that~.
The search engines' actions (spreading defamation and making it searchable) are separate from those of the original publisher. Every country other than the US recognizes this.
If you think they should be immune for this separate harm that's one thing, but it's definitely a separate harm.
If every country other than the United States bombed one of its own major cities for the lulz, would you think they were right, too?
Re: Re:
Nude pics aren't defamation.
Re:
Section 230 is what shielded my revenge-porn sites
Just how many revenge-port sites did (or do) you run, John Smith?!
All that and you had the time to swindle people with phoney self-help courses? You are a hard workin playah.
Re: Re:
Dude, how could you have forgotten about his ultra valuable email lists that he put together?!?!
Ah, but they were all stolen by people with mini-discs in Africa. Must’ve been a Nigerian prince.
Re: Re:
Which self-help courses were those?
You seem to know so much about me.
I bet if that POS Masnick married told him to not allow that type of comment, he'd stop in a second. Whipped men are like that.
Ah, so now you’ve graduated to thinking about doing things to married women.
Re:
Ah, so now you’ve graduated to thinking about doing things to married women.
Learn to read.
I know how to read. Given your comments about things being done to single women living alone, and your recent (disturbing) obsession with the female members of Mike Masnick’s family, it isn’t a stretch to say you’re thinking about doing something to his wife.
Re: Re: Re:
You talking from experience? Seems so anyway, since all you can do is to impotently rage on the internet.
Re:
Are you suggesting that landlords or CONTRACTORS (you know, the guys who fix your shit for you) give a shit that someone has naked pictures of themselves on the internet?
Hmm, that's going to be an interesting set of lawsuits and Congressional granstanding in the near future.
Social media company's getting hammered because they won't allow candidates or potential candidates to use their service because the SM company doesn't like them. And then getting hammered for letting other candidates or potential candidates use their service, by people who think those guys are 'too extreme'.
