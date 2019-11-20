Masnick's Impossibility Theorem: Content Moderation At Scale Is Impossible To Do Well
As some people know, I've spent a fair bit of time studying economist Kenneth Arrow whose work on endogenous growth theory and information economics influenced a lot of my thinking on the economics of innovation in a digital age. However, Arrow is perhaps most well known for what's generally referred to as Arrow's Impossibility Theorem, which could be described most succinctly (if not entirely accurately) as arguing that there is no perfect voting system to adequately reflect the will of the public. No matter which voting system you choose will have some inherent unfairness built into it. The Wikipedia summary (linked above) of it is not the best, but if you want to explore it in more detail, I'd recommend this short description or this much longer description.
I was thinking about that theory recently, in relation to the ever present discussion about content moderation. I've argued for years that while many people like to say that content moderation is difficult, that's misleading. Content moderation at scale is impossible to do well. Importantly, this is not an argument that we should throw up our hands and do nothing. Nor is it an argument that companies can't do better jobs within their own content moderation efforts. But I do think there's a huge problem in that many people -- including many politicians and journalists -- seem to expect that these companies not only can, but should, strive for a level of content moderation that is simply impossible to reach.
And thus, throwing humility to the wind, I'd like to propose Masnick's Impossibility Theorem, as a sort of play on Arrow's Impossibility Theorem. Content moderation at scale is impossible to do well. More specifically, it will always end up frustrating very large segments of the population and will always fail to accurately represent the "proper" level of moderation of anyone. While I'm not going to go through the process of formalizing the theorem, a la Arrow's, I'll just note a few points on why the argument I'm making is inevitably true.
First, the most obvious one: any moderation is likely to end up pissing off those who are moderated. After all, they posted their content in the first place, and thus thought it belonged wherever it was posted -- so will almost certainly disagree with the decision to moderate it. Now, some might argue the obvious response to this is to do no moderation at all, but that fails for the obvious reason that many people would greatly prefer some level of moderation, especially given that any unmoderated area of the internet quickly fills up with spam, not to mention abusive and harassing content. There is the argument (that I regularly advocate) that pushing out the moderation to the ends of the network (i.e., giving more controls to the end users) is better, but that also has some complications in that it puts the burden on end users, and they have neither the time nor inclination to continually tweak their own settings. No matter what path is chosen, it will end up being not ideal for a large segment of the population.
Second, moderation is, inherently, a subjective practice. Despite some people's desire to have content moderation be more scientific and objective, that's impossible. By definition, content moderation is always going to rely on judgment calls, and many of the judgment calls will end up in gray areas where lots of people's opinions may differ greatly. Indeed, one of the problems of content moderation that we've highlighted over the years is that to make good decisions you often need a tremendous amount of context, and there's simply no way to adequately provide that at scale in a manner that actually works. That is, when doing content moderation at scale, you need to set rules, but rules leave little to no room for understanding context and applying it appropriately. And thus, you get lots of crazy edge cases that end up looking bad.
We've seen this directly. Last year, when we turned an entire conference of "content moderation" specialists into content moderators for an hour, we found that there were exactly zero cases where we could get all attendees to agree on what should be done in any of the eight cases we presented.
Third, people truly underestimate the impact that "scale" has on this equation. Getting 99.9% of content moderation decisions at an "acceptable" level probably works fine for situations when you're dealing with 1,000 moderation decisions per day, but large platforms are dealing with way more than that. If you assume that there are 1 million decisions made every day, even with 99.9% "accuracy" (and, remember, there's no such thing, given the points above), you're still going to "miss" 1,000 calls. But 1 million is nothing. On Facebook alone a recent report noted that there are 350 million photos uploaded every single day. And that's just photos. If there's a 99.9% accuracy rate, it's still going to make "mistakes" on 350,000 images. Every. Single. Day. So, add another 350,000 mistakes the next day. And the next. And the next. And so on.
And, even if you could achieve such high "accuracy" and with so many mistakes, it wouldn't be difficult for, say, a journalist to go searching and find a bunch of those mistakes -- and point them out. This will often come attached to a line like "well, if a reporter can find those bad calls, why can't Facebook?" which leaves out that Facebook DID find that other 99.9%. Obviously, these numbers are just illustrative, but the point stands that when you're doing content moderation at scale, the scale part means that even if you're very, very, very, very good, you will still make a ridiculous number of mistakes in absolute numbers every single day.
So while I'm all for exploring different approaches to content moderation, and see no issue with people calling out failures when they (frequently) occur, it's important to recognize that there is no perfect solution to content moderation, and any company, no matter how thoughtful and deliberate and careful is going to make mistakes. Because that's Masnick's Impossibility Theorem -- and unless you can disprove it, we're going to assume it's true.
Great article!
I always point this out to people who want Facebook/Twitter/Google to “do something about X”. Not because it shouldn’t be done but because it can’t be done. And yet all those platforms are criticized when they don’t take action or take action and miss some false positives.
Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.
Do you have a problem with blanket bans on things like posting pictures of naked children? I believe Facebook has that in place and they seem to do a pretty good job moderating those kinds of photos even though the photos in context can be entirely innocent.
What are you; A wanna be politician as you seem to gotten the way that they derail discussions?
That's a ridiculous question. Only a pedo would have a problem with that. And we already have laws ("blanket bans") against it.
Mike's point is that even if FB takes down 99.9% of such photos they're still going to miss some. Just because you haven't seen the missed photos does not mean others haven't nor that they do not exist.
and even with those blanket bans, there are contextually photos that you'd want to keep up (like naked baby photos, family photos of kids in bathing suits) that any algorithm would miss. Even something like Child Pornography is hard to define well.
That's still better than not even trying, isn't it? No laws or regulations are 100% effective. Should health inspectors stop inspecting restaurants just because they don't catch every problem?
Nothin at all wrong with trying. That's why we have S230 -- to protect FB and others from liability for not perfectly filtering everything Bad™.
As a matter of fact, I do have a problem with a blanket ban of pictures of naked children.
You might want to take a look at this picture. I'll warn you, it has full frontal nudity of a pre-teen girl.
It also won a pulitzer prize and became the World Press photo of the year for 1973.
Thanks for so clearly making Mike's point.
And that photo has been on Facebook because it's newsworthy.
Moderation at scale mostly works for certain topics. Just because it can't be done perfectly for everything doesn't mean it should never be considered.
We don't need moderation if platforms were liable for abuses and harm inflicted by their users, once they are put on notice of the harm. The notice part is what makes it possible. Right now the lives and businesses destroyed are considered an "acceptable loss" for the Greater Good of the internet.
I doubt history will agree with this.
That sounds great... except that the only way to achieve a perfect response rate to such "notice of harm" is to automatically remove anything which gets such a notice. It is impossible to manually go through them at scale. So, effectively, everything posted online gets a "remove" button that anyone, anywhere can press. For any reason, as long as they claim "harm".
Anything short of a perfect response rate makes the company liable, mening it will cost them money. At scale, it will cost them all their money. The only real alternative is to not allow users to post content at all.
CDA section 220 allows companies to grow to such a vast scales exactly because it does not increase the risk proportionally.
That is a form of moderation that would be abused by scammers, spammers, politicians and others who want to make their fictional view of things the truth.
Please define "notice" and "harm" but also who issues the "notice".
Unless you can do that in a way so it doesn't infringe on 1A rights, what you are suggesting is pure hand-waving and not a solution.
Also, if you believe moderation isn't necessary with your "solution" you are in for a rude awakening when platforms start closing down the ability to post anything unless they know exactly who you are.
Would that be like the DMCA, where even false accusations of copyright infringement can take down legal content so long as the DMCA process itself is followed to the letter?
This isn't a theorem. A theorem is a mathematical statement which has been described and proven using formal logic.
This is... not that.
Almost anything can be expressed in formal logic.
Sure. Heck, I bet that, given some effort, Masnick's idea (Law? Theory?) could even be expressed as a restatement of Arrow's Theorem, that it's impossible to moderate using individual people's moderation preferences in such a way that the moderation preserves the community's preferences, with similar definitions of non-dictatorship, Pareto efficiency, etc..
But when you're "not going to go through the process of formalizing the theorem," you shouldn't present it as a theorem. Call it a Theory, or a Law: each of which has a suitably loose definition that something informal like this can fall into it.
Calling something a theorem while refusing to formally state it (let alone prove it) is missing the entire point of the word "theorem."
It's a interesting hypothesis, but it is not only not a theorem it's not a theory (not in the scientific sense), either. It's a hypothesis.
Eh. "Theory" has meanings outside the scientific sense, enough that the word could possibly apply. "Theorem" doesn't really have a definition outside of formal logic and mathematics.
Fair enough. But you're still a pedant.
I don't know if that's ever been formally proven, but it's certainly been experimentally proven well beyond the point of statistical significance.
I can make a mathematical statement out of that.
Yeah, like that is the answer. I'm lucky if I can get one of the assistants (any of them) to understand my voice first, and then get me where I want to go. Maybe Siri could do it?
There are two battles over racists terms (one in court and one in society). Historically, the n----r word and sla-- eyed were derogatory racist words. Each has (in some cases/usages) come to be used by the members of the respective races. However; others are not really allowed to use it unless specifically admitted members of a particular group).
The one in court is where a group of people of Asian decent named their band "The Slants" who suffered through an eight year court battle to use their band's name. It had to go all the way to the Supreme Court to get a judgement saying they could use the name they wanted for their band (http://www.theslants.com/statement-on-recent-scotus-ruling/).
The use of the n---- word is still restricted to use within a group. There is even a book about the topic. It may never be settled as to the general public being allowed to use it in a non-racially charged way.
Maybe one of these days there will be an AI that can determine context and moderate properly, but it is still a long way off. Especially if it has to know a speaker's race before it can make a proper determination.
There goes Masnick again! Pushing another reasonable take on a current technology battle. Acknowledging that there are multiple viewpoints to an issue with no simple solutions. Sheesh, when will someone subscribe to the 'Silence Techdirt' level of support so we don't have to hear his centrist schlock anymore. (/s for those who need it.)
I like to think of people's online behavior as being defined by two levels: the level of incivility they are willing to accept from others and the level of incivility they act at.
If the overall tone of a community becomes worse than what a user will accept, they eventually leave.
If the tone of a community is enforced to stay above a certain level, most users who act worse than that will be driven away, perhaps even by force (ban).
A highly tolerant and civil user will fit in anywhere.
Most people will have a much narrower band where they will both fit in and want to stay.
Moderation is what you do to keep bad behavior from making to many people leave, without also forcing away too many users. It's an optimization problem, not an absolute.
There is no "perfect" moderation. Not even at smaller scales. You get the behavior you allow.
A highly tolerant and toxic user will be able to drive others away, without anyone being able to do the opposite. Those are the people you need to moderate. A community of only people like that is the end result of having no moderation.
And then there are the people who repeatedly act worse than what they accept (or at least what they silently accept) from others, usually arguing that in this particular case their own behavior was called for and rational, but the other people are just being unnecessarily rude and touchy. That's where the drama is 😉.
I was thinking of something different, specifically "follow the established rules". Sometimes, this leads to content being banned that shouldn't, which then leads to a process of refinement of the rules, thereby leading to better rules.
The problem occurs when some people want to make special exceptions to allow content that they like, but disregards the rules; and ban content that they dislike but follows the rules. This is part of why pushing the moderation system onto users is important, because we can probably never find someone with zero bias and zero preferences to do the moderation on our behalf. Someone will always try to break the rules.
We don't need to rely on questioning the bias of the moderator to see the flaws in evermore complex, refined, centralized content moderation rules.
That process will never and can never produce a perfect set of rules, but lets assume we achieved perfect rules and moderators were capable of applying the subjective rules without bias. Once content rules get sufficently complex to approach perfection, the complexity of the system will lead to breakdowns in understanding of the rules, the exceptions, and their applicability. As well, content moderation at scale relies on speed. Speed is the enemy of complex rules for moderation. Note Masnick's comments on the number of failures Facebook would see if we achieve 99.9% success in applying the content moderation rules. It doesn't matter how good faith the mods act, 35,000 mistakes a day will create outrage. The more complex and nuanced, the higher likelihood a mistake will occur dragging down that 99.9% correct application of the rules.
We don't need to insert the concept of bad actors to understand the issues in your idea.
Is it a bird?
"So while I'm all for exploring different approaches to content moderation, and see no issue with people calling out failures when they (frequently) occur, it's important to recognize that there is no perfect solution to content moderation, and any company, no matter how thoughtful and deliberate and careful is going to make mistakes."
We should turn this process over to pharma and HHS - they never fail and have perfect solutions to everything.
