While Trump Complains About Facebook Takedowns, Facebook Is Helping Trump Take Down Content He Doesn't Like
You might have noticed in the last week or two that President Trump has suddenly jumped on the silly bandwagon suggesting that internet platforms like Facebook and Twitter don't have a right to kick people off of their platforms. There have been a bunch of misleading tweets he's made, but we'll just post this one that kicked it all off:
In it, Trump says:
I am continuing to monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms. This is the United States of America — and we have what's known as FREEDOM OF SPEECH! We are monitoring and watching, closely!!
Of course, "FREEDOM OF SPEECH" in the American context only applies to the government interfering with the rights of people to express themselves, and has no bearing on companies choosing to kick off people who it finds problematic. Indeed, part of the 1st Amendment is that it provides the platforms -- as private entities -- the right to determine who they associate with and who they don't.
But a new Wired article suggests that there's a striking contrast here, in that Facebook has someone who is quick to respond and to shut down the accounts of those designated by Trump's government as undesirable. It's difficult not to read this as somewhat hypocritical. The issue relates to another story we discussed last month, in which the Trump White House declared Iran's IRGC a "foreign terrorist organization." The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, is basically Iran's military/security/law enforcement wing -- and this is the first time that a governmental organization has been declared a foreign terrorist organization in the US. And Facebook immediately accepted this claim from the White House and banned any related accounts:
The day after Trump’s move, Instagram, a Facebook property, blocked the accounts of high-ranking Revolutionary Guard officers. And the next week The New York Times reported that Fishman had said Facebook would have zero tolerance for any group the US deems a terrorist organization.
In short, at the same time as Trump is incorrectly referencing the 1st Amendment with regards to Facebook's private moderation decisions, his own White House is effectively able to dictate to Facebook what accounts need to be taken down:
So basically Trump can tell Facebook to de-platform any part of any foreign government—including, presumably, an entire foreign government—and Fishman, along with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, will reply with a crisp salute? Under Facebook’s current policy, that would seem to be the case.
Wired's Robert Wright asks Facebook's "global head of counterterrorism policy," Brian Fishman, to defend this, and Fishman basically says "I'm just following orders"
When I asked Fishman to justify this policy, he said it’s designed to keep Facebook on the right side of the law, which prohibits Americans from providing “material support” to any group deemed a “Foreign Terrorist Organization.”
But, I replied, the law goes on to spell out the things that would constitute “material support,” and none of them sound much like “letting these groups post on your social media platform.” Fishman said, “I’m not a lawyer. I’m a policy guy.”
You can understand why Facebook might wish to avoid falling afoul of material support for terrorism laws (though the few attempts to hit social media companies with this law have all failed miserably), but the end result is this bizarre situation in which the President is whining about blocking accounts on Facebook (which are actions by a private company in which the government has no say), while his own government is using its (questionable powers) to have accounts banned on Facebook (which potentially do have more actual 1st Amendment implications).
Hypocrisy, thy name is government.
I wonder if this means domestic terrorists can get all the “material support” they need from Facebook. Did that armed civilian militia illegally taking prisoners at the southern border have a Facebook page?
Re:
Our present administration seems to think there is no such thing as a domestic terrorist.
Civil Right
This is a stunningly ignorant take on the situation. We've gone way beyond the point where we can just say "these private companies can do anything they want." These are powerful, global corporations, they collude with each other on silencing certain opinions, and, no, there really is no alternative.
"Build your own website" as a response is not even viable, since, when you become popular but undesirable, the SV giants have your hosting provider kicked you off, your payment provider ban you, your bank close your account, etc., etc. That's happening RIGHT NOW.
Lyndon Johnson realized in the 1950's that his black assistants did not want to drive his dog to Texas because, in the south, they would end up sleeping in their car and having no place they could stop to eat and would have to go to the bathroom with the dog. The public accommodations used by most people on road trips were not available to blacks. It had to change.
The same situation is happening in the digital space. It's time to realize that access to the platforms everyone uses to communicate is a civil right. Government doesn't need to regulate these wealthy and powerful corporations, but they do need to give our citizens a private right of action when they are treated unfairly.
Just like the Civil Rights law did for blacks in America.
Re: Civil Right
Which opinions are being "silenced" by this imaginary collusion?
Re: Civil Right
"Build your own website" as a response is not even viable, since, when you become popular but undesirable, the SV giants have your hosting provider kicked you off, your payment provider ban you, your bank close your account, etc., etc.
The hell it isn't. The conservatives being "targeted" are in no position to say "we can't go somewhere else because..."
They certainly don't want to take that stance when it comes to a baker not being able to say that to an LGBTQ couple needing a cake. They advocated for companies to have religious/dogma-based rights like people, and this is just the unintended consequence they were too shortsighted to consider.
So fuck them. Companies like Facebook are entitled to booting these shitbirds because of their dogma - if conservatives have a problem with it, they should clean their own damn houses first.
Re: Re: Civil Right
If EVERY baker denied cakes to gay couples then there would be a rights violation.
The question is whether or not a social-media company larger than X size is a state actor and should be a common carrier.
I'd also ask, if free speech is so important, why everyone abandoned USENET.
Re: Re: Re: Civil Right
If EVERY baker denied cakes to gay couples then there would be a rights violation.
I see. So since Facebook is not EVERY social media platform, there's nothing to complain about.
Re: Re: Re: Civil Right
This is an easy one. The answer is no.
If a service offered on the internet should be declared "a state actor and ... a common carrier" then the internet service provider should, too. Well before the social media service even.
Re: Civil Right
"Just like the Civil Rights law did for blacks in America."
And what did that law do for the citizens of the US?
Writing laws and enforcing laws are two separate and different things. Just because there is a law does not mean it is enforced, and certainly not equally.
"It's time to realize that access to the platforms everyone uses to communicate is a civil right."
Why? Many think you are wrong.
"Government doesn't need to regulate these wealthy and powerful corporations"
lol, you are a funny one fer sure
" they do need to give our citizens a private right of action when they are treated unfairly."
OMG - that one is a belly buster - LOL
The only reason for the civil rights movement in the 60s was due to LBJ's dog
LOL - wow, this is killer Jerry, killer
"That's happening RIGHT NOW"
Are they being kicked off because of their illegal activities?
Was there a court case?
I imagine that as the election nears we will be seeing more of these new and rather funny posts from the obvious troll brigade.
That idea would violate the First Amendment. Facebook’s owners and operators have every right to decide whether a given person deserves the privilege of using Facebook. To turn usage of Facebook into a civil right is to both destroy Facebook’s right of association and force Facebook to host content/users its owners and operators have explicitly demonstrated they do want on Facebook. You may think forcing Facebook to “play nice” and “be neutral” is worth whatever loss of rights Facebook suffers — but you can be sure that any such law will be applied to every social interaction network. And with enough “creativity”, it could even be applied to comments sections such as this one…or, perhaps, a comments section on a website that you own and operate.
Usage of a third party platform is a privilege. You are not entitled to use such a platform, and that platform is not obligated to give you an audience. You will not change this stance until you — or anyone else, for that matter — can come up with a damn good reason why the people who run any kind of privately-owned platform for UGC should be forced by law to host content/users they do not want to host. Good luck.
Re:
You're using exactly the same arguments that racists used in the 1960's to oppose civil rights legislation.
The Civil Rights Movement fought for government recognition that everyone deserves an equal opportunity to participate in society at large. You fight for the government’s ability to force Facebook into hosting content that it otherwise would not host. Your counterargument (such as it is) does not explain why Facebook should be forced to host content/users that the government says it must host.
Re:
Why should a privately-owned restaurant be forced to serve customers it doesn't like? Because, as you said, everyone deserves a right to participate in society at large.
The question is how necessary Facebook and Twitter are to this participation.
Given how many people lack not only a Facebook or Twitter account, but Internet access in general, I would say “not even remotely necessary”. Alex Jones got booted from every major social interaction network and he can still participate in society both in-person and online.
Re: Civil Right
I hear you friend, but its like a gnat pissing red in to a sea of blue in this comments section.
Re: Re: Civil Right
Since many like to compare the internet to the real world brick and mortar ...
what do you think about a private business not serving a customer?
The reason does not matter, do you think they should be allowed to do not serve whomever they so please?
So long as they do not violate any anti-discrimination laws? Yes.
Re:
Right.
So we need anti-discrimination rules for Internet companies that claim Section 230 protections as a platform.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
FYI: Booting people for their opinions, political or otherwise, is not part of any anti-discrimination law that I know of.
Re: Re:
Are you suggesting that "Right Wing Nut Job" should be a protected group along with race, gender, religion, etc?
Re: Civil Right
Conflating forcing companies to provide service to meet basic human needs with forcing companies to let you say whatever you want in their space is just flatly wrong. You're trying to extend protections to online companies that were explicitly not extended to physical stores in the very civil rights laws you reference for a dang good reason. Making people listen to you is NOT A CIVIL RIGHT. Even a physical store that has to obey those very laws is free to kick you out if you start spouting out things in their store they don't want you to.
You act like civil rights are entirely a one sided issue. You are very wrong. Whenever you try to protect any side from any act you have to very carefully balance the "rights" of both parties. You have to recognize that even morally wrong acts do not always deserve protection under the law. You want to completely ignore Facebook's very real moral right to only let people they want to on their online property on the sole excuse that they're not allowing some speech within that very limited space and with no more excuse than "they're big". The simple fact is that no companies influence and power is anywhere near as big as the government's always will be. No matter how much you complain about it it is easy to create your own space to speak whatever you want in. The fact that not many people may want to come to your space to listen to you is not a good enough reason to tramp all over Facebook's basic rights.
You also can't even be consistent within your own arguments:
Government doesn't need to regulate these wealthy and powerful corporations, but they do need to give our citizens a private right of action when they are treated unfairly
You can't create a right of action without regulation. So which one is it? Do you let the government regulate these very real basic rights by tramping all over one parties rights to satisfy another party? Everyone recognizes that there are times where you do have to limit some parties rights. We just also recognize that that is a balancing act and that it is very rare that that balance is honestly far enough to one side to justify forcing it.
Re: Re: Civil Right
We "balanced" Title VII by making it apply only to companies with fifteen or more fulltime employees.
Guess the result.
Re: Re: Civil Right
The Civil Rights laws vaguely being referenced in this thread basically mean that public facing businesses can't deny goods/services to someone based on their age, sex, race, religion, etc., (I don't remember all the protected classes off hand). But that doesn't mean said businesses can't throw people out for not following their rules (or ToS in the case of online platforms).
Hotel XYZ can't refuse to rent a room to someone just because that person is black or Christian, but they can throw that person out if they start yelling at other guests, poop in the pool, and/or write "God hates fags" on the bathroom walls with a sharpie.
A baker who makes and sells wedding cakes to the public at large would be breaking the law by refusing to make a wedding cake for a gay couple just because they were a gay couple. The baker would not be breaking the law though if he refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple that requested their cake say, "Jesus loves gay marriage".
Just like a local news station would be in violation of the law if they had a policy against hiring women news anchors, but they are well within their rights to fire a woman news anchor if she goes on a racist rant on air (or does anything else that violates company policies).
Your ISP can't deny you service based on the color of your skin, but they sure as hell can cancel your service if you setup a child porn server in your basement.
Equal access to goods and services based on gender, sex, religion, etc., is protected by law. Ensuring continued access to those goods and services regardless of your personal conduct is not. Part of Freedom of Speech is the freedom to NOT say something. Government coercing speech is the same as government restricting speech.
We are monitoring and watching, closely!!
So, watch what you say...
Re: We are monitoring and watching, closely!!
Fuck that. Say it louder.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They'll be calling you a radical...a LIBERAL!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fanatical! Criminal!
At least Techdirt didn't try to drag out "There is no targeting of conservatives" with this one. Sticking to the private company angle was the way to go.
Although I was really looking forward to hearing how the anti conservative bent was all a myth.
It is a myth. To prove it is not, you must prove that such bias exists, that it specifically targets even the most “centrist” conservative beliefs while leaving any belief or user considered “left-of-center” intact, and that any banning/shadowbanning/muting of a conservative user — and only conservative users — is done purely on the basis of their political beliefs despite said user doing nothing to violate the terms of service. I wish you the best of luck; you will certainly need it.
Re:
I think the fact that all the accounts being banned are right of center is sufficient evidence for anyone willing to apply critical thought. They are banning people they disagree with, and that is all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"I think the fact that all the accounts being banned are right of center is sufficient evidence for anyone willing to apply critical thought."
Please provide evidence that all the account being banned are right of center.
This includes being able to prove that accounts left of center have not been banned.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I think the fact that all the accounts being banned are right of center
That is a simple statement to disprove ain't it? Just a single example makes you a liar.
https://www.wired.co.uk/article/twitter-political-account-ban-us-mid-term-elections
Therefore - your alt-right conspiracy is full of shit. Your buddies at Infowars were banned for hate speech.
Re:
I think the rules are left-leaning even if their application is neutral. It's "fair" within a left-leaning construct, kind of like news which is fair coverage of story selection which is not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Here's a conservative viewpoint:
metoo women say straight men are predators who target straight women.
gayrights activists say gays and straights are equal.
Therefore, according to liberals, gay men are predators who target straight men.
This post, based on pure logic, could easily be construed as "misogynist" or "homophobic" and banned, yet the #metoo statements are not equally misandrist. The desire to ban it isn't that it violates any TOS, but because it is extremely difficult for liberals to refute.
Here's another: "If abortion is murder, why do pro-life advocates want to prosecute the doctor and not the mother?"
Or another: "If affirmative-action is so effective, why has nothing changed in half a century?"
To those who support affirmative action, here's a simple question: what is it? Which law(s) enforce it? To whom does it apply? About 99 percent of Democrats who support AA can't even tell you what it is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You must not have heard about the recent anti-abortion bill signed into law in Georgia.
Re: Re:
Your logic fails.
If Gay = Straight, that would mean
Women say Gay and Straight men are predators who target Gay and Straight women.
It follows that the rest of your rambling is quite illogical.
The real problem
The white elephant in the room is the fact that people use social platforms as a [sole] news source, instead of exercising independent thought and common sense. No legislation, or private action is going to do that for them. We all look at the symptoms, and never the actual problem. Anyone who allows their views to be shaped by social media is an idiot. They need to stop being lazy and do their own research. That goes for blindly following political parties during elections, as well.
Re: The real problem
Unless you want to regulate the right to vote, this cannot happen.
Re: Re: The real problem
Political parties do for elections, what paint by numbers does for art.
Re: The real problem
But it's actually worse than that. The mainstream media news stories are often by and large GENERATED from social media. This has been going on for quite a while.
It's why Twitter is so very protective of the mainstream media reporters on their platform. It's why people are there.
So when outlets started laying off journalists, and users started reminding the journalists of the stories they wrote during the mass layoffs in the rust belt, Twitter decided they needed to BAN users posting the #LearnToCode hashtag.
Silencing conservatives is one thing, but it's not just conservatives, it's anyone that challenges the corporate / globalist / capitalist system that SV relies on for their fat paychecks. They banned the Anti-Media and the Free Thought Project a while back, for example, and many other far-left publications that challenged the narrative of the corporate hegemony.
Re: Re: The real problem
Agreed. The mainstream media has not only gotten lazy, but they have put an emphasis on being the first to put out a story, as opposed to putting out an accurate one. So, they let others do the garbage collection for them. That is solely their fault. I don't fault Facebook or Twitter for that. News is not social media's purpose, and social media never claimed it to be, unless you've heard something I haven't.
Re: The real problem
What I find amusing about this is that, for ages now, FB has had a policy against any FB-integrated app reproducing "the FB experience" in any way. If your app displays messages from other FB users and especially if it allows you to post a reply without ever logging into FB they will kill off your app.
They do all this while hosting entire news articles and allowing commentary without ever sending the user over to the original news source.
Hypocritical at best.
