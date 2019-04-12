What Will Happen When Governments Disagree Over Who Is A Terrorist Organization... And Who Needs To Be Blocked Online?
You may have heard the recent news that President Trump has decided to label the the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) a "foreign terrorist organization." The IRGC is Iran's powerful military/security/law enforcement apparatus -- that also owns a ton of businesses. As the White House itself admits, this is the first time a foreign government agency has been referred to as a foreign terrorist organization. This is big news in a huge variety of ways -- in large part because it could end up criminalizing lots of people and businesses who unwittingly do business with the IRGC including (checks notes) a firm called The Trump Organization.
But, leaving that aside, it raises some other issues as well. We've been talking about the impact of the terrible EU Terrorist Content Regulation that the EU Parliament will soon be voting on. But, as we've discussed in the past, there are lots of questions about who decides just what is "terrorist" content. Daphne Keller tweeted about the IRGC decision, wondering what happens when one country's laws demand the removal of content from another country's government and suggests (accurately) this is going to lead to a huge mess.
Has anyone written on what happens when powerful govts disagree about which groups platforms must block as “terrorist”?
Right now it’s easy: block ‘em all. But eventually there will be groups one govt cares about and thinks should *not* be blocked. Then things get interesting. https://t.co/sjISXxuKQg
— Daphne Keller (@daphnehk) April 7, 2019
Of course, it also gets even more complex than that. On a recent On The Media episode, they discussed efforts by a few different websites to archive terrorist propaganda, both to learn about what's happening (in the form of open source intelligence), but also for the purpose of historical records. As the piece notes, many researchers and reporters find those archives to be incredibly valuable. And yet, they're dealing with issues of demands for the content to be taken down as "terrorist content."
This is not a new issue. For years, we've pointed out how demands to delete "terrorist content" online has regularly resulted in the silencing of human rights groups documenting war crimes.
Combine all of this together and we're creating a recipe for disaster. The EU is demanding that all "terrorist content" be deleted with one hour's notice. The US is designating government organizations as terrorist groups. And human rights groups trying to document war crimes are being kicked off the internet. None of this seems like a good way to actually fight terrorism. It really seems like a solution designed to pretend that terrorists can be swept under the rug, like if we don't know what they're doing out there, they'll just magically disappear.
Reader Comments
You say that as if it's a bad thing...
Don't disagree, just ignore
That's simple, the terrorists win. If we keep fighting over who is or who is not a terrorist as well as what to do about them the terrorists achieve their goals. We are fighting with ourselves. We are depriving ourselves of our rights. We are ignoring those things that make us free to do things that make us less free in the name of fighting terrorism. And, this is exactly what Osama bin Laden predicted.
No one. Let adults make decisions for themselves. Now that doesn't mean we don't need to be concerned about radicalizing people, we do. How we go about dealing with those people is the issue. What we need to do is figure out what it is about some post, or series of posts that causes people to be radicalized. Then boil those things down to addressable issues. Will we catch everyone? No. Do we need to catch everyone? No. If people become radicalized and go to help the radicals 'over there', it is simple again. Don't let them back in, or if there is a real need, let them in and prosecute them...that is if they have actually broken any laws here.
And before those inclined start screaming about domestic terrorism first look at the stats. How much actual domestic terrorism has there been? Not too much. If one looks at all the things that have been called terrorism, but actually weren't, there is even less. And second, tell the damned FBI to get off their collective tushes and rather than creating terrorist actions using marginalized people, go looking for actual threats. If they can't find any that means one of two things. They aren't looking hard enough, or in the right places, or there aren't any domestic threats. Then they could return some portion of their force back to the law enforcement regime they were enacted to pursue. If those who remain on the anti-terrorism task force continue to be effective, the domestic terrorism rate will remain static. If they become really effective, it might even go down.
In one way shape form or other
All governments are Terrorist organizations against their Subjects
You believe WMD in Iraq and link to 9/11, but THIS is too much?
To be clear, I don't support this bit of Israeli-caused escalation on Iran, EITHER, but for Masnick and you who believed those prior outright fables that were used to start invasion and war that resulted in murder of a million and displacement of more millions to balk at THIS is... ridiculous.
Speaking of designating as "terrrorists", though: when are you going to condemn Israel classifying half the population of Palestine as irredeemably insane sub-humans and penning them behind an apartheid wall, increasingly cutting off their communications and supplies? -- Besides the anti-free speech attempts here in US to stifle the Boycott, Divest, and Sanction movement to expose Israel's crimes? HMM?
You're highly selective on what concerns you.
Did/does he? Or are you projecting?
I don't know, maybe never since this is mainly a tech blog. It's irrelevant since his opinion is not relevant to what he mainly writes about.
You seem to not know how to use the search function. Here, let me help you:
https://www.techdirt.com/blog/?tag=bds
Considering he's already written about the unconstitutional attacks on the BDS movement and how bad they are, you're wrong. You should likely do some research before you make baseless accusations that are easily disproved by a ten second search on the site.
How it will work
Suppose there are five countries, A, B, C, D, and E; and five websites V, W, X, Y, and Z. Suppose A thinks V is terrorist, B thinks W is, C thinks X is, D thinks Y is, and E thinks Z is. Each country will ban its respective accused site, worldwide.
So the result will be all websites will be banned worldwide. No problem.
Kill them all...
let God sort them out.
Re: Kill them all...
No thanks.
