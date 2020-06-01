Let. The Motherfucker. Burn.
Warning: this post will contain what we in the business like to call strong language, invective, and violent content. Govern yourself accordingly.
Content warning 2: possibly exceedingly long.
ONCE UPON A TIME, A MAN GOT FUCKED
Let's start with a story:
(Those of you who'd like to read a transcript, rather than watch this powerful performance by Orlando Jones [possibly for "Dear God, I'm still at work" reasons], can do so here.)
This is the history of black Americans. For a few hundred years, they weren't even Americans. And even after that -- even after the Civil War -- black Americans spent a hundred years being shunted to different schools, different neighborhoods, different restrooms, different bus seating, different water fountains. They are not us, this land of opportunity repeatedly stated.
Integration was forced. It was rarely welcomed. Being black still means being an outsider. Four hundred years of subjugation doesn't just end. This is how the story continues:
A hundred years later. You're fucked. A hundred years after that. Fucked. A hundred years after you get free, you still getting fucked out a job and shot at by police.
Fucked.
That's George Floyd. The Minneapolis resident allegedly passed a counterfeit $20 bill at a local store. The penalty was death -- delivered extrajudicially by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Officer Chauvin put his knee on the neck of the handcuffed Floyd for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. This continued for more than two minutes after Officer Chauvin had checked Floyd's pulse and stated he "couldn't find one."
It was all captured on video:
A man was dead under Chauvin's knee and yet he never moved. No one around him moved either. The other three officers at the scene watched Officer Chauvin kill a man, and not a single one of them did anything to prevent this from happening.
The good news is they've all been fired. The other news -- with the "good" excised -- is Officer Chauvin is being criminally charged. That's only news. Buy your insurance now because it's almost guaranteed Minneapolis will burn again once a jury has had a shot at this thing.
First, there's the murder charge. We all want this but there's little that supports it. It looks like murder, but the state has to prove things it's probably not going to be able to prove -- especially when the people doing the prosecuting aren't all that interested in prosecuting cops.
Third-degree murder is the most minimal of murder charges and even that might not be enough to drag Officer Chauvin into the crushing wheels of the carceral state. As Scott Greenfield explains, there doesn't appear to be enough to justify this charge in what's been seen in multiple videos. It appears Chauvin deployed a restraint technique that's been given a thumbs up by multiple law enforcement agencies.
Former police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with Murder 3, a not-insignificant charge even if it lacks the panache of Murder 1, with a potential sentence of 25 years in prison. Unlike intentional murder, the mens rea under Minnesota Statutes § 609.195 requires only a “depraved mind.”
609.195 MURDER IN THE THIRD DEGREE.
(a) Whoever, without intent to effect the death of any person, causes the death of another by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life, is guilty of murder in the third degree and may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 25 years.
Yet, the complaint filed by the Hennepin County Attorney made almost no effort to assert that the elements of the charge were met, that Chauvin was “perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life.”
While the video clearly showed Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck, which was naturally assumed, for obvious reasons, to have been the cause of death, that alone does not suffice to meet the element that it was an “act eminently dangerous.” It’s hardly an undangerous immobilization technique, but it’s also not an uncommon restraint, and is a permissible use of force in Minneapolis. That it’s only supposed to be used to restrain someone actively resisting gives rise to a departmental violation, but doesn’t elevate a lawful use of force to an eminently dangerous act.
If that falls, we're left with manslaughter. And that probably won't be enough to convince anyone Chauvin has been punished enough for continuing to use his knee to "restrain" Floyd for almost three minutes after a cop couldn't detect his pulse.
Then there's the preliminary findings by the coroner, which have a bunch of "GET OFFICER CHAUVIN OUT OF JAIL FREE" excuses already built in. But let's start with the police officers who allowed Officer Chauvin to kill George Floyd. One officer deployed an excuse constructed by a manufacturer of "non-lethal" weapons to excuse almost any death in police custody.
“I am worried about excited delirium or whatever,” Lane said.
From that, we run into the details of the coroner's report. These are preliminary, so they will change. But the exonerative text is already in there, ready for deployment by tough-on-crime politicians, media personnel willing to act like PD stenographers, police union officials (and the police union in Minneapolis is one of the worst), and anyone else seeking to justify Chauvin's actions.
George Floyd didn't die because Officer Chauvin crushed Floyd's neck with his knee for almost nine minutes -- most of which were spent with Floyd stating he couldn't breathe. He died because he was going to die, with or without Officer Chauvin's intercession.
The autopsy revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation. Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease. The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.
George Floyd died of heart disease, you guys. It coincidentally killed him while he was having his neck compressed by a cop who checked his pulse and discovered he was likely already dead and continued to compress his neck for another two minutes. Also peep the "potential intoxicants," which probably gave George Floyd the superhuman strength he needed to stay alive for seven of those nine minutes before succumbing to "coronary artery disease."
If Chauvin walks, Minneapolis burns again. Multiple cities burn. Unlike other killings of black men by cops, this has prompted intense protests across the nation. This one -- committed in full view of multiple phones and at least one nearby CCTV camera -- shows cops do not give a fuck who is watching. They will do what they want to do and roll the dice on a favorable ruling by federal courts.
LET IT BURN. LET IT ALL BURN.
In response to this killing, Minneapolis burned. Looting accompanied the protests, as is often the case. We can argue about the positive/negative effects of looting for as long as you want in the comment threads, but let's take a look at a couple of facts.
We have had riots in America for years. And looting. Those arguing that the destruction of businesses during these protests is counterproductive need to have their memories refreshed. This nation began with the looting of British ships. A whole offshoot of the "rule of law" party (also the "free speech" party, which is currently headed by someone seeking to directly regulate social media platforms) named itself after protesters who boarded British ships and threw their merchandise overboard.
Even if you decry the the destruction of local businesses which may not have the funds to recover from this unexpected turn of events, you cannot argue with protesters going straight to the source of the problem.
Police precinct set on fire on the third day of demonstrations as the so-called Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul seethed over the shocking police killing of a handcuffed black man
Full story: https://t.co/yHUQtOUGHp
📸 Kerem Yucel pic.twitter.com/PRc8OM8rpR
— AFP news agency (@AFP) May 29, 2020
NYPD van has been set on fire in Brooklyn, Ny pic.twitter.com/VrtKR8qz0T
— Jason Lemon (@JasonLemon) May 30, 2020
Atlanta police car set on fire.
📷 @AlvinWilderWx pic.twitter.com/4Su8NHsDUA
— Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) May 30, 2020
And, as a bonus, the thin blue line between us and chaos being filmed abandoning their posts and leaving us to the chaos they could never protect us from, no matter how many black men they killed.
This is the moment Minneapolis police abandoned, fled the police precinct during the protests for #JusticeForGeorge - minutes later the precinct went up in flames pic.twitter.com/thYDXBThLe
— Jorge Martin (@marxistJorge) May 29, 2020
The cops fucked this up. The cops should pay. Unfortunately, it will be taxpayers funding the rebuilding of the Third Precinct station in Minneapolis, but, by all means, burn every cop car, precinct, etc. that stands between black Americans and the respect of their rights.
The message is clear: cops are the problem, not the solution. Burn the shit that means something to them -- the stuff that protects them from the people -- and see where we all are at the end of the day.
Let's take the long view. What has this accomplished? Here's a list of riots sparked by police violence against minorities -- one dating back nearly 60 years.
1965: Los Angeles
1967: Newark
1967: Detroit
1968: King assassination
1980: Miami
1992: Los Angeles
2001: Cincinnati
2014: Ferguson
2015: Baltimore
2016: Charlotte
What did that get us? Burning small parts of the system to the ground got us Nixon (who ran on a "tough on crime" platform following the riots in the 1960s) and a immensely-harmful drug war that has done nothing to slow the supply of drugs but has done everything to improve the bottom lines of PDs and prosecutors.
Cops haven't changed. And they haven't changed despite having every reason to. Several dozen cop shops are operating under consent decrees with the Department of Justice because they can't be trusted to not violate rights en masse on their own. The rest are still acting like it's a war zone out there, cladding themselves in cast-off military gear and equipment even as crime rates remain at historic lows. It's tough to be a cop out there, say cops, even as unimpeachable data says otherwise to a bunch of impeachable cops.
But let's just say you're arguing that riots/protests/looting don't solve anything. Let's look at the data again. Here are the years where nothing happened:
1966
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2017
2018
2019
Did not attacking cops help then? Did leaving retail outlets intact make policing better? Did a lack of looting force cops to realize their systemic bias was hurting communities? Did all of this non-action bring us to a better place in terms of our relationship with law enforcement? (Those of you who are not minorities can put your hands down. Thanks.)
Short answer: it did not. The boot stamping on a human face forever is the past, present, and future. This image was personified by Officer Chauvin, who placed his knee on the neck of a human being suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill until he died. And continued to perform this inadvertently symbolic move for nearly another three minutes after that.
If it's going to burn -- and it should -- it should start with those who have earned the flames. Cop cars are burning. Police stations are burning. Good. There is nothing wrong with this. The cops pretended to fear us whenever it was convenient. They claimed their subjective fear that someone might have a weapon justified every bullet they pumped into a person. Then they did nothing when people carrying actual guns marched on government buildings to demand access to restaurants and haircuts.
Fuck them. If you're going to cry about the threats separating you from making it home to your family every night, at least be consistent. And if you can't be consistent, at least restrain yourself from killing non-resistant people in the street in front of several cameras. And for fuck's sake, if you can't do that last part, it just means you don't fear the public and their representatives. It means you think the courts will clear you, if not your own department and union. No public official deserves this much deference, trust, or unearned protection.
YOU OWE US.
That obligation has never changed. The only thing that has changed is the other branches of the government, which have decided -- either through QI rulings or deference to police unions -- that the public matters less than those sworn to serve it.
This is not me wading into a recent controversy with my eye on harvesting clicks. This is me -- and this site -- covering the abuses perpetrated by law enforcement agencies for years. There is nothing anomalous about this event. It just shows accountability can't be brought solely by the mute witnesses of criminal acts by law enforcement officers. We have our cameras pointed at them. They have their own cameras. And yet, they still don't care.
If this is how they want it, we have the power to give it to them.
Be the god of righteous hellfire. All these years of not setting fire to the possessions of an invading force intent on treating fellow citizens as enemy combatants has done nothing.
Let the motherfucker burn.
I want to say two things.
A not-zero number of the peaceful protests around the country this past week didn’t turn violent until the police showed up and inflicted their violence upon protestors. The cops are the ones who use tear gas — which isn’t even allowed in wartime use under the Geneva Conventions! — and dress up in all-black Stormtrooper gear to wage war against people exercising their First Amendment rights.
Sorry, meant to use “pepper spray” there. Rest of the comment stands, tho’.
Re:
There were a great number of peaceful protests. And they were interrupted by non-peaceful cops. There will be more posts on the subject, but suffice to say, there were a non-zero number of cops willing to make the situation worse, no matter where they were located.
Self-fulfilling prophecy
Treat the public as the enemy, claim that they are such a huge threat that you 'feared for your life' and therefore were justified in ending the life of another on a routine basis and eventually they will return the favor.
There are times when 'I told you so' does not carry any satisfaction, where it would have been vastly preferable to admit to being wrong over facing a demonstration that you were right. I just wish this was at all surprising rather than just as inevitable as watching someone throwing rocks straight into the air and eventually being brained by one of them.
— Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
JFK's quote
This quote from JFK is also fitting and relevant:
Re:
If you hadn't attributed the quote, I would have had no problem believing someone had said that recently.
It's been almost 60 years and still so little has changed.
Re: Re:
Ain't that the truth.
Pressure to the neck can kill without crushing the wind pipe, as it can also restrict blood flow to the brain.
Re:
Someone should really look into the aura of death/lethal luck that apparently surrounds police, where people just up and die for reasons completely unrelated to the actions of the police and where it was just dumb luck that the police happened to be in the area when the person died.
We keep being told it’s only a “few bad apples” yet the barrel keeps getting more rotten. When 3 LEOs do nothing as a fourth kills a human then there are no “good cops”. Time and again this phrase is trotted out yet the “good cops” never seem to stop the bad apples. A cop is good until they are in a bad situation and then cover as all the others do.
Protect themselves and Serve a bullet is actually their motto
And now you know why people say “all cops are bastards”. It’s not an indictment of every individual officer — it’s an indictment of the system that reveres a status quo, that treats people inequally based on race or wealth or other such factors, that would rather place the lives of those who work forces above those upon whom that force is inflicted. It’s an indictment of grand juries letting cops go free, of qualified immunity, of “I feared for my life”.
All cops are bastards because all cops work in a system designed to make them bastards, either by association or by direct action. Anyone who says otherwise has a boot between their lips while they’re saying it.
Re:
People seem to forget the rest of the "few bad apples" expression.
Re: Re:
Would that be "95% of all cops are giving the rest of them a bad name."?
Techdirt is now openly advocating violence and destruction. Why am I not surprised that the usual commenters are fully on board?
Way to go, Masnick. You've chosen some real level-headed, rational deep thinkers here as writers.
Re:
Don't be silly, Techdirt isn't pro-cop.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not entirely true, might just be me but the message I've always got from articles like this is that TD/Tim Cushing has no problem praising police when they get it right(an article highlighting a raid that went wrong and the one in charge admitting that it was their fault comes to mind), but they will absolutely tear into police that get it wrong.
TD is pro-cop, what they aren't is pro-corrupt cop or abuses by cops.
Re: Re: Re:
Do you know why people say ACAB (All Cops Are Bastards)? They don't mean all cops are white supremacists or corrupt and power-hungry. They mean that the cops who are white supremacists and power-hungry poison the culture of policing such that the good ones can't find an iota of wiggle room to regain trust of the people. The "bad apples" poison the apple barrel so much that the water and the wood are poisoned as well (metaphorically speaking).
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Oh I'm very much in the 'a good cop who covers for a bad cop is not a good cop' camp, I just feel it's important to make the anti-cop/ant-corrupt cop distinction to preemptively shut down a possible dismissal I've seen before, where people try to dismiss criticism levied against police as baseless, based not on actions but simply due to the ones under the microscope being cops.
By making it clear that the criticism is aimed at the actions rather than the uniform the focus is kept on the actual problems rather than a strawman, which does not exclude the ability to criticise rampant corruption in general that may/absolutely does exist.
Re:
lol go fuck yourself imbecile
Re: Re:
going deeper, the approval of burning down the system that has resulted in the problems cops aren't willing to fix is not an advocation of "violence and destruction." Cops are violent and destructive. Why is it now a problem when the public turns on the perpetrators of violence and destruction? Was it OK when it was just the government committing violence against citizens with little fear of reprisal?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"... by all means, burn every cop car, precinct, etc. that stands between black Americans and the respect of their rights. " If that's not intended to directly advocate for violence and destruction against police, you may want to rephrase. If that is what you meant, i can understand where you're coming from, but am about as frightened of the consequences as the average black male probably is when being pulled over by the cops.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If there's any avocation for violence here, it's only to match one-tenth of what the government is able to inflict on the populace. If the problem is cops, target cop things. They've targeted citizens with no repercussions for years. Let them spend a little time seeing what it's like on the other end. They probably won't develop any empathy. But maybe, with a little time, they'll see what it's like to live on the other end of their immense power.
I read the article not as advocacy for violence and destruction, but as advocacy for understanding the roots of why it happens. You can’t solve this problem without first understanding why it happens — and if the people who could solve this problem refuse to do that…well, while I don’t condone the riots (and especially the destruction and violence from people like White supremacists and undercover cops), I sure as hell understand it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There is one kind of facility of which there's a clear surplus, and which would not need to be rebuilt if burnt down to ashes: prisons. Especially private prisons. In Europe it's common for demonstrations to go around prisons, doesn't it happen across the Atlantic?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That's only the French: they commemorate burning a prison every year: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Storming_of_the_Bastille
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In Milan there is a regular (authorised) demonstration around San Vittore at least twice a year.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
i have the potential for a 12" erection and yet you don't hear public officials releasing that info to the public
[visits sketchy link texted to me]
Dr. Dhalsim: If good men do nothing, that is evil enough. (Street Fighter, the Movie)
Good men can do something and still be thwarted by the system. A good cop, for example, can report bad cops all the live-long day — but if the system doesn’t want to do anything that would upset a status quo, the system will stifle that good cop until he loses all hope of ever changing anything…and possibly becomes a bad cop, too.
Until we change the system, good men who do something will almost always lose. True evil isn’t found in the police officer who murders an unarmed man — it’s found in the system that lets him get away with it.
Re:
oh no, it won't stifle them, it'll drive them out.
Donna Jane Watts, Adrian Schoolchild, all the way back to Serpico.
Burning OK..
I've always been one to think that only peaceful protests where OK, that riots are a last resort.
Burning police stations/cars to send a message to the police, I guess that does make a little sense and you have managed to somewhat change my viewpoint.
But I still think it is wrong to burn down and loot unrelated things. Loot all the TVs you want from your target, the police, but not from some business who has nothing to do with what you are protesting.
Re: Burning OK..
The important point, though, is that a riot is what happens when unaddressed problems have reached and surpassed the breaking point. It is an explosion, a collapse, a firestorm. It is a smack to our face as a society to tell us we have failed
Expecting everything that happens after that point to stay within some sort of boundary is futile. That doesn't mean everything that happens is "good" - but it means we have to stay focused on the root of the problem, and not wring our hands about which direction every brick is thrown.
Re: Re: Burning OK..
To expand a little on this, and include a very important addendum, I'll share the thoughts I posted for close friends on Facebook recently:
Re: Burning OK..
I suspect that even in the group that are perfectly fine with torching a police care/precincts the number that are okay with random looting on the side are probably in the minority, as that just undercuts the message.
The looters are probably those that aren't in it for the message but those that just want to smash and/or steal stuff and are taking advantage of the chaos to do so.
A few good apples...
Various police chiefs and officers who have condemned the killing.
Genessee county sheriff in Michigan dialoging and marching with protesters.
It's not enough, it will never be enough as long as there are even "a few bad apples", let alone so many that you lose count. But let's recognize the officers who recognize that they are part of the community and work for the public as an example to the bad apples.
Re: A few good apples...
Source article...
https://www.forbes.com/sites/lisettevoytko/2020/05/31/in-some-cities-police-officers-join ed-protesters-marching-against-brutality/
I should note that even if they weren't sincere in their support, these officers did a far better job of protecting the public and their property than officers in riot gear ever do. In other words, they did their job properly by listening and de-escalating the situation rather than acting on any fear they may have had.
Swallowing pride can go a long way in healing
Some incidents flared and became violent with rioting and looting. Others remained peaceful. The 'hotspots' were in all the usual cities... where cops have misbehaved and lost the trust of the community.
But other cities did't have the same responses. Some of the best examples would be cops willing to listen to protesters and agree that they aren't on opposing sides. Walking with protesters, kneeling with them; Showing them that they are just as appalled by this as they are. Reminding them that we are all humans and no one, regardless of sex, age, religion, or race deserve this treatment.
This is something that is all too rare. As much as we talk about "Community Policing", we sure don't do enough of it. Being apart of the community engenders trust and dialogue... Rolling around in tanks and riot gear shooting innocent civilians on their doorstep yelling "Light 'em up" doesn't send the same message.
Re: Swallowing pride can go a long way in healing
There have been some really good responses by law enforcement officers and agencies. But let's not forget that it never needed to get to the point where these officers/agencies would stand out as anomalies. Americans want the anomalies to be the new normal. The only thing holding cops back are the cops themselves.
Re: Re: Swallowing pride can go a long way in healing
I Agree completely. The fact that these 'bright shining examples' are so infrequent is a testament to how much work we the people still need to do to make this a more perfect union... a 250 year work in progress.
"Then there's the preliminary findings by the coroner, which have a bunch of "GET OFFICER CHAUVIN OUT OF JAIL FREE" excuses already built in. "
There has been an independent autopsy:
Family's autopsy says George Floyd was asphyxiated
Rule of thumb: Never trust the system to tell you when the system has failed.
Hennepin Co Prosecutor taken off case by Governor
Governor Walz (in office since January 2019 replacing the horrible neoliberal failure Mark Dayton) has removed Freeman from the case and put state AG Keith Ellison (Bernie's pick for DNC chair) in charge.
People googling Walz are not going to get this guy. Former high school teacher and coach, and early advocate for GLBTQ in prep athletics. Retired as the top sergeant in the MN Natl Guard (which has fewer scandals than most state units). His pick for Lt Gov was a Native American community organizer, Peggy Flanagan. It was a huge surprise to the MN left who were trying to put Walz in a rightwing box for the primary.
Calling out the Guard in MN was a smart move. The Mpls cops are truly frightening. I had some as clients and they told me stories about the thumpers that would curl your hair. The Mpls police and State Troopers were the most dangerous people in Minnesota this last week. The Guard quieted things down simply by being witnesses to what the cops were doing.
And yes, there were some out-of-state agitators from the libertarian and white supremacist ranks. I suspect they set most of the fires as most of what burned was a minority business district.
But keep updating yourself on the situation because this article is already out of date regarding some of what's happened in Minnesota where most of this should be laid at Amy Klobuchar's doorstep (and the DFLers who anointed her and Al Franken).
Re: Hennepin Co Prosecutor taken off case by Governor
I don't want to remove everyone until it's just the guys with scales and ducks but prosecutors are there to prosecute crime. When the perps a cop, it seems their heart just isn't in it, no matter who's appointed.
To any that dont get it..
IF we dont control the police for what they do to the other groups of people... WE all will be next.
Police are there to help control situations, NOT to Hurt people.
There are to many problems to list, from recent past and long past.
There is going to be 1 consideration, IF' these officers are sent to jail.. WHERE to send them, that they WONT get killed.
These officers are no longer in the police Union, what are the odds, MORE stuff is going to happen to them? They arent going to get another Job as police, as they have been PUBLICLY been on the net, Doing the wrong thing.
I love the idea that they Want the citizens to give up guns in this nation.. And Iv suggested that IF' that happens we take the guns and weapons away from the police Also..and very FEW agree.
Add Your Comment
