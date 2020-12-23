Apparently Trump Refuses To Allow The Government To Do Anything At All Until The Open Internet Is Destroyed
from the we're-doing-what-now? dept
Well, the government is closing out the year with quite a mess. As threatened, President Trump today vetoed the massive National Defense Authorization Act, living up to his promise to veto it if it didn't include the complete revocation of Section 230 of the Communications Act, which has nothing to do with funding our military. Trump, for no reason at all, says that repealing Section 230 is important for "national security", which makes no sense at all (nor does he provide any rationale for this statement). Senate Armed Service chair and Trump buddy Senator Jim Inhofe had already threatened to override the veto should Trump go this route -- and has (correctly!) said that 230 has nothing at all to do with the NDAA. Inhofe has already responded to Trump's veto by asking Congress to "join me in making sure our troops have the resources and equipment they need to defend this nation." In other words, he's asking Congress to override the veto.
As for 230, Inhofe (ridiculously) claims that he does support a repeal of the law, but it should be in a separate legislative vehicle, and not the NDAA:
We can and should use another legislative vehicle to repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act – a priority @realDonaldTrump and I share.
— Sen. Jim Inhofe (@JimInhofe) December 23, 2020
Meanwhile, the other big bills -- the omnibus government funding bill and the COVID relief bill, which are now tied together at the hip -- have also somehow been dragged into the Section 230 mess. Pretty much everyone assumed that after Congress voted overwhelmingly for both bills on Monday (as stupid as they were), Trump would sign them. After all, the White House was a part of the negotiations with Congressional leadership to come to the "compromise" that made it through.
But, last night, Trump threw a wrench in the works by claiming he wouldn't sign either unless the amount going to qualified individuals was $2,000 rather than $600. This seriously messed with his Republican colleagues who had pushed repeatedly to keep that number as low as possible. But the Democrats rightly seized on Trump's demands for $2,000 to agree with him and say they'll offer a revised bill with that more generous number.
Somehow, Section 230 had remained outside of the discussion over the funding bill and the stimulus bill, but Senator (who else?) Lindsey Graham has brought the two together by saying that he'll support the $2,000 part of the stimulus bill... if it also revokes 230. He's been tweeting more and more about this all day, and is now claiming that a refusal to revoke Section 230 means that Congress "cares more about big tech than working Americans."
That is, of course, utterly ridiculous. Section 230 protects working Americans more than it protects "big tech." It protects us posting on social media. It protects us forwarding emails. It protects us when we retweet nonsense. It makes the open internet possible, and enables the next generation of competitors to "big tech" to exist. Lindsey Graham's weird grandstanding about this is nonsense. Taking away 230 wouldn't rein in big tech, it would lock in big tech. They have large legal teams and can handle the disruption. This is why Facebook already supports major 230 reform. Zuckerberg knows that it would harm upstart competitors way more than Facebook.
There can be legitimate debates about Section 230 and how the open internet should work. The fact that it's suddenly being held hostage as part of the negotiations on three massive -- and totally unrelated to the internet -- bills is simply a case study in how broken Congress is, and how cynical politicians like Lindsey Graham have become.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: congress, covid, donald trump, government funding, jim inhofe, lindsey graham, ndaa, omnibus, section 230, stimulus
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Thread
What did you expect??
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
He's just sabotaging anything he can break at this point
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Oh I don't imagine anyone is surprised that Trump and Graham are willing to hold the country hostage like this, but it still worth pointing out what despicable people they are by highlighting that fact.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Wonder if Graham is aware about the Case act??
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'I don't care if they die if I don't get my way!'
Well, nice of Trump and Graham to remind people(assuming they forgot in the previous five seconds since the last reminder) how eager they are to hold the country and military hostage in order to get their way.
Refuse to kill a completely unrelated law? Screw the military's funding,screw the government's funding, screw COVID relief, and screw those that are in dire need of financial assistance due to COVID.
Still, gotta love Graham's hypocritical projecting here, the same person holding relief money hostage unless he gets his way is trying to claim that the other side doesn't care about the public, with the cherry on top that he's doing everything he can to help 'Big Tech' by attacking 230.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is getting ridiculous. Political points shouldn’t be tied to making sure that the government runs. It was ridiculous when it was about the ACA, and it’s ridiculous now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Our military doesn't need any more funding
PERIOD.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
…which is exactly why big corporations and people like Donald Trump want to get rid of 230: For one reason or another, they don’t like the Internet being open to everyone.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: WAAAH!!!
WE WANT IMMUNITY ON CENSORSHIP AND THWART 1ST AMENDMENT RIGHTS. WAAAHHHH!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Twitter booting some jackass from the site doesn’t infringe on anyone’s First Amendment rights. Nobody has the right to either use the private property of others as a soapbox, make people listen to their speech, or force someone to give the speaker a captive audience.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: WAAAH!!!
Wrong, we want an Internet where various groups with different aims standards an politics can exists. That is not achieved by either allowing people like you to say whatever you want on whatever web site you want, or having web sites decide not to allow any user comments whatsoever.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: WAAAH!!!
It’s not censorship (just go somewhere else), and a private corporation cannot infringe on anyone’s 1st Amendment rights by definition (only the government can do that).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Don't forget Biden.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I mean when it comes to Trump's motivation I'd say it's pretty clear, he really hates free speech when it's used against him and the idea that people can call him out on his lies and bullshit is simply unacceptable, and he thinks that removing 230 will make it so sites will shutter comments or be much more quick to remove them, both of which are likely true, he just hasn't realized that that will include his comments and those from his cult.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I doubt he would care about that in the long run. He has a bigger microphone, in that he can dupe the mainstream media outlets into amplifying his words. (Right-wing media does that anyway.) Losing his Twitter account would be a big blow, but not nearly as big a blow as losing the ability to somehow get his speech on MSNBC or Fox News.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Correction
You misspelled "corrupt".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
WAAAAH!!!
WE WANT OUR MILITARY TO HAVE MORE FUNDING SO WE CAN DESTROY THE ECONOMY WHILE WE FIGHT ENDLESS WARS MURDERING INNOCENT WOMEN AND CHILDREN WHERE WE DON'T BELONG SO OUR TROOPS CAN STEP ON IEDS. WAAAHH!! WE WANNA BE LIKE CHINA AND CENSOR EVERYONE FROM TELLING THE TRUTH ABOUT CORRUPT POLITICIANS/PEOPLE WITH FALSE FACT CHECKERS AND HAVE IMMUNITY FROM CENSORSHIP OF 1ST AMENDMENT RIGHTS. WAAAAH!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well someone clearly needs a nap.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Or a diaper change.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
LETS PRETEND WE'RE COOL AND MATURE BY MAKING SNARKY COMMENTS BECAUSE WE REALLY WANT MILITARY SPENDING FOR ENDLESS WARS. WAAAH!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Child, you don’t even know how I feel about the U.S. military or the spending on said military. (Spoilers: I’m not a big fan of either.) I can dislike both the excessive funding of the military and the push to “reform”/repeal Section 230; the two positions are not mutually exclusive.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
WAAH LETS MAKE SNARKY COMMENTS LIKE WE'RE COOL BECAUSE WE WANT IMMUNITY TO CENSOR WISTLEBLOWERS SO WE CAN MANIPULATE THE ECONOMY AND ELECTIONS WITH FALSE FACT CHECKERS SO PEOPLE THINK WHAT WE WANT THEM TO THINK. WAAH!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Did you wander in here from Stormfront, 8kun, or wherever the hell the QAnon whackjobs congregate these days?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
WTF?
Seriously, can someone call the wambulance on this guy?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Section 230 is what allows big tech to engage in the selective enforcement of supposed "rules" which ultimately promotes censorship. It is the little-guy that is hurt by section 230, not the corporations. The proof is to simply look to whom big tech and the globalist corporations donated. It wasn't Trump.
I think the message from Trump is clear: the swampy congress can override his veto, both for the Porkulus spending bill, and for the defense bill. But then they become responsible for it, and not him. He won't be left holding the bag without some compensation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It also lets sites run by non-corporate owners — like, say, the overwhelming majority of Mastodon instances — enforce rules such as “take your racist bullshit somewhere else”.
The law shouldn’t force any website to host speech that the owner(s) of said site don’t want to host — whether it’s White supremacist propaganda, essays on defunding the police, or a manifesto about The Rise of Skywalker being the best film in the Star Wars franchise. That you seem to believe otherwise is…telling.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Least Koby's better than the one guy below.
|
\/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The one who keeps spamming.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And what will the little guy do when most of their favourites sites close their comments sections because they cannot afford the risk of law suites? How do people hold conversation on the Internet when they cannot allow user comments on their blogs because of the risks of either being sued, or the comments being rendered useless the trolls?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
WAAAH!!!
WE WANNA TALK TRASH ABOUT TRUMP SO LETS COME UP WITH SOMETHING TO TRASH HIM OVER. WAAAAHH!!!
OH I KNOW! LETS PRETEND MILITARY FUNDING IS WHAT WE NEED RIGHT NOW IN A PANDEMIC AND VILIFY TRUMP! WAAAHHH!!
LETS PRETEND CENSORSHIP IMMUNITY FROM BIG TECH IS A GOOD THING SO WE CAN BE LIKE CHINA AND MANIPULATE THE ECONOMY AND IN ELECTIONS. WAAAH!!
WE WANT MORE MILITARY DYING AND MILITARY SPENDING SO WE CANT PUT THE MONEY INTO THE ALREADY FALTERING ECONOMY. WAAAH!!
LETS POINT THE FINGER AT TRUMP THAT COVID IS HIS FAULT JUST SO WE CAN VILIFY HIM. WAAAH!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: WAAAH!!!
WELL,
Being in 3-4 wars, that Arnt even being reported on? OK, you are correct, but what happens to those Men when they come home, over 1 million people. NO JOBS. And even back to Bush jr.(repub) they were trying to get the PENTAGON to supply records of all expenditures, did trump ask? NOPE.
Censorship? IS NOT part of the Big corps. 99% of forums are all created by smaller groups. NOT the BIG corps, like Amazon or Google. Then we get to BASIC censorship. That if you EXPLAIN things, DONT belittle others, and STAY ON THE SUBJECT. I dont think you are being censored. running around blaming Jews for everything, isnt paying attention to the person NEXT to you. The one that OWN 2/3 of the business in your town. Ever been to a city/county Meetings? THATS where you can make changes.
Military dying. Um ya. BECAUSE we stick our FINGERS IN where they are NOT NEEDED. Love those oil corps, dont you? That was started WHEN?? Bush jr.?
trump and Covid. OK I will. HE SHOULD HAVE LET THE DOCTORS TELL US WHAT TO DO. NOT TRY TO TELL US WHAT HE DOES NOT KNOW ABOUT 5 YEARS OF VIROLOGY AND EDUCATION.
If your local Doctor told you to take a medicine or die, and Mr. trump told you to forget it... WHO THE F' would you listen to?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just for the fun of it.
IF'
They could give us a GOOD basic reason, Based on FACTS and the reading of 230. Not fabrication. Would we at least think about it?
All I see is a way to Kill off the Forums and chats of smaller companies and groups. By then we are directly at Google and amazon, and they dont really want to worry about it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Trump’s veto
Don’t listen to me, I’m just an old doofus, but it sure seems like President-reject Trump plays the media lika a virtuoso. Why just yesterday he pardoned a whole bunch of criminals and toadies and fellow travelers, but today the soi-disant journalists are all over his latest outrageous acts, the vetoes, and completely ignoring his norm-breaking, anti-democratic attacks on the rule of law. If I didn’t know better I would say Congress should look into its impeachment powers, but the total fecklessness of the modern (post-modern?) Republican Party means nothing will happen. Until, of course, there’s a Democrat in the White House - then they will try to gaslight the populace and go after Biden for Trump’s lawlessness. Happens every time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Trump’s veto
I'd say he's more like a savant. He has an innate, instinctive talent for distraction, but I don't think he puts any thought into it; he just does stuff.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Some men just want to watch the world burn.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Trump's no Joker. He's more like that guy on Batman: The Animated Series who opened a Joker-themed casino to try to trick the Joker into destroying it so he could collect the insurance money.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply