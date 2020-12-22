You'll Need Fifty Stimulus Checks To Pay The Damages You Might Get Hit With Under The CASE Act
from the so-stupid dept
It was only mid-day yesterday that it was confirmed that Congress has slipped in two controversial copyright provisions into the must-pass government funding bill. Last night, as everyone expected, that must-pass bill did indeed pass, and it will soon be law.
There are many, many reasons to be frustrated about this. First, just the way this was done is incredibly stupid. The government waited until the very last minute (with a couple of "extensions") to work out this agreement on a combination of the COVID relief bill (which is way too small and way too late for many, many people) and a bill to actually fund the government and avoid a shutdown. It's already ridiculous that we have to do this government funding bill each year, especially considering that Congress already approves a budget earlier in the year, and the appropriations bill is really just a fight over how to apportion what Congress has already agreed to spend. And then, because the appropriations bill is considered a "must pass" to keep large parts of the government funded, Congress lights it up like a Christmas tree with totally unrelated bills they couldn't get passed through normal process.
Incredibly, some politicians, like Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, seem proud of this practice:
When a big bill like this comes together, your job as a lawmaker is to try to get as many of your legislative and funding priorities into the text as possible.
Throughout the day, I'm going to explain the provisions in the omnibus budget/COVID relief bill that I led.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 21, 2020
I get why he's proud of getting some things into the bill, and many of the things he may be proud of are good. But many of them do not belong in this bill and should not be in a 5,000 page bill that was revealed mid-day and voted on hours later.
Incredibly, while the bill does have 2,000 pages of actual appropriations details, the other 3,000 pages are totally unrelated bills that Congress couldn't pass through the rest of the year. Even if you like the bills, even if you are mad that Congress is gridlocked at other times, that's no excuse to support this awful undemocratic process. Everything about it is bad.
Now, lots of people are still combing through the bill to find all the awful landmines that it's too late to do anything about, but the two that we've been talking about here are the copyright provisions. I've already explained multiple times why the felony streaming bill and the CASE Act are extremely problematic, so I won't go over either again. I will note that neither final provision is as bad as they were in earlier versions. Both were somewhat limited from truly terrible provisions to what is today merely awful. But that's nothing to celebrate.
As I said yesterday with regards to both bills, copyright law is controversial for a wide variety of reasons, but the biggest one is this: small tweaks to copyright law can have a massive impact on expression. Few people are even willing to grapple with the fact that significant parts of copyright law raise 1st Amendment issues. And when you rush through both of these bills (the felony streaming bill received literally no discussion or debate), you impact speech in a massive way. The felony streaming bill, even with its restrictions to platforms, may scare off many platforms from being willing to host streaming content, despite it being a key way in which many people -- especially younger generations -- express themselves these days.
The CASE Act, similarly, threatens to unleash a new generation of copyright trolling, at a time when we already have too much copyright trolling, threatening and shaking down people for money over incidental and accidental infringement. On top of that, especially in the midst of a pandemic when so many people are stuck at home and communicating, living, and working virtually, doing perfectly normal things can and will be seen as infringing. Nearly 15 years ago, law professor John Tehranian wrote about how on a random day that he tracked, he realized he (a copyright law professor!) probably committed 83 acts of infringement.
As we wrote a few years back, the only reason that copyright doesn't destroy speech is that he world has recognized a concept of copyright toleration -- which is that, more or less, copyright holders have mostly looked the other way at incidental and accidental infringements that happen all the time. The entire point of the CASE Act is to slam the door shut on the entire idea of copyright toleration, and open the floodgates for copyright holders to shake down basically anyone for such incidental uses -- telling them they could owe up to $30,000 as assigned by a non-judicial tribunal housed in the Copyright Office itself.
Supporters of the CASE Act say it's no big deal because you can opt-out of the process if you don't like it. But the opt-out process is unclear and potentially confusing. And, of course, in doing so, you are poking the copyright holder, and potentially egging them on to file an even more disastrous federal copyright lawsuit against you. But, honestly, just the mere threat of facing $30,000 fines from this new tribunal will cause many to shut up. It will cause many to pull down speech or never make it at all, because who wants to deal with that threat?
And, as law professor Eric Goldman notes, we did all this to get a stimulus package that will give a mere $600 to individuals... but that $600 likely won't cover your CASE Act bill, and you'll need many more stimulus checks to deal with the fact that you promoted a song you liked. It's a complete travesty.
Just to put things in perspective, you're going to need 50 stimulus checks to cover the damages demanded by a copyright owner in your first CASE Act proceeding https://t.co/OjrvhmdGED
— Eric Goldman (@ericgoldman) December 22, 2020
Filed Under: 1st amendment, case act, chilling effects, copyright, covid, expression, felony streaming, speech, stimulus, tribunal
Reader Comments
CASE Act unconstitutional right? Can groups like the EFF and FFTF take it down before the non-judicial tribunal is set up?
Hopefully they do.
:shrug:
Re:
Tho its unlikely copyright toleration is going to change becasue its hard to see why most copyright holder would all of a sudden do this with it leading to a PR disaster.
The big fear is someone pretending to be the copyright holder and telling everyone they could owe up to $30,000
Eitherway hopefully the law is taken down fast before any true damage happens.
Re: Re:
Same...
I doubt it would cause problems, but, same.
Unschmonstitutional
Amendment VII
“Why Summary Judgment is Unconstitutional”, by Suja A. Thomas, Virginia Law Review, 2007
Re: Unschmonstitutional
Really?
Re: Re: Unschmonstitutional
“The Unconstitutional Application of Summary Judgment in Factually Intensive Inquiries”, by Craig M. Reiser, Journal of Constitutional Law, 2009, p.11 in PDF:
(Footnotes omitted.)
Re: Re: Re: Unschmonstitutional
Ohh.
Being fair here, i kinda don't think it would change much, in my honest opinion.
But i see.
Re: Re: Re: Unschmonstitutional
Perhaps you'd like to make a point? Throwing quotes around doesn't tell anyone what you're trying to say with them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm conversing with another commenter.
You sound like one of those Karens who oh-so strongly object to Spanish in Montana.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Unschmonstitutional
Some people don't get the message when usimg quotes on books is what he's getting at.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Unschmonstitutional
Some people just want to speak to the manager whenever they ovehear other people using a communication style that the complainer dislikes.
Re: It's Constitutional.
I know for sure but won't elaborate. For a fee you can ask the question of any lawyer.
Big clue: Masnick should have explained the how long ago, but his corporatist agenda prevents it.
EASY to avoid! DO NOTHING!
First, this is yet again you fear that copyright will be enforced with practical measures, not left "a moral question" so that every Freetard and grifter can take and even "monetize" someone else's valuable products.
You do NOT "support copyright", Maz, NEVER DID. You pretended did for 20 years, now you and pirates have brought on a new "framework".
Re: EASY to avoid! DO NOTHING!
No reason to avoid it at all then. You can do nothing from a prison cell
Re: EASY to avoid! DO NOTHING!
You mean like when that news outlet claimed ownership of a NASA feed & had it taken down?
You mean like when that record label claimed they owned a bird song, then doubled down that for sure a wild bird in a forest was their rock song?
Stupid people like to pretend that pirates are making money, they aren't.
Stupid people like to pretend that piracy is just because people are evil not because a fat lazy industry forgot they were in the business of providing content to paying customers.
Stupid people like to comment on TD and claim Mike is a pirate & loves pirates while ignoring that The Empire Strikes Back still hasn't made a penny.
If they tell us a hugely profitable film hasn't made a single cent, how can we take them seriously claiming that piracy is costing them billions and billions?
This is a gift to the copyright trolls, the number is no longer unimaginable to people accused, even less 'evidence' is required, & does nothing to solve the basic problem of charging us full price while demanding to control what we can do with what we purchased.
Also, you're whining grows boring, please find a new schtick & try to be interesting... that dead horse you keep beating is already dust.
Re: Re: EASY to avoid! DO NOTHING!
NO, I mean like major motion pitchers STOLEN and illegally distributed soon as out on DVD, monetized by fat grifters like Kim Dotcom who got at least $175 million for merely hosting files that other people poured money and time into.
In other words, the daily millions of thefts YOU PIRATES are doing should be reduced.
…people can pirate baseball players now? Huh. I guess we skipped the whole “downloading a car” step.
Re:
Damn you Stone, you stole my line. I'm going to sue you under the CASE act - you better have $30,000 ready for me!
Re: Re:
It's in the public domain.
Re: Re: Re:
Hey, I'm Disney. I OWN the public domain.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Hahahahahaha.....HAHAHAHAHAHAHA....You Serious?
And I'm Suing You and Him
(Love these)
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
(Oops, got into my Captain Capitals schitck)
"As we wrote a few years back, the only reason that copyright doesn't destroy speech is that he world has recognized a concept of copyright toleration"
It's more like the only reason copyright regime has survived at all is due to selective enforcement. This won't change. The regime can't survive if everyone suddenly gets sued for what they all know is normal behavior and realizes how bad it is, they need to pick and choose whatever best supports the agenda, this will just give them more tools to do it with.
Re: Yeah, copyright is only enforced against violators!
Listen, kid. Copyright has WIDE appeal among the populace world-wide. Everyone hopes to create and PROFIT from it. -- Copyright law is the mysterious "Step 2" (remember that site?) which Masnick puzzles on, the PRACTICAL way to reward creators.
Pirates are not to be rewarded. They're now to be haled into Administrative Court and summarily (but fairly) made to pay for what stole.
Re: Re: Yeah, copyright is only enforced against violators!
copyright is favoured by corporations, and in particular those belonging tos associations like the RIAA, MPAA etc. That is companies that profit by taking control over the creative works of others, and keeping as much of the Income as possible to themselves. Also, a few people think that copyright will allow the to write one song or book that will not only allow them to retire, but also keep their children in luxury for their lives.
However the Internet is home to a lot of self publishers in many fields, and these people make a living from their ability to create new works. Their creativity is what they sell, as in support me if you want me to create more works.
Consider that all musicians that have a lifetime career in music have done so via live performances, which are not dependent on copyright. That means spending a large part of their lives on the road, and performing night after night, which is hard work.
Apart from the likes J.K. Rowling of the world, the writers who have made writing a career have been prolific writers, like Arthur Clarke, or Isaac Asimov. They treated writing like a job, and that meant putting words on paper for their next check. Those with a lessor output have had to keep the day job.
Strong copyright protection only benefits corporations and lawyers, while harming real creative people.
What, precisely, would someone who downloaded an NES ROM have “stolen” by doing so? (You can replace “NES ROM” with literally any other kind of digital file. The question remains the same.)
Also: How do you feel about corporations enforcing copyrights that those corporations own despite your assertion that they should have no legal rights and thus should have no right to legally enforce a property right?
Re:
And one only suffers actual damage if the game corresponding to the NES ROM is available for purchase of a license at all.
Copyright law has gone far beyond providing a temporary monopoly to encourage a public good to being a permanent monopoly for private enterprise for the most part.
Good luck finding equipment or software that will play MP3s in 100 years.
No, they don’t. Downloading a ROM of Super Mario Bros. doesn’t prevent Nintendo from continuing to sell access to/copies of Super Mario Bros. to anyone. Downloading that ROM also doesn’t take money from Nintendo that they didn’t already have, since the downloader never guaranteed their money to Nintendo in any way.
Potential revenue is not actual revenue. Creating an unlawful copy of a thing is not theft. And downloading a ROM doesn’t cause any actual damage to Nintendo. Anyone who believes otherwise has been swayed by propaganda from copyright maximalists to believe even a single infringement is the same thing as stealing a car.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, if you magic fairy pretend that the NES ROM is somehow limited you could say they stole the NES ROM.. or if you magic fairy pretend that causing someone to lose profits is stealing you AND you magic fairy pretend that you knew profit loss was caused by the download you could say they stole the profits.
Back in reality they stole the NES rom the same way Brad Pitt stole my haircut.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Right... yet somehow it's infringed incidentally or accidentally by a copyright lawyer 83 times per day and anyone who says they don't infringe is lying to themselves unless they don't have a phone or internet.
Universally infringed, selectively enforced. Won't change under case act.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I have had it up to here with this bullshit
The idea that Congress can sneak in anything unrelated to the omnibus bill without debate during a pandemic is inherently bullshit. What the yearly bill actually feels like a Trojan assault on freedom of anything online.
I am not mad about the CASE act passing. It’s still a bad idea, but the overwhelming consensus in the House proved that it’s path to law was somewhat inevitable. But I am more mad that this, the Tillis bill and that absolute territory porn ban were being passed without debate. This is becoming problematic and extremely shady. There needs to be a law that prevents bills that were not debated or not approved by judiciary bodies from being shoved into end-of-the-year legislation. It’s a pipe dream, but it would be a nice check on the Congress in rushing laws.
But the saddest thing is seeing my party, the Democratic Party, something that I’ve been apart of since registration at the end of my teenage years, not only didn’t raise an iota of a fuck in regards to these bad ideas, not only support these horrendous bills, but have the gull to make defecating on the first amendment bipartisan. Most of the Democrats in the Congress have became no better than their Republican counterparts. I’ve never felt so betrayed by my own party.
Re: I have had it up to here with this bullshit
Re: I have had it up to here with this bullshit
How?
You get that Congress is the body that passes laws, right?
Hint: it can repeal them, too. You can't meaningfully restrict Congress with a law that's passed by Congress. If Congress passed it, that means Congress can repeal it just as easily.
Re: Re: I have had it up to here with this bullshit
Exactly.
Re: Re: I have had it up to here with this bullshit
Re: Re: I have had it up to here with this bullshit
Preventing a bill from becoming law isn’t what I had in mind. I’m just saying is that bills that have not gone through the lawmaking process or at least approved by a judiciary body should not be included into the omnibus bill. It’s impossible, but There has to be some level of check against that.
Re: Re: Re: I have had it up to here with this bullshit
Yes, it's impossible. Passing a law that will meaningfully restrict Congress is impossible, because Congress could just repeal any such law, because that's how lawmaking works.
The only way to pass a law restricting Congress that can't be repealed by Congress is through a constitutional amendment. Good luck with that.
Re: Re: Re: Re: I have had it up to here with this bullshit
The 27th Amendment:
Ratified 202 years, 7 months after submission, keep hope alive!
Re: I have had it up to here with this bullshit
Can not find any info that the ban was added as a rider to the covid bill, I read that it not added.
It does not seem its being added.
Re: OOOH, getting FAST on the CENSORING!
So, include 10 seconds of some work whose copyright is held by a corporation, and the creator gets landed with a large bill, or an even larger bill to prove fair use. Bills like this are destructive of creative expression by making publishing risky, especially in areas like music where similarity between works perfectly normal.
Is it possible for a human with excellent speed reading skills to read the entire bill within the allotted time before voting commences?
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Five thousand pages in the course of a day? Not a chance, even if someone was fast enough to read everything there's no chance in hell it would be enough time to actually comprehend even a fraction of it.
Re: Re:
Unless you are super intelligent or read it before.
Being fair here...
https://archive.is/Unele
"Under the CASE Act, respondents are made aware of their right to opt out and given numerous opportunities to do so. First, they are served notice, in compliance with the requirements under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. They are no more likely to ignore this notice then if the notice were for a federal court proceeding. In fact, they are less likely to ignore the notice because it will include a prominent statement about their right to opt out and the consequences of not opting out. In addition, the CASE Act also gives respondents about triple the amount of time to respond (60 days) than in federal court, and the Copyright Claims Board itself sends a follow up notification about the pending case and the consequences of not opting out."
https://archive.is/Y4del
"If you get a DMCA takedown, chances are you're not going to jail."
I kinda doubt it, but if you disagree, i respect your opinion.
Re: Being fair here...
*"As much as this sounds likly. YT & Twitch will suffer 0 ill effect from this bill. Alot of individuals WILL go under a bus for minor infractions as an example needs to be made. Make NO mistake Google and Amazon are behind this more than you know"
-BrightBulb Photography
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lEGcL8Y1vqg*
Re: Re: Being fair here...
At least the lawyers at Google, Amazon, Microsoft et al.
I was tweeting with a lawyer that was all happy for this law because it gives him a way to go after "infringers of IP" that use counter-notices. He wants a way to force YT and Twitter to ban these people as "bad actors". No way this is going to be abused by big companies and trolls.
'Here's $600, and there's a lawsuit for $30,000...'
Because if one thing needed to be made easier when money is tight and some people are depending on government assistance to be able to eat and not be homeless it's being able to be sued for actions with no demonstrable harm, brilliant.
Nothing says 'I absolutely cannot defend this bill honestly' like slipping it into a completely unrelated must-pass bill, and every politician who made use of such a sleazy tactic deserves not praise but to be called out as the dishonest person they have shown themselves to be.
Re: 'Here's $600, and there's a lawsuit for $30,000...'
Fun Fact: Ron Wyden didn't know the case act was in the bill until he voted for it.
Shocking.
Re: Re: 'Here's $600, and there's a lawsuit for $30,000...'
In which case his guilt may not be as bad as those who slipped unrelated bills into the must-pass one but he still screwed up and deserves to be called on it. If you don't know what's in the bill before you then you have no business voting on it.
Re: Re: Re: 'Here's $600, and there's a lawsuit for $30,000...'
When has that ever stopped Congress. They drop a 3000+ page bill on the congress-people's desk, often with hand-scrawled notes, give them a very short (purposefully too short) window for them to read it, and then they force the vote. Its strategic ass-hattery by those in power.
CAN we?
decide how much to pay these idiots?
Its our money, we should know what we WANT to do with it.
