Zuckerberg And Facebook Throw The Open Internet Under The Bus; Support Section 230 Reform
from the because-of-course dept
This shouldn't be much of a surprise, unfortunately, but it appears that once again Facebook is the first to crack under political pressure, and has decided to sell out the open internet and free speech online. In testimony Mark Zuckerberg is planning to give tomorrow to the Senate Commerce Committee, he's going to say a few nice things about Section 230, immediately followed by him saying the company now supports reforming the law. The praise for Section 230 is accurate, but it doesn't much matter when he takes it back immediately:
However, the debate about Section 230 shows that people of all political persuasions are unhappy with the status quo. People want to know that companies are taking responsibility for combatting harmful content—especially illegal activity—on their platforms. They want to know that when platforms remove content, they are doing so fairly and transparently. And they want to make sure that platforms are held accountable.
This ignores that people are unhappy for contradictory reasons. Some are unhappy because sites are taking down propaganda and disinformation. Others are upset that they're not taking down propaganda and disinformation (or not taking it down fast enough). NOTHING will satisfy everyone. Pretending that there's some magical reform that will work is crazy talk.
But here's the real problem. Whatever nuance there is to be discussed here, whatever recognition of the problems this will cause, the following paragraph will be seen as declaring open season on Section 230 because "even Facebook supports changing the law."
Section 230 made it possible for every major internet service to be built and ensured important values like free expression and openness were part of how platforms operate. Changing it is a significant decision. However, I believe Congress should update the law to make sure it’s working as intended. We support the ideas around transparency and industry collaboration that are being discussed in some of the current bipartisan proposals, and I look forward to a meaningful dialogue about how we might update the law to deal with the problems we face today.
This is nonsense. It is working as intended. It's allowing companies to make their own decisions, and to experiment with different moderation regimes. That many people are unhappy with those choices is the very nature of content moderation. It's not like Congress is going to step in and create rules that work any better. It will only create rules that work worse.
At Facebook, we don’t think tech companies should be making so many decisions about these important issues alone. I believe we need a more active role for governments and regulators, which is why in March last year I called for regulation on harmful content, privacy, elections, and data portability. We stand ready to work with Congress on what regulation could look like in these areas. By updating the rules for the internet, we can preserve what’s best about it—the freedom for people to express themselves and for entrepreneurs to build new things—while also protecting society from broader harms. I would encourage this Committee and other stakeholders to make sure that any changes do not have unintended consequences that stifle expression or impede innovation.
And, yes, he's repeating what he's said before, knowing full fucking well that any regulations that Congress puts in place will simply serve to lock in Facebook's position. Facebook can handle the compliance costs. The upstart companies that might disrupt Facebook will have a much harder time.
Make no mistake about it: this is Mark Zuckerberg pulling up the innovation ladder he climbed behind him.
This probably isn't a huge surprise. Facebook's vocal support for FOSTA -- the law that amended Section 230 and put lives at risk -- was only a first step. I was told, point blank, by a Facebook lobbyist that the company needed to support that "minor" change to Section 230 or Congress would have passed something even worse. And here we are, with Congress seeing Facebook's initial caving not as a way to be satiated, but rather as the go-ahead to continue dismantling the framework of an open internet.
And, once again, here's Facebook, happily willing to go along with it.
Facebook is throwing the open internet under the bus -- in part gleefully, as so-called "critics" of Facebook stupidly demanded "reforms to Section 230" incorrectly believing that 230 was a "special subsidy" for Facebook. Facebook doesn't need it any more, but all of the people who called for such reforms are now going to help cement Facebook's position of dominance.
Unfortunately, this is likely to be the focus of tomorrow's hearing, with Senators taking this as permission to destroy the open internet. It is likely that they will ignore fellow panelist Jack Dorsey giving the opposing message that Section 230 is necessary to enable new competitors and free speech on an open internet:
As we consider developing new legislative frameworks, or committing to self-regulation models for content moderation, we should remember that Section 230 has enabled new companies—small ones seeded with an idea—to build and compete with established companies globally. Eroding the foundation of Section 230 could collapse how we communicate on the Internet, leaving only a small number of giant and well-funded technology companies.
We should also be mindful that undermining Section 230 will result in far more removal of online speech and impose severe limitations on our collective ability to address harmful content and protect people online. I do not think anyone in this room or the American people want less free speech or more abuse and harassment online. Instead, what I hear from people is that they want to be able to trust the services they are using.
That's the right message and an accurate one. And it will be stomped on by the message from Zuckerberg agreeing to throw the open internet under a speeding bus.
Filed Under: free speech, jack dorsey, mark zuckerberg, open internet, section 230
Companies: facebook, twitter
pfft
they just want to be able to point the finger somewhere else and cry - they made me do it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: pfft
Story of america
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Question: would amending or repealing 230 violate the constitution itself? Seeing as offline or online such things seem to be open to control of speech through government entity?
Not that conservatives or liberals have ever had such a problem with that...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It would depend on how it was done.
If they just tried to strip it away entirely then no, but then sites would just fall back on the first amendment and continue to moderate as they desired, likely being far more restrictive in the process.
If they tried to condition 230 protections against liability based upon anything speech related, like what content a site is and is not allowed to moderate then yes, that would be a pretty blatant first amendment violation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That's simplyt not true. You've been reading only Maz.
Businesses don't have unlimited First Amendment rights, and most certainly not to use it as basis to control the speech of others.
Businesses are required to serve The Public as condition of existence. You clearly don't grasp (or agree with) the "lunch counter principles". Businesses need a good cause to refuse service, not just turn people away arbitrarily.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
On the other hand, what gives you the right to tell a business what speech they can and cannot carry?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
As a person, you have the right to hop up on your soapbox and start talking about anything you please. The first amendment prevents the government from punishing you if they don’t like what you say. Nowhere, in the constitution, or in any other law, is there any requirement for twitter to provide you with that soapbox. If you use Twitter’s soapbox, Twitter still can’t punish you, but they can refuse to let you use their soapbox.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
“Not simply just Turn people away”
You mean like they do everyday? Lol
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Businesses don't have unlimited First Amendment rights, and most certainly not to use it as basis to control the speech of others.
No one has "unlimited" 1st Amendment rights, but if you do not believe that companies do not have the ability to block speech on their own premises, you're dumber than you already appear to be.
Businesses are required to serve The Public as condition of existence.
Lol.
You have a huge problem with understanding the differences between "what the law actually is" and "the batshit ridiculous, nonsensical, unworkable way I want the law to be."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Mike, please, go easy on ol’ Brainy Smurf there. He believes in the following three ideas simultaneously:
Corporations have no legal rights or government-conferred authority in any way.
Corporations can exercise control over copyrights they own.
His brain is still trying to figure out how to hold all three ideas as true and not explode.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Another possibility would be exemplified by Cubby v CompuServe, where they were much more permissive. In this case, which happened before 230 even existed, CompuServe was determined to be a distributor and not a publisher of 3rd party content. CompuServe wasn't monitoring its message boards, and therefore had no reason to know about the problem. So the case was thrown out in the summary judgement phase.
If Section 230 is eliminated, it could open up new models whereby the the website stays neutral and does not monitor its own site, and therefore maintains a neutral point of view. As mentioned above, any changes would make some people grumpy, including this one. However, it would pave the way for a new generation of 3rd party content distributors, perhaps with new features such user-based content moderation. This could provide a way to break through the current social media monopolies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
A content neutral site becomes a haven for trolls an those exercising the hecklers veto.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How about 'No' Scott?
If Section 230 is eliminated, it could open up new models whereby the the website stays neutral and does not monitor its own site, and therefore maintains a neutral point of view.
And immediately turns into a cesspit, driving a majority of users away as trolls and similar losers fill it with bigotry, hatred, wild-ass conspiracy theories and disgusting but perfectly legal content.
You want a platform like Parler and/or Gab you can already go to them, stop trying to force the more civilized platform to host your garbage and bile.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The admins of the site may retain a neutral point of view in such a case. The site itself? Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck no, it won’t. Hell, look at 4chan — that site barely moderates anything aside from CSAM, furry porn, and (maybe) spam, but the POV of that site is easy to grasp from ten minutes surfing literally any board. You’re a fool if you believe any site left unmoderated won’t develop a point of view driven by the userbase that remains after all the “normies” leave the shitheels to their own devices.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Question: would amending or repealing 230 violate the constitution itself?
Some of the proposals would. Some wouldn't. I half wonder if Facebook is betting that any of the proposals with legs would get tossed out anyway at some point. Seems like a gamble.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
If we're both running from a bear, I don't have to run faster than the bear, I just have to run faster than you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Lood Gord! The bulk of CDA was found UN-Constitutional!
Section 230 is the surviving part, which corporatists believe confers to them authority from the gov't. It's borderline Constitutional, NOT the other way round!
Do you have ANY idea of what "Constitutional" mean? You seem to have dropped in from off-planet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hey, Brainy: How can a corporation control and enforce a copyright when you believe corporations have no legal rights or government-conferred authority, and how do you feel about corporations using copyright to censor speech?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If every moderation decision can be challenged in court, even Facebook will not have the resources to survive. Individual cases may be no more than a flea bit, but enough of those can drain all the blood out of a victim.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And if one thing stroke a coming protesters which blame said platforms for actions that’s happen politicians who were never told no as a child right wingers who love guns more then god and everyone else in America can agree on it’s a lawsuit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Now that we're at the top no need for that ladder...'
This shouldn't be much of a surprise, unfortunately, but it appears that once again Facebook is the first to crack under political pressure, and has decided to sell out the open internet and free speech online.
Well no, this is Facebook knowing that they can handle a 'reformed' 230 but any potential competitors will be squashed before they can become real competitors throwing them under the bus.
Make no mistake, this is not cowardice or 'caving to political pressure' on Facebook's part, this is a calculated move to ensure that they can keep their current position, if not solidify it even more.
As for the idea of 'updating' the law to make sure it's 'working as intended', that one gets me every time because it shows just how grossly dishonest the ones saying it are. The people who wrote the law have publicly stated what their intentions were when they wrote it and that they think that it's working exactly fine, so the idea that it needs to be 'updated' to get it to where it was 'supposed' to be is beyond absurd. Those making that argument need to drop the bullshit already and admit that they want to change the law so that it fits what they want it to say, rather than continue the lie that it's not working exactly as intended.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
One of my senators is on the Commerce Committee, so I sent his office an e-mail:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Senator Markey is great on these issues. He's no Ron Wyden, but he could be persuaded to join him more than most other senators.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh, "under a speeding bus". Glad you clarified that since
overwork the silly phrase. Also open your internal thesaurus at "crazy" for your usual eloquence when can't find any substance.
Let's see... If I agree at all with what Zuckerberg says, not that I believe his good intentions for a second, M will accuse / blame me for locking in a giant. -- Actually, my wish is to break up Facebook into TINY pieces.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Oh, "under a speeding bus". Glad you clarified tha
What you leave out as always is the real complaint that the giant "platforms" are ever more blatantly allowing only one view to be seen, the pro-corporate, pro-globalist one, which uses "social justice" only for cover and to sow discord. Corporate control of all speech is NOT what Section 230 was made for.
Actually, the standards for online speech should be same as "real world". Long been clearly defined.
But you "leftists" are leaving NO room for dissent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Oh, "under a speeding bus". Glad you clarified
Nice anti-Semitic dog-whistle there, bucko.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Oh, "under a speeding bus". Glad you clari
We should set up an algorithm that can hunt this guys future comments down before he can even post them lol
-my inner troll
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
While they are predictable enough you probably could throw together a fairly accurate filter to catch their comments there's no need as the community handles them well enough, and by having the community do it you avoid innocent people getting caught up by a filter and as a bonus every single hidden comment of theirs acts as a little reminded that the more civilized people here don't think anything they say has any value(which is likely the cause of their conspiracy theory of the staff having it out for them, as it's easier on the ego to think that one person thinks you're garbage rather than an entire community).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Oh, "under a speeding bus". Glad you clarified
I think the online standards are much more timid than in the "real world'.
I mean, think about it, if I am somebody like you, and goes in to the lobby of Facebook's office and decides to drop trou and take a shit on THEIR floor, I am going to be not-so-very-nicely escorted to the exit of the building and would probably have to answer to a court of law at some point. And I imagine that I would be invited to never return.
You come to a place like this, drop trou and always leave a huge stinking pile of shit, and all that happens is that we can, as a community, "vote" to no longer see your pile of shit. Granted your pile of shit is still here but the community is essentially covering it up such that anybody who wants to see it can uncover it. Now you did not have to be forcibly removed from a location, do not have to answer to a court of law, and can freely come back and drop more piles of shit.
Now when you are here complaining about why nobody wants to see your pile of shit and believe that section 230 needs reform so that all platforms are required to allow you to shit on them, what's going to happen? Most places are just going to be covered in shit, except for the large ones with the resources to smell out and remove such shit before it makes too much of a stink. But for all the small sites and online communities, they will just have to close down their open internet forums as it will be too much of a burden to be constantly wading through the shitpiles.
What is the end result? People like you having a far smaller number of sites where you can go take a shit on, but more importantly, those sites will be much more aggressive in removing your shit to avoid any diseases from spreading. Essentially you will be left with nothing but shitholes to troll in, but since you are all shitting there, what fun will that be. Sites like twitter and facebook will be much less used as very few posts will make it past the shit detectors in order to not be liable from any diseases spreading from your shitpile.
Does that about sum it up for you?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Principal Fired Over "All Lives Matter" Statement
Here's good example of a liberal being punished for adding a qualifier to the rigid orthodoxy:
She was suspended for so outrageous an opinion.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/vermont-goes-tone-deaf-free-speech-principal-fired-over -all-lives-matter-statement
There's no appeasing totalitarians and masnicks. You keep backing reasonable people into corners, not trying to convince, just to bludgeon.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Principal Fired Over "All Lives Matter" Statement
By the way, shortening comments (by simply cutting then making another comment) seems to be the new useful tactic for getting the first in, so expect more of that.
Wish you'd explain your wacky RANDOM "filters", Maz, it'd just save time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Principal Fired Over "All Lives Matter" Statem
You're spamming more than the Hormel factory if it were run by John Cleese and Michael Palin…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Principal Fired Over "All Lives Matter&
It's not "spam". I'm on topic, civil, and enjoying a probably brief period when my browser session isn't poisoned.
Do you think that your opinions are the only ones that should be allowed? You've classified me as someone who shouldn't be permitted at all, first and key step of censors.
Now, do you have anything on topic?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Principal Fired Over "All Lives Matter&
"poisoned" by what? What in the periwinkle hell are you talking about?
Um, no. And this is Techdirt. If too many people think your comment is abusive, spamming, and/or trolling, they'll put it behind a pink wall which they could reveal with one click. How can that be deemed censorship if people can still access your comments easily?
I was making a reply to your cavalcade of comments, calling them spam, so I would say I'm pretty much on topic.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"poisoned" by what? What in the periwinkle hell are you talking about?
Funny thing there, turns out when someone posts a large stream of comments in a short amount of time it looks like spam, so the spam filter kicks in and treats it appropriately, holding future comment in the spam filter until they can be vetted. However since Woody could never engage in spam then clearly it could only be someone from the nefarious TD staff mildly inconveniencing them by flagging their comments as spam.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Principal Fired Over "All Lives Matter" Statement
If you don't understand what's wrong with the above quote, I'm afraid you don't understand the basis for BLM at all, and ex Principal Riley didn't either it seems.
Well, just ask a black person how being reasonable have really helped them the last two centuries in the US. You on the other hand, is a snow flake throwing a temper tantrum because you aren't allowed to throw your shit all over, and being reasonable, that's the last thing you are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, conservatives will be complaining bout this. Talk to a manager they will, about being censored. It will be terrible.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fucking Karens, man…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just like with FOSTA and likely will with EARN IT next year, Mark can absorb whatever requirements they have to adhere to but other small companies won't. It's a classic case of pulling the ladder up after he's already climbed.
However I will find the irony most delightful when it's besieged on all sides by overzealous State AGs suing Facebook left and right.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
